Image 1 of 7 Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team / 616) takes an early lead (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 7 Brian Matter (RACC/Trek) gains control of the lead (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 7 House overtaking Tristen Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) to secure first place (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 7 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) dealing with heat in the front of the pack (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 7 Cooper Dendel (Boarder Grill) giving chase to Abby Strigel in a good show of speed (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 7 Lindesy Kriete (Velo Trocadero) moving up to 3rd position (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 7 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) hanging on to the 4th spot (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned this past Sunday with the first race of the 2013 season, the Iola Bump and Jump. After an extra long Wisconsin winter, racers were overwhelmed with a hot and sunny season opener. Iola, Wisconsin played host once again to the WORS series opener and reminded participants what a cross country mountain bike race feels like.

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) was the first of the elite women's racers to finish. And she did so with a gap of almost two minutes over Cooper Dendel (Boarder Grill). Dendel, a first year pro, gave Abby Strigel a run for her money by not only keeping up with her most of the race but also gapping her at one point. Strigel is a very fierce competitor that rarely lets others get away from her.

While Strigel worked at reeling in Dendel, there was another battle behind them between Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero). Kriete dealt with the heat to push ahead of Krayer for a third place finish while Krayer took the fourth spot.

In the men's race, Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team / 616) rocketed his way to a huge lead within the first two miles of the first lap. House extended his gap within the first few laps. He admits that "riding alone isn't very fun" and knew that the pack would likely catch him. But he did wager that his lead would exhaust the elite field as they tried to close the gap.

The rest of the pack included two previous WORS overall champions Brian Matter (RACC/Trek) and Tristen Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels).After saving up some energy, Matter moved his way up from eighth to second while Schouten moved up to 3rd. They formed a break away group that eventually caught Cole House. Matter put the pressure on House and took the lead for a while in the fourth of the five-lap event. But House was not going to let his lead be taken from him and he moved the gap back in his favor through the singletrack. Matter took second in the overall. Third place finisher Tristen Schouten said he was off to a slower start to this season than in years past. But with many Wisconsin racers having a rough spring for training, this did not put Schouten in a bad spot overall. Even with what he considered a slower pace, he was able to hang on to a spot on the podium.

This was the first time in the last few years that the Iola Bump and Jump was blessed with warm weather. This is partially due to the fact that the race had been postponed because of snow on the course near the original scheduled date. The reschedule gave the racers more time to prepare and gave Wisconsin a chance to bring on the high temperatures and humidity that summers here are famous for.

The next scheduled event on the WORS calendar is the Crystal Lake Classic held in Rhinelander, Wisconsin on May 26, 2013.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team / 616) 1:37:51 2 Brian Matter (RACC / TREK) 0:00:09 3 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) 0:02:08 4 Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder) 0:02:23 5 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:04 6 Paul Mumford (Roscoe VillageBikes) 0:05:17 7 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:52 8 Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers) 0:06:45 9 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:07:55 10 Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill - Quick Stop) 0:07:55 11 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:07:56 12 Tyler Jenema (KUHL RACING) 0:08:26 13 Isaac Neff (5 Nines) 0:08:44 14 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:04 15 Michael Michetti 0:09:45 16 Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind) 0:10:04 17 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:10:07 18 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:11:32 19 Matt Silvia (Roscoe VillageBikes p/b Virtu) 0:11:38 20 Brad Auen (Flatwater Cycling) 0:11:51 21 Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:12:22 22 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen) 0:12:37 23 Trevor Olson (Team 360) 0:12:40 24 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:12:43 25 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:11 26 Chad Sova (Momentum Endurance) 0:13:27 27 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) 0:13:44 28 Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:13:44 29 Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace) 0:13:47 30 William Hausdoerffer (Team Wisconsin/ KS Energy) 0:14:11 31 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc) 0:14:24 32 David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:14:28 33 Ryan Kleimenhagen 0:16:03 34 Michael Humpal (Specialized Regional) 0:16:09 35 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:16:09 36 Kurt Schwiesow (TowerClockEye/PedalNPaddle) 0:16:53 37 John Shull 0:16:56 38 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:16:57 39 Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing) 0:17:02 40 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz BikeShop) 0:17:26 41 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:17:39 42 Kyle Russ 0:17:52 43 Noah Marcus (Greenstreet Velo) 0:19:30 44 Bill Street (Kuhl/RockyMountain/Velocity) 0:19:44 45 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:19:47 46 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:20:31 47 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:20:33 48 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/ Brings) 0:21:44 49 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.) 0:21:57 50 James Ye (Tuxedo Thunder) 0:21:58 51 David Poulton (Activator) 0:22:08 52 Tyson Schwiesow (TowerClockEye/PedalNPaddle) 0:22:45 53 Michael Anderson (Schwag) 0:22:53 54 Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop) 0:23:37 55 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:23:48 56 Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team) 0:23:59 57 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:24:39 58 John Lirette (Sheboygan Bicycle Company) 0:26:13 59 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 0:26:13 60 Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo) 0:27:19

