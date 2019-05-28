Castillo wins Winston Salem Cycling Classic
Elevate-KHS rider beats teammate Simpson and Aevolo's Villalobos
Ulises Castillo (Elevate-KHS) sprinted to the win at the Winston Salem Cycling Classic in North Carolina on Monday.
Related Articles
The former Jelly Belly rider got the better of his Elevate-KHS teammate George Simpson and Aevolo's Luis Villalobos in a three-man sprint to take the victory.
More to come
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3:34:52
|2
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|4
|Ben Schmutte (USA)
|0:00:09
|5
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:00:48
|6
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
|0:01:09
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:01:15
|8
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|9
|Sean Burger (USA)
|0:01:30
|10
|Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|11
|Scott McGill (USA)
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|14
|Rolly Weaver (USA)
|0:01:39
|15
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:42
|16
|Stephen Vogel (USA)
|0:01:56
|17
|Tanner Ward (USA)
|0:02:00
|18
|Justin Mauch (USA)
|0:02:09
|19
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
|0:02:51
|20
|Scottie Weiss (USA)
|0:04:51
|21
|Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|22
|William De Jesus Guzmán Rosario (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
|23
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:05:32
|24
|Miles Hubbard (USA)
|0:05:38
|25
|Roderick Asconeguy Diaz (Uru)
|0:05:44
|26
|Patrick Walle (USA)
|27
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|28
|Benjamin Renkena (USA)
|29
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|30
|Richard Arnopol (USA)
|31
|Michael Jones (USA) Team Skyline
|32
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|33
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|34
|Connor Ryan (USA)
|35
|Chad Capobianco (USA)
|36
|Sean Gardener (USA) Probaclac-Devinci
|0:05:52
|37
|Taylor Warren (USA)
|0:05:55
|38
|Steven Kusy (USA)
|0:06:03
|39
|Hugo Scala Jr (USA)
|0:06:05
|40
|John Purvis (USA)
|41
|Ethan Frankel (USA)
|0:06:20
|42
|John Delong (USA)
|0:06:28
|43
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|44
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|45
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|46
|Frank Travieso (USA)
|47
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|48
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:06:32
|49
|Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|50
|Gaelen Merritt (Can)
|51
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|52
|Matthew Zimmer (USA)
|0:07:08
|DNF
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stephen Bassett (USA)
|DNF
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
|DNF
|David Greif (USA)
|DNF
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Conor Schunk (USA)
|DNF
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Eric Hill (USA)
|DNF
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can)
|DNF
|Paul Martin (USA)
|DNF
|Will Gleason (USA)
|DNF
|Blake Anton (USA)
|DNF
|Christopher Uberti (USA)
|DNF
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|DNF
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jake Cullen (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|DNF
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|DNF
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|DNF
|Isaac Niles (Can)
|DNF
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|DNF
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|DNF
|Kyle Kirby (USA)
|DNF
|Isaac Bryant (USA)
|DNF
|Will Cooper (USA)
|DNF
|Brandon Feehery (USA)
|DNF
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|DNF
|Matt McLoone (USA)
|DNF
|Taylor Pearman (USA)
|DNF
|Edouard Beaudoin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|DNF
|Scott Hoffner (USA)
|DNF
|Noah Simms (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Evan Hartig (USA)
|DNF
|David Guttenplan (USA)
|DNF
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col)
|DNF
|Ryan Rudderham (Can)
|DNF
|Ryan Joyce (USA)
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
|DNF
|Joshua Kropf (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|DNF
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
|DNF
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Justin McQuerry (USA) Team Skyline
|DNF
|Ethan Palamerek (Can)
|DNF
|Kurt Penno (Can)
|DNF
|Andrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline
|DNF
|John Borstelmann (USA)
|DNF
|Sam Titter-Dower (Nzl)
|DNF
|Darel Christopher Jr (IVB)
|DNF
|Ethan Sittlington (Can)
|DNF
|Sergio Fredes (Arg)
|DNF
|Juan Ramon Juarez Garrido (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
|DNF
|Reece Robinson (Aus)
|DNF
|Timothy Killelea (USA)
|DNF
|Michael Potter (USA)
|DNF
|Joel Yates (Nzl)
|DNF
|David Dawson (USA) Team Skyline
|DNF
|Adrian Santiago Nuñez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
|DNF
|Jose Alexis Batista Guerra (Pan)
|DNF
|David Flynn (USA)
|DNF
|Richard Furchtgott (USA)
|DNF
|Cristian Omar Clavero (Arg)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy