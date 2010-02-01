Trending

McConnell crafty in defence of overall lead

Two-way battle continues in the open women's race

Image 1 of 29

A rider powers up a climb.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 2 of 29

Jesse Ciezki

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 3 of 29

Jonas Varcoe catches some air.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 4 of 29

Theo Williams wore a special time suit which left plenty of questions.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 5 of 29

Scott Bannister

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 6 of 29

A rider stands to shift his weight on the downhill.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 7 of 29

Simon French

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 8 of 29

David Braddick

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 9 of 29

Rodney Mills

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 10 of 29

Henry Van Heerden

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 11 of 29

Mel Weber

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 12 of 29

A rider flies over a jump.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 13 of 29

Skinny tires may be an advantage on this course.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 14 of 29

Around 460 cyclists stream out of Trial Harbour yesterday afternoon.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 15 of 29

John Darcey in the bunch.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 16 of 29

Riders waiting to start day 3.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 17 of 29

Riders take a berm at high speed.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 18 of 29

There was one obvious line through this section.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 19 of 29

Simon French

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 20 of 29

Kim Curtis

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 21 of 29

Concentration was important to hold the track.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 22 of 29

These two dogs watched the action go by.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 23 of 29

The peloton races off together.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 24 of 29

Was the peloton escorted by a helicopter or did one just happen to be flying by?

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 25 of 29

Victorian flyer Dan McConnell was the hot favourite for the Zeehan time trial.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 26 of 29

Zeehan's historic Hotel Cecil... and a state of the art mountain bike.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 27 of 29

All the way from WA... and a puncture 1km out of TrialHarbour for Mark Hindley.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 28 of 29

Hobart's Keith 'Obscene ' McQueen wore clothes this year. A paramedic, he should know better than to do this nude as he did in 2008.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 29 of 29

Heather Logie has been the surprise packet of Wildside 2010.

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)

The Wildside crown is no closer to being decided with three riders within 28 seconds of each other with one day's racing remaining.

Australia's newly-crowned national champion Daniel McConnell heads the three-way tussle ahead of fellow under 23 competitors and Victorians Steele van Hoff and Paul van der Ploeg.

McConnell has admitted to riding a conservative race in an attempt to maintain his overall advantage from rivals clamouring for top honours on general classification.

And with one stage to come over a 36km sandy course to be held on Tasmania's West Coast near Strahan, he has become wary that unforeseen circumstances could ultimately bring his race undone.

"I've tried to limit my losses by riding conservatively as I feel that's the best way of winning this race from now on," said McConnell. "After seeing Sid (Taberlay) lose big time on the first day from punctures, I want to make sure I'm not burdened with the same disasters," he said.

"It's up to all the other guys to chase me down now so I've got the luxury of sitting and seeing how I go." McConnell will take a six-second lead from van Hoff going into the final day's racing.

Day three featured a six kilometre time trial around the mining town of Zeehan followed by a 22km race on gravel roads and through creek crossings from Trial Harbour to Granville on Tasmania's remote and wind-swept coastline. Four-time Wildside champion Sid Taberlay prevailed on both stages.

Taberlay was five seconds faster than Victoria's Luke Fetch in the race against the clock and was followed by Paul van der Ploeg nine seconds in arrears.

Having won four of the six stages contested since Saturday's start at Cradle Mountain, Taberlay has clearly been the most dominant rider in the strong field of elite male competitors, but admits to feeling frustrated at the knowledge he won't be in a position to add to his quartet of titles.

"The dynamics of this race, it's all about the general classification really, in terms of overall honours," said Taberlay. "It's nice to win stages but the real prestige is to win the thing overall.

"I think I'm riding well but unfortunately you sometimes get let down by the mechanical issues."

In the open women's category, Canberra's Heather Logie maintained a grip on the overall leadership from Hobart rival Rowena Fry, but not before unleashing a turn of speed and overtaking Australia's reigning champion on the latter flat sections of the time trial.

Fry won the stage to Granville but will need to rely on drafting during the final stage in order to make up the 1:26 second deficit needed to dislodge Logie from the top spot in their race for overall honours.

"I was focusing on national mountain bike champs which we a few weeks ago so I definitely want to come away with the win and it's great that Heather and I are pushing each other so hard," said Fry.

Results

Men open Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlay0:16:05
2Daniel McConnell0:00:21
3Joshua Carlson0:00:53
4Ben Mather0:00:59
5James Williamson0:01:17
6Adrian Jackson0:01:21
7Andrew Burford0:01:36
8Ben Randall0:01:40
9Nick Morgan0:02:20
10Luke Webster0:02:55
11Mick Ross0:03:16
12Dylan Cirulis0:03:19
13Jason Mennitz0:03:35
14Scott Maney0:03:36
15Ashley Hayat0:03:38
16Chris Southwood0:03:42
17Tom Burford0:03:47
18Damian French0:03:58
19Joe Mullan0:04:01
20Tim Chadd0:04:07
21Nick Miller0:04:33
22Aaron Long0:04:50
23Warren Wellbeloved0:05:00
24Phill Miller0:05:02
25Warren Austin0:05:03
26Simon French0:05:16
27Samuel Gadient0:05:25
28Phil Bickerdike0:05:34
29Boyd Furmston0:05:44
30Bryan Powell0:05:53
31Aubrey Clark0:05:59
32Andrew Maynard0:06:10
33Paul Beuchat0:06:11
34Jeffrey Potter0:06:31
35Brett Cirulis0:06:32
36Jesse Ciezki0:07:16
37Will Tatchell0:07:17
38Brendan Murphy
39Dirk Austinat0:07:39
40Chris Kamen0:07:53
41Sam Robertson0:07:57
42Leigh Fitzgerald0:08:34
43Jonathan Hague0:08:49
44Joel Thorby0:09:05
45Brad Fitzgerald0:09:12
46Andrew Forbes0:09:33
47Myk Lozyk0:10:04
48Michael Ker-David0:10:38
49Andrew Blaney0:10:59
50Christopher Crocker0:12:03