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) 1:35:45 2 Cooper Dendel (Boarder Grill) 0:01:50 3 Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero) 0:02:28 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:32 5 Andrea Matter (RACC) 0:06:34 6 Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S) 0:08:08 7 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:09:23 8 Sarah Agena (Twin 6) 0:12:06 9 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:14:10 10 Laura Andrews (Angrey Monkeys) 0:17:39 11 Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers) 0:22:54 12 April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel& Sprocket) 0:25:23

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Karinen (Midwest Devo) 1:25:17 2 Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc) 0:05:13 3 Parker McColl (Midwest Devo) 0:10:20 4 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:11:12 5 Collin Kytta (Border Grill Racing) 0:11:15 6 Jared Karinen (Midwest Devo) 0:13:52 7 Connor McColl (Midwest Devo) 0:16:10 8 Mitchell Bratz (Sprocketz BikeShop) 0:17:29

Cat. 1 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 1:21:56 2 Rachael .Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:22 3 Emily Shull (MidWest Devo) 0:15:26

Cat. 1/2 Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jereme Noffke 1:31:54 2 Timothy Willcox (Magnus) 0:01:36 3 Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited) 0:03:52 4 Steven Schaefer 0:06:31 5 Russell Bernard (Chain ReactionCyclery) 0:06:40 6 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:07:11 7 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:09:57 8 Gregory Taylor (Gregory TaylorMassage) 0:09:58 9 Travis Held (Wide open spaces) 0:10:30 10 Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited) 0:15:37 11 Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:16:47 12 Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:17:59 13 Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts) 0:19:36 14 Jonathan Lavelle (OTR) 0:19:38 15 Matthew Prest (HTFU Racing) 0:24:31 16 Aaron Fleming (Kegels Bikes) 0:24:40

Cat. 1/2 Men open fat bike # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Veldhuizen (Schwag/38 Frameworks) 1:13:53 2 Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling) 0:00:21 3 Nathan Long (OTR) 0:01:12 4 Marcus Steele (Titletown Flyers) 0:06:33 5 Joel Patenaude (Silent Sports) 0:06:49 6 George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team) 0:08:26 7 Dwight Ingalls (Vision) 0:10:03 8 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:11:32

Cat. 1/2 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Reitter (Magnus) 1:16:17 2 Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision) 0:01:43 3 Mary Hable (Alterra) 0:05:44 4 Karlene Olson (Team 360) 0:06:28 5 Margaret Robinson (University of Wisconsin--Madis) 0:07:37 6 Cyndi Ehrike (Lucky Brake) 0:07:38 7 Emily Osowski (Element Mobile) 0:12:36 8 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club) 0:13:59 9 Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts) 0:17:47 10 Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:18:27

