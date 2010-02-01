McConnell crafty in defence of overall lead
Two-way battle continues in the open women's race
The Wildside crown is no closer to being decided with three riders within 28 seconds of each other with one day's racing remaining.
Australia's newly-crowned national champion Daniel McConnell heads the three-way tussle ahead of fellow under 23 competitors and Victorians Steele van Hoff and Paul van der Ploeg.
McConnell has admitted to riding a conservative race in an attempt to maintain his overall advantage from rivals clamouring for top honours on general classification.
And with one stage to come over a 36km sandy course to be held on Tasmania's West Coast near Strahan, he has become wary that unforeseen circumstances could ultimately bring his race undone.
"I've tried to limit my losses by riding conservatively as I feel that's the best way of winning this race from now on," said McConnell. "After seeing Sid (Taberlay) lose big time on the first day from punctures, I want to make sure I'm not burdened with the same disasters," he said.
"It's up to all the other guys to chase me down now so I've got the luxury of sitting and seeing how I go." McConnell will take a six-second lead from van Hoff going into the final day's racing.
Day three featured a six kilometre time trial around the mining town of Zeehan followed by a 22km race on gravel roads and through creek crossings from Trial Harbour to Granville on Tasmania's remote and wind-swept coastline. Four-time Wildside champion Sid Taberlay prevailed on both stages.
Taberlay was five seconds faster than Victoria's Luke Fetch in the race against the clock and was followed by Paul van der Ploeg nine seconds in arrears.
Having won four of the six stages contested since Saturday's start at Cradle Mountain, Taberlay has clearly been the most dominant rider in the strong field of elite male competitors, but admits to feeling frustrated at the knowledge he won't be in a position to add to his quartet of titles.
"The dynamics of this race, it's all about the general classification really, in terms of overall honours," said Taberlay. "It's nice to win stages but the real prestige is to win the thing overall.
"I think I'm riding well but unfortunately you sometimes get let down by the mechanical issues."
In the open women's category, Canberra's Heather Logie maintained a grip on the overall leadership from Hobart rival Rowena Fry, but not before unleashing a turn of speed and overtaking Australia's reigning champion on the latter flat sections of the time trial.
Fry won the stage to Granville but will need to rely on drafting during the final stage in order to make up the 1:26 second deficit needed to dislodge Logie from the top spot in their race for overall honours.
"I was focusing on national mountain bike champs which we a few weeks ago so I definitely want to come away with the win and it's great that Heather and I are pushing each other so hard," said Fry.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sid Taberlay
|0:16:05
|2
|Daniel McConnell
|0:00:21
|3
|Joshua Carlson
|0:00:53
|4
|Ben Mather
|0:00:59
|5
|James Williamson
|0:01:17
|6
|Adrian Jackson
|0:01:21
|7
|Andrew Burford
|0:01:36
|8
|Ben Randall
|0:01:40
|9
|Nick Morgan
|0:02:20
|10
|Luke Webster
|0:02:55
|11
|Mick Ross
|0:03:16
|12
|Dylan Cirulis
|0:03:19
|13
|Jason Mennitz
|0:03:35
|14
|Scott Maney
|0:03:36
|15
|Ashley Hayat
|0:03:38
|16
|Chris Southwood
|0:03:42
|17
|Tom Burford
|0:03:47
|18
|Damian French
|0:03:58
|19
|Joe Mullan
|0:04:01
|20
|Tim Chadd
|0:04:07
|21
|Nick Miller
|0:04:33
|22
|Aaron Long
|0:04:50
|23
|Warren Wellbeloved
|0:05:00
|24
|Phill Miller
|0:05:02
|25
|Warren Austin
|0:05:03
|26
|Simon French
|0:05:16
|27
|Samuel Gadient
|0:05:25
|28
|Phil Bickerdike
|0:05:34
|29
|Boyd Furmston
|0:05:44
|30
|Bryan Powell
|0:05:53
|31
|Aubrey Clark
|0:05:59
|32
|Andrew Maynard
|0:06:10
|33
|Paul Beuchat
|0:06:11
|34
|Jeffrey Potter
|0:06:31
|35
|Brett Cirulis
|0:06:32
|36
|Jesse Ciezki
|0:07:16
|37
|Will Tatchell
|0:07:17
|38
|Brendan Murphy
|39
|Dirk Austinat
|0:07:39
|40
|Chris Kamen
|0:07:53
|41
|Sam Robertson
|0:07:57
|42
|Leigh Fitzgerald
|0:08:34
|43
|Jonathan Hague
|0:08:49
|44
|Joel Thorby
|0:09:05
|45
|Brad Fitzgerald
|0:09:12
|46
|Andrew Forbes
|0:09:33
|47
|Myk Lozyk
|0:10:04
|48
|Michael Ker-David
|0:10:38
|49
|Andrew Blaney
|0:10:59
|50
|Christopher Crocker
|0:12:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|0:19:29
|2
|Katherine O'Shea
|0:02:02
|3
|Jody Bush
|0:03:45
|4
|Sophie Marshall
|0:04:05
|5
|Selina Stoute
|0:04:37
|6
|Bronwyn Sax
|0:05:59
|7
|Helen Wray
|0:06:43
|8
|Shelley Scott
|0:07:30
|9
|Paula Sutton
|0:09:07
|10
|Edwina Hughes
|0:09:45
|11
|Gail Sutton
|0:10:43
|12
|Melanie Wood
|0:12:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Fetch