Women open Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry0:19:29
2Katherine O'Shea0:02:02
3Jody Bush0:03:45
4Sophie Marshall0:04:05
5Selina Stoute0:04:37
6Bronwyn Sax0:05:59
7Helen Wray0:06:43
8Shelley Scott0:07:30
9Paula Sutton0:09:07
10Edwina Hughes0:09:45
11Gail Sutton0:10:43
12Melanie Wood0:12:05

Under 23 men Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch0:16:10
2Paul van der Ploeg0:00:04
3Steele Von Hoff0:00:46
4Matthew Callow0:02:34
5Timothy Doman0:02:40
6Benjamin Bromberg0:12:39
7Peter Grimble0:12:59
8Lindsay Apted0:25:31

Under 23 women Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda Jackson0:23:28

Veteran men 30-39 Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair0:17:00
2Warren Burgess0:00:41
3Ross Farrell
4Mark Fenner0:01:03
5Ashley Bleeker0:01:11
6Damien Jones0:01:12
7Andrew Bell0:02:05
8Luke Beuchat0:02:08
9Ken Allen0:02:13
10Adrian Flood0:02:14
11Stuart Keep0:02:24
12John Darcey0:02:29
13Julien Wicks0:02:30
14Bruce Turvey0:02:40
15Steven Brown0:02:41
16Kim Curtis0:02:44
17Trevor Innes0:02:49
18Mark Padgett0:02:54
19David Wood0:03:01
20Con Mavroudakis0:03:09
21Mark Littlejohn
22Russell Edgar0:03:16
23Benjamin Cirulis0:03:19
24Erik Bakke0:03:21
25Scott Knighton0:03:22
26Simon Coffin0:03:45
27Angus Rodwell
28Justin Woolford0:03:50
29Simon Zabel0:03:52
30Rodney Bates0:03:58
31Marty Krieg0:03:59
32Julien Redmond0:04:03
33Karl Pavey0:04:06
34Phil Leslie0:04:08
35Ian Trayler0:04:12
36Noel Higgs0:04:26
37Winton Mahar
38Bryce Young0:04:27
39Scott Lohrey0:04:31
40Robert Child0:04:32
41Adam Gourlay
42Ed Parker0:04:33
43Luke Roberts0:04:42
44Todd Stanton0:04:49
45Jarrad Needham0:04:52
46Andrew Ling0:04:54
47Michael McMullen
48John Atkinson0:05:02
49Peter Gilbert0:05:03
50Ashley Noble0:05:05
51Chris Bradford0:05:06
52Ben Davidson
53Trent Hewitt
54Andrew Shaw0:05:10
55Henry Van Heerden0:05:11
56Marc Campbell0:05:13
57Conrad Daniels0:05:21
58Justin Whelan
59Clinton Dean0:05:24
60Duncan Sinclair0:05:27
61Ross Martin0:05:32
62Mike Murphy0:05:35
63Paul Lanham0:05:36
64Adam Kelly0:05:37
65Adam Harris0:05:41
66Martin Stephenson0:05:46
67Douglas Turvey0:05:47
68Alex Stone
69Geff Harper0:05:52
70David Henderson
71Russell Goslin0:06:03
72Joel Wright0:06:15
73Dave Bingley0:06:16
74Thomas Hansen
75Theo Williams0:06:17
76Scott Bannister0:06:25
77Aldy Stipnieks0:06:32
78Sam Duncan0:06:36
79Ian Fitzpatrick
80Robin Harris
81Julian Porter0:06:37
82Nick Lancaster
83Andrew Spencer0:06:40
84Daniel Beuchat0:06:41
85Steve Jaffray0:06:46
86Brendan Scarborough0:06:52
87Nelson Clark0:06:53
88Tom Cieslinski
89Chris Wilson0:06:56
90Luke Grainger0:07:00
91Steven Scharapow0:07:05
92Peter Gill0:07:07
93Joel Brewer0:07:08
94Chad Vowles
95Jonas Varcoe0:07:11
96Vaughan Kemsley0:07:24
97Craig Bycroft0:07:36
98Darren Harvey0:07:37
99Nathan James0:07:39
100Kristian Smythe0:07:42
101Matt Carlson0:07:52
102Clive Poulton0:07:59
103David Wakefield0:08:11
104Brett Chaseling0:08:12
105Darren Saunders0:08:18
106Mark Hindley0:08:19
107Alex Smith0:08:21
108Gavin Brown0:08:25
109Nigel Adcock0:08:30
110Paul Suter0:08:36
111Evan Hayes0:08:40
112Adrian Van Loon0:08:49
113Daniel Pountney0:08:51
114Josiah Sciascia0:08:56
115Douglas Miller0:09:05
116Nigel Macquet0:09:10
117Ben Strugnell
118Jason Richards0:09:14
119Anthony Chisholm0:09:21
120Peter Effeney0:09:23
121Brett Childs
122Victor Romagosa0:09:30
123Anthony Abbott0:09:34
124Todd Stafford0:09:35
125Aliriza Yucel0:09:39
126Jon Williamson0:09:47
127Matthias Schwerdtle
128Scott Steedman0:10:30
129Chris Browne0:10:43
130Stephen Geason0:10:45
131David Lacey0:11:01
132Patrick Kinsella
133Michael Norman0:11:30
134Simon Trewin0:11:40
135Greg Wunder0:11:50
136Declan Brennan0:12:10
137Ben McDermott0:12:23
138Phillip Murfett0:12:32
139Anthony Hogan0:13:26
140Alexander Bibby0:13:28
141Matthew Wood0:13:40
142Michael Andrews0:13:48
143Mark Lawler0:14:11
144Jamie Davis0:14:13
145Mike Shaw0:14:38
146Andrew Tyrrell0:15:04
147Damien Peel0:16:54

Veteran women 30-39 Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logie0:18:55
2Zoe King0:02:20
3Naomi Hansen0:02:50
4Mel Weber0:03:15
5Jo Williams0:04:55
6Trudy Nicholas0:05:38
7Meghan Johnston0:06:20
8Linda Cappello0:06:34
9Su Sprott0:07:01
10Katrina Cathcart0:07:22
11Amanda Sanderson0:07:25
12Jane Thomas0:07:27
13Lana Moy0:07:42
14Toni Van Heerden0:08:05
15Rebecca Freeman0:08:37
16Helen Green0:09:12
17Kym Fitzpatrick0:09:35
18Tina Ciezki0:09:37
19Megan Farebrother0:10:03
20Sara Prickett0:10:05
21Naomi Wright0:10:30
22Diane Chisholm0:12:01
23Jude Mulhuijsen
24Li Choong0:13:20
25Michelle Lindsay0:15:04
26Marina Polita0:15:58
27Katie Webster0:18:09

Master men 40-49 Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Eva0:18:06
2Normon Thibault0:00:55
3Greg Dwyer0:01:30
4Dean Clark0:02:13
5Jim Robinson0:02:25
6John Whittington0:02:30
7Willem Van den Bosch0:02:38
8Brian McTaggart0:02:45
9Duncan Rose0:02:52
10Rod Ascui0:03:13
11Andrew Davison0:03:16
12Craig Cummings0:03:17
13Bill Chilvers0:03:19
14Scott Smith
15Mark Plumb0:03:34
16Marcus Coghlan0:03:37
17Waco Hamlin0:03:38
18Phil Kelly0:03:53
19Peter Oliver0:03:55
20Scott Murchison0:03:58
21Paul Hutcheon0:04:00
22Craig Chivers0:04:05
23Mike Austin0:04:13
24Tim Robertson0:04:31
25David McCook0:04:32
26John Searston
27Andrew Cathcart0:04:36
28Neil Ker0:04:39
29Robert Matthews0:04:42
30Brent Ranson0:04:55
31Jay Heather0:05:02
32Marcus Langham
33Gary Hitches0:05:16
34Martin Lee0:05:23
35Wayne Chapman0:05:26
36Ian Ferrier0:05:27
37Rodney Mills0:05:36
38Bernard Walker
39Simon Vandestadt0:05:40
40Phil Edwards0:05:42
41David Barry0:05:43
42Mark Hitchins0:05:56
43Trent Moore0:06:02
44Michael Symons0:06:08
45Andre Farley0:06:09
46Paul Hooper0:06:11
47Julian Augustini0:06:20
48Rob King0:06:21
49Glen Higgins0:06:22
50William Findlay0:06:23
51David Pollington0:06:28
52Keith Murfet0:06:29
53Harry Burnett0:06:32
54Steve Campbell0:06:39
55Shane Kerrison0:06:41
56Tom Wass0:06:51
57Gary Aaron0:06:59
58Malcolm Lindsay0:07:02
59Darren Fletcher
60David Storm0:07:11
61Leigh Wilson0:07:23
62James Heron0:07:27
63Chris Tate
64Richie Burrell0:07:45
65Andrew Christensen0:08:12
66Jonty Barnett0:08:14
67Jim Ansell0:08:15
68Glenn Matson0:08:16
69Peter Millar0:08:24
70Anthony Briggs0:08:25
71Simon Foster0:08:32
72David Foster0:08:34
73Malcolm Barrett0:08:43
74Bruce Perry0:08:50
75Robert Medway0:08:53
76Jeff Camp0:09:13
77Rhett Kessler0:09:17
78Andrew Bird0:09:38
79Rodney Clark0:09:46
80Chris Colley0:10:09
81Michael Jamieson0:10:12
82James Down0:10:25
83Mark Roberton
84Nick Irvine0:10:26
85Stephen Costar0:10:29
86Sean Muir0:10:30
87Peter Fox0:11:03
88Jack Birrell0:11:05
89Maurice Williams
90Peter Dean0:11:30
91Gordon Scrim0:12:22
92Edward King
93David Dare0:12:24
94Ian Smith0:12:46
95Nigel Foss0:13:15
96Erik Westra0:13:58
97Craig Blake0:14:06
98Fraser White0:14:20
99Peter Connor0:16:54
100Paul Rathbone0:16:57
101Anton Du Preez0:17:03
102Roger Price0:18:37

Master women 40-49 Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Traci Lonergan0:26:28
2Juliet Plumb0:01:28
3Catherine MacKay0:01:50
4Vicki Culver0:01:51
5Karen Robertson0:02:18
6Nicole Lancaster0:02:25
7Lisa Heazlewood0:03:55
8Kelley Murphy0:04:45
9Karen Ward0:06:32

Supermaster men 50-59 Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darryl Smith0:22:12
2John Travers0:00:10
3Phillip Dent0:00:17
4Brian Scarborough0:00:32
5Grant Dixon0:00:36
6Tony Heron0:00:51
7Karl Albrecht0:00:56
8David Braddick0:01:05
9Granton Chugg0:01:15
10Roger Butorac0:01:19
11John Fisher0:01:22
12Rowan Tatchell0:01:31
13Robert Rhodes0:02:04
14Nick Tilbrook0:02:09
15Stuart Lennox0:02:24
16Mordy Bromberg0:02:45
17Michael Richmond0:02:49
18Frank Clark0:03:02
19Mark Scarborough0:03:03
20Robert De la Motte0:03:19
21Eric Riegler0:03:24
22Clive Strickland0:03:38
23Stephen Williamson0:03:52
24DJ Brooks0:04:03
25Robert Kidd0:04:16
26Robert Tatchell0:04:34
27Grant Irving0:04:36
28Steve Bence0:04:40
29Pat Murphy0:05:03
30Dave Sutton0:05:19
31Robert Furmston0:05:23
32Ian Carter0:05:28
33Bernard Murphy0:05:46
34Clyde Sharp0:06:09
35Peter Goodear0:06:19
36John Pearce0:07:19
37Richard Pullinger0:07:35
38Arthur Apted0:08:26
39Peter Muller0:08:33
40John Bonnett
41Sean Froude0:09:28
42Ian McGuffie0:09:29
43Bret Gambrill0:09:34
44Tim O'Loughlin0:12:50
45Alan McDowell0:13:16
46Wayne Keygan0:13:31
47Peter Crocker0:14:12

Super master women 50-59 Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvia Outridge0:32:21

