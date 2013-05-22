Trending

Strigel and House win Iola Bump and Jump

Wisconsin Off-Road Series opens a litte later than planned

Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team / 616) takes an early lead
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Brian Matter (RACC/Trek) gains control of the lead
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
House overtaking Tristen Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) to secure first place
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) dealing with heat in the front of the pack
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Cooper Dendel (Boarder Grill) giving chase to Abby Strigel in a good show of speed
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lindesy Kriete (Velo Trocadero) moving up to 3rd position
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) hanging on to the 4th spot
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned this past Sunday with the first race of the 2013 season, the Iola Bump and Jump. After an extra long Wisconsin winter, racers were overwhelmed with a hot and sunny season opener. Iola, Wisconsin played host once again to the WORS series opener and reminded participants what a cross country mountain bike race feels like.

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) was the first of the elite women's racers to finish. And she did so with a gap of almost two minutes over Cooper Dendel (Boarder Grill). Dendel, a first year pro, gave Abby Strigel a run for her money by not only keeping up with her most of the race but also gapping her at one point. Strigel is a very fierce competitor that rarely lets others get away from her.

While Strigel worked at reeling in Dendel, there was another battle behind them between Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero). Kriete dealt with the heat to push ahead of Krayer for a third place finish while Krayer took the fourth spot.

In the men's race, Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team / 616) rocketed his way to a huge lead within the first two miles of the first lap. House extended his gap within the first few laps. He admits that "riding alone isn't very fun" and knew that the pack would likely catch him. But he did wager that his lead would exhaust the elite field as they tried to close the gap.

The rest of the pack included two previous WORS overall champions Brian Matter (RACC/Trek) and Tristen Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels).After saving up some energy, Matter moved his way up from eighth to second while Schouten moved up to 3rd. They formed a break away group that eventually caught Cole House. Matter put the pressure on House and took the lead for a while in the fourth of the five-lap event. But House was not going to let his lead be taken from him and he moved the gap back in his favor through the singletrack. Matter took second in the overall. Third place finisher Tristen Schouten said he was off to a slower start to this season than in years past. But with many Wisconsin racers having a rough spring for training, this did not put Schouten in a bad spot overall. Even with what he considered a slower pace, he was able to hang on to a spot on the podium.

This was the first time in the last few years that the Iola Bump and Jump was blessed with warm weather. This is partially due to the fact that the race had been postponed because of snow on the course near the original scheduled date. The reschedule gave the racers more time to prepare and gave Wisconsin a chance to bring on the high temperatures and humidity that summers here are famous for.

The next scheduled event on the WORS calendar is the Crystal Lake Classic held in Rhinelander, Wisconsin on May 26, 2013.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team / 616)1:37:51
2Brian Matter (RACC / TREK)0:00:09
3Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels)0:02:08
4Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)0:02:23
5Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:05:04
6Paul Mumford (Roscoe VillageBikes)0:05:17
7Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:05:52
8Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers)0:06:45
9Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:07:55
10Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill - Quick Stop)0:07:55
11Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)0:07:56
12Tyler Jenema (KUHL RACING)0:08:26
13Isaac Neff (5 Nines)0:08:44
14Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:09:04
15Michael Michetti0:09:45
16Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind)0:10:04
17Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:10:07
18Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:11:32
19Matt Silvia (Roscoe VillageBikes p/b Virtu)0:11:38
20Brad Auen (Flatwater Cycling)0:11:51
21Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:12:22
22Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:12:37
23Trevor Olson (Team 360)0:12:40
24Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:12:43
25Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:13:11
26Chad Sova (Momentum Endurance)0:13:27
27Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:13:44
28Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:13:44
29Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace)0:13:47
30William Hausdoerffer (Team Wisconsin/ KS Energy)0:14:11
31Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc)0:14:24
32David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:14:28
33Ryan Kleimenhagen0:16:03
34Michael Humpal (Specialized Regional)0:16:09
35Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:16:09
36Kurt Schwiesow (TowerClockEye/PedalNPaddle)0:16:53
37John Shull0:16:56
38Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:16:57
39Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing)0:17:02
40Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz BikeShop)0:17:26
41Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:17:39
42Kyle Russ0:17:52
43Noah Marcus (Greenstreet Velo)0:19:30
44Bill Street (Kuhl/RockyMountain/Velocity)0:19:44
45Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:19:47
46Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:20:31
47John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)0:20:33
48Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/ Brings)0:21:44
49Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.)0:21:57
50James Ye (Tuxedo Thunder)0:21:58
51David Poulton (Activator)0:22:08
52Tyson Schwiesow (TowerClockEye/PedalNPaddle)0:22:45
53Michael Anderson (Schwag)0:22:53
54Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop)0:23:37
55Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)0:23:48
56Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team)0:23:59
57Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:24:39
58John Lirette (Sheboygan Bicycle Company)0:26:13
59Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing)0:26:13
60Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo)0:27:19