|0:16:10
|2
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:00:04
|3
|Steele Von Hoff
|0:00:46
|4
|Matthew Callow
|0:02:34
|5
|Timothy Doman
|0:02:40
|6
|Benjamin Bromberg
|0:12:39
|7
|Peter Grimble
|0:12:59
|8
|Lindsay Apted
|0:25:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melinda Jackson
|0:23:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair
|0:17:00
|2
|Warren Burgess
|0:00:41
|3
|Ross Farrell
|4
|Mark Fenner
|0:01:03
|5
|Ashley Bleeker
|0:01:11
|6
|Damien Jones
|0:01:12
|7
|Andrew Bell
|0:02:05
|8
|Luke Beuchat
|0:02:08
|9
|Ken Allen
|0:02:13
|10
|Adrian Flood
|0:02:14
|11
|Stuart Keep
|0:02:24
|12
|John Darcey
|0:02:29
|13
|Julien Wicks
|0:02:30
|14
|Bruce Turvey
|0:02:40
|15
|Steven Brown
|0:02:41
|16
|Kim Curtis
|0:02:44
|17
|Trevor Innes
|0:02:49
|18
|Mark Padgett
|0:02:54
|19
|David Wood
|0:03:01
|20
|Con Mavroudakis
|0:03:09
|21
|Mark Littlejohn
|22
|Russell Edgar
|0:03:16
|23
|Benjamin Cirulis
|0:03:19
|24
|Erik Bakke
|0:03:21
|25
|Scott Knighton
|0:03:22
|26
|Simon Coffin
|0:03:45
|27
|Angus Rodwell
|28
|Justin Woolford
|0:03:50
|29
|Simon Zabel
|0:03:52
|30
|Rodney Bates
|0:03:58
|31
|Marty Krieg
|0:03:59
|32
|Julien Redmond
|0:04:03
|33
|Karl Pavey
|0:04:06
|34
|Phil Leslie
|0:04:08
|35
|Ian Trayler
|0:04:12
|36
|Noel Higgs
|0:04:26
|37
|Winton Mahar
|38
|Bryce Young
|0:04:27
|39
|Scott Lohrey
|0:04:31
|40
|Robert Child
|0:04:32
|41
|Adam Gourlay
|42
|Ed Parker
|0:04:33
|43
|Luke Roberts
|0:04:42
|44
|Todd Stanton
|0:04:49
|45
|Jarrad Needham
|0:04:52
|46
|Andrew Ling
|0:04:54
|47
|Michael McMullen
|48
|John Atkinson
|0:05:02
|49
|Peter Gilbert
|0:05:03
|50
|Ashley Noble
|0:05:05
|51
|Chris Bradford
|0:05:06
|52
|Ben Davidson
|53
|Trent Hewitt
|54
|Andrew Shaw
|0:05:10
|55
|Henry Van Heerden
|0:05:11
|56
|Marc Campbell
|0:05:13
|57
|Conrad Daniels
|0:05:21
|58
|Justin Whelan
|59
|Clinton Dean
|0:05:24
|60
|Duncan Sinclair
|0:05:27
|61
|Ross Martin
|0:05:32
|62
|Mike Murphy
|0:05:35
|63
|Paul Lanham
|0:05:36
|64
|Adam Kelly
|0:05:37
|65
|Adam Harris
|0:05:41
|66
|Martin Stephenson
|0:05:46
|67
|Douglas Turvey
|0:05:47
|68
|Alex Stone
|69
|Geff Harper
|0:05:52
|70
|David Henderson
|71
|Russell Goslin
|0:06:03
|72
|Joel Wright
|0:06:15
|73
|Dave Bingley
|0:06:16
|74
|Thomas Hansen
|75
|Theo Williams
|0:06:17
|76
|Scott Bannister
|0:06:25
|77
|Aldy Stipnieks
|0:06:32
|78
|Sam Duncan
|0:06:36
|79
|Ian Fitzpatrick
|80
|Robin Harris
|81
|Julian Porter
|0:06:37
|82
|Nick Lancaster
|83
|Andrew Spencer
|0:06:40
|84
|Daniel Beuchat
|0:06:41
|85
|Steve Jaffray
|0:06:46
|86
|Brendan Scarborough
|0:06:52
|87
|Nelson Clark
|0:06:53
|88
|Tom Cieslinski
|89
|Chris Wilson
|0:06:56
|90
|Luke Grainger
|0:07:00
|91
|Steven Scharapow
|0:07:05
|92
|Peter Gill
|0:07:07
|93
|Joel Brewer
|0:07:08
|94
|Chad Vowles
|95
|Jonas Varcoe
|0:07:11
|96
|Vaughan Kemsley
|0:07:24
|97
|Craig Bycroft
|0:07:36
|98
|Darren Harvey
|0:07:37
|99
|Nathan James
|0:07:39
|100
|Kristian Smythe
|0:07:42
|101
|Matt Carlson
|0:07:52
|102
|Clive Poulton
|0:07:59
|103
|David Wakefield
|0:08:11
|104
|Brett Chaseling
|0:08:12
|105
|Darren Saunders
|0:08:18
|106
|Mark Hindley
|0:08:19
|107
|Alex Smith
|0:08:21
|108
|Gavin Brown
|0:08:25
|109
|Nigel Adcock
|0:08:30
|110
|Paul Suter
|0:08:36
|111
|Evan Hayes
|0:08:40
|112
|Adrian Van Loon
|0:08:49
|113
|Daniel Pountney
|0:08:51
|114
|Josiah Sciascia
|0:08:56
|115
|Douglas Miller
|0:09:05
|116
|Nigel Macquet
|0:09:10
|117
|Ben Strugnell
|118
|Jason Richards
|0:09:14
|119
|Anthony Chisholm
|0:09:21
|120
|Peter Effeney
|0:09:23
|121
|Brett Childs
|122
|Victor Romagosa
|0:09:30
|123
|Anthony Abbott
|0:09:34
|124
|Todd Stafford
|0:09:35
|125
|Aliriza Yucel
|0:09:39
|126
|Jon Williamson
|0:09:47
|127
|Matthias Schwerdtle
|128
|Scott Steedman
|0:10:30
|129
|Chris Browne
|0:10:43
|130
|Stephen Geason
|0:10:45
|131
|David Lacey
|0:11:01
|132
|Patrick Kinsella
|133
|Michael Norman
|0:11:30
|134
|Simon Trewin
|0:11:40
|135
|Greg Wunder
|0:11:50
|136
|Declan Brennan
|0:12:10
|137
|Ben McDermott
|0:12:23
|138
|Phillip Murfett
|0:12:32
|139
|Anthony Hogan
|0:13:26
|140
|Alexander Bibby
|0:13:28
|141
|Matthew Wood
|0:13:40
|142
|Michael Andrews
|0:13:48
|143
|Mark Lawler
|0:14:11
|144
|Jamie Davis
|0:14:13
|145
|Mike Shaw
|0:14:38
|146
|Andrew Tyrrell
|0:15:04
|147
|Damien Peel
|0:16:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Logie
|0:18:55
|2
|Zoe King
|0:02:20
|3
|Naomi Hansen
|0:02:50
|4
|Mel Weber
|0:03:15
|5
|Jo Williams
|0:04:55
|6
|Trudy Nicholas
|0:05:38
|7
|Meghan Johnston
|0:06:20
|8
|Linda Cappello
|0:06:34
|9
|Su Sprott
|0:07:01
|10
|Katrina Cathcart
|0:07:22
|11
|Amanda Sanderson
|0:07:25
|12
|Jane Thomas
|0:07:27
|13
|Lana Moy
|0:07:42
|14
|Toni Van Heerden
|0:08:05
|15
|Rebecca Freeman
|0:08:37
|16
|Helen Green
|0:09:12
|17
|Kym Fitzpatrick
|0:09:35
|18
|Tina Ciezki
|0:09:37
|19
|Megan Farebrother
|0:10:03
|20
|Sara Prickett
|0:10:05
|21
|Naomi Wright