Cat. 2 Men Comp # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Spiro 1:28:38 2 Alex Applegate (Wolfpack) 0:02:25 3 Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads) 0:03:02 4 Fred Hubley 0:03:31 5 Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles) 0:03:50 6 Danny Sonnentag (Wolfpack) 0:03:50 7 Austin Warner (Roscoe VillageBIkes) 0:03:54 8 Scott Golomski (Bike Hub) 0:04:10 9 Greg Cullen 0:04:33 10 David Knauf (Trek) 0:04:34 11 John Riley (Trek) 0:04:36 12 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:04:37 13 Cody McGrath (Border Grill Racing) 0:04:48 14 Chad Tucker (My Wife Inc) 0:05:10 15 Scott Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles) 0:05:30 16 Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport) 0:05:42 17 Bill Burkholder 0:06:09 18 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles) 0:06:09 19 Brad Jalonen (Boder grill pbQSBS) 0:06:26 20 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:06:31 21 Jeff Bender 0:06:35 22 Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:06:48 23 Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision) 0:07:15 24 Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling) 0:07:41 25 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:07:48 26 Jason Gibson (Gear n Up) 0:08:14 27 Nathan Tock (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts) 0:08:34 28 Shane Semrow (WORS) 0:08:40 29 Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles) 0:08:48 30 Mark Olski (Cranked Bike Studio) 0:09:01 31 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:09:02 32 Sean Shields (Pedal Moraine) 0:09:03 33 Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:09:08 34 Taylor Kimberly (Magnus) 0:09:27 35 Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycles) 0:09:46 36 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:09:46 37 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle) 0:09:58 38 Neil Statz (Overdrive) 0:10:14 39 David Carew (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:10:47 40 Robert Schlegel (JVC / MichaelsCycles) 0:10:53 41 Chuck Girkins (Wadez Bike Shop) 0:11:07 42 Martin Reza 0:11:12 43 Gene Macken (Hollander) 0:11:26 44 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:11:42 45 Matthew Bohm (Little Ades Bike Shop) 0:11:45 46 Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project) 0:12:01 47 Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:12:04 48 Thomas Hanegraaf 0:12:14 49 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:12:47 50 Nikolai Skievaski (Magnus) 0:13:25 51 Cory Marty (Magnus) 0:13:25 52 Martin Tank II (Wheel 7 Sprocket / Vision) 0:13:27 53 Carl Morse (Sixfifty) 0:13:29 54 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen) 0:13:56 55 Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team) 0:14:49 56 Roger Lundsten (360 ORA) 0:15:20 57 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:15:43 58 Gary Ehrike (Lucky Brake) 0:15:56 59 Neil Jurgella (Erik's Bike Shop) 0:16:11 60 Gregory Steltenpohl (Blackrocks) 0:16:20 61 Bob Boone 0:16:58 62 Michael Jeschke (Kent Ericksen Cycles) 0:17:03 63 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:17:06 64 Matthew Block (Bikeman.com) 0:17:37 65 Glen Stroik (Team Wisconsin) 0:18:04 66 Greg Clausen (Treadhead Cycling) 0:19:52 67 Todd Fletcher (Vision) 0:23:23 68 Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club) 0:24:19 69 Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts Raci) 0:24:27 70 Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:24:38 71 Erik Pueschner (Team 360) 0:24:41 72 Kent Jenema (PenInsula Pharmacy. Ace) 0:25:48 73 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:26:32 74 Braxton Hjelle 0:27:10 75 Gary Frost (Treadhead Cycling) 0:35:59