Grand master men 60+ Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Ryan0:22:59
2Clive Jackson0:02:13
3Malcolm Lynn0:02:25
4Bruno Wicki0:02:55
5Sandy Logie0:04:13
6Neil Kinder0:06:27
7Wayne Strong0:07:32

Singlespeed men Competition stage 5 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keith Macqueen0:20:41
2Liam O'Dea0:00:09
3Tim Calkins0:00:18
4Craig Pullen0:00:43
5Michael Davison0:01:56
6Jason Johnson0:02:10
7Jonathan Cowan0:04:09
8Rob Parbery0:04:21
9Kim McFadden0:06:21

Men open Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlay0:56:49
2Daniel McConnell0:05:03
3Ben Mather0:05:12
4James Williamson0:05:38
5Joshua Carlson0:05:57
6Adrian Jackson0:06:29
7Ben Randall0:06:59
8Andrew Burford0:07:49
9Nick Morgan0:11:52
10Dylan Cirulis0:13:09
11Tim Chadd0:15:45
12Tom Burford0:16:41
13Chris Southwood0:17:37
14Mick Ross0:17:38
15Jason Mennitz0:18:20
16Damian French0:18:35
17Scott Maney0:19:54
18Samuel Gadient0:21:52
19Ashley Hayat0:22:42
20Joe Mullan0:22:45
21Andrew Maynard0:23:57
22Simon French0:24:09
23Phill Miller0:25:23
24Luke Webster0:26:11
25Aaron Long0:26:34
26Warren Wellbeloved0:26:59
27Nick Miller0:27:28
28Sam Robertson0:28:12
29Phil Bickerdike0:28:32
30Boyd Furmston0:29:12
31Warren Austin0:31:20
32Bryan Powell0:31:41
33Paul Beuchat0:32:16
34Will Tatchell0:32:46
35Jonathan Hague0:35:28
36Dirk Austinat0:37:30
37Brad Fitzgerald0:37:40
38Jeffrey Potter0:37:52
39Brett Cirulis0:38:06
40Chris Kamen0:38:18
41Brendan Murphy0:39:16
42Joel Thorby0:40:07
43Andrew Forbes0:40:46
44Jesse Ciezki0:40:56
45Leigh Fitzgerald0:44:03
46Michael Ker-David0:45:40
47Aubrey Clark0:47:27
48Myk Lozyk0:47:33
49Christopher Crocker0:50:51
50Andrew Blaney0:53:10

Women open Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry1:10:44
2Katherine O'Shea0:07:10
3Selina Stoute0:17:34
4Jody Bush0:17:50
5Sophie Marshall0:18:23
6Edwina Hughes0:21:36
7Helen Wray0:25:01
8Bronwyn Sax0:26:21
9Shelley Scott0:29:11
10Paula Sutton0:36:17
11Melanie Wood0:48:07
12Gail Sutton0:49:21

Under 23 men Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Apted
2Paul van der Ploeg0:59:52
3Steele Von Hoff0:59:55
4Luke Fetch1:04:44
5Matthew Callow1:08:36
6Timothy Doman1:40:24
7Peter Grimble1:46:15
8Benjamin Bromberg2:04:56

Under 23 women Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda Jackson1:27:46

Veteran men 30-39 Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair1:01:17
2Mark Fenner0:04:05
3Warren Burgess0:04:13
4Luke Beuchat0:07:40
5David Wood0:08:20
6Damien Jones0:08:26
7Ashley Bleeker0:09:11
8Stuart Keep0:09:22
9Steven Brown0:09:41
10Adrian Flood0:10:12
11Andrew Bell0:10:20
12Mark Padgett0:11:33
13Con Mavroudakis0:11:56
14Julien Wicks0:12:08
15Russell Edgar0:12:36
16Trevor Innes0:13:14
17Mark Littlejohn0:13:16
18Erik Bakke0:13:44
19Simon Coffin0:13:48
20Benjamin Cirulis0:13:54
21Ian Trayler0:13:57
22John Darcey0:14:01
23Ken Allen0:14:12
24Simon Zabel0:15:17
25Bruce Turvey0:16:04
26Angus Rodwell0:16:28
27Ed Parker
28Julien Redmond0:16:59
29Mike Murphy0:17:12
30Justin Woolford0:17:20
31Kim Curtis0:18:18
32Phil Leslie0:18:39
33Andrew Shaw0:18:56
34Rodney Bates0:19:01
35Noel Higgs0:19:17
36Jarrad Needham0:19:47
37Ross Farrell0:20:01
38Todd Stanton0:20:20
39Bryce Young0:20:51
40John Atkinson0:21:15
41Scott Lohrey0:21:33
42Marty Krieg0:21:38
43Andrew Ling0:23:20
44Ashley Noble0:23:32
45Paul Lanham0:23:46
46Conrad Daniels0:23:51
47Winton Mahar0:23:59
48Luke Roberts0:24:16
49Scott Knighton0:24:35
50Douglas Turvey0:24:49
51Duncan Sinclair0:24:53
52Geff Harper0:24:55
53Robert Child0:24:59
54Justin Whelan0:25:17
55Adam Gourlay0:25:19
56Martin Stephenson0:25:35
57Henry Van Heerden0:25:42
58Trent Hewitt0:25:49
59Thomas Hansen0:26:17
60Ben Davidson0:26:20
61Jonas Varcoe0:26:24
62Peter Gilbert0:26:27
63Dave Bingley0:26:35
64Alex Stone0:27:26
65Clinton Dean0:27:35
66Julian Porter0:28:11
67Adam Harris0:28:31
68Steven Scharapow0:28:51
69Vaughan Kemsley0:29:45
70David Henderson0:29:51
71Ian Fitzpatrick0:30:02
72Clive Poulton0:30:06
73Nelson Clark0:30:27
74Nick Lancaster0:30:59
75Aldy Stipnieks0:31:11
76Daniel Beuchat0:31:45
77Michael McMullen0:31:48
78Joel Wright0:31:49
79Andrew Spencer0:32:14
80Peter Effeney0:32:38
81Tom Cieslinski0:32:41
82Adam Kelly0:33:21
83Chris Bradford0:33:25
84Joel Brewer0:33:32
85Steve Jaffray0:33:41
86Gavin Brown0:34:42
87Chad Vowles0:34:51
88Matt Carlson0:34:56
89Brendan Scarborough0:35:00
90Theo Williams0:35:03
91Ross Martin0:35:11
92Sam Duncan0:35:12
93Marc Campbell0:35:13
94Scott Bannister0:36:00
95Nigel Macquet0:36:10
96Alex Smith0:36:21
97Evan Hayes0:36:26
98Robin Harris0:36:38
99Darren Harvey0:36:50
100Karl Pavey0:36:54
101Daniel Pountney0:36:59
102Nathan James0:37:16
103Kristian Smythe0:37:34
104Douglas Miller0:37:49
105Michael Norman0:38:26
106Jon Williamson0:38:46
107Ben Strugnell0:39:19
108Luke Grainger0:39:35
109Matthias Schwerdtle0:39:52
110Paul Suter0:39:58
111Chris Wilson0:40:17
112Craig Bycroft0:41:38
113Brett Chaseling0:42:33
114Anthony Chisholm0:43:11
115Adrian Van Loon0:43:20
116Aliriza Yucel0:43:41
117Matthew Wood0:45:02
118Todd Stafford0:45:50
119Anthony Abbott0:46:01
120Brett Childs0:46:22
121David Wakefield0:46:24
122Peter Gill0:46:42
123Nigel Adcock
124Chris Browne
125Darren Saunders0:47:19
126Stephen Geason0:48:35
127Greg Wunder0:50:18
128Simon Trewin0:50:46
129Andrew Tyrrell0:51:20
130Phillip Murfett0:51:30
131Victor Romagosa0:53:16
132Russell Goslin0:53:20
133Jason Richards0:54:08
134Anthony Hogan0:59:20
135Mark Lawler0:59:50
136David Lacey1:00:03
137Declan Brennan1:01:15
138Michael Andrews1:01:40
139Josiah Sciascia1:03:17
140Alexander Bibby1:03:46
141Damien Peel1:05:13
142Jamie Davis1:05:58
143Mike Shaw1:06:02
144Ben McDermott1:06:35
145Mark Hindley1:07:24
146Scott Steedman1:07:33
147Patrick Kinsella1:34:05

Veteran women 30-39 Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logie1:11:02
2Zoe King0:09:07
3Trudy Nicholas0:13:11
4Mel Weber0:13:32
5Naomi Hansen0:15:40
6Su Sprott0:25:49
7Jo Williams0:26:13
8Amanda Sanderson0:27:50
9Meghan Johnston0:29:26
10Linda Cappello0:30:21
11Jane Thomas0:31:26
12Katrina Cathcart0:33:34
13Toni Van Heerden0:37:51
14Lana Moy0:38:36
15Kym Fitzpatrick0:41:50
16Sara Prickett0:43:31
17Naomi Wright0:46:02
18Megan Farebrother0:47:46
19Helen Green0:49:04
20Li Choong0:50:46
21Tina Ciezki0:52:30
22Jude Mulhuijsen0:53:17
23Rebecca Freeman0:55:48
24Diane Chisholm0:56:13
25Michelle Lindsay1:03:23
26Marina Polita1:04:03
27Katie Webster1:10:32

Master men 40-49 Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Eva1:08:27
2Greg Dwyer0:03:19
3Normon Thibault0:03:34
4Dean Clark0:07:12
5Jim Robinson0:08:26
6Willem Van den Bosch0:09:08
7Brian McTaggart0:09:33
8Craig Cummings
9Scott Smith0:09:50
10Duncan Rose0:11:09
11Rod Ascui0:11:56
12Bill Chilvers0:11:58
13John Whittington0:12:08
14Andrew Davison0:12:25
15Craig Chivers0:13:44
16Scott Murchison0:13:53
17Waco Hamlin0:14:02
18Paul Hutcheon0:14:03
19Phil Kelly0:14:08
20John Searston0:15:40
21Marcus Langham0:16:26
22Mark Plumb0:16:38
23Tim Robertson0:16:58
24Jay Heather0:17:48
25Ian Ferrier0:18:07
26Mike Austin0:18:18
27Brent Ranson0:19:23
28Neil Ker0:20:00
29Martin Lee0:20:46
30Andrew Cathcart0:20:48
31Peter Oliver0:20:49
32Michael Symons0:20:52
33Paul Hooper0:21:56
34Gary Hitches0:22:14
35Robert Matthews0:22:40
36Andre Farley0:23:04
37David McCook0:23:14
38Phil Edwards0:23:20
39Bernard Walker0:23:23
40Trent Moore0:23:25
41Rob King0:23:32
42Rodney Mills0:23:37
43Marcus Coghlan0:23:47
44William Findlay0:24:22
45James Heron0:24:26
46David Barry0:24:31
47Glen Higgins
48Mark Hitchins0:24:55
49Richie Burrell0:26:01
50Glenn Matson0:26:24
51David Storm0:27:52
52Chris Tate0:27:54
53Malcolm Lindsay0:27:55
54Simon Vandestadt0:28:20
55Shane Kerrison0:28:42
56Gary Aaron0:28:56
57Steve Campbell0:29:09
58Wayne Chapman0:29:37
59Julian Augustini0:29:52
60David Pollington0:31:29
61Simon Foster0:31:30
62Jeff Camp0:32:58
63Harry Burnett0:33:30
64Peter Millar0:33:38
65Andrew Christensen0:33:53
66Darren Fletcher
67Keith Murfet0:34:04
68Stephen Costar0:34:35
69Tom Wass0:35:16
70Rodney Clark0:35:34
71Chris Colley0:35:49
72Bruce Perry0:36:06
73Jim Ansell0:36:23
74Leigh Wilson0:36:38
75James Down0:36:53
76Jack Birrell0:37:14
77Jonty Barnett0:37:25
78Nick Irvine0:38:57
79Anthony Briggs0:41:53
80David Foster0:42:07
81Rhett Kessler0:43:12
82Peter Fox0:43:23
83Malcolm Barrett0:43:50
84Gordon Scrim0:44:42
85Sean Muir0:45:50
86Ian Smith0:51:58
87Peter Dean0:52:40
88Michael Jamieson0:53:50
89Robert Medway0:54:49
90Edward King0:55:12
91Andrew Bird0:56:24
92Maurice Williams0:57:06
93David Dare0:58:25
94Craig Blake1:00:57
95Fraser White1:03:02
96Paul Rathbone1:08:59
97Anton Du Preez1:11:35
98Nigel Foss1:16:07
99Mark Roberton1:19:40
100Peter Connor1:19:43
101Erik Westra1:23:45
102Roger Price1:25:58