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)1:35:45
2Cooper Dendel (Boarder Grill)0:01:50
3Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero)0:02:28
4Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:32
5Andrea Matter (RACC)0:06:34
6Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S)0:08:08
7Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:09:23
8Sarah Agena (Twin 6)0:12:06
9Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:14:10
10Laura Andrews (Angrey Monkeys)0:17:39
11Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)0:22:54
12April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel& Sprocket)0:25:23

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pete Karinen (Midwest Devo)1:25:17
2Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)0:05:13
3Parker McColl (Midwest Devo)0:10:20
4Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:11:12
5Collin Kytta (Border Grill Racing)0:11:15
6Jared Karinen (Midwest Devo)0:13:52
7Connor McColl (Midwest Devo)0:16:10
8Mitchell Bratz (Sprocketz BikeShop)0:17:29

Cat. 1 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)1:21:56
2Rachael .Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder)0:02:22
3Emily Shull (MidWest Devo)0:15:26

Cat. 1/2 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jereme Noffke1:31:54
2Timothy Willcox (Magnus)0:01:36
3Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited)0:03:52
4Steven Schaefer0:06:31
5Russell Bernard (Chain ReactionCyclery)0:06:40
6Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:07:11
7Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:09:57
8Gregory Taylor (Gregory TaylorMassage)0:09:58
9Travis Held (Wide open spaces)0:10:30
10Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)0:15:37
11Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)0:16:47
12Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:17:59
13Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:19:36
14Jonathan Lavelle (OTR)0:19:38
15Matthew Prest (HTFU Racing)0:24:31
16Aaron Fleming (Kegels Bikes)0:24:40

Cat. 1/2 Men open fat bike
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Veldhuizen (Schwag/38 Frameworks)1:13:53
2Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling)0:00:21
3Nathan Long (OTR)0:01:12
4Marcus Steele (Titletown Flyers)0:06:33
5Joel Patenaude (Silent Sports)0:06:49
6George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)0:08:26
7Dwight Ingalls (Vision)0:10:03
8Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:11:32

Cat. 1/2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Reitter (Magnus)1:16:17
2Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision)0:01:43
3Mary Hable (Alterra)0:05:44
4Karlene Olson (Team 360)0:06:28
5Margaret Robinson (University of Wisconsin--Madis)0:07:37
6Cyndi Ehrike (Lucky Brake)0:07:38
7Emily Osowski (Element Mobile)0:12:36
8Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)0:13:59
9Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts)0:17:47
10Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:18:27