Cat. 2 Men sport # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Van Nuffelen 1:11:14 2 Andy Schmidt 0:00:28 3 Josh Valen 0:01:02 4 Nathan Schneeberger 0:01:36 5 Lukas Erdmann 0:01:40 6 Aivis Lindems 0:02:19 7 Jonathan Kloppenburg 0:02:39 8 Rusty Daines 0:02:40 9 Sam Foos 0:02:45 10 Tom Dvoratchek 0:02:50 11 Isaac Wendt 0:03:00 12 Tyler Byrnes 0:03:22 13 Aaron Roecker 0:04:41 14 Jordan Boyea 0:04:48 15 William Ringenoldus 0:04:50 16 Chris Roddick 0:04:56 17 Scott Nickoli 0:05:29 18 Josh Kruit 0:05:39 19 Jason Mork 0:05:44 20 Preston Bernsteen 0:05:45 21 Ted Kretzmann 0:06:18 22 Rich Baumgarten 0:06:21 23 Joseph Valen 0:06:46 24 Quentin Gniot 25 Wally Kunstman 0:07:00 26 Chris Brown 0:07:27 27 Michael Owens 0:07:42 28 Michael Giesen 0:07:43 29 Caleb Swartz 0:07:50 30 Nolan Steig 0:07:53 31 Larry Hipps 0:07:57 32 Tim Lutz 0:07:57 33 Ben Lasecki 0:08:01 34 Andy Summers 0:08:21 35 Mike Roethel 0:08:21 36 Ernie Luedke 0:08:39 37 Justin Fredricks 0:08:51 38 Bob Benedum 0:09:21 39 Darrell Scheppman 0:09:32 40 Andrew Jennings 0:09:34 41 Jeff Greatens 0:09:40 42 Kyle Kargel 0:09:43 43 Steve Cummins 0:09:48 44 Jose Rodriguez 0:09:53 45 Don Freitag 0:09:53 46 Wade Flisram 0:09:55 47 Christopher Osborne 0:09:57 48 Blake Schraft 0:10:06 49 Jeffrey Hatton 0:10:06 50 Kyle Schmit 0:10:20 51 Edward Piontek 0:10:22 52 Jeff Wren 0:10:27 53 Dale Crowell 0:10:34 54 David Dewitt 0:10:49 55 Nathan Phelps 0:10:50 56 Ben Leach 0:11:17 57 Josh Rupnow 0:11:33 58 Todd Schmidt 0:11:37 59 Aaron McGinnis 0:12:04 60 Troy Sable 0:12:10 61 Michael Laufenberg 0:12:12 62 Isaiah Schwinn 0:12:23 63 Randy Johnson 0:12:34 64 Erich Brauer 0:12:41 65 James Grenier 0:12:45 66 Nate Knowles 0:12:48 67 Dave Reich 0:13:01 68 Jeremy Drake 0:13:11 69 Mike Mennenoh 0:13:20 70 Ernie Huerta 0:13:31 71 Rick Nelson 0:13:39 72 Mark Lehman 0:13:42 73 Steven Kuphal 0:13:43 74 Steve Kapaun 0:14:10 75 Jerry Tiffany 0:14:12 76 Ryan Theel 0:14:13 77 Scott Palmersheim 0:14:22 78 Chuck Strauss 0:14:32 79 John Senkerik 0:14:36 80 Matt Lanser 0:14:37 81 Don Iwen 0:14:39 82 Ruben Valdez 0:14:52 83 Jesse Steinhoff 0:14:53 84 David Carignan 0:14:54 85 Jamie Prange 0:15:11 86 Ron Smith 0:15:13 87 Warren Fowler 0:15:17 88 Steve Hoppman 0:15:27 89 Kevin Schmitt 0:15:34 