Master women 40-49 Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Lancaster1:39:51
2Traci Lonergan0:01:25
3Juliet Plumb0:04:47
4Karen Robertson0:05:17
5Catherine MacKay0:08:25
6Lisa Heazlewood0:09:56
7Vicki Culver0:14:54
8Kelley Murphy0:25:46
9Karen Ward0:35:16

Supermaster men 50-59 Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Dent1:22:20
2Nick Tilbrook0:00:22
3Darryl Smith0:02:52
4John Fisher0:04:00
5Granton Chugg0:05:01
6David Braddick0:06:01
7Grant Dixon0:06:12
8Karl Albrecht0:07:02
9Tony Heron0:08:25
10John Travers0:08:28
11Brian Scarborough0:09:48
12Rowan Tatchell0:10:35
13Robert Rhodes0:10:47
14Roger Butorac0:13:14
15Mark Scarborough0:15:03
16Michael Richmond0:15:19
17Robert Tatchell0:16:19
18Frank Clark0:16:42
19Stuart Lennox0:18:26
20Robert De la Motte0:18:30
21Grant Irving0:20:51
22Stephen Williamson0:21:43
23Clive Strickland0:21:55
24John Pearce0:22:14
25Steve Bence0:22:26
26Dave Sutton0:22:31
27Robert Kidd0:24:13
28Clyde Sharp0:25:59
29Peter Goodear0:28:24
30Ian Carter0:29:00
31Peter Muller0:30:09
32Robert Furmston0:30:42
33DJ Brooks0:31:53
34Sean Froude0:32:44
35John Bonnett0:35:51
36Richard Pullinger0:35:53
37Tim O'Loughlin0:36:48
38Pat Murphy0:42:22
39Bernard Murphy0:42:25
40Arthur Apted0:42:27
41Mordy Bromberg0:42:29
42Eric Riegler0:42:34
43Ian McGuffie0:42:39
44Alan McDowell0:42:41
45Wayne Keygan0:58:21
46Peter Crocker1:02:02
47Bret Gambrill1:11:25

Super master women 50-59 Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvia Outridge2:02:44

Grand master men 60+ Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Ryan1:26:57
2Malcolm Lynn0:14:59
3Sandy Logie0:17:16
4Bruno Wicki0:18:07
5Wayne Strong0:24:50
6Neil Kinder0:30:53
7Clive Jackson0:53:54

Singlespeed men Competition stage 6 (day 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keith Macqueen1:17:12
2Craig Pullen0:03:41
3Tim Calkins0:08:22
4Jason Johnson0:11:01
5Jonathan Cowan0:18:43
6Michael Davison0:18:55
7Rob Parbery0:18:59
8Liam O'Dea0:26:20
9Kim McFadden0:28:36

Men open General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell5:03:27
2Joshua Carlson0:05:35
3James Williamson0:07:33
4Ben Mather0:08:34
5Sid Taberlay0:09:17
6Adrian Jackson0:15:48
7Ben Randall0:19:50
8Andrew Burford0:20:48
9Dylan Cirulis0:38:09
10Nick Morgan0:44:51
11Damian French0:59:08
12Luke Webster0:59:34
13Tim Chadd1:03:31
14Jason Mennitz1:07:33
15Scott Maney1:10:25
16Tom Burford1:19:36
17Ashley Hayat1:21:10
18Samuel Gadient1:22:00
19Joe Mullan1:22:28
20Mick Ross1:24:37
21Chris Southwood1:25:27
22Aaron Long1:26:52
23Simon French1:28:42
24Phill Miller1:29:54
25Nick Miller1:37:11
26Paul Beuchat1:41:08
27Boyd Furmston1:42:26
28Warren Wellbeloved1:43:16
29Andrew Maynard1:49:02
30Warren Austin1:52:53
31Sam Robertson1:53:23
32Bryan Powell1:58:48
33Jeffrey Potter2:01:15
34Aubrey Clark2:10:49
35Brad Fitzgerald2:10:54
36Will Tatchell2:16:15
37Jonathan Hague2:20:38
38Phil Bickerdike2:21:52
39Dirk Austinat2:29:09
40Brett Cirulis2:30:59
41Brendan Murphy2:33:11
42Jesse Ciezki2:41:58
43Chris Kamen2:44:58
44Joel Thorby2:46:12
45Andrew Forbes2:50:03
46Leigh Fitzgerald2:57:51
47Myk Lozyk3:00:19
48Christopher Crocker3:05:52
49Michael Ker-David3:10:45
50Andrew Blaney3:15:42

Women open General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry5:44:01
2Katherine O'Shea0:36:14
3Sophie Marshall1:06:20
4Jody Bush1:15:56
5Selina Stoute1:19:15
6Edwina Hughes1:41:43
7Helen Wray1:52:50
8Bronwyn Sax2:00:30
9Shelley Scott2:07:41
10Paula Sutton2:53:39
11Melanie Wood3:12:28
12Gail Sutton3:30:26

Under 23 men General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff5:03:33
2Paul van der Ploeg0:00:22
3Luke Fetch0:07:25
4Matthew Callow0:42:23
5Timothy Doman1:31:15
6Benjamin Bromberg3:32:46
7Peter Grimble4:17:23

Under 23 women General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda Jackson6:57:50