Cat. 2 Men Comp
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Spiro1:28:38
2Alex Applegate (Wolfpack)0:02:25
3Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads)0:03:02
4Fred Hubley0:03:31
5Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles)0:03:50
6Danny Sonnentag (Wolfpack)0:03:50
7Austin Warner (Roscoe VillageBIkes)0:03:54
8Scott Golomski (Bike Hub)0:04:10
9Greg Cullen0:04:33
10David Knauf (Trek)0:04:34
11John Riley (Trek)0:04:36
12Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)0:04:37
13Cody McGrath (Border Grill Racing)0:04:48
14Chad Tucker (My Wife Inc)0:05:10
15Scott Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles)0:05:30
16Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport)0:05:42
17Bill Burkholder0:06:09
18Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles)0:06:09
19Brad Jalonen (Boder grill pbQSBS)0:06:26
20Ken Statz (Element Mobile)0:06:31
21Jeff Bender0:06:35
22Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Wheel & Sprocket)0:06:48
23Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision)0:07:15
24Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling)0:07:41
25Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:07:48
26Jason Gibson (Gear n Up)0:08:14
27Nathan Tock (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:08:34
28Shane Semrow (WORS)0:08:40
29Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles)0:08:48
30Mark Olski (Cranked Bike Studio)0:09:01
31Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:09:02
32Sean Shields (Pedal Moraine)0:09:03
33Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)0:09:08
34Taylor Kimberly (Magnus)0:09:27
35Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycles)0:09:46
36Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:09:46
37Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)0:09:58
38Neil Statz (Overdrive)0:10:14
39David Carew (Wheel & Sprocket)0:10:47
40Robert Schlegel (JVC / MichaelsCycles)0:10:53
41Chuck Girkins (Wadez Bike Shop)0:11:07
42Martin Reza0:11:12
43Gene Macken (Hollander)0:11:26
44John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)0:11:42
45Matthew Bohm (Little Ades Bike Shop)0:11:45
46Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project)0:12:01
47Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:12:04
48Thomas Hanegraaf0:12:14
49Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:12:47
50Nikolai Skievaski (Magnus)0:13:25
51Cory Marty (Magnus)0:13:25
52Martin Tank II (Wheel 7 Sprocket / Vision)0:13:27
53Carl Morse (Sixfifty)0:13:29
54Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:13:56
55Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)0:14:49
56Roger Lundsten (360 ORA)0:15:20
57Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:15:43
58Gary Ehrike (Lucky Brake)0:15:56
59Neil Jurgella (Erik's Bike Shop)0:16:11
60Gregory Steltenpohl (Blackrocks)0:16:20
61Bob Boone0:16:58
62Michael Jeschke (Kent Ericksen Cycles)0:17:03
63Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:17:06
64Matthew Block (Bikeman.com)0:17:37
65Glen Stroik (Team Wisconsin)0:18:04
66Greg Clausen (Treadhead Cycling)0:19:52
67Todd Fletcher (Vision)0:23:23
68Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club)0:24:19
69Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts Raci)0:24:27
70Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:24:38
71Erik Pueschner (Team 360)0:24:41
72Kent Jenema (PenInsula Pharmacy. Ace)0:25:48
73Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:26:32
74Braxton Hjelle0:27:10
75Gary Frost (Treadhead Cycling)0:35:59