|0:10:30
|22
|Diane Chisholm
|0:12:01
|23
|Jude Mulhuijsen
|24
|Li Choong
|0:13:20
|25
|Michelle Lindsay
|0:15:04
|26
|Marina Polita
|0:15:58
|27
|Katie Webster
|0:18:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Eva
|0:18:06
|2
|Normon Thibault
|0:00:55
|3
|Greg Dwyer
|0:01:30
|4
|Dean Clark
|0:02:13
|5
|Jim Robinson
|0:02:25
|6
|John Whittington
|0:02:30
|7
|Willem Van den Bosch
|0:02:38
|8
|Brian McTaggart
|0:02:45
|9
|Duncan Rose
|0:02:52
|10
|Rod Ascui
|0:03:13
|11
|Andrew Davison
|0:03:16
|12
|Craig Cummings
|0:03:17
|13
|Bill Chilvers
|0:03:19
|14
|Scott Smith
|15
|Mark Plumb
|0:03:34
|16
|Marcus Coghlan
|0:03:37
|17
|Waco Hamlin
|0:03:38
|18
|Phil Kelly
|0:03:53
|19
|Peter Oliver
|0:03:55
|20
|Scott Murchison
|0:03:58
|21
|Paul Hutcheon
|0:04:00
|22
|Craig Chivers
|0:04:05
|23
|Mike Austin
|0:04:13
|24
|Tim Robertson
|0:04:31
|25
|David McCook
|0:04:32
|26
|John Searston
|27
|Andrew Cathcart
|0:04:36
|28
|Neil Ker
|0:04:39
|29
|Robert Matthews
|0:04:42
|30
|Brent Ranson
|0:04:55
|31
|Jay Heather
|0:05:02
|32
|Marcus Langham
|33
|Gary Hitches
|0:05:16
|34
|Martin Lee
|0:05:23
|35
|Wayne Chapman
|0:05:26
|36
|Ian Ferrier
|0:05:27
|37
|Rodney Mills
|0:05:36
|38
|Bernard Walker
|39
|Simon Vandestadt
|0:05:40
|40
|Phil Edwards
|0:05:42
|41
|David Barry
|0:05:43
|42
|Mark Hitchins
|0:05:56
|43
|Trent Moore
|0:06:02
|44
|Michael Symons
|0:06:08
|45
|Andre Farley
|0:06:09
|46
|Paul Hooper
|0:06:11
|47
|Julian Augustini
|0:06:20
|48
|Rob King
|0:06:21
|49
|Glen Higgins
|0:06:22
|50
|William Findlay
|0:06:23
|51
|David Pollington
|0:06:28
|52
|Keith Murfet
|0:06:29
|53
|Harry Burnett
|0:06:32
|54
|Steve Campbell
|0:06:39
|55
|Shane Kerrison
|0:06:41
|56
|Tom Wass
|0:06:51
|57
|Gary Aaron
|0:06:59
|58
|Malcolm Lindsay
|0:07:02
|59
|Darren Fletcher
|60
|David Storm
|0:07:11
|61
|Leigh Wilson
|0:07:23
|62
|James Heron
|0:07:27
|63
|Chris Tate
|64
|Richie Burrell
|0:07:45
|65
|Andrew Christensen
|0:08:12
|66
|Jonty Barnett
|0:08:14
|67
|Jim Ansell
|0:08:15
|68
|Glenn Matson
|0:08:16
|69
|Peter Millar
|0:08:24
|70
|Anthony Briggs
|0:08:25
|71
|Simon Foster
|0:08:32
|72
|David Foster
|0:08:34
|73
|Malcolm Barrett
|0:08:43
|74
|Bruce Perry
|0:08:50
|75
|Robert Medway
|0:08:53
|76
|Jeff Camp
|0:09:13
|77
|Rhett Kessler
|0:09:17
|78
|Andrew Bird
|0:09:38
|79
|Rodney Clark
|0:09:46
|80
|Chris Colley
|0:10:09
|81
|Michael Jamieson
|0:10:12
|82
|James Down
|0:10:25
|83
|Mark Roberton
|84
|Nick Irvine
|0:10:26
|85
|Stephen Costar
|0:10:29
|86
|Sean Muir
|0:10:30
|87
|Peter Fox
|0:11:03
|88
|Jack Birrell
|0:11:05
|89
|Maurice Williams
|90
|Peter Dean
|0:11:30
|91
|Gordon Scrim
|0:12:22
|92
|Edward King
|93
|David Dare
|0:12:24
|94
|Ian Smith
|0:12:46
|95
|Nigel Foss
|0:13:15
|96
|Erik Westra
|0:13:58
|97
|Craig Blake
|0:14:06
|98
|Fraser White
|0:14:20
|99
|Peter Connor
|0:16:54
|100
|Paul Rathbone
|0:16:57
|101
|Anton Du Preez
|0:17:03
|102
|Roger Price
|0:18:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Traci Lonergan
|0:26:28
|2
|Juliet Plumb
|0:01:28
|3
|Catherine MacKay
|0:01:50
|4
|Vicki Culver
|0:01:51
|5
|Karen Robertson
|0:02:18
|6
|Nicole Lancaster
|0:02:25
|7
|Lisa Heazlewood
|0:03:55
|8
|Kelley Murphy
|0:04:45
|9
|Karen Ward
|0:06:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darryl Smith
|0:22:12
|2
|John Travers
|0:00:10
|3
|Phillip Dent
|0:00:17
|4
|Brian Scarborough
|0:00:32
|5
|Grant Dixon
|0:00:36
|6
|Tony Heron
|0:00:51
|7
|Karl Albrecht
|0:00:56
|8
|David Braddick
|0:01:05
|9
|Granton Chugg
|0:01:15
|10
|Roger Butorac
|0:01:19
|11
|John Fisher
|0:01:22
|12
|Rowan Tatchell
|0:01:31
|13
|Robert Rhodes
|0:02:04
|14
|Nick Tilbrook
|0:02:09
|15
|Stuart Lennox
|0:02:24
|16
|Mordy Bromberg
|0:02:45
|17
|Michael Richmond
|0:02:49
|18
|Frank Clark
|0:03:02
|19
|Mark Scarborough
|0:03:03
|20
|Robert De la Motte
|0:03:19
|21
|Eric Riegler
|0:03:24
|22
|Clive Strickland
|0:03:38
|23
|Stephen Williamson
|0:03:52
|24
|DJ Brooks
|0:04:03
|25
|Robert Kidd
|0:04:16
|26
|Robert Tatchell
|0:04:34
|27
|Grant Irving
|0:04:36
|28
|Steve Bence
|0:04:40
|29
|Pat Murphy
|0:05:03
|30
|Dave Sutton
|0:05:19
|31
|Robert Furmston
|0:05:23
|32
|Ian Carter
|0:05:28
|33
|Bernard Murphy
|0:05:46
|34
|Clyde Sharp
|0:06:09
|35
|Peter Goodear
|0:06:19
|36
|John Pearce
|0:07:19
|37
|Richard Pullinger
|0:07:35
|38
|Arthur Apted
|0:08:26
|39
|Peter Muller
|0:08:33
|40
|John Bonnett
|41
|Sean Froude
|0:09:28
|42
|Ian McGuffie
|0:09:29
|43
|Bret Gambrill
|0:09:34
|44
|Tim O'Loughlin
|0:12:50
|45
|Alan McDowell
|0:13:16
|46
|Wayne Keygan
|0:13:31
|47
|Peter Crocker
|0:14:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvia Outridge
|0:32:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Ryan
|0:22:59
|2
|Clive Jackson
|0:02:13
|3
|Malcolm Lynn
|0:02:25
|4
|Bruno Wicki
|0:02:55
|5
|Sandy Logie
|0:04:13
|6
|Neil Kinder
|0:06:27
|7
|Wayne Strong
|0:07:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keith Macqueen