90 Darrin Kolka 0:15:40 91 Steve Drecoll 0:15:51 92 John Bennett 0:16:08 93 Erik Beckman 0:16:22 94 Demetrius Banks 0:16:39 95 Brad Giesel 0:16:44 96 Brian Coppock 0:16:49 97 Mike Brauer 0:16:51 98 David Diamond 0:16:51 99 Jim Splittgerber 0:17:05 100 Jim Feuerstein 0:17:18 101 Bill Styer 0:17:21 102 Kyle Hierlmeier 0:17:22 103 Brad Swenson 0:17:51 104 Justin Schroeter 0:17:53 105 Jay Gunderson 0:17:59 106 Paul Westberg 0:18:18 107 Rich Mennenoh 0:18:31 108 Nicholas Armstrong 0:18:44 109 Keith Westendorf 0:18:44 110 Andrew Douglass 0:18:49 111 Dennis Malmanger 0:19:09 112 Brad Jorsch 0:19:19 113 Eli Lipp 0:19:36 114 Robert Groshek 0:19:54 115 Kenneth Pearson 0:20:03 116 Matthew Tucker 0:20:05 117 Mike Sherman 0:20:28 118 Kade Stackman 0:20:43 119 Philip Winter 0:20:58 120 Andrew Overeem 0:21:01 121 Chris McDonald 0:21:18 122 Phil Taylor 0:22:04 123 Bob Ferrara 0:22:04 124 John Ard 0:22:15 125 Randy Feuillerat 0:22:16 126 Timothy Wateski 0:22:53 127 Brian Brown 0:23:22 128 Steve Davidson 0:24:09 129 Frank Sniadajewski 0:24:42 130 Jake Miller 0:25:19 131 Travis Schirpke 0:25:23 132 Steven Pirelli 0:25:27 133 Bobby Murphy 0:25:59 134 Nate Andrews 0:26:49 135 Frank Lobello 0:26:53 136 Bradley Boettcher 0:27:46 137 Mark Szudrowitz 0:28:01 138 John Gretzinger 0:29:17 139 Blair Van Hemelryk 0:30:33 140 Matt Knowles 0:33:28 141 Troy Olm 0:33:36 142 Ron Kapaun 0:33:57 143 Nick Meulemans 0:35:35 144 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:35:53 145 Scott Barclay 0:35:56 146 Matthew Forst 0:36:34 147 Steve Manthe 0:37:28 148 Joseph Kuckuk 0:39:10 149 Steve Strobel 0:40:06 150 Alexander Kaminski 0:48:07 151 Robert Langlois 0:50:14 152 Gary Smits 0:51:32 153 Bruce Meulemans 0:55:15 155 April Beard 0:12:05 156 Eve-Marie Walter 0:13:04 157 Monica Markvardsen 0:16:50 158 Linda Baehmann 0:18:49 159 Amanda Mann 0:19:23 160 Anna Poulton 0:20:22 161 Nicole Falk 0:21:01 162 Lynne Senkerik 0:22:08 163 Grace Prewitt 0:23:02 164 Sue McDonald 0:23:17 165 Rachel Drake 0:24:51 166 Emily Keon 0:24:59 167 Ross Rushin 0:28:33 168 Shannon Mortimer 0:31:03 169 Melissa Kennedy 0:36:31 170 Kelli Piotrowski 0:37:30 171 Erika Mennerick 0:40:42 172 Jenni Borell 0:41:03 173 Mindee Lavelle 0:45:56 174 Nina Fortune 0:49:34