Cat. 2 Men sport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Van Nuffelen1:11:14
2Andy Schmidt0:00:28
3Josh Valen0:01:02
4Nathan Schneeberger0:01:36
5Lukas Erdmann0:01:40
6Aivis Lindems0:02:19
7Jonathan Kloppenburg0:02:39
8Rusty Daines0:02:40
9Sam Foos0:02:45
10Tom Dvoratchek0:02:50
11Isaac Wendt0:03:00
12Tyler Byrnes0:03:22
13Aaron Roecker0:04:41
14Jordan Boyea0:04:48
15William Ringenoldus0:04:50
16Chris Roddick0:04:56
17Scott Nickoli0:05:29
18Josh Kruit0:05:39
19Jason Mork0:05:44
20Preston Bernsteen0:05:45
21Ted Kretzmann0:06:18
22Rich Baumgarten0:06:21
23Joseph Valen0:06:46
24Quentin Gniot
25Wally Kunstman0:07:00
26Chris Brown0:07:27
27Michael Owens0:07:42
28Michael Giesen0:07:43
29Caleb Swartz0:07:50
30Nolan Steig0:07:53
31Larry Hipps0:07:57
32Tim Lutz0:07:57
33Ben Lasecki0:08:01
34Andy Summers0:08:21
35Mike Roethel0:08:21
36Ernie Luedke0:08:39
37Justin Fredricks0:08:51
38Bob Benedum0:09:21
39Darrell Scheppman0:09:32
40Andrew Jennings0:09:34
41Jeff Greatens0:09:40
42Kyle Kargel0:09:43
43Steve Cummins0:09:48
44Jose Rodriguez0:09:53
45Don Freitag0:09:53
46Wade Flisram0:09:55
47Christopher Osborne0:09:57
48Blake Schraft0:10:06
49Jeffrey Hatton0:10:06
50Kyle Schmit0:10:20
51Edward Piontek0:10:22
52Jeff Wren0:10:27
53Dale Crowell0:10:34
54David Dewitt0:10:49
55Nathan Phelps0:10:50
56Ben Leach0:11:17
57Josh Rupnow0:11:33
58Todd Schmidt0:11:37
59Aaron McGinnis0:12:04
60Troy Sable0:12:10
61Michael Laufenberg0:12:12
62Isaiah Schwinn0:12:23
63Randy Johnson0:12:34
64Erich Brauer0:12:41
65James Grenier0:12:45
66Nate Knowles0:12:48
67Dave Reich0:13:01
68Jeremy Drake0:13:11
69Mike Mennenoh0:13:20
70Ernie Huerta0:13:31
71Rick Nelson0:13:39
72Mark Lehman0:13:42
73Steven Kuphal0:13:43
74Steve Kapaun0:14:10
75Jerry Tiffany0:14:12
76Ryan Theel0:14:13
77Scott Palmersheim0:14:22
78Chuck Strauss0:14:32
79John Senkerik0:14:36
80Matt Lanser0:14:37
81Don Iwen0:14:39
82Ruben Valdez0:14:52
83Jesse Steinhoff0:14:53
84David Carignan0:14:54
85Jamie Prange0:15:11
86Ron Smith0:15:13
87Warren Fowler0:15:17
88Steve Hoppman0:15:27
89Kevin Schmitt0:15:34
90Darrin Kolka0:15:40
91Steve Drecoll0:15:51
92John Bennett0:16:08
93Erik Beckman0:16:22
94Demetrius Banks0:16:39
95Brad Giesel0:16:44
96Brian Coppock0:16:49
97Mike Brauer0:16:51
98David Diamond0:16:51
99Jim Splittgerber0:17:05
100Jim Feuerstein0:17:18
101Bill Styer0:17:21
102Kyle Hierlmeier0:17:22
103Brad Swenson0:17:51
104Justin Schroeter0:17:53
105Jay Gunderson0:17:59
106Paul Westberg0:18:18
107Rich Mennenoh0:18:31
108Nicholas Armstrong0:18:44
109Keith Westendorf0:18:44
110Andrew Douglass0:18:49
111Dennis Malmanger0:19:09
112Brad Jorsch0:19:19
113Eli Lipp0:19:36
114Robert Groshek0:19:54
115Kenneth Pearson0:20:03
116Matthew Tucker0:20:05
117Mike Sherman0:20:28
118Kade Stackman0:20:43
119Philip Winter0:20:58
120Andrew Overeem0:21:01
121Chris McDonald0:21:18
122Phil Taylor0:22:04
123Bob Ferrara0:22:04
124John Ard0:22:15
125Randy Feuillerat0:22:16
126Timothy Wateski0:22:53
127Brian Brown0:23:22
128Steve Davidson0:24:09
129Frank Sniadajewski0:24:42
130Jake Miller0:25:19
131Travis Schirpke0:25:23
132Steven Pirelli0:25:27
133Bobby Murphy0:25:59
134Nate Andrews0:26:49
135Frank Lobello0:26:53
136Bradley Boettcher0:27:46
137Mark Szudrowitz0:28:01
138John Gretzinger0:29:17
139Blair Van Hemelryk0:30:33
140Matt Knowles0:33:28
141Troy Olm0:33:36
142Ron Kapaun0:33:57
143Nick Meulemans0:35:35
144Jimmy Splittgerber0:35:53
145Scott Barclay0:35:56
146Matthew Forst0:36:34
147Steve Manthe0:37:28
148Joseph Kuckuk0:39:10
149Steve Strobel0:40:06
150Alexander Kaminski0:48:07
151Robert Langlois0:50:14
152Gary Smits0:51:32
153Bruce Meulemans0:55:15
155April Beard0:12:05
156Eve-Marie Walter0:13:04
157Monica Markvardsen0:16:50
158Linda Baehmann0:18:49
159Amanda Mann0:19:23
160Anna Poulton0:20:22
161Nicole Falk0:21:01
162Lynne Senkerik0:22:08
163Grace Prewitt0:23:02
164Sue McDonald0:23:17
165Rachel Drake0:24:51
166Emily Keon0:24:59
167Ross Rushin0:28:33
168Shannon Mortimer0:31:03
169Melissa Kennedy0:36:31
170Kelli Piotrowski0:37:30
171Erika Mennerick0:40:42
172Jenni Borell0:41:03
173Mindee Lavelle0:45:56
174Nina Fortune0:49:34