|0:20:41
|2
|Liam O'Dea
|0:00:09
|3
|Tim Calkins
|0:00:18
|4
|Craig Pullen
|0:00:43
|5
|Michael Davison
|0:01:56
|6
|Jason Johnson
|0:02:10
|7
|Jonathan Cowan
|0:04:09
|8
|Rob Parbery
|0:04:21
|9
|Kim McFadden
|0:06:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sid Taberlay
|0:56:49
|2
|Daniel McConnell
|0:05:03
|3
|Ben Mather
|0:05:12
|4
|James Williamson
|0:05:38
|5
|Joshua Carlson
|0:05:57
|6
|Adrian Jackson
|0:06:29
|7
|Ben Randall
|0:06:59
|8
|Andrew Burford
|0:07:49
|9
|Nick Morgan
|0:11:52
|10
|Dylan Cirulis
|0:13:09
|11
|Tim Chadd
|0:15:45
|12
|Tom Burford
|0:16:41
|13
|Chris Southwood
|0:17:37
|14
|Mick Ross
|0:17:38
|15
|Jason Mennitz
|0:18:20
|16
|Damian French
|0:18:35
|17
|Scott Maney
|0:19:54
|18
|Samuel Gadient
|0:21:52
|19
|Ashley Hayat
|0:22:42
|20
|Joe Mullan
|0:22:45
|21
|Andrew Maynard
|0:23:57
|22
|Simon French
|0:24:09
|23
|Phill Miller
|0:25:23
|24
|Luke Webster
|0:26:11
|25
|Aaron Long
|0:26:34
|26
|Warren Wellbeloved
|0:26:59
|27
|Nick Miller
|0:27:28
|28
|Sam Robertson
|0:28:12
|29
|Phil Bickerdike
|0:28:32
|30
|Boyd Furmston
|0:29:12
|31
|Warren Austin
|0:31:20
|32
|Bryan Powell
|0:31:41
|33
|Paul Beuchat
|0:32:16
|34
|Will Tatchell
|0:32:46
|35
|Jonathan Hague
|0:35:28
|36
|Dirk Austinat
|0:37:30
|37
|Brad Fitzgerald
|0:37:40
|38
|Jeffrey Potter
|0:37:52
|39
|Brett Cirulis
|0:38:06
|40
|Chris Kamen
|0:38:18
|41
|Brendan Murphy
|0:39:16
|42
|Joel Thorby
|0:40:07
|43
|Andrew Forbes
|0:40:46
|44
|Jesse Ciezki
|0:40:56
|45
|Leigh Fitzgerald
|0:44:03
|46
|Michael Ker-David
|0:45:40
|47
|Aubrey Clark
|0:47:27
|48
|Myk Lozyk
|0:47:33
|49
|Christopher Crocker
|0:50:51
|50
|Andrew Blaney
|0:53:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|1:10:44
|2
|Katherine O'Shea
|0:07:10
|3
|Selina Stoute
|0:17:34
|4
|Jody Bush
|0:17:50
|5
|Sophie Marshall
|0:18:23
|6
|Edwina Hughes
|0:21:36
|7
|Helen Wray
|0:25:01
|8
|Bronwyn Sax
|0:26:21
|9
|Shelley Scott
|0:29:11
|10
|Paula Sutton
|0:36:17
|11
|Melanie Wood
|0:48:07
|12
|Gail Sutton
|0:49:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Apted
|2
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:59:52
|3
|Steele Von Hoff
|0:59:55
|4
|Luke Fetch
|1:04:44
|5
|Matthew Callow
|1:08:36
|6
|Timothy Doman
|1:40:24
|7
|Peter Grimble
|1:46:15
|8
|Benjamin Bromberg
|2:04:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melinda Jackson
|1:27:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair
|1:01:17
|2
|Mark Fenner
|0:04:05
|3
|Warren Burgess
|0:04:13
|4
|Luke Beuchat
|0:07:40
|5
|David Wood
|0:08:20
|6
|Damien Jones
|0:08:26
|7
|Ashley Bleeker
|0:09:11
|8
|Stuart Keep
|0:09:22
|9
|Steven Brown
|0:09:41
|10
|Adrian Flood
|0:10:12
|11
|Andrew Bell
|0:10:20
|12
|Mark Padgett
|0:11:33
|13
|Con Mavroudakis
|0:11:56
|14
|Julien Wicks
|0:12:08
|15
|Russell Edgar
|0:12:36
|16
|Trevor Innes
|0:13:14
|17
|Mark Littlejohn
|0:13:16
|18
|Erik Bakke
|0:13:44
|19
|Simon Coffin
|0:13:48
|20
|Benjamin Cirulis
|0:13:54
|21
|Ian Trayler
|0:13:57
|22
|John Darcey
|0:14:01
|23
|Ken Allen
|0:14:12
|24
|Simon Zabel
|0:15:17
|25
|Bruce Turvey
|0:16:04
|26
|Angus Rodwell
|0:16:28
|27
|Ed Parker
|28
|Julien Redmond
|0:16:59
|29
|Mike Murphy
|0:17:12
|30
|Justin Woolford
|0:17:20
|31
|Kim Curtis
|0:18:18
|32
|Phil Leslie
|0:18:39
|33
|Andrew Shaw
|0:18:56
|34
|Rodney Bates
|0:19:01
|35
|Noel Higgs
|0:19:17
|36
|Jarrad Needham
|0:19:47
|37
|Ross Farrell
|0:20:01
|38
|Todd Stanton
|0:20:20
|39
|Bryce Young
|0:20:51
|40
|John Atkinson
|0:21:15
|41
|Scott Lohrey
|0:21:33
|42
|Marty Krieg
|0:21:38
|43
|Andrew Ling
|0:23:20
|44
|Ashley Noble
|0:23:32
|45
|Paul Lanham
|0:23:46
|46
|Conrad Daniels
|0:23:51
|47
|Winton Mahar
|0:23:59
|48
|Luke Roberts
|0:24:16
|49
|Scott Knighton
|0:24:35
|50
|Douglas Turvey
|0:24:49
|51
|Duncan Sinclair
|0:24:53
|52
|Geff Harper
|0:24:55
|53
|Robert Child
|0:24:59
|54
|Justin Whelan
|0:25:17
|55
|Adam Gourlay
|0:25:19
|56
|Martin Stephenson
|0:25:35
|57
|Henry Van Heerden
|0:25:42
|58
|Trent Hewitt
|0:25:49
|59
|Thomas Hansen
|0:26:17
|60
|Ben Davidson
|0:26:20
|61
|Jonas Varcoe
|0:26:24
|62
|Peter Gilbert
|0:26:27
|63
|Dave Bingley
|0:26:35
|64
|Alex Stone
|0:27:26
|65
|Clinton Dean
|0:27:35
|66
|Julian Porter
|0:28:11
|67
|Adam Harris
|0:28:31
|68
|Steven Scharapow
|0:28:51
|69
|Vaughan Kemsley
|0:29:45
|70
|David Henderson
|0:29:51
|71
|Ian Fitzpatrick
|0:30:02
|72
|Clive Poulton
|0:30:06
|73
|Nelson Clark
|0:30:27
|74
|Nick Lancaster
|0:30:59
|75
|Aldy Stipnieks
|0:31:11
|76
|Daniel Beuchat
|0:31:45
|77
|Michael McMullen
|0:31:48
|78
|Joel Wright
|0:31:49
|79
|Andrew Spencer
|0:32:14
|80
|Peter Effeney
|0:32:38
|81
|Tom Cieslinski
|0:32:41
|82
|Adam Kelly
|0:33:21
|83
|Chris Bradford
|0:33:25
|84
|Joel Brewer
|0:33:32
|85
|Steve Jaffray
|0:33:41
|86
|Gavin Brown
|0:34:42
|87
|Chad Vowles
|0:34:51
|88
|Matt Carlson
|0:34:56
|89
|Brendan Scarborough
|0:35:00
|90
|Theo Williams
|0:35:03
|91
|Ross Martin
|0:35:11
|92
|Sam Duncan
|0:35:12
|93
|Marc Campbell
|0:35:13
|94
|Scott Bannister
|0:36:00
|95
|Nigel Macquet
|0:36:10
|96
|Alex Smith
|0:36:21
|97
|Evan Hayes
|0:36:26
|98
|Robin Harris
|0:36:38
|99
|Darren Harvey
|0:36:50
|100
|Karl Pavey
|0:36:54
|101
|Daniel Pountney
|0:36:59
|102
|Nathan James
|0:37:16
|103
|Kristian Smythe
|0:37:34
|104
|Douglas Miller
|0:37:49
|105
|Michael Norman
|0:38:26
|106
|Jon Williamson
|0:38:46
|107
|Ben Strugnell
|0:39:19
|108
|Luke Grainger
|0:39:35
|109
|Matthias Schwerdtle
|0:39:52
|110
|Paul Suter
|0:39:58
|111
|Chris Wilson
|0:40:17
|112
|Craig Bycroft
|0:41:38
|113
|Brett Chaseling
|0:42:33
|114
|Anthony Chisholm
|0:43:11
|115
|Adrian Van Loon
|0:43:20
|116
|Aliriza Yucel
|0:43:41
|117
|Matthew Wood
|0:45:02
|118
|Todd Stafford
|0:45:50
|119
|Anthony Abbott
|0:46:01
|120
|Brett Childs
|0:46:22
|121
|David Wakefield
|0:46:24
|122
|Peter Gill
|0:46:42
|123
|Nigel Adcock
|124
|Chris Browne
|125
|Darren Saunders
|0:47:19
|126
|Stephen Geason
|0:48:35
|127
|Greg Wunder
|0:50:18
|128
|Simon Trewin
|0:50:46
|129
|Andrew Tyrrell
|0:51:20
|130
|Phillip Murfett
|0:51:30
|131
|Victor Romagosa
|0:53:16
|132
|Russell Goslin
|0:53:20
|133
|Jason Richards
|0:54:08
|134
|Anthony Hogan
|0:59:20
|135
|Mark Lawler
|0:59:50
|136
|David Lacey
|1:00:03
|137
|Declan Brennan
|1:01:15
|138
|Michael Andrews
|1:01:40
|139
|Josiah Sciascia
|1:03:17
|140
|Alexander Bibby
|1:03:46
|141
|Damien Peel
|1:05:13
|142
|Jamie Davis
|1:05:58
|143
|Mike Shaw
|1:06:02
|144
|Ben McDermott
|1:06:35
|145
|Mark Hindley
|1:07:24
|146
|Scott Steedman
|1:07:33
|147
|Patrick Kinsella
|1:34:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Logie
|1:11:02
|2
|Zoe King
|0:09:07
|3
|Trudy Nicholas
|0:13:11
|4
|Mel Weber
|0:13:32
|5
|Naomi Hansen
|0:15:40
|6
|Su Sprott
|0:25:49
|7
|Jo Williams
|0:26:13
|8
|Amanda Sanderson
|0:27:50
|9
|Meghan Johnston
|0:29:26
|10
|Linda Cappello
|0:30:21
|11
|Jane Thomas
|0:31:26
|12
|Katrina Cathcart
|0:33:34
|13
|Toni Van Heerden
|0:37:51
|14
|Lana Moy
|0:38:36
|15
|Kym Fitzpatrick
|0:41:50
|16
|Sara Prickett
|0:43:31
|17
|Naomi Wright
|0:46:02
|18
|Megan Farebrother
|0:47:46
|19
|Helen Green
|0:49:04
|20
|Li Choong
|0:50:46
|21
|Tina Ciezki
|0:52:30
|22
|Jude Mulhuijsen
|0:53:17
|23
|Rebecca Freeman
|0:55:48
|24
|Diane Chisholm
|0:56:13
|25
|Michelle Lindsay
|1:03:23
|26
|Marina Polita
|1:04:03
|27
|Katie Webster
|1:10:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Eva
|1:08:27
|2
|Greg Dwyer
|0:03:19
|3
|Normon Thibault
|0:03:34
|4
|Dean Clark
|0:07:12
|5
|Jim Robinson
|0:08:26
|6
|Willem Van den Bosch
|0:09:08
|7
|Brian McTaggart
|0:09:33
|8
|Craig Cummings
|9
|Scott Smith
|0:09:50
|10
|Duncan Rose
|0:11:09
|11
|Rod Ascui
|0:11:56
|12
|Bill Chilvers
|0:11:58
|13
|John Whittington
|0:12:08
|14
|Andrew Davison
|0:12:25
|15
|Craig Chivers
|0:13:44
|16
|Scott Murchison
|0:13:53
|17
|Waco Hamlin
|0:14:02
|18
|Paul Hutcheon
|0:14:03
|19
|Phil Kelly
|0:14:08
|20
|John Searston
|0:15:40
|21
|Marcus Langham
|0:16:26
|22
|Mark Plumb
|0:16:38
|23
|Tim Robertson
|0:16:58
|24
|Jay Heather
|0:17:48
|25
|Ian Ferrier
|0:18:07
|26
|Mike Austin
|0:18:18
|27
|Brent Ranson
|0:19:23
|28
|Neil Ker
|0:20:00
|29
|Martin Lee
|0:20:46
|30
|Andrew Cathcart
|0:20:48
|31
|Peter Oliver
|0:20:49
|32
|Michael Symons
|0:20:52
|33
|Paul Hooper
|0:21:56
|34
|Gary Hitches
|0:22:14
|35
|Robert Matthews
|0:22:40
|36
|Andre Farley
|0:23:04
|37
|David McCook
|0:23:14
|38
|Phil Edwards
|0:23:20
|39
|Bernard Walker
|0:23:23
|40
|Trent Moore
|0:23:25
|41
|Rob King
|0:23:32
|42
|Rodney Mills
|0:23:37
|43
|Marcus Coghlan
|0:23:47
|44
|William Findlay
|0:24:22
|45
|James Heron
|0:24:26
|46
|David Barry
|0:24:31
|47
|Glen Higgins
|48
|Mark Hitchins
|0:24:55
|49
|Richie Burrell
|0:26:01
|50
|Glenn Matson
|0:26:24
|51
|David Storm
|0:27:52
|52
|Chris Tate
|0:27:54
|53
|Malcolm Lindsay
|0:27:55
|54
|Simon Vandestadt
|0:28:20
|55
|Shane Kerrison
|0:28:42
|56
|Gary Aaron
|0:28:56
|57
|Steve Campbell
|0:29:09
|58
|Wayne Chapman
|0:29:37
|59
|Julian Augustini
|0:29:52
|60
|David Pollington
|0:31:29
|61
|Simon Foster
|0:31:30
|62
|Jeff Camp
|0:32:58
|63
|Harry Burnett
|0:33:30
|64
|Peter Millar
|0:33:38
|65
|Andrew Christensen
|0:33:53
|66
|Darren Fletcher
|67
|Keith Murfet
|0:34:04
|68
|Stephen Costar
|0:34:35
|69
|Tom Wass
|0:35:16
|70
|Rodney Clark
|0:35:34
|71
|Chris Colley
|0:35:49
|72
|Bruce Perry
|0:36:06
|73
|Jim Ansell
|0:36:23
|74
|Leigh Wilson
|0:36:38
|75
|James Down
|0:36:53
|76
|Jack Birrell
|0:37:14
|77
|Jonty Barnett
|0:37:25
|78
|Nick Irvine
|0:38:57
|79
|Anthony Briggs
|0:41:53
|80
|David Foster
|0:42:07
|81
|Rhett Kessler
|0:43:12
|82
|Peter Fox
|0:43:23
|83
|Malcolm Barrett
|0:43:50
|84
|Gordon Scrim
|0:44:42
|85
|Sean Muir
|0:45:50
|86
|Ian Smith
|0:51:58
|87
|Peter Dean
|0:52:40
|88
|Michael Jamieson
|0:53:50
|89
|Robert Medway
|0:54:49
|90
|Edward King
|0:55:12
|91