Cat. 3 Men citizen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Wentworth 0:50:50 2 Andrew Laatsch 0:00:01 3 Ben Agnew 0:02:25 4 Daniel Feldmann 0:02:26 5 Samuel Spende 0:03:23 6 Scott Trierweiler 0:03:36 7 Jacob Ahles 0:03:49 8 Nate Steiner 0:03:50 9 David Mayer 0:03:51 10 Jack Davies 0:04:01 11 Andrew Feldmann 0:04:09 12 Jack Jones 0:04:46 13 Matt Keon 0:05:17 14 Rick Dwyer 0:05:20 15 William Rosenthal 0:05:30 16 Alex Mayer 0:05:32 17 Ryan Cooley 0:05:50 18 Cole McDicken 0:05:51 19 Stone Vanamerongen 0:05:51 20 Seth Boyea 0:06:09 21 Mike Schaller 0:06:09 22 John Granger 0:06:21 23 Aaron Messenger 0:06:26 24 Calhan Norman 0:07:00 25 Brandon Laabs 0:07:13 26 Elliot Draxler 0:07:13 27 Jim Krajnik 0:07:48 28 Daniel Gretzinger 0:07:50 29 Brandon Smith 0:08:24 30 Alex Halfman 0:08:46 31 Nicholas Montee 0:09:03 32 Aaron Frink 0:09:07 33 Matthew Kletti 0:09:10 34 Alex Bien 0:09:22 35 Megan Senderhauf 0:09:53 36 Mike Morrison 0:09:54 37 Andrew Jefcik 0:09:55 38 Andrew Loose 0:09:57 39 Cory Desrochers 0:10:08 40 Curt Emerson 0:10:08 41 Danny Winfree 0:10:18 42 Tony Smet 0:10:20 43 Joel Nelson 0:10:24 44 Mike Desrochers 0:10:28 45 John Hocker 0:10:31 46 Matthew Mayer 0:10:43 47 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:10:54 48 Michael Holbrook 0:10:55 49 Jeffrey Schwinn 0:11:01 50 Scott Ubl 0:11:16 51 Ryan Drake 0:11:20 52 William Darling 0:11:22 53 Eric Huff 0:11:25 54 Kyle Jefcik 0:11:28 55 Kyle Suratte 0:11:28 56 Justin Anderson 0:11:35 57 Nick Desrochers 0:12:07 58 Jeff Mathis 0:12:08 59 Daniel Kelley 0:12:08 60 Donald Howell 0:12:19 61 George Doty 0:12:20 62 Todd Somers 0:12:21 63 Alex Pieper 0:12:25 64 David Powell 0:12:28 65 Rowan Norman 0:12:31 66 Zack Kargel 0:12:31 67 Brian Smith 0:12:56 68 Shannon Chapwesk 0:13:04 69 Ryan Wenzlick 0:13:15 70 Chris Wilkes 0:13:33 71 Owen Reich 0:13:35 72 Jeff Nikolai 0:13:37 73 Michael L Dutczak 0:13:42 74 Tony Young 0:13:49 75 Jacob Ziebart 0:13:49 76 Bruce Parker 0:13:55 77 Chris Endres 0:14:04 78 Tim Liepert 0:14:45 79 Mitchell Dutczak 0:14:53 80 Robert Schwenke 0:15:16 81 Christopher Osborne 0:15:34 82 Dan Schierschmidt 0:15:55 83 Doug Rodenkirch 0:16:40 84 Chris Mattmiller 0:16:46 85 Andrew Hill 0:16:46 86 Bryon Anderson 0:17:01 87 Bradley Lahner 0:17:30 88 Gregg Schumacher 0:17:34 89 Eric Zarwell 0:17:44 90 Kevin Temme 0:17:45 91 Keith Eggebrecht 0:17:55 92 Matthew Riebe 0:17:56 93 Freddie Oby 0:18:06 94 Steve Slocum 0:18:07 95 Demetrio Velazco 0:18:11 96 Dennis Klinkert 0:18:55 97 Ken Raaseh 0:19:13 98 David Verhoff 0:19:13 99 Andrew McDicken 0:19:45 100 Colin Erskine 0:19:56 101 Rich Engel 0:20:14 102 Shane Holcomb 0:20:18 103 Jeremy Condon 0:20:23 104 Frederick Rose 0:20:34 105 Dakota Smith 0:20:37 106 Brandon Drake 0:20:45 107 Simon Holbrook 0:20:46 108 Andrew Mauk 0:22:01 109 David McFadden 0:22:10 110 Jerry Voss 0:22:14 111 Zachary Loose 0:22:58 112 Thom Brown 0:23:39 113 David Gorski 0:23:54 114 Paul McDowell 0:24:09 115 Jake Baehman 0:24:14 116 Blayne Vanderloop 0:24:37 117 Shawn Fitzpatrick 0:24:53 118 Tim Lewis 0:27:33 119 Marek Potratz 0:28:07 120 Robert Enright 0:28:21 121 Jack Koprowski 0:28:45 122 Rod Janssen 0:29:08 123 Ben Cleveland 0:29:18 124 Grey Rankin 0:31:12 125 Grant Slocum 0:31:32 126 Ricky Almaguer 0:32:32 127 Nathan Otto 0:33:57 128 Casey Grapsas 0:36:39 129 John Hren 0:37:42 130 Dan McGlynn 0:37:50 131 David Berres 0:37:53 132 Lucas Durie 0:38:57 133 Adam Fleming 0:39:57

Cat. 3 Women citizen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Thompson 1:04:52 2 Allison Pieper 0:01:52 3 Christina Flisram 0:03:22 4 Lori Wenzel 0:05:15 5 Arianna Schafer 0:05:19 6 Michelle Wilson 0:05:53 7 Heidi Tremaine 0:07:02 8 Katie Tiffany 0:07:07 9 Janis Heifner 0:07:31 10 Charity Desrochers 0:08:16 11 Hanna Mork 0:09:56 12 Maya Steele 0:13:16 13 Amy Dykema 0:13:59 14 Lydia Steiner 0:15:46 15 Alissa Kulas 0:19:46 16 Avalon Steele 0:29:25 17 April Knudson 0:34:37 18 Marcy Wentworth 1:11:45