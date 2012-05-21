Trending

Aleman tops Clarke to win Wilmington crown

Bayer takes out women's event

Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) finishes just ahead of Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Diego M. Razinschi/www.radzinschi.com)
Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) takes the win in Delaware

(Image credit: Diego M. Razinschi/www.radzinschi.com)
Pro men's podium: Hilton Clarke, Demis Aleman and Ben Chaddock

(Image credit: Diego M. Razinschi/www.radzinschi.com)

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
3Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
4Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
5Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home)
6Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
7Jose Antogna (Jamis/Sutter Homes)
8Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
9Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1- Development)
10Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
11Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
12David Lozano Riba (Team Type 1- Development)
13Ryan Dewald (X O Racing)
14Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA)
15Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
16Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
17Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
18Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
19John (jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
20Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
21Max Korus (Kenda / 5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
22Adam Farabaugh (X O Racing)
23Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
24Dan Harm (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
25Andre Vandenberg (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
26Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b BAsso)
27Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
28Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubesbes / AXA Equitable)
29Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b BAsso)
30John Loehner (Stan's NoTubesbes / AXA Equitable)
31Ryan McKinney (Clean Currents p/b BAssoeyer Kia)
32Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare)
33Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
34Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
35Zachary Bergh (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
36Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
37Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
38Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycling)
39Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
40Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
41Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
42Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
43Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
44Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b. Vie13/QCW)
45Gabe Lloyd (X O Racing)
46Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
47Nick Friesen (Stan's NoTubesbes / AXA Equitable)
48Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
49Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
50Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b BAssoeyer Kia)
51Nieter Jared (X O Racing)
52Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
53Cody O'Reilly (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
54John Bergmann (Team Clifbar)
55Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni)

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
2Laura Van Gilder (4 - Cat1) (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
3Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
4Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/ Spin Tech pb/ABRC)
5Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
6Emma Grant (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Lenore Pipes (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
8Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Presented by GearGrinder)
9Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
10Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling)
11Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cyclingingng p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Beth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
13Patty Buerkle (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoike Beat)
14Debbie Dust (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoikeBeat)
15Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
16Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
17Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
18Amanda Watson (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoikeBeat)
19Sue McQuiston (ABRT)
20Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
21Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
22Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cyclingingng-ProAirHFA)
23Cheri Fager (Pallas Athene p/b Kitchen & Company)
24Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cyclingingng-ProAirHFA)
25Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr.Restore)
26Julie Kuliecza (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoike Beat)
27Ali Ingram (Velocita)
28Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
29Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
30Emma Swatman (KENDA)
31Raquel Miller (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
32Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
33Victoria Hanks (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
34Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
35Jennifer Pope (Velocita)
36Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
37Stephanie Swan (Pro Bikes - Pittsburgh Racing Team)
38Nicole Raspa (CAWES)
39Kristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
40Andrea Luebbe (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
41Laurel Larsen (Syn-Fit Race Team)
42Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
43Michelle Bishop (North Point Women's Racing)
44Leslie Winters (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoikeBeat)
45Laura Cook (Velocita)
46Kelley Bethoney (Syn-Fit Race Team)
47Anne Racioppi (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
48Amanda Eichert (Edlow Inltl. p/b BAssoikeBeat)
49Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
50Thea Parent (Peanut Butter& Co. Human Zoom)
DNSCatherine Freck (Syn-Fit Racing Team)