Cat. 3 Men citizen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Wentworth0:50:50
2Andrew Laatsch0:00:01
3Ben Agnew0:02:25
4Daniel Feldmann0:02:26
5Samuel Spende0:03:23
6Scott Trierweiler0:03:36
7Jacob Ahles0:03:49
8Nate Steiner0:03:50
9David Mayer0:03:51
10Jack Davies0:04:01
11Andrew Feldmann0:04:09
12Jack Jones0:04:46
13Matt Keon0:05:17
14Rick Dwyer0:05:20
15William Rosenthal0:05:30
16Alex Mayer0:05:32
17Ryan Cooley0:05:50
18Cole McDicken0:05:51
19Stone Vanamerongen0:05:51
20Seth Boyea0:06:09
21Mike Schaller0:06:09
22John Granger0:06:21
23Aaron Messenger0:06:26
24Calhan Norman0:07:00
25Brandon Laabs0:07:13
26Elliot Draxler0:07:13
27Jim Krajnik0:07:48
28Daniel Gretzinger0:07:50
29Brandon Smith0:08:24
30Alex Halfman0:08:46
31Nicholas Montee0:09:03
32Aaron Frink0:09:07
33Matthew Kletti0:09:10
34Alex Bien0:09:22
35Megan Senderhauf0:09:53
36Mike Morrison0:09:54
37Andrew Jefcik0:09:55
38Andrew Loose0:09:57
39Cory Desrochers0:10:08
40Curt Emerson0:10:08
41Danny Winfree0:10:18
42Tony Smet0:10:20
43Joel Nelson0:10:24
44Mike Desrochers0:10:28
45John Hocker0:10:31
46Matthew Mayer0:10:43
47Dylan Eggebrecht0:10:54
48Michael Holbrook0:10:55
49Jeffrey Schwinn0:11:01
50Scott Ubl0:11:16
51Ryan Drake0:11:20
52William Darling0:11:22
53Eric Huff0:11:25
54Kyle Jefcik0:11:28
55Kyle Suratte0:11:28
56Justin Anderson0:11:35
57Nick Desrochers0:12:07
58Jeff Mathis0:12:08
59Daniel Kelley0:12:08
60Donald Howell0:12:19
61George Doty0:12:20
62Todd Somers0:12:21
63Alex Pieper0:12:25
64David Powell0:12:28
65Rowan Norman0:12:31
66Zack Kargel0:12:31
67Brian Smith0:12:56
68Shannon Chapwesk0:13:04
69Ryan Wenzlick0:13:15
70Chris Wilkes0:13:33
71Owen Reich0:13:35
72Jeff Nikolai0:13:37
73Michael L Dutczak0:13:42
74Tony Young0:13:49
75Jacob Ziebart0:13:49
76Bruce Parker0:13:55
77Chris Endres0:14:04
78Tim Liepert0:14:45
79Mitchell Dutczak0:14:53
80Robert Schwenke0:15:16
81Christopher Osborne0:15:34
82Dan Schierschmidt0:15:55
83Doug Rodenkirch0:16:40
84Chris Mattmiller0:16:46
85Andrew Hill0:16:46
86Bryon Anderson0:17:01
87Bradley Lahner0:17:30
88Gregg Schumacher0:17:34
89Eric Zarwell0:17:44
90Kevin Temme0:17:45
91Keith Eggebrecht0:17:55
92Matthew Riebe0:17:56
93Freddie Oby0:18:06
94Steve Slocum0:18:07
95Demetrio Velazco0:18:11
96Dennis Klinkert0:18:55
97Ken Raaseh0:19:13
98David Verhoff0:19:13
99Andrew McDicken0:19:45
100Colin Erskine0:19:56
101Rich Engel0:20:14
102Shane Holcomb0:20:18
103Jeremy Condon0:20:23
104Frederick Rose0:20:34
105Dakota Smith0:20:37
106Brandon Drake0:20:45
107Simon Holbrook0:20:46
108Andrew Mauk0:22:01
109David McFadden0:22:10
110Jerry Voss0:22:14
111Zachary Loose0:22:58
112Thom Brown0:23:39
113David Gorski0:23:54
114Paul McDowell0:24:09
115Jake Baehman0:24:14
116Blayne Vanderloop0:24:37
117Shawn Fitzpatrick0:24:53
118Tim Lewis0:27:33
119Marek Potratz0:28:07
120Robert Enright0:28:21
121Jack Koprowski0:28:45
122Rod Janssen0:29:08
123Ben Cleveland0:29:18
124Grey Rankin0:31:12
125Grant Slocum0:31:32
126Ricky Almaguer0:32:32
127Nathan Otto0:33:57
128Casey Grapsas0:36:39
129John Hren0:37:42
130Dan McGlynn0:37:50
131David Berres0:37:53
132Lucas Durie0:38:57
133Adam Fleming0:39:57