|Andrew Bird
|0:56:24
|92
|Maurice Williams
|0:57:06
|93
|David Dare
|0:58:25
|94
|Craig Blake
|1:00:57
|95
|Fraser White
|1:03:02
|96
|Paul Rathbone
|1:08:59
|97
|Anton Du Preez
|1:11:35
|98
|Nigel Foss
|1:16:07
|99
|Mark Roberton
|1:19:40
|100
|Peter Connor
|1:19:43
|101
|Erik Westra
|1:23:45
|102
|Roger Price
|1:25:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Lancaster
|1:39:51
|2
|Traci Lonergan
|0:01:25
|3
|Juliet Plumb
|0:04:47
|4
|Karen Robertson
|0:05:17
|5
|Catherine MacKay
|0:08:25
|6
|Lisa Heazlewood
|0:09:56
|7
|Vicki Culver
|0:14:54
|8
|Kelley Murphy
|0:25:46
|9
|Karen Ward
|0:35:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Dent
|1:22:20
|2
|Nick Tilbrook
|0:00:22
|3
|Darryl Smith
|0:02:52
|4
|John Fisher
|0:04:00
|5
|Granton Chugg
|0:05:01
|6
|David Braddick
|0:06:01
|7
|Grant Dixon
|0:06:12
|8
|Karl Albrecht
|0:07:02
|9
|Tony Heron
|0:08:25
|10
|John Travers
|0:08:28
|11
|Brian Scarborough
|0:09:48
|12
|Rowan Tatchell
|0:10:35
|13
|Robert Rhodes
|0:10:47
|14
|Roger Butorac
|0:13:14
|15
|Mark Scarborough
|0:15:03
|16
|Michael Richmond
|0:15:19
|17
|Robert Tatchell
|0:16:19
|18
|Frank Clark
|0:16:42
|19
|Stuart Lennox
|0:18:26
|20
|Robert De la Motte
|0:18:30
|21
|Grant Irving
|0:20:51
|22
|Stephen Williamson
|0:21:43
|23
|Clive Strickland
|0:21:55
|24
|John Pearce
|0:22:14
|25
|Steve Bence
|0:22:26
|26
|Dave Sutton
|0:22:31
|27
|Robert Kidd
|0:24:13
|28
|Clyde Sharp
|0:25:59
|29
|Peter Goodear
|0:28:24
|30
|Ian Carter
|0:29:00
|31
|Peter Muller
|0:30:09
|32
|Robert Furmston
|0:30:42
|33
|DJ Brooks
|0:31:53
|34
|Sean Froude
|0:32:44
|35
|John Bonnett
|0:35:51
|36
|Richard Pullinger
|0:35:53
|37
|Tim O'Loughlin
|0:36:48
|38
|Pat Murphy
|0:42:22
|39
|Bernard Murphy
|0:42:25
|40
|Arthur Apted
|0:42:27
|41
|Mordy Bromberg
|0:42:29
|42
|Eric Riegler
|0:42:34
|43
|Ian McGuffie
|0:42:39
|44
|Alan McDowell
|0:42:41
|45
|Wayne Keygan
|0:58:21
|46
|Peter Crocker
|1:02:02
|47
|Bret Gambrill
|1:11:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvia Outridge
|2:02:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Ryan
|1:26:57
|2
|Malcolm Lynn
|0:14:59
|3
|Sandy Logie
|0:17:16
|4
|Bruno Wicki
|0:18:07
|5
|Wayne Strong
|0:24:50
|6
|Neil Kinder
|0:30:53
|7
|Clive Jackson
|0:53:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keith Macqueen
|1:17:12
|2
|Craig Pullen
|0:03:41
|3
|Tim Calkins
|0:08:22
|4
|Jason Johnson
|0:11:01
|5
|Jonathan Cowan
|0:18:43
|6
|Michael Davison
|0:18:55
|7
|Rob Parbery
|0:18:59
|8
|Liam O'Dea
|0:26:20
|9
|Kim McFadden
|0:28:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McConnell
|5:03:27
|2
|Joshua Carlson
|0:05:35
|3
|James Williamson
|0:07:33
|4
|Ben Mather
|0:08:34
|5
|Sid Taberlay
|0:09:17
|6
|Adrian Jackson
|0:15:48
|7
|Ben Randall
|0:19:50
|8
|Andrew Burford
|0:20:48
|9
|Dylan Cirulis
|0:38:09
|10
|Nick Morgan
|0:44:51
|11
|Damian French
|0:59:08
|12
|Luke Webster
|0:59:34
|13
|Tim Chadd
|1:03:31
|14
|Jason Mennitz
|1:07:33
|15
|Scott Maney
|1:10:25
|16
|Tom Burford
|1:19:36
|17
|Ashley Hayat
|1:21:10
|18
|Samuel Gadient
|1:22:00
|19
|Joe Mullan
|1:22:28
|20
|Mick Ross
|1:24:37
|21
|Chris Southwood
|1:25:27
|22
|Aaron Long
|1:26:52
|23
|Simon French
|1:28:42
|24
|Phill Miller
|1:29:54
|25
|Nick Miller
|1:37:11
|26
|Paul Beuchat
|1:41:08
|27
|Boyd Furmston
|1:42:26
|28
|Warren Wellbeloved
|1:43:16
|29
|Andrew Maynard
|1:49:02
|30
|Warren Austin
|1:52:53
|31
|Sam Robertson
|1:53:23
|32
|Bryan Powell
|1:58:48
|33
|Jeffrey Potter
|2:01:15
|34
|Aubrey Clark
|2:10:49
|35
|Brad Fitzgerald
|2:10:54
|36
|Will Tatchell
|2:16:15
|37
|Jonathan Hague
|2:20:38
|38
|Phil Bickerdike
|2:21:52
|39
|Dirk Austinat
|2:29:09
|40
|Brett Cirulis
|2:30:59
|41
|Brendan Murphy
|2:33:11
|42
|Jesse Ciezki
|2:41:58
|43
|Chris Kamen
|2:44:58
|44
|Joel Thorby
|2:46:12
|45
|Andrew Forbes
|2:50:03
|46
|Leigh Fitzgerald
|2:57:51
|47
|Myk Lozyk
|3:00:19
|48
|Christopher Crocker
|3:05:52
|49
|Michael Ker-David
|3:10:45
|50
|Andrew Blaney
|3:15:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|5:44:01
|2
|Katherine O'Shea
|0:36:14
|3
|Sophie Marshall
|1:06:20
|4
|Jody Bush
|1:15:56
|5
|Selina Stoute
|1:19:15
|6
|Edwina Hughes
|1:41:43
|7
|Helen Wray
|1:52:50
|8
|Bronwyn Sax
|2:00:30
|9
|Shelley Scott
|2:07:41
|10
|Paula Sutton
|2:53:39
|11
|Melanie Wood
|3:12:28
|12
|Gail Sutton
|3:30:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff
|5:03:33
|2
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:00:22
|3
|Luke Fetch
|0:07:25
|4
|Matthew Callow
|0:42:23
|5
|Timothy Doman
|1:31:15
|6
|Benjamin Bromberg
|3:32:46
|7
|Peter Grimble
|4:17:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melinda Jackson
|6:57:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair
|5:06:54
|2
|Mark Fenner
|0:13:38
|3
|Warren Burgess
|0:18:43
|4
|Damien Jones
|0:27:50
|5
|Ashley Bleeker
|0:30:08
|6
|David Wood
|0:32:48
|7
|Luke Beuchat
|0:33:24
|8
|Ross Farrell
|0:35:14
|9