Veteran men 30-39 General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair5:06:54
2Mark Fenner0:13:38
3Warren Burgess0:18:43
4Damien Jones0:27:50
5Ashley Bleeker0:30:08
6David Wood0:32:48
7Luke Beuchat0:33:24
8Ross Farrell0:35:14
9Steven Brown0:39:22
10Adrian Flood0:45:08
11Russell Edgar0:47:33
12Julien Wicks0:48:59
13Stuart Keep0:50:04
14Trevor Innes0:52:19
15Ken Allen0:55:33
16Bruce Turvey0:55:48
17Kim Curtis0:56:25
18Andrew Bell0:57:29
19Mark Padgett0:58:43
20Simon Coffin1:00:03
21Con Mavroudakis1:01:39
22Ian Trayler1:04:02
23Benjamin Cirulis1:06:21
24Simon Zabel1:12:07
25Justin Woolford1:12:15
26John Darcey1:14:22
27Angus Rodwell1:16:18
28Julien Redmond1:16:39
29Rodney Bates1:19:24
30Mike Murphy
31Phil Leslie1:20:46
32Mark Littlejohn1:21:54
33Erik Bakke1:22:36
34Marty Krieg1:23:04
35Bryce Young1:25:35
36Todd Stanton1:25:36
37Ed Parker1:27:57
38Scott Lohrey1:29:41
39Andrew Shaw1:30:15
40Noel Higgs1:31:10
41Luke Roberts1:31:29
42John Atkinson1:31:44
43Chris Bradford1:32:01
44Andrew Ling1:36:59
45Robert Child1:37:53
46Dave Bingley1:38:28
47Ben Davidson1:40:17
48Conrad Daniels1:42:21
49Jarrad Needham1:42:34
50Henry Van Heerden1:43:13
51Justin Whelan1:43:20
52Trent Hewitt1:46:24
53Scott Knighton1:48:10
54Martin Stephenson1:49:11
55Adam Harris1:50:02
56Geff Harper1:50:36
57Adam Gourlay1:51:30
58Michael McMullen1:51:50
59Julian Porter1:52:44
60Paul Lanham1:52:52
61Peter Gilbert1:53:14
62Ashley Noble1:53:27
63Clinton Dean1:55:10
64Nelson Clark1:57:32
65Winton Mahar1:57:36
66Thomas Hansen1:57:41
67Douglas Turvey1:58:43
68Duncan Sinclair1:59:44
69Alex Stone2:00:55
70Nick Lancaster2:01:00
71Steven Scharapow2:01:38
72David Henderson2:05:23
73Adam Kelly2:08:05
74Joel Wright2:10:13
75Andrew Spencer2:11:27
76Aldy Stipnieks2:11:39
77Daniel Beuchat2:14:55
78Marc Campbell2:15:27
79Steve Jaffray2:16:23
80Tom Cieslinski2:16:47
81Ross Martin2:16:51
82Sam Duncan2:19:37
83Russell Goslin2:20:20
84Brendan Scarborough2:22:08
85Karl Pavey2:22:13
86Jonas Varcoe2:22:57
87Scott Bannister2:23:15
88Vaughan Kemsley2:25:17
89Peter Effeney2:26:19
90Nathan James2:26:24
91Chris Wilson2:28:06
92Theo Williams2:28:10
93Clive Poulton2:28:35
94Darren Harvey2:31:03
95Ian Fitzpatrick2:31:11
96Robin Harris2:31:52
97Matt Carlson2:31:57
98Gavin Brown2:33:45
99Kristian Smythe2:34:56
100Joel Brewer2:36:20
101Daniel Pountney2:37:15
102Evan Hayes2:38:03
103Chad Vowles2:39:18
104Douglas Miller2:43:44
105Brett Chaseling2:47:41
106Paul Suter2:51:09
107Luke Grainger2:51:30
108Craig Bycroft2:51:35
109Alex Smith2:53:04
110Jon Williamson2:53:05
111Darren Saunders2:54:34
112Anthony Chisholm2:54:49
113Adrian Van Loon2:56:38
114Matthias Schwerdtle2:58:41
115Peter Gill3:00:51
116Nigel Adcock3:02:21
117Nigel Macquet3:02:50
118David Wakefield3:03:01
119Josiah Sciascia3:03:50
120Ben Strugnell3:03:59
121Chris Browne3:04:29
122Michael Norman3:05:53
123Todd Stafford3:16:56
124Anthony Abbott3:19:37
125Mark Hindley3:22:50
126Greg Wunder3:23:32
127Aliriza Yucel3:25:54
128Brett Childs3:31:38
129Matthew Wood3:41:36
130Jason Richards3:44:56
131Victor Romagosa3:44:59
132Simon Trewin3:48:05
133Phillip Murfett3:48:46
134David Lacey3:50:58
135Andrew Tyrrell3:54:15
136Mark Lawler3:54:42
137Anthony Hogan4:14:58
138Scott Steedman4:15:52
139Jamie Davis4:19:36
140Alexander Bibby4:22:38
141Michael Andrews4:22:52
142Declan Brennan4:27:21
143Stephen Geason4:28:28
144Mike Shaw4:29:45
145Ben McDermott4:34:41
146Patrick Kinsella4:51:22
147Damien Peel5:33:05

Veteran women 30-39 General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logie5:42:35
2Zoe King0:49:10
3Naomi Hansen0:56:22
4Mel Weber1:05:25
5Trudy Nicholas1:08:02
6Jo Williams1:52:45
7Linda Cappello1:58:09
8Su Sprott2:01:03
9Meghan Johnston2:01:47
10Amanda Sanderson2:01:52
11Katrina Cathcart2:15:45
12Lana Moy2:35:07
13Jane Thomas2:37:55
14Toni Van Heerden2:42:07
15Helen Green3:11:06
16Kym Fitzpatrick3:11:13
17Megan Farebrother3:20:17
18Sara Prickett3:22:36
19Rebecca Freeman3:24:51
20Tina Ciezki3:33:06
21Naomi Wright3:35:46
22Li Choong3:38:31
23Diane Chisholm3:46:45
24Jude Mulhuijsen3:52:04
25Michelle Lindsay4:19:38
26Marina Polita4:27:59
27Katie Webster5:35:54