Cat. 3 Women citizen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellie Thompson1:04:52
2Allison Pieper0:01:52
3Christina Flisram0:03:22
4Lori Wenzel0:05:15
5Arianna Schafer0:05:19
6Michelle Wilson0:05:53
7Heidi Tremaine0:07:02
8Katie Tiffany0:07:07
9Janis Heifner0:07:31
10Charity Desrochers0:08:16
11Hanna Mork0:09:56
12Maya Steele0:13:16
13Amy Dykema0:13:59
14Lydia Steiner0:15:46
15Alissa Kulas0:19:46
16Avalon Steele0:29:25
17April Knudson0:34:37
18Marcy Wentworth1:11:45

Cat. 3 Junior men and women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Jennings0:25:46
2Sam Komoroske0:00:22
3Christian Pieper0:00:44
4Mason Newman0:00:47
5Hunter Schmitt0:00:59
6Matt Rodenkirch0:01:00
7Joshua Prewitt0:02:00
8Weston Verhoff0:03:08
9Victor Anderson0:03:08
10Jonah Whitedog0:03:22
11Cody Tesch0:04:06
12Riley John0:04:19
13Gunner Grenlie0:04:33
14Skyler Schmitt0:04:35
15Zackary Fischer0:04:56
16Emma Osborne0:05:34
17Leah Fletcher0:05:58
18Porter Thorpe0:06:35
19Connor Grosch0:06:36
20Quentin Lochner0:06:46
21Ben Komoroske0:06:46
22Saxon Swan0:07:19
23Sam Walters0:07:26
24Griffin May0:07:38
25Camden Jackson0:07:42
26Anders Davidson0:07:44
27Reed May0:07:53
28Ethan Janssen0:07:55
29Connor Luedke0:07:58
30Stephan Liepert0:08:32
31Dylan Waldner0:08:32
32Jonathan Holbrook0:09:07
33Quyn Konz0:09:08
34Kaleb Moore0:09:26
35Lucas Fletcher0:09:36
36Emmit Kuphal0:09:39
37Kelly Clements0:09:42
38Liam Cate0:09:46
39Erik Grenlie0:09:56
40Samuel Keon0:10:06
41Katy McDicken0:10:07
42David Deprey0:10:09
43Jack Spende0:10:25
44Jacob Lemke0:10:35
45Julia Whitedog0:10:57
46Greg Hanegraaf0:11:30
47Jeff Brosnan0:11:47
48Brody Endres0:12:20
49Karl John Tillman0:12:26
50Daniel Ladd0:12:42
51Brian Hatton0:12:57
52Lorissa Thorpe0:13:02
53Collin Neuser0:13:03
54Justin Munzur0:13:20
55Michael Deprey0:13:50
56Daniel Brown0:14:12
57Cristian Rodriguez0:14:38
58Robin Meister0:14:48
59Katherine Schafer0:14:55
60Curtis Manning0:14:57
61Sebastian Armstrong0:15:06
62Brennan Cate0:15:21
63Clay Lemke0:15:46
64Kendra Schmitt0:15:59
65Nickolas Duhm0:15:59
66Miette Gosse0:16:25
67Erin Davis0:16:38
68Eli Lemke0:16:41
69Jaden Liesch0:16:47
70McKenna Dwyer0:16:49
71Tiana Johnson0:17:33
72Asa Guerra0:17:38
73Nick Koprowski0:17:39
74Trey Laudolff
75Tommy Rose0:18:18
76Benjamin Schwartzbauer0:18:39
77Jacob Lutz0:19:01
78Nathaniel Osborne0:21:24
79Brooklyn Waldner0:21:46
80Antonia Gengler0:22:59
81Claire Kaiser0:23:33
82Colin Knowles0:23:38
83Hunter Gengler0:23:39
84Kylie Krayer0:23:41
85Jacob Mork0:23:59
86Will Knowles0:24:15
87Sawyer Liesch0:24:29
88Aryana Knudson0:25:38
89Nathan Bailey0:25:59
90Colin Meister0:26:12
91Julie Meyerson0:32:11
92Thatcher Werner0:32:46
93Taylor Jennings0:35:05