|Steven Brown
|0:39:22
|10
|Adrian Flood
|0:45:08
|11
|Russell Edgar
|0:47:33
|12
|Julien Wicks
|0:48:59
|13
|Stuart Keep
|0:50:04
|14
|Trevor Innes
|0:52:19
|15
|Ken Allen
|0:55:33
|16
|Bruce Turvey
|0:55:48
|17
|Kim Curtis
|0:56:25
|18
|Andrew Bell
|0:57:29
|19
|Mark Padgett
|0:58:43
|20
|Simon Coffin
|1:00:03
|21
|Con Mavroudakis
|1:01:39
|22
|Ian Trayler
|1:04:02
|23
|Benjamin Cirulis
|1:06:21
|24
|Simon Zabel
|1:12:07
|25
|Justin Woolford
|1:12:15
|26
|John Darcey
|1:14:22
|27
|Angus Rodwell
|1:16:18
|28
|Julien Redmond
|1:16:39
|29
|Rodney Bates
|1:19:24
|30
|Mike Murphy
|31
|Phil Leslie
|1:20:46
|32
|Mark Littlejohn
|1:21:54
|33
|Erik Bakke
|1:22:36
|34
|Marty Krieg
|1:23:04
|35
|Bryce Young
|1:25:35
|36
|Todd Stanton
|1:25:36
|37
|Ed Parker
|1:27:57
|38
|Scott Lohrey
|1:29:41
|39
|Andrew Shaw
|1:30:15
|40
|Noel Higgs
|1:31:10
|41
|Luke Roberts
|1:31:29
|42
|John Atkinson
|1:31:44
|43
|Chris Bradford
|1:32:01
|44
|Andrew Ling
|1:36:59
|45
|Robert Child
|1:37:53
|46
|Dave Bingley
|1:38:28
|47
|Ben Davidson
|1:40:17
|48
|Conrad Daniels
|1:42:21
|49
|Jarrad Needham
|1:42:34
|50
|Henry Van Heerden
|1:43:13
|51
|Justin Whelan
|1:43:20
|52
|Trent Hewitt
|1:46:24
|53
|Scott Knighton
|1:48:10
|54
|Martin Stephenson
|1:49:11
|55
|Adam Harris
|1:50:02
|56
|Geff Harper
|1:50:36
|57
|Adam Gourlay
|1:51:30
|58
|Michael McMullen
|1:51:50
|59
|Julian Porter
|1:52:44
|60
|Paul Lanham
|1:52:52
|61
|Peter Gilbert
|1:53:14
|62
|Ashley Noble
|1:53:27
|63
|Clinton Dean
|1:55:10
|64
|Nelson Clark
|1:57:32
|65
|Winton Mahar
|1:57:36
|66
|Thomas Hansen
|1:57:41
|67
|Douglas Turvey
|1:58:43
|68
|Duncan Sinclair
|1:59:44
|69
|Alex Stone
|2:00:55
|70
|Nick Lancaster
|2:01:00
|71
|Steven Scharapow
|2:01:38
|72
|David Henderson
|2:05:23
|73
|Adam Kelly
|2:08:05
|74
|Joel Wright
|2:10:13
|75
|Andrew Spencer
|2:11:27
|76
|Aldy Stipnieks
|2:11:39
|77
|Daniel Beuchat
|2:14:55
|78
|Marc Campbell
|2:15:27
|79
|Steve Jaffray
|2:16:23
|80
|Tom Cieslinski
|2:16:47
|81
|Ross Martin
|2:16:51
|82
|Sam Duncan
|2:19:37
|83
|Russell Goslin
|2:20:20
|84
|Brendan Scarborough
|2:22:08
|85
|Karl Pavey
|2:22:13
|86
|Jonas Varcoe
|2:22:57
|87
|Scott Bannister
|2:23:15
|88
|Vaughan Kemsley
|2:25:17
|89
|Peter Effeney
|2:26:19
|90
|Nathan James
|2:26:24
|91
|Chris Wilson
|2:28:06
|92
|Theo Williams
|2:28:10
|93
|Clive Poulton
|2:28:35
|94
|Darren Harvey
|2:31:03
|95
|Ian Fitzpatrick
|2:31:11
|96
|Robin Harris
|2:31:52
|97
|Matt Carlson
|2:31:57
|98
|Gavin Brown
|2:33:45
|99
|Kristian Smythe
|2:34:56
|100
|Joel Brewer
|2:36:20
|101
|Daniel Pountney
|2:37:15
|102
|Evan Hayes
|2:38:03
|103
|Chad Vowles
|2:39:18
|104
|Douglas Miller
|2:43:44
|105
|Brett Chaseling
|2:47:41
|106
|Paul Suter
|2:51:09
|107
|Luke Grainger
|2:51:30
|108
|Craig Bycroft
|2:51:35
|109
|Alex Smith
|2:53:04
|110
|Jon Williamson
|2:53:05
|111
|Darren Saunders
|2:54:34
|112
|Anthony Chisholm
|2:54:49
|113
|Adrian Van Loon
|2:56:38
|114
|Matthias Schwerdtle
|2:58:41
|115
|Peter Gill
|3:00:51
|116
|Nigel Adcock
|3:02:21
|117
|Nigel Macquet
|3:02:50
|118
|David Wakefield
|3:03:01
|119
|Josiah Sciascia
|3:03:50
|120
|Ben Strugnell
|3:03:59
|121
|Chris Browne
|3:04:29
|122
|Michael Norman
|3:05:53
|123
|Todd Stafford
|3:16:56
|124
|Anthony Abbott
|3:19:37
|125
|Mark Hindley
|3:22:50
|126
|Greg Wunder
|3:23:32
|127
|Aliriza Yucel
|3:25:54
|128
|Brett Childs
|3:31:38
|129
|Matthew Wood
|3:41:36
|130
|Jason Richards
|3:44:56
|131
|Victor Romagosa
|3:44:59
|132
|Simon Trewin
|3:48:05
|133
|Phillip Murfett
|3:48:46
|134
|David Lacey
|3:50:58
|135
|Andrew Tyrrell
|3:54:15
|136
|Mark Lawler
|3:54:42
|137
|Anthony Hogan
|4:14:58
|138
|Scott Steedman
|4:15:52
|139
|Jamie Davis
|4:19:36
|140
|Alexander Bibby
|4:22:38
|141
|Michael Andrews
|4:22:52
|142
|Declan Brennan
|4:27:21
|143
|Stephen Geason
|4:28:28
|144
|Mike Shaw
|4:29:45
|145
|Ben McDermott
|4:34:41
|146
|Patrick Kinsella
|4:51:22
|147
|Damien Peel
|5:33:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Logie
|5:42:35
|2
|Zoe King
|0:49:10
|3
|Naomi Hansen
|0:56:22
|4
|Mel Weber
|1:05:25
|5
|Trudy Nicholas
|1:08:02
|6
|Jo Williams
|1:52:45
|7
|Linda Cappello
|1:58:09
|8
|Su Sprott
|2:01:03
|9
|Meghan Johnston
|2:01:47
|10
|Amanda Sanderson
|2:01:52
|11
|Katrina Cathcart
|2:15:45
|12
|Lana Moy
|2:35:07
|13
|Jane Thomas
|2:37:55
|14
|Toni Van Heerden
|2:42:07
|15
|Helen Green
|3:11:06
|16
|Kym Fitzpatrick
|3:11:13
|17
|Megan Farebrother
|3:20:17
|18
|Sara Prickett
|3:22:36
|19
|Rebecca Freeman
|3:24:51
|20
|Tina Ciezki
|3:33:06
|21
|Naomi Wright
|3:35:46
|22
|Li Choong
|3:38:31
|23
|Diane Chisholm
|3:46:45
|24
|Jude Mulhuijsen
|3:52:04
|25
|Michelle Lindsay
|4:19:38
|26
|Marina Polita
|4:27:59
|27
|Katie Webster
|5:35:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Eva
|5:32:05
|2
|Greg Dwyer
|0:17:00
|3
|Normon Thibault
|0:20:19
|4
|Dean Clark
|0:32:43
|5
|Jim Robinson
|0:36:23
|6
|Duncan Rose
|0:47:50
|7
|Brian McTaggart
