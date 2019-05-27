Ganzar wins Winston Salem Cycling Classic women's race
Sierra second and Dygert-Owen third
Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) won the Winston Salem Cycling Classic road race on Monday. She took a solo win ahead of chasers Arlenis Sierra (Astana) and Chloe Dygert-Owen (Twenty20-Shor-Air).
"This was the biggest win of my career and a full team effort," Ganzar said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates. The intent [of the last attack] was to keep it fast. I looked back and had a gap, didn't see anyone come across, so I put my head down and tried to last as long as I could."
The women raced for 96km in and around Bailey Park. A decisive 10-rider breakaway cleared the field over the penultimate queen of the mountain and with roughly 15km to the finish line, 1 lap.
The group included Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB), Arlenis Sierra (Astana), Chloe Dygert-Owen and Shayna Powless (Twenty20-Sho-Air), Leigh Ann Ganzar and defending champion Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint), Sara Bergen (Rally UHC), Deborah Paine and Edwige Pitel (Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team), and Australia's Emily Roper.
Ganzar attacked at the start of the final lap, which gave her teammate Williams a chance to recover in the chase group. She held a 30-second gap up the final climb.
Dygert-Owen jumped over the top of the climb to try and close the gap to Ganzar, with Sierra on her wheel. Dygert-Owen pushed hard on the pedals and cut the gap down to 10 seconds on the way to the finish line. Sierra started helping Dygert-Owen in the final kilometres, both trying to catch Ganzar, but they weren't able to shut it down before the finish line.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|2:35:36
|2
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:20
|4
|Emily Roper (Aus)
|5
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|6
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:27
|8
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:00:29
|9
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:00:31
|10
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:07
|11
|Sarah Gigante (Aus)
|0:01:25
|12
|Jessica Parra Rojas (Col)
|0:01:32
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:43
|14
|Justine Barrow (Aus)
|0:01:45
|15
|Peta Mullens (Aus)
|0:01:47
|16
|Caroline Baur (Sui)
|0:01:48
|17
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|18
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:01:49
|19
|Madeline Bemis (USA)
|20
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:50
|21
|Emma Langley (USA)
|22
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Butrago (Col)
|0:02:07
|23
|Olivia Ray (Nzl)
|0:02:08
|24
|Michaela Drummond (Nzl)
|0:02:10
|25
|Philippa Sutton (Nzl)
|26
|Margot Clyne (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:13
|27
|Regina Lecce (USA)
|0:02:19
|28
|Tina Pic (USA)
|0:02:23
|29
|Emily Spence (Can)
|30
|Jolene Holland (USA)
|31
|Claudia Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex)
|32
|Holly Breck (USA)
|33
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|34
|Kat Sweatt (USA)
|35
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Larissa Castelari de Lima (Bra)
|0:02:28
|37
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|38
|Emily Ehrlich (USA)
|39
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|40
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|41
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|42
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:22
|43
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Col)
|0:05:33
|44
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:05:35
|DNF
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Heather Fischer (USA)
|DNF
|Ella Bloor (Aus)
|DNF
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|DNF
|Caroline Poole (Can)
|DNF
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|DNF
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|DNF
|Brenna Wry-Simpson (USA)
|DNF
|Luz Adriana Tovar Salgado (Col)
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Emma Chilton (Aus)
|DNF
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|DNF
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Lisa Cordova (USA)
|DNF
|Abby Krawczyk (USA)
|DNF
|Scotti Lechuga (USA)
|DNF
|Kimberly Lucie (USA)
|DNF
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Rachel Langdon (GBr)
|DNF
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|DNF
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)
|DNF
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col)
|DNF
|Sommers Creed (USA)
|DNF
|Hannah Shell (USA)
|DNF
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|DNF
|Samantha Schneider (USA)
|DNF
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Luisa Fernanda Motavita Duarte (Col)
|DNF
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex)
|DNF
|Courteney Lowe (Nzl)
|DNF
|Rachel Jordan (USA)
|DNF
|Madison Kelly (USA)
|DNF
|Cinthia Lehner (USA)
|DNF
|Jenna Dunham (USA)
|DNF
|Grace Chappell (USA)
|DNF
|Silvia Fernanda Polanco Dominguez (Mex)
|DNF
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col)
|DNF
|Merrill Thierman (USA)
|DNF
|Hayley Bates (USA)
|DNF
|Virginie Perizzolo Pointet (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Ashlyn Woods (USA)
|DNF
|Gracie Pendleton (USA)
|DNF
|Jennifer Caicedo (Col)
|DNF
|Danielle Clark (USA)
|DNF
|Maria Fernanda Paz Robles (Col)
|DNF
|Paige Kostanecki (USA)
|DNF
|Daisy Johana Puin Gaitan (Col)
|DNF
|Jenette Williams (USA)
|DNF
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|DNF
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex)
|DNF
|Flora Yan (USA)
|DNS
|Janelle Cole (USA)
|DNS
|Brooke Hannon (USA)
