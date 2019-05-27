Trending

Ganzar wins Winston Salem Cycling Classic women's race

Sierra second and Dygert-Owen third

Image 1 of 2

Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)

Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 2

Leigh Ann Ganzar in her Hagens Berman-Supermint US criterium champion's jersey

Leigh Ann Ganzar in her Hagens Berman-Supermint US criterium champion's jersey
(Image credit: Twitter @supermintusa )

Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) won the Winston Salem Cycling Classic road race on Monday. She took a solo win ahead of chasers Arlenis Sierra (Astana) and Chloe Dygert-Owen (Twenty20-Shor-Air).

"This was the biggest win of my career and a full team effort," Ganzar said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates. The intent [of the last attack] was to keep it fast. I looked back and had a gap, didn't see anyone come across, so I put my head down and tried to last as long as I could."

The women raced for 96km in and around Bailey Park. A decisive 10-rider breakaway cleared the field over the penultimate queen of the mountain and with roughly 15km to the finish line, 1 lap.

The group included Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB), Arlenis Sierra (Astana), Chloe Dygert-Owen and Shayna Powless (Twenty20-Sho-Air), Leigh Ann Ganzar and defending champion Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint), Sara Bergen (Rally UHC), Deborah Paine and Edwige Pitel (Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team), and Australia's Emily Roper.

Ganzar attacked at the start of the final lap, which gave her teammate Williams a chance to recover in the chase group. She held a 30-second gap up the final climb.

Dygert-Owen jumped over the top of the climb to try and close the gap to Ganzar, with Sierra on her wheel. Dygert-Owen pushed hard on the pedals and cut the gap down to 10 seconds on the way to the finish line. Sierra started helping Dygert-Owen in the final kilometres, both trying to catch Ganzar, but they weren't able to shut it down before the finish line.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint2:35:36
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:04
3Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:20
4Emily Roper (Aus)
5Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
6Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:27
8Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:00:29
9Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look0:00:31
10Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:07
11Sarah Gigante (Aus)0:01:25
12Jessica Parra Rojas (Col)0:01:32
13Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:43
14Justine Barrow (Aus)0:01:45
15Peta Mullens (Aus)0:01:47
16Caroline Baur (Sui)0:01:48
17Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
18Katie Clouse (USA)0:01:49
19Madeline Bemis (USA)
20Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team0:01:50
21Emma Langley (USA)
22Daniely Del Valle Garcia Butrago (Col)0:02:07
23Olivia Ray (Nzl)0:02:08
24Michaela Drummond (Nzl)0:02:10
25Philippa Sutton (Nzl)
26Margot Clyne (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:13
27Regina Lecce (USA)0:02:19
28Tina Pic (USA)0:02:23
29Emily Spence (Can)
30Jolene Holland (USA)
31Claudia Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex)
32Holly Breck (USA)
33Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
34Kat Sweatt (USA)
35Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
36Larissa Castelari de Lima (Bra)0:02:28
37Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
38Emily Ehrlich (USA)
39Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
40Erica Allar (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
41Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
42Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:22
43Natalia Franco Villegas (Col)0:05:33
44Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:35
DNFWhitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
DNFHeather Fischer (USA)
DNFElla Bloor (Aus)
DNFGeorgia Simmerling (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
DNFCaroline Poole (Can)
DNFSummer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
DNFKatherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
DNFBrenna Wry-Simpson (USA)
DNFLuz Adriana Tovar Salgado (Col)
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Cogeas Mettler Look
DNFEmma Chilton (Aus)
DNFNatalie Redmond (Aus)
DNFNicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLisa Cordova (USA)
DNFAbby Krawczyk (USA)
DNFScotti Lechuga (USA)
DNFKimberly Lucie (USA)
DNFJulie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
DNFRachel Langdon (GBr)
DNFHarriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman-Supermint
DNFClio Dinan (USA)
DNFRebecca Wiasak (Aus)
DNFManuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col)
DNFSommers Creed (USA)
DNFHannah Shell (USA)
DNFKatherine Compton (USA)
DNFSamantha Schneider (USA)
DNFEmily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLuisa Fernanda Motavita Duarte (Col)
DNFAna Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex)
DNFCourteney Lowe (Nzl)
DNFRachel Jordan (USA)
DNFMadison Kelly (USA)
DNFCinthia Lehner (USA)
DNFJenna Dunham (USA)
DNFGrace Chappell (USA)
DNFSilvia Fernanda Polanco Dominguez (Mex)
DNFAngie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col)
DNFMerrill Thierman (USA)
DNFHayley Bates (USA)
DNFVirginie Perizzolo Pointet (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look
DNFAshlyn Woods (USA)
DNFGracie Pendleton (USA)
DNFJennifer Caicedo (Col)
DNFDanielle Clark (USA)
DNFMaria Fernanda Paz Robles (Col)
DNFPaige Kostanecki (USA)
DNFDaisy Johana Puin Gaitan (Col)
DNFJenette Williams (USA)
DNFAllison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
DNFYusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex)
DNFFlora Yan (USA)
DNSJanelle Cole (USA)
DNSBrooke Hannon (USA)

