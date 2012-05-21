Aleman tops Clarke to win Wilmington crown
Bayer takes out women's event
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|4
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|6
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|7
|Jose Antogna (Jamis/Sutter Homes)
|8
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|9
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1- Development)
|10
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|11
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|12
|David Lozano Riba (Team Type 1- Development)
|13
|Ryan Dewald (X O Racing)
|14
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA)
|15
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|16
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|17
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|18
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|19
|John (jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|20
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|21
|Max Korus (Kenda / 5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|22
|Adam Farabaugh (X O Racing)
|23
|Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|24
|Dan Harm (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
|25
|Andre Vandenberg (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
|26
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b BAsso)
|27
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|28
|Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubesbes / AXA Equitable)
|29
|Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b BAsso)
|30
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubesbes / AXA Equitable)
|31
|Ryan McKinney (Clean Currents p/b BAssoeyer Kia)
|32
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare)
|33
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|34
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
|35
|Zachary Bergh (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
|36
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|37
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|38
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycling)
|39
|Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|40
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|41
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|42
|Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|43
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
|44
|Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b. Vie13/QCW)
|45
|Gabe Lloyd (X O Racing)
|46
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|47
|Nick Friesen (Stan's NoTubesbes / AXA Equitable)
|48
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|49
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|50
|Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b BAssoeyer Kia)
|51
|Nieter Jared (X O Racing)
|52
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|53
|Cody O'Reilly (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|54
|John Bergmann (Team Clifbar)
|55
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (4 - Cat1) (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|3
|Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|4
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/ Spin Tech pb/ABRC)
|5
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|6
|Emma Grant (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Lenore Pipes (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|8
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Presented by GearGrinder)
|9
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|10
|Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|11
|Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cyclingingng p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|Beth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|13
|Patty Buerkle (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoike Beat)
|14
|Debbie Dust (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoikeBeat)
|15
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
|16
|Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
|17
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|18
|Amanda Watson (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoikeBeat)
|19
|Sue McQuiston (ABRT)
|20
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|21
|Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
|22
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cyclingingng-ProAirHFA)
|23
|Cheri Fager (Pallas Athene p/b Kitchen & Company)
|24
|Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cyclingingng-ProAirHFA)
|25
|Rachel Warner (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr.Restore)
|26
|Julie Kuliecza (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoike Beat)
|27
|Ali Ingram (Velocita)
|28
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
|29
|Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|30
|Emma Swatman (KENDA)
|31
|Raquel Miller (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|32
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|33
|Victoria Hanks (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|34
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|35
|Jennifer Pope (Velocita)
|36
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|37
|Stephanie Swan (Pro Bikes - Pittsburgh Racing Team)
|38
|Nicole Raspa (CAWES)
|39
|Kristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|40
|Andrea Luebbe (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|41
|Laurel Larsen (Syn-Fit Race Team)
|42
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|43
|Michelle Bishop (North Point Women's Racing)
|44
|Leslie Winters (Edlow Intl. p/b BAssoikeBeat)
|45
|Laura Cook (Velocita)
|46
|Kelley Bethoney (Syn-Fit Race Team)
|47
|Anne Racioppi (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|48
|Amanda Eichert (Edlow Inltl. p/b BAssoikeBeat)
|49
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|50
|Thea Parent (Peanut Butter& Co. Human Zoom)
|DNS
|Catherine Freck (Syn-Fit Racing Team)