Master men 40-49 General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Eva5:32:05
2Greg Dwyer0:17:00
3Normon Thibault0:20:19
4Dean Clark0:32:43
5Jim Robinson0:36:23
6Duncan Rose0:47:50
7Brian McTaggart0:49:53
8Craig Cummings0:50:16
9Willem Van den Bosch0:50:42
10John Whittington0:57:51
11Waco Hamlin0:58:19
12Andrew Davison1:00:59
13Bill Chilvers1:02:19
14Scott Smith1:04:27
15Scott Murchison1:04:39
16Craig Chivers1:07:04
17Rod Ascui1:08:04
18Jay Heather1:14:12
19Andrew Cathcart1:14:41
20Tim Robertson1:16:37
21Paul Hutcheon1:19:42
22Marcus Langham1:20:41
23Mike Austin1:21:47
24Neil Ker1:23:14
25David McCook1:25:19
26Brent Ranson1:27:18
27Mark Plumb1:28:55
28Gary Hitches1:28:57
29Peter Oliver1:29:10
30Martin Lee1:29:40
31Robert Matthews1:30:33
32Phil Edwards1:34:06
33John Searston1:34:23
34Phil Kelly1:34:42
35Michael Symons1:34:49
36Marcus Coghlan1:34:51
37Ian Ferrier1:36:18
38Andre Farley1:38:45
39James Heron1:40:07
40Trent Moore1:40:46
41Rodney Mills1:41:24
42David Barry1:43:17
43Paul Hooper1:44:29
44Bernard Walker1:45:09
45Glen Higgins1:46:42
46Rob King1:51:07
47Mark Hitchins1:51:08
48William Findlay1:54:35
49Richie Burrell1:58:15
50Wayne Chapman1:58:51
51Simon Vandestadt1:59:00
52David Pollington2:01:10
53Malcolm Lindsay2:01:54
54Julian Augustini2:05:11
55Harry Burnett2:05:30
56Chris Tate2:07:25
57David Storm2:07:58
58Glenn Matson2:14:03
59Shane Kerrison2:14:31
60Keith Murfet2:17:28
61Steve Campbell2:19:10
62Stephen Costar2:19:37
63Jim Ansell2:22:07
64Tom Wass2:23:38
65Jeff Camp2:25:02
66Jonty Barnett2:29:00
67Andrew Christensen2:29:36
68Darren Fletcher2:30:10
69Simon Foster2:34:28
70Peter Millar2:35:47
71Chris Colley2:38:45
72James Down2:43:45
73Leigh Wilson2:46:33
74Robert Medway2:47:29
75Nick Irvine2:47:59
76Gary Aaron2:51:58
77Peter Fox2:57:58
78Andrew Bird2:58:10
79Sean Muir2:59:02
80Jack Birrell2:59:54
81Anthony Briggs3:00:20
82Rhett Kessler3:02:55
83Bruce Perry3:03:30
84Rodney Clark3:05:31
85Malcolm Barrett3:09:04
86Gordon Scrim3:13:12
87David Foster3:33:42
88Michael Jamieson3:35:41
89Maurice Williams3:50:08
90Peter Dean3:52:56
91Edward King3:53:23
92David Dare3:56:25
93Ian Smith4:21:42
94Craig Blake4:25:22
95Mark Roberton4:31:12
96Nigel Foss4:45:55
97Fraser White4:55:13
98Paul Rathbone4:57:10
99Peter Connor5:12:34
100Erik Westra5:15:52
101Anton Du Preez5:15:55
102Roger Price5:24:00

Master women 40-49 General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Traci Lonergan7:49:25
2Nicole Lancaster0:14:52
3Lisa Heazlewood0:36:07
4Catherine MacKay0:36:47
5Juliet Plumb0:38:01
6Karen Robertson0:40:35
7Vicki Culver1:01:42
8Kelley Murphy2:02:14
9Karen Ward2:03:08

Supermaster men 50-59 General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darryl Smith6:36:31
2Nick Tilbrook0:01:02
3Phillip Dent0:14:48
4John Fisher0:20:54
5Brian Scarborough0:22:48
6Grant Dixon0:23:31
7Karl Albrecht0:27:43
8Tony Heron0:28:06
9Granton Chugg0:35:26
10Rowan Tatchell0:35:28
11David Braddick0:35:53
12John Travers0:39:46
13Robert Rhodes0:41:14
14Roger Butorac0:50:18
15Michael Richmond0:54:57
16Mark Scarborough1:00:40
17Stuart Lennox1:02:27
18Frank Clark1:03:14
19Robert De la Motte1:05:23
20Robert Tatchell1:08:41
21Stephen Williamson1:20:48
22Dave Sutton1:21:07
23Steve Bence1:26:25
24Mordy Bromberg1:27:36
25Grant Irving1:37:10
26Clive Strickland1:39:29
27Bernard Murphy1:44:45
28Robert Kidd1:58:08
29Robert Furmston1:59:50
30John Pearce2:01:17
31DJ Brooks2:02:51
32Eric Riegler2:03:27
33Peter Goodear2:05:04
34Ian Carter2:05:32
35Peter Muller2:08:34
36Sean Froude2:13:14
37Clyde Sharp2:14:05
38Pat Murphy2:17:59
39Arthur Apted2:48:07
40Tim O'Loughlin2:53:05
41Ian McGuffie3:07:57
42Richard Pullinger3:10:26
43John Bonnett3:11:23
44Alan McDowell3:22:49
45Bret Gambrill3:54:44
46Peter Crocker4:05:37
47Wayne Keygan4:54:37

Super master women 50-59 General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvia Outridge9:41:31

Grand master men 60+ General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Ryan6:57:47
2Malcolm Lynn0:39:34
3Bruno Wicki0:49:09
4Sandy Logie0:57:03
5Wayne Strong1:39:57
6Clive Jackson1:56:48
7Neil Kinder1:57:35

Singlespeed men General classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keith Macqueen6:21:01
2Craig Pullen0:18:55
3Tim Calkins0:23:43
4Michael Davison0:41:14
5Jason Johnson0:42:11
6Jonathan Cowan0:48:39
7Liam O'Dea0:49:50
8Rob Parbery1:22:29
9Kim McFadden1:48:28

