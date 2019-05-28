Trending

Castillo wins Winston Salem Cycling Classic

Elevate-KHS rider beats teammate Simpson and Aevolo's Villalobos

Ulises Castillo (Elevate-KHS) sprinted to the win at the Winston Salem Cycling Classic in North Carolina on Monday.

The former Jelly Belly rider got the better of his Elevate-KHS teammate George Simpson and Aevolo's Luis Villalobos in a three-man sprint to take the victory.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3:34:52
2George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
3Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
4Ben Schmutte (USA)0:00:09
5Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:00:48
6Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT0:01:09
7Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:01:15
8James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
9Sean Burger (USA)0:01:30
10Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
11Scott McGill (USA)
12Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
14Rolly Weaver (USA)0:01:39
15Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:01:42
16Stephen Vogel (USA)0:01:56
17Tanner Ward (USA)0:02:00
18Justin Mauch (USA)0:02:09
19Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT0:02:51
20Scottie Weiss (USA)0:04:51
21Thomas Schellenberg (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
22William De Jesus Guzmán Rosario (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
23Andrew Giniat (USA)0:05:32
24Miles Hubbard (USA)0:05:38
25Roderick Asconeguy Diaz (Uru)0:05:44
26Patrick Walle (USA)
27Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
28Benjamin Renkena (USA)
29Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
30Richard Arnopol (USA)
31Michael Jones (USA) Team Skyline
32Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
33Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
34Connor Ryan (USA)
35Chad Capobianco (USA)
36Sean Gardener (USA) Probaclac-Devinci0:05:52
37Taylor Warren (USA)0:05:55
38Steven Kusy (USA)0:06:03
39Hugo Scala Jr (USA)0:06:05
40John Purvis (USA)
41Ethan Frankel (USA)0:06:20
42John Delong (USA)0:06:28
43Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
44Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
45Tristan Cowie (USA)
46Frank Travieso (USA)
47Ryan Knapp (USA)
48Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:06:32
49Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
50Gaelen Merritt (Can)
51Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:06:36
52Matthew Zimmer (USA)0:07:08
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
DNFStephen Bassett (USA)
DNFElvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
DNFDavid Greif (USA)
DNFSamuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
DNFConor Schunk (USA)
DNFCade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
DNFEric Hill (USA)
DNFTrevor O'Donnell (Can)
DNFPaul Martin (USA)
DNFWill Gleason (USA)
DNFBlake Anton (USA)
DNFChristopher Uberti (USA)
DNFAlex Ryan (USA)
DNFJean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
DNFJake Cullen (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
DNFRiley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
DNFSeth Jones (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
DNFTravis Livermon (USA)
DNFFelix Boutin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
DNFIsaac Niles (Can)
DNFEric Thompson (USA)
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
DNFTJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
DNFKyle Kirby (USA)
DNFIsaac Bryant (USA)
DNFWill Cooper (USA)
DNFBrandon Feehery (USA)
DNFAndzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
DNFMatt McLoone (USA)
DNFTaylor Pearman (USA)
DNFEdouard Beaudoin (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
DNFScott Hoffner (USA)
DNFNoah Simms (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
DNFEvan Hartig (USA)
DNFDavid Guttenplan (USA)
DNFCristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col)
DNFRyan Rudderham (Can)
DNFRyan Joyce (USA)
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
DNFJoshua Kropf (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
DNFMitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
DNFRyan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
DNFLance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
DNFJustin McQuerry (USA) Team Skyline
DNFEthan Palamerek (Can)
DNFKurt Penno (Can)
DNFAndrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline
DNFJohn Borstelmann (USA)
DNFSam Titter-Dower (Nzl)
DNFDarel Christopher Jr (IVB)
DNFEthan Sittlington (Can)
DNFSergio Fredes (Arg)
DNFJuan Ramon Juarez Garrido (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
DNFReece Robinson (Aus)
DNFTimothy Killelea (USA)
DNFMichael Potter (USA)
DNFJoel Yates (Nzl)
DNFDavid Dawson (USA) Team Skyline
DNFAdrian Santiago Nuñez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea DCT
DNFJose Alexis Batista Guerra (Pan)
DNFDavid Flynn (USA)
DNFRichard Furchtgott (USA)
DNFCristian Omar Clavero (Arg)