|0:49:53
|8
|Craig Cummings
|0:50:16
|9
|Willem Van den Bosch
|0:50:42
|10
|John Whittington
|0:57:51
|11
|Waco Hamlin
|0:58:19
|12
|Andrew Davison
|1:00:59
|13
|Bill Chilvers
|1:02:19
|14
|Scott Smith
|1:04:27
|15
|Scott Murchison
|1:04:39
|16
|Craig Chivers
|1:07:04
|17
|Rod Ascui
|1:08:04
|18
|Jay Heather
|1:14:12
|19
|Andrew Cathcart
|1:14:41
|20
|Tim Robertson
|1:16:37
|21
|Paul Hutcheon
|1:19:42
|22
|Marcus Langham
|1:20:41
|23
|Mike Austin
|1:21:47
|24
|Neil Ker
|1:23:14
|25
|David McCook
|1:25:19
|26
|Brent Ranson
|1:27:18
|27
|Mark Plumb
|1:28:55
|28
|Gary Hitches
|1:28:57
|29
|Peter Oliver
|1:29:10
|30
|Martin Lee
|1:29:40
|31
|Robert Matthews
|1:30:33
|32
|Phil Edwards
|1:34:06
|33
|John Searston
|1:34:23
|34
|Phil Kelly
|1:34:42
|35
|Michael Symons
|1:34:49
|36
|Marcus Coghlan
|1:34:51
|37
|Ian Ferrier
|1:36:18
|38
|Andre Farley
|1:38:45
|39
|James Heron
|1:40:07
|40
|Trent Moore
|1:40:46
|41
|Rodney Mills
|1:41:24
|42
|David Barry
|1:43:17
|43
|Paul Hooper
|1:44:29
|44
|Bernard Walker
|1:45:09
|45
|Glen Higgins
|1:46:42
|46
|Rob King
|1:51:07
|47
|Mark Hitchins
|1:51:08
|48
|William Findlay
|1:54:35
|49
|Richie Burrell
|1:58:15
|50
|Wayne Chapman
|1:58:51
|51
|Simon Vandestadt
|1:59:00
|52
|David Pollington
|2:01:10
|53
|Malcolm Lindsay
|2:01:54
|54
|Julian Augustini
|2:05:11
|55
|Harry Burnett
|2:05:30
|56
|Chris Tate
|2:07:25
|57
|David Storm
|2:07:58
|58
|Glenn Matson
|2:14:03
|59
|Shane Kerrison
|2:14:31
|60
|Keith Murfet
|2:17:28
|61
|Steve Campbell
|2:19:10
|62
|Stephen Costar
|2:19:37
|63
|Jim Ansell
|2:22:07
|64
|Tom Wass
|2:23:38
|65
|Jeff Camp
|2:25:02
|66
|Jonty Barnett
|2:29:00
|67
|Andrew Christensen
|2:29:36
|68
|Darren Fletcher
|2:30:10
|69
|Simon Foster
|2:34:28
|70
|Peter Millar
|2:35:47
|71
|Chris Colley
|2:38:45
|72
|James Down
|2:43:45
|73
|Leigh Wilson
|2:46:33
|74
|Robert Medway
|2:47:29
|75
|Nick Irvine
|2:47:59
|76
|Gary Aaron
|2:51:58
|77
|Peter Fox
|2:57:58
|78
|Andrew Bird
|2:58:10
|79
|Sean Muir
|2:59:02
|80
|Jack Birrell
|2:59:54
|81
|Anthony Briggs
|3:00:20
|82
|Rhett Kessler
|3:02:55
|83
|Bruce Perry
|3:03:30
|84
|Rodney Clark
|3:05:31
|85
|Malcolm Barrett
|3:09:04
|86
|Gordon Scrim
|3:13:12
|87
|David Foster
|3:33:42
|88
|Michael Jamieson
|3:35:41
|89
|Maurice Williams
|3:50:08
|90
|Peter Dean
|3:52:56
|91
|Edward King
|3:53:23
|92
|David Dare
|3:56:25
|93
|Ian Smith
|4:21:42
|94
|Craig Blake
|4:25:22
|95
|Mark Roberton
|4:31:12
|96
|Nigel Foss
|4:45:55
|97
|Fraser White
|4:55:13
|98
|Paul Rathbone
|4:57:10
|99
|Peter Connor
|5:12:34
|100
|Erik Westra
|5:15:52
|101
|Anton Du Preez
|5:15:55
|102
|Roger Price
|5:24:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Traci Lonergan
|7:49:25
|2
|Nicole Lancaster
|0:14:52
|3
|Lisa Heazlewood
|0:36:07
|4
|Catherine MacKay
|0:36:47
|5
|Juliet Plumb
|0:38:01
|6
|Karen Robertson
|0:40:35
|7
|Vicki Culver
|1:01:42
|8
|Kelley Murphy
|2:02:14
|9
|Karen Ward
|2:03:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darryl Smith
|6:36:31
|2
|Nick Tilbrook
|0:01:02
|3
|Phillip Dent
|0:14:48
|4
|John Fisher
|0:20:54
|5
|Brian Scarborough
|0:22:48
|6
|Grant Dixon
|0:23:31
|7
|Karl Albrecht
|0:27:43
|8
|Tony Heron
|0:28:06
|9
|Granton Chugg
|0:35:26
|10
|Rowan Tatchell
|0:35:28
|11
|David Braddick
|0:35:53
|12
|John Travers
|0:39:46
|13
|Robert Rhodes
|0:41:14
|14
|Roger Butorac
|0:50:18
|15
|Michael Richmond
|0:54:57
|16
|Mark Scarborough
|1:00:40
|17
|Stuart Lennox
|1:02:27
|18
|Frank Clark
|1:03:14
|19
|Robert De la Motte
|1:05:23
|20
|Robert Tatchell
|1:08:41
|21
|Stephen Williamson
|1:20:48
|22
|Dave Sutton
|1:21:07
|23
|Steve Bence
|1:26:25
|24
|Mordy Bromberg
|1:27:36
|25
|Grant Irving
|1:37:10
|26
|Clive Strickland
|1:39:29
|27
|Bernard Murphy
|1:44:45
|28
|Robert Kidd
|1:58:08
|29
|Robert Furmston
|1:59:50
|30
|John Pearce
|2:01:17
|31
|DJ Brooks
|2:02:51
|32
|Eric Riegler
|2:03:27
|33
|Peter Goodear
|2:05:04
|34
|Ian Carter
|2:05:32
|35
|Peter Muller
|2:08:34
|36
|Sean Froude
|2:13:14
|37
|Clyde Sharp
|2:14:05
|38
|Pat Murphy
|2:17:59
|39
|Arthur Apted
|2:48:07
|40
|Tim O'Loughlin
|2:53:05
|41
|Ian McGuffie
|3:07:57
|42
|Richard Pullinger
|3:10:26
|43
|John Bonnett
|3:11:23
|44
|Alan McDowell
|3:22:49
|45
|Bret Gambrill
|3:54:44
|46
|Peter Crocker
|4:05:37
|47
|Wayne Keygan
|4:54:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvia Outridge
|9:41:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Ryan
|6:57:47
|2
|Malcolm Lynn
|0:39:34
|3
|Bruno Wicki
|0:49:09
|4
|Sandy Logie
|0:57:03
|5
|Wayne Strong
|1:39:57
|6
|Clive Jackson
|1:56:48
|7
|Neil Kinder
|1:57:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keith Macqueen
|6:21:01
|2
|Craig Pullen
|0:18:55
|3
|Tim Calkins
|0:23:43
|4
|Michael Davison
|0:41:14
|5
|Jason Johnson
|0:42:11
|6
|Jonathan Cowan
|0:48:39
|7
|Liam O'Dea
|0:49:50
|8
|Rob Parbery
|1:22:29
|9
|Kim McFadden
|1:48:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy