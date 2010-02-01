Image 1 of 29 A rider powers up a climb. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 2 of 29 Jesse Ciezki (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 3 of 29 Jonas Varcoe catches some air. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 4 of 29 Theo Williams wore a special time suit which left plenty of questions. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 5 of 29 Scott Bannister (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 6 of 29 A rider stands to shift his weight on the downhill. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 7 of 29 Simon French (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 8 of 29 David Braddick (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 9 of 29 Rodney Mills (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 10 of 29 Henry Van Heerden (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 11 of 29 Mel Weber (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 12 of 29 A rider flies over a jump. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 13 of 29 Skinny tires may be an advantage on this course. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 14 of 29 Around 460 cyclists stream out of Trial Harbour yesterday afternoon. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 15 of 29 John Darcey in the bunch. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 16 of 29 Riders waiting to start day 3. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 17 of 29 Riders take a berm at high speed. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 18 of 29 There was one obvious line through this section. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 19 of 29 Simon French (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 20 of 29 Kim Curtis (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 21 of 29 Concentration was important to hold the track. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 22 of 29 These two dogs watched the action go by. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 23 of 29 The peloton races off together. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 24 of 29 Was the peloton escorted by a helicopter or did one just happen to be flying by? (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 25 of 29 Victorian flyer Dan McConnell was the hot favourite for the Zeehan time trial. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 26 of 29 Zeehan's historic Hotel Cecil... and a state of the art mountain bike. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 27 of 29 All the way from WA... and a puncture 1km out of TrialHarbour for Mark Hindley. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 28 of 29 Hobart's Keith 'Obscene ' McQueen wore clothes this year. A paramedic, he should know better than to do this nude as he did in 2008. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 29 of 29 Heather Logie has been the surprise packet of Wildside 2010. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)

The Wildside crown is no closer to being decided with three riders within 28 seconds of each other with one day's racing remaining.

Australia's newly-crowned national champion Daniel McConnell heads the three-way tussle ahead of fellow under 23 competitors and Victorians Steele van Hoff and Paul van der Ploeg.

McConnell has admitted to riding a conservative race in an attempt to maintain his overall advantage from rivals clamouring for top honours on general classification.

And with one stage to come over a 36km sandy course to be held on Tasmania's West Coast near Strahan, he has become wary that unforeseen circumstances could ultimately bring his race undone.

"I've tried to limit my losses by riding conservatively as I feel that's the best way of winning this race from now on," said McConnell. "After seeing Sid (Taberlay) lose big time on the first day from punctures, I want to make sure I'm not burdened with the same disasters," he said.

"It's up to all the other guys to chase me down now so I've got the luxury of sitting and seeing how I go." McConnell will take a six-second lead from van Hoff going into the final day's racing.

Day three featured a six kilometre time trial around the mining town of Zeehan followed by a 22km race on gravel roads and through creek crossings from Trial Harbour to Granville on Tasmania's remote and wind-swept coastline. Four-time Wildside champion Sid Taberlay prevailed on both stages.

Taberlay was five seconds faster than Victoria's Luke Fetch in the race against the clock and was followed by Paul van der Ploeg nine seconds in arrears.

Having won four of the six stages contested since Saturday's start at Cradle Mountain, Taberlay has clearly been the most dominant rider in the strong field of elite male competitors, but admits to feeling frustrated at the knowledge he won't be in a position to add to his quartet of titles.

"The dynamics of this race, it's all about the general classification really, in terms of overall honours," said Taberlay. "It's nice to win stages but the real prestige is to win the thing overall.

"I think I'm riding well but unfortunately you sometimes get let down by the mechanical issues."

In the open women's category, Canberra's Heather Logie maintained a grip on the overall leadership from Hobart rival Rowena Fry, but not before unleashing a turn of speed and overtaking Australia's reigning champion on the latter flat sections of the time trial.

Fry won the stage to Granville but will need to rely on drafting during the final stage in order to make up the 1:26 second deficit needed to dislodge Logie from the top spot in their race for overall honours.

"I was focusing on national mountain bike champs which we a few weeks ago so I definitely want to come away with the win and it's great that Heather and I are pushing each other so hard," said Fry.

Results

Men open Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlay 0:16:05 2 Daniel McConnell 0:00:21 3 Joshua Carlson 0:00:53 4 Ben Mather 0:00:59 5 James Williamson 0:01:17 6 Adrian Jackson 0:01:21 7 Andrew Burford 0:01:36 8 Ben Randall 0:01:40 9 Nick Morgan 0:02:20 10 Luke Webster 0:02:55 11 Mick Ross 0:03:16 12 Dylan Cirulis 0:03:19 13 Jason Mennitz 0:03:35 14 Scott Maney 0:03:36 15 Ashley Hayat 0:03:38 16 Chris Southwood 0:03:42 17 Tom Burford 0:03:47 18 Damian French 0:03:58 19 Joe Mullan 0:04:01 20 Tim Chadd 0:04:07 21 Nick Miller 0:04:33 22 Aaron Long 0:04:50 23 Warren Wellbeloved 0:05:00 24 Phill Miller 0:05:02 25 Warren Austin 0:05:03 26 Simon French 0:05:16 27 Samuel Gadient 0:05:25 28 Phil Bickerdike 0:05:34 29 Boyd Furmston 0:05:44 30 Bryan Powell 0:05:53 31 Aubrey Clark 0:05:59 32 Andrew Maynard 0:06:10 33 Paul Beuchat 0:06:11 34 Jeffrey Potter 0:06:31 35 Brett Cirulis 0:06:32 36 Jesse Ciezki 0:07:16 37 Will Tatchell 0:07:17 38 Brendan Murphy 39 Dirk Austinat 0:07:39 40 Chris Kamen 0:07:53 41 Sam Robertson 0:07:57 42 Leigh Fitzgerald 0:08:34 43 Jonathan Hague 0:08:49 44 Joel Thorby 0:09:05 45 Brad Fitzgerald 0:09:12 46 Andrew Forbes 0:09:33 47 Myk Lozyk 0:10:04 48 Michael Ker-David 0:10:38 49 Andrew Blaney 0:10:59 50 Christopher Crocker 0:12:03

Women open Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 0:19:29 2 Katherine O'Shea 0:02:02 3 Jody Bush 0:03:45 4 Sophie Marshall 0:04:05 5 Selina Stoute 0:04:37 6 Bronwyn Sax 0:05:59 7 Helen Wray 0:06:43 8 Shelley Scott 0:07:30 9 Paula Sutton 0:09:07 10 Edwina Hughes 0:09:45 11 Gail Sutton 0:10:43 12 Melanie Wood 0:12:05

Under 23 men Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch 0:16:10 2 Paul van der Ploeg 0:00:04 3 Steele Von Hoff 0:00:46 4 Matthew Callow 0:02:34 5 Timothy Doman 0:02:40 6 Benjamin Bromberg 0:12:39 7 Peter Grimble 0:12:59 8 Lindsay Apted 0:25:31

Under 23 women Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda Jackson 0:23:28

Veteran men 30-39 Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 0:17:00 2 Warren Burgess 0:00:41 3 Ross Farrell 4 Mark Fenner 0:01:03 5 Ashley Bleeker 0:01:11 6 Damien Jones 0:01:12 7 Andrew Bell 0:02:05 8 Luke Beuchat 0:02:08 9 Ken Allen 0:02:13 10 Adrian Flood 0:02:14 11 Stuart Keep 0:02:24 12 John Darcey 0:02:29 13 Julien Wicks 0:02:30 14 Bruce Turvey 0:02:40 15 Steven Brown 0:02:41 16 Kim Curtis 0:02:44 17 Trevor Innes 0:02:49 18 Mark Padgett 0:02:54 19 David Wood 0:03:01 20 Con Mavroudakis 0:03:09 21 Mark Littlejohn 22 Russell Edgar 0:03:16 23 Benjamin Cirulis 0:03:19 24 Erik Bakke 0:03:21 25 Scott Knighton 0:03:22 26 Simon Coffin 0:03:45 27 Angus Rodwell 28 Justin Woolford 0:03:50 29 Simon Zabel 0:03:52 30 Rodney Bates 0:03:58 31 Marty Krieg 0:03:59 32 Julien Redmond 0:04:03 33 Karl Pavey 0:04:06 34 Phil Leslie 0:04:08 35 Ian Trayler 0:04:12 36 Noel Higgs 0:04:26 37 Winton Mahar 38 Bryce Young 0:04:27 39 Scott Lohrey 0:04:31 40 Robert Child 0:04:32 41 Adam Gourlay 42 Ed Parker 0:04:33 43 Luke Roberts 0:04:42 44 Todd Stanton 0:04:49 45 Jarrad Needham 0:04:52 46 Andrew Ling 0:04:54 47 Michael McMullen 48 John Atkinson 0:05:02 49 Peter Gilbert 0:05:03 50 Ashley Noble 0:05:05 51 Chris Bradford 0:05:06 52 Ben Davidson 53 Trent Hewitt 54 Andrew Shaw 0:05:10 55 Henry Van Heerden 0:05:11 56 Marc Campbell 0:05:13 57 Conrad Daniels 0:05:21 58 Justin Whelan 59 Clinton Dean 0:05:24 60 Duncan Sinclair 0:05:27 61 Ross Martin 0:05:32 62 Mike Murphy 0:05:35 63 Paul Lanham 0:05:36 64 Adam Kelly 0:05:37 65 Adam Harris 0:05:41 66 Martin Stephenson 0:05:46 67 Douglas Turvey 0:05:47 68 Alex Stone 69 Geff Harper 0:05:52 70 David Henderson 71 Russell Goslin 0:06:03 72 Joel Wright 0:06:15 73 Dave Bingley 0:06:16 74 Thomas Hansen 75 Theo Williams 0:06:17 76 Scott Bannister 0:06:25 77 Aldy Stipnieks 0:06:32 78 Sam Duncan 0:06:36 79 Ian Fitzpatrick 80 Robin Harris 81 Julian Porter 0:06:37 82 Nick Lancaster 83 Andrew Spencer 0:06:40 84 Daniel Beuchat 0:06:41 85 Steve Jaffray 0:06:46 86 Brendan Scarborough 0:06:52 87 Nelson Clark 0:06:53 88 Tom Cieslinski 89 Chris Wilson 0:06:56 90 Luke Grainger 0:07:00 91 Steven Scharapow 0:07:05 92 Peter Gill 0:07:07 93 Joel Brewer 0:07:08 94 Chad Vowles 95 Jonas Varcoe 0:07:11 96 Vaughan Kemsley 0:07:24 97 Craig Bycroft 0:07:36 98 Darren Harvey 0:07:37 99 Nathan James 0:07:39 100 Kristian Smythe 0:07:42 101 Matt Carlson 0:07:52 102 Clive Poulton 0:07:59 103 David Wakefield 0:08:11 104 Brett Chaseling 0:08:12 105 Darren Saunders 0:08:18 106 Mark Hindley 0:08:19 107 Alex Smith 0:08:21 108 Gavin Brown 0:08:25 109 Nigel Adcock 0:08:30 110 Paul Suter 0:08:36 111 Evan Hayes 0:08:40 112 Adrian Van Loon 0:08:49 113 Daniel Pountney 0:08:51 114 Josiah Sciascia 0:08:56 115 Douglas Miller 0:09:05 116 Nigel Macquet 0:09:10 117 Ben Strugnell 118 Jason Richards 0:09:14 119 Anthony Chisholm 0:09:21 120 Peter Effeney 0:09:23 121 Brett Childs 122 Victor Romagosa 0:09:30 123 Anthony Abbott 0:09:34 124 Todd Stafford 0:09:35 125 Aliriza Yucel 0:09:39 126 Jon Williamson 0:09:47 127 Matthias Schwerdtle 128 Scott Steedman 0:10:30 129 Chris Browne 0:10:43 130 Stephen Geason 0:10:45 131 David Lacey 0:11:01 132 Patrick Kinsella 133 Michael Norman 0:11:30 134 Simon Trewin 0:11:40 135 Greg Wunder 0:11:50 136 Declan Brennan 0:12:10 137 Ben McDermott 0:12:23 138 Phillip Murfett 0:12:32 139 Anthony Hogan 0:13:26 140 Alexander Bibby 0:13:28 141 Matthew Wood 0:13:40 142 Michael Andrews 0:13:48 143 Mark Lawler 0:14:11 144 Jamie Davis 0:14:13 145 Mike Shaw 0:14:38 146 Andrew Tyrrell 0:15:04 147 Damien Peel 0:16:54

Veteran women 30-39 Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logie 0:18:55 2 Zoe King 0:02:20 3 Naomi Hansen 0:02:50 4 Mel Weber 0:03:15 5 Jo Williams 0:04:55 6 Trudy Nicholas 0:05:38 7 Meghan Johnston 0:06:20 8 Linda Cappello 0:06:34 9 Su Sprott 0:07:01 10 Katrina Cathcart 0:07:22 11 Amanda Sanderson 0:07:25 12 Jane Thomas 0:07:27 13 Lana Moy 0:07:42 14 Toni Van Heerden 0:08:05 15 Rebecca Freeman 0:08:37 16 Helen Green 0:09:12 17 Kym Fitzpatrick 0:09:35 18 Tina Ciezki 0:09:37 19 Megan Farebrother 0:10:03 20 Sara Prickett 0:10:05 21 Naomi Wright 0:10:30 22 Diane Chisholm 0:12:01 23 Jude Mulhuijsen 24 Li Choong 0:13:20 25 Michelle Lindsay 0:15:04 26 Marina Polita 0:15:58 27 Katie Webster 0:18:09

Master men 40-49 Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Eva 0:18:06 2 Normon Thibault 0:00:55 3 Greg Dwyer 0:01:30 4 Dean Clark 0:02:13 5 Jim Robinson 0:02:25 6 John Whittington 0:02:30 7 Willem Van den Bosch 0:02:38 8 Brian McTaggart 0:02:45 9 Duncan Rose 0:02:52 10 Rod Ascui 0:03:13 11 Andrew Davison 0:03:16 12 Craig Cummings 0:03:17 13 Bill Chilvers 0:03:19 14 Scott Smith 15 Mark Plumb 0:03:34 16 Marcus Coghlan 0:03:37 17 Waco Hamlin 0:03:38 18 Phil Kelly 0:03:53 19 Peter Oliver 0:03:55 20 Scott Murchison 0:03:58 21 Paul Hutcheon 0:04:00 22 Craig Chivers 0:04:05 23 Mike Austin 0:04:13 24 Tim Robertson 0:04:31 25 David McCook 0:04:32 26 John Searston 27 Andrew Cathcart 0:04:36 28 Neil Ker 0:04:39 29 Robert Matthews 0:04:42 30 Brent Ranson 0:04:55 31 Jay Heather 0:05:02 32 Marcus Langham 33 Gary Hitches 0:05:16 34 Martin Lee 0:05:23 35 Wayne Chapman 0:05:26 36 Ian Ferrier 0:05:27 37 Rodney Mills 0:05:36 38 Bernard Walker 39 Simon Vandestadt 0:05:40 40 Phil Edwards 0:05:42 41 David Barry 0:05:43 42 Mark Hitchins 0:05:56 43 Trent Moore 0:06:02 44 Michael Symons 0:06:08 45 Andre Farley 0:06:09 46 Paul Hooper 0:06:11 47 Julian Augustini 0:06:20 48 Rob King 0:06:21 49 Glen Higgins 0:06:22 50 William Findlay 0:06:23 51 David Pollington 0:06:28 52 Keith Murfet 0:06:29 53 Harry Burnett 0:06:32 54 Steve Campbell 0:06:39 55 Shane Kerrison 0:06:41 56 Tom Wass 0:06:51 57 Gary Aaron 0:06:59 58 Malcolm Lindsay 0:07:02 59 Darren Fletcher 60 David Storm 0:07:11 61 Leigh Wilson 0:07:23 62 James Heron 0:07:27 63 Chris Tate 64 Richie Burrell 0:07:45 65 Andrew Christensen 0:08:12 66 Jonty Barnett 0:08:14 67 Jim Ansell 0:08:15 68 Glenn Matson 0:08:16 69 Peter Millar 0:08:24 70 Anthony Briggs 0:08:25 71 Simon Foster 0:08:32 72 David Foster 0:08:34 73 Malcolm Barrett 0:08:43 74 Bruce Perry 0:08:50 75 Robert Medway 0:08:53 76 Jeff Camp 0:09:13 77 Rhett Kessler 0:09:17 78 Andrew Bird 0:09:38 79 Rodney Clark 0:09:46 80 Chris Colley 0:10:09 81 Michael Jamieson 0:10:12 82 James Down 0:10:25 83 Mark Roberton 84 Nick Irvine 0:10:26 85 Stephen Costar 0:10:29 86 Sean Muir 0:10:30 87 Peter Fox 0:11:03 88 Jack Birrell 0:11:05 89 Maurice Williams 90 Peter Dean 0:11:30 91 Gordon Scrim 0:12:22 92 Edward King 93 David Dare 0:12:24 94 Ian Smith 0:12:46 95 Nigel Foss 0:13:15 96 Erik Westra 0:13:58 97 Craig Blake 0:14:06 98 Fraser White 0:14:20 99 Peter Connor 0:16:54 100 Paul Rathbone 0:16:57 101 Anton Du Preez 0:17:03 102 Roger Price 0:18:37

Master women 40-49 Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Traci Lonergan 0:26:28 2 Juliet Plumb 0:01:28 3 Catherine MacKay 0:01:50 4 Vicki Culver 0:01:51 5 Karen Robertson 0:02:18 6 Nicole Lancaster 0:02:25 7 Lisa Heazlewood 0:03:55 8 Kelley Murphy 0:04:45 9 Karen Ward 0:06:32

Supermaster men 50-59 Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darryl Smith 0:22:12 2 John Travers 0:00:10 3 Phillip Dent 0:00:17 4 Brian Scarborough 0:00:32 5 Grant Dixon 0:00:36 6 Tony Heron 0:00:51 7 Karl Albrecht 0:00:56 8 David Braddick 0:01:05 9 Granton Chugg 0:01:15 10 Roger Butorac 0:01:19 11 John Fisher 0:01:22 12 Rowan Tatchell 0:01:31 13 Robert Rhodes 0:02:04 14 Nick Tilbrook 0:02:09 15 Stuart Lennox 0:02:24 16 Mordy Bromberg 0:02:45 17 Michael Richmond 0:02:49 18 Frank Clark 0:03:02 19 Mark Scarborough 0:03:03 20 Robert De la Motte 0:03:19 21 Eric Riegler 0:03:24 22 Clive Strickland 0:03:38 23 Stephen Williamson 0:03:52 24 DJ Brooks 0:04:03 25 Robert Kidd 0:04:16 26 Robert Tatchell 0:04:34 27 Grant Irving 0:04:36 28 Steve Bence 0:04:40 29 Pat Murphy 0:05:03 30 Dave Sutton 0:05:19 31 Robert Furmston 0:05:23 32 Ian Carter 0:05:28 33 Bernard Murphy 0:05:46 34 Clyde Sharp 0:06:09 35 Peter Goodear 0:06:19 36 John Pearce 0:07:19 37 Richard Pullinger 0:07:35 38 Arthur Apted 0:08:26 39 Peter Muller 0:08:33 40 John Bonnett 41 Sean Froude 0:09:28 42 Ian McGuffie 0:09:29 43 Bret Gambrill 0:09:34 44 Tim O'Loughlin 0:12:50 45 Alan McDowell 0:13:16 46 Wayne Keygan 0:13:31 47 Peter Crocker 0:14:12

Super master women 50-59 Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvia Outridge 0:32:21

Grand master men 60+ Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Ryan 0:22:59 2 Clive Jackson 0:02:13 3 Malcolm Lynn 0:02:25 4 Bruno Wicki 0:02:55 5 Sandy Logie 0:04:13 6 Neil Kinder 0:06:27 7 Wayne Strong 0:07:32

Singlespeed men Competition stage 5 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keith Macqueen 0:20:41 2 Liam O'Dea 0:00:09 3 Tim Calkins 0:00:18 4 Craig Pullen 0:00:43 5 Michael Davison 0:01:56 6 Jason Johnson 0:02:10 7 Jonathan Cowan 0:04:09 8 Rob Parbery 0:04:21 9 Kim McFadden 0:06:21

Men open Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlay 0:56:49 2 Daniel McConnell 0:05:03 3 Ben Mather 0:05:12 4 James Williamson 0:05:38 5 Joshua Carlson 0:05:57 6 Adrian Jackson 0:06:29 7 Ben Randall 0:06:59 8 Andrew Burford 0:07:49 9 Nick Morgan 0:11:52 10 Dylan Cirulis 0:13:09 11 Tim Chadd 0:15:45 12 Tom Burford 0:16:41 13 Chris Southwood 0:17:37 14 Mick Ross 0:17:38 15 Jason Mennitz 0:18:20 16 Damian French 0:18:35 17 Scott Maney 0:19:54 18 Samuel Gadient 0:21:52 19 Ashley Hayat 0:22:42 20 Joe Mullan 0:22:45 21 Andrew Maynard 0:23:57 22 Simon French 0:24:09 23 Phill Miller 0:25:23 24 Luke Webster 0:26:11 25 Aaron Long 0:26:34 26 Warren Wellbeloved 0:26:59 27 Nick Miller 0:27:28 28 Sam Robertson 0:28:12 29 Phil Bickerdike 0:28:32 30 Boyd Furmston 0:29:12 31 Warren Austin 0:31:20 32 Bryan Powell 0:31:41 33 Paul Beuchat 0:32:16 34 Will Tatchell 0:32:46 35 Jonathan Hague 0:35:28 36 Dirk Austinat 0:37:30 37 Brad Fitzgerald 0:37:40 38 Jeffrey Potter 0:37:52 39 Brett Cirulis 0:38:06 40 Chris Kamen 0:38:18 41 Brendan Murphy 0:39:16 42 Joel Thorby 0:40:07 43 Andrew Forbes 0:40:46 44 Jesse Ciezki 0:40:56 45 Leigh Fitzgerald 0:44:03 46 Michael Ker-David 0:45:40 47 Aubrey Clark 0:47:27 48 Myk Lozyk 0:47:33 49 Christopher Crocker 0:50:51 50 Andrew Blaney 0:53:10

Women open Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 1:10:44 2 Katherine O'Shea 0:07:10 3 Selina Stoute 0:17:34 4 Jody Bush 0:17:50 5 Sophie Marshall 0:18:23 6 Edwina Hughes 0:21:36 7 Helen Wray 0:25:01 8 Bronwyn Sax 0:26:21 9 Shelley Scott 0:29:11 10 Paula Sutton 0:36:17 11 Melanie Wood 0:48:07 12 Gail Sutton 0:49:21

Under 23 men Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Apted 2 Paul van der Ploeg 0:59:52 3 Steele Von Hoff 0:59:55 4 Luke Fetch 1:04:44 5 Matthew Callow 1:08:36 6 Timothy Doman 1:40:24 7 Peter Grimble 1:46:15 8 Benjamin Bromberg 2:04:56

Under 23 women Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda Jackson 1:27:46

Veteran men 30-39 Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 1:01:17 2 Mark Fenner 0:04:05 3 Warren Burgess 0:04:13 4 Luke Beuchat 0:07:40 5 David Wood 0:08:20 6 Damien Jones 0:08:26 7 Ashley Bleeker 0:09:11 8 Stuart Keep 0:09:22 9 Steven Brown 0:09:41 10 Adrian Flood 0:10:12 11 Andrew Bell 0:10:20 12 Mark Padgett 0:11:33 13 Con Mavroudakis 0:11:56 14 Julien Wicks 0:12:08 15 Russell Edgar 0:12:36 16 Trevor Innes 0:13:14 17 Mark Littlejohn 0:13:16 18 Erik Bakke 0:13:44 19 Simon Coffin 0:13:48 20 Benjamin Cirulis 0:13:54 21 Ian Trayler 0:13:57 22 John Darcey 0:14:01 23 Ken Allen 0:14:12 24 Simon Zabel 0:15:17 25 Bruce Turvey 0:16:04 26 Angus Rodwell 0:16:28 27 Ed Parker 28 Julien Redmond 0:16:59 29 Mike Murphy 0:17:12 30 Justin Woolford 0:17:20 31 Kim Curtis 0:18:18 32 Phil Leslie 0:18:39 33 Andrew Shaw 0:18:56 34 Rodney Bates 0:19:01 35 Noel Higgs 0:19:17 36 Jarrad Needham 0:19:47 37 Ross Farrell 0:20:01 38 Todd Stanton 0:20:20 39 Bryce Young 0:20:51 40 John Atkinson 0:21:15 41 Scott Lohrey 0:21:33 42 Marty Krieg 0:21:38 43 Andrew Ling 0:23:20 44 Ashley Noble 0:23:32 45 Paul Lanham 0:23:46 46 Conrad Daniels 0:23:51 47 Winton Mahar 0:23:59 48 Luke Roberts 0:24:16 49 Scott Knighton 0:24:35 50 Douglas Turvey 0:24:49 51 Duncan Sinclair 0:24:53 52 Geff Harper 0:24:55 53 Robert Child 0:24:59 54 Justin Whelan 0:25:17 55 Adam Gourlay 0:25:19 56 Martin Stephenson 0:25:35 57 Henry Van Heerden 0:25:42 58 Trent Hewitt 0:25:49 59 Thomas Hansen 0:26:17 60 Ben Davidson 0:26:20 61 Jonas Varcoe 0:26:24 62 Peter Gilbert 0:26:27 63 Dave Bingley 0:26:35 64 Alex Stone 0:27:26 65 Clinton Dean 0:27:35 66 Julian Porter 0:28:11 67 Adam Harris 0:28:31 68 Steven Scharapow 0:28:51 69 Vaughan Kemsley 0:29:45 70 David Henderson 0:29:51 71 Ian Fitzpatrick 0:30:02 72 Clive Poulton 0:30:06 73 Nelson Clark 0:30:27 74 Nick Lancaster 0:30:59 75 Aldy Stipnieks 0:31:11 76 Daniel Beuchat 0:31:45 77 Michael McMullen 0:31:48 78 Joel Wright 0:31:49 79 Andrew Spencer 0:32:14 80 Peter Effeney 0:32:38 81 Tom Cieslinski 0:32:41 82 Adam Kelly 0:33:21 83 Chris Bradford 0:33:25 84 Joel Brewer 0:33:32 85 Steve Jaffray 0:33:41 86 Gavin Brown 0:34:42 87 Chad Vowles 0:34:51 88 Matt Carlson 0:34:56 89 Brendan Scarborough 0:35:00 90 Theo Williams 0:35:03 91 Ross Martin 0:35:11 92 Sam Duncan 0:35:12 93 Marc Campbell 0:35:13 94 Scott Bannister 0:36:00 95 Nigel Macquet 0:36:10 96 Alex Smith 0:36:21 97 Evan Hayes 0:36:26 98 Robin Harris 0:36:38 99 Darren Harvey 0:36:50 100 Karl Pavey 0:36:54 101 Daniel Pountney 0:36:59 102 Nathan James 0:37:16 103 Kristian Smythe 0:37:34 104 Douglas Miller 0:37:49 105 Michael Norman 0:38:26 106 Jon Williamson 0:38:46 107 Ben Strugnell 0:39:19 108 Luke Grainger 0:39:35 109 Matthias Schwerdtle 0:39:52 110 Paul Suter 0:39:58 111 Chris Wilson 0:40:17 112 Craig Bycroft 0:41:38 113 Brett Chaseling 0:42:33 114 Anthony Chisholm 0:43:11 115 Adrian Van Loon 0:43:20 116 Aliriza Yucel 0:43:41 117 Matthew Wood 0:45:02 118 Todd Stafford 0:45:50 119 Anthony Abbott 0:46:01 120 Brett Childs 0:46:22 121 David Wakefield 0:46:24 122 Peter Gill 0:46:42 123 Nigel Adcock 124 Chris Browne 125 Darren Saunders 0:47:19 126 Stephen Geason 0:48:35 127 Greg Wunder 0:50:18 128 Simon Trewin 0:50:46 129 Andrew Tyrrell 0:51:20 130 Phillip Murfett 0:51:30 131 Victor Romagosa 0:53:16 132 Russell Goslin 0:53:20 133 Jason Richards 0:54:08 134 Anthony Hogan 0:59:20 135 Mark Lawler 0:59:50 136 David Lacey 1:00:03 137 Declan Brennan 1:01:15 138 Michael Andrews 1:01:40 139 Josiah Sciascia 1:03:17 140 Alexander Bibby 1:03:46 141 Damien Peel 1:05:13 142 Jamie Davis 1:05:58 143 Mike Shaw 1:06:02 144 Ben McDermott 1:06:35 145 Mark Hindley 1:07:24 146 Scott Steedman 1:07:33 147 Patrick Kinsella 1:34:05

Veteran women 30-39 Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logie 1:11:02 2 Zoe King 0:09:07 3 Trudy Nicholas 0:13:11 4 Mel Weber 0:13:32 5 Naomi Hansen 0:15:40 6 Su Sprott 0:25:49 7 Jo Williams 0:26:13 8 Amanda Sanderson 0:27:50 9 Meghan Johnston 0:29:26 10 Linda Cappello 0:30:21 11 Jane Thomas 0:31:26 12 Katrina Cathcart 0:33:34 13 Toni Van Heerden 0:37:51 14 Lana Moy 0:38:36 15 Kym Fitzpatrick 0:41:50 16 Sara Prickett 0:43:31 17 Naomi Wright 0:46:02 18 Megan Farebrother 0:47:46 19 Helen Green 0:49:04 20 Li Choong 0:50:46 21 Tina Ciezki 0:52:30 22 Jude Mulhuijsen 0:53:17 23 Rebecca Freeman 0:55:48 24 Diane Chisholm 0:56:13 25 Michelle Lindsay 1:03:23 26 Marina Polita 1:04:03 27 Katie Webster 1:10:32

Master men 40-49 Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Eva 1:08:27 2 Greg Dwyer 0:03:19 3 Normon Thibault 0:03:34 4 Dean Clark 0:07:12 5 Jim Robinson 0:08:26 6 Willem Van den Bosch 0:09:08 7 Brian McTaggart 0:09:33 8 Craig Cummings 9 Scott Smith 0:09:50 10 Duncan Rose 0:11:09 11 Rod Ascui 0:11:56 12 Bill Chilvers 0:11:58 13 John Whittington 0:12:08 14 Andrew Davison 0:12:25 15 Craig Chivers 0:13:44 16 Scott Murchison 0:13:53 17 Waco Hamlin 0:14:02 18 Paul Hutcheon 0:14:03 19 Phil Kelly 0:14:08 20 John Searston 0:15:40 21 Marcus Langham 0:16:26 22 Mark Plumb 0:16:38 23 Tim Robertson 0:16:58 24 Jay Heather 0:17:48 25 Ian Ferrier 0:18:07 26 Mike Austin 0:18:18 27 Brent Ranson 0:19:23 28 Neil Ker 0:20:00 29 Martin Lee 0:20:46 30 Andrew Cathcart 0:20:48 31 Peter Oliver 0:20:49 32 Michael Symons 0:20:52 33 Paul Hooper 0:21:56 34 Gary Hitches 0:22:14 35 Robert Matthews 0:22:40 36 Andre Farley 0:23:04 37 David McCook 0:23:14 38 Phil Edwards 0:23:20 39 Bernard Walker 0:23:23 40 Trent Moore 0:23:25 41 Rob King 0:23:32 42 Rodney Mills 0:23:37 43 Marcus Coghlan 0:23:47 44 William Findlay 0:24:22 45 James Heron 0:24:26 46 David Barry 0:24:31 47 Glen Higgins 48 Mark Hitchins 0:24:55 49 Richie Burrell 0:26:01 50 Glenn Matson 0:26:24 51 David Storm 0:27:52 52 Chris Tate 0:27:54 53 Malcolm Lindsay 0:27:55 54 Simon Vandestadt 0:28:20 55 Shane Kerrison 0:28:42 56 Gary Aaron 0:28:56 57 Steve Campbell 0:29:09 58 Wayne Chapman 0:29:37 59 Julian Augustini 0:29:52 60 David Pollington 0:31:29 61 Simon Foster 0:31:30 62 Jeff Camp 0:32:58 63 Harry Burnett 0:33:30 64 Peter Millar 0:33:38 65 Andrew Christensen 0:33:53 66 Darren Fletcher 67 Keith Murfet 0:34:04 68 Stephen Costar 0:34:35 69 Tom Wass 0:35:16 70 Rodney Clark 0:35:34 71 Chris Colley 0:35:49 72 Bruce Perry 0:36:06 73 Jim Ansell 0:36:23 74 Leigh Wilson 0:36:38 75 James Down 0:36:53 76 Jack Birrell 0:37:14 77 Jonty Barnett 0:37:25 78 Nick Irvine 0:38:57 79 Anthony Briggs 0:41:53 80 David Foster 0:42:07 81 Rhett Kessler 0:43:12 82 Peter Fox 0:43:23 83 Malcolm Barrett 0:43:50 84 Gordon Scrim 0:44:42 85 Sean Muir 0:45:50 86 Ian Smith 0:51:58 87 Peter Dean 0:52:40 88 Michael Jamieson 0:53:50 89 Robert Medway 0:54:49 90 Edward King 0:55:12 91 Andrew Bird 0:56:24 92 Maurice Williams 0:57:06 93 David Dare 0:58:25 94 Craig Blake 1:00:57 95 Fraser White 1:03:02 96 Paul Rathbone 1:08:59 97 Anton Du Preez 1:11:35 98 Nigel Foss 1:16:07 99 Mark Roberton 1:19:40 100 Peter Connor 1:19:43 101 Erik Westra 1:23:45 102 Roger Price 1:25:58

Master women 40-49 Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Lancaster 1:39:51 2 Traci Lonergan 0:01:25 3 Juliet Plumb 0:04:47 4 Karen Robertson 0:05:17 5 Catherine MacKay 0:08:25 6 Lisa Heazlewood 0:09:56 7 Vicki Culver 0:14:54 8 Kelley Murphy 0:25:46 9 Karen Ward 0:35:16

Supermaster men 50-59 Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Dent 1:22:20 2 Nick Tilbrook 0:00:22 3 Darryl Smith 0:02:52 4 John Fisher 0:04:00 5 Granton Chugg 0:05:01 6 David Braddick 0:06:01 7 Grant Dixon 0:06:12 8 Karl Albrecht 0:07:02 9 Tony Heron 0:08:25 10 John Travers 0:08:28 11 Brian Scarborough 0:09:48 12 Rowan Tatchell 0:10:35 13 Robert Rhodes 0:10:47 14 Roger Butorac 0:13:14 15 Mark Scarborough 0:15:03 16 Michael Richmond 0:15:19 17 Robert Tatchell 0:16:19 18 Frank Clark 0:16:42 19 Stuart Lennox 0:18:26 20 Robert De la Motte 0:18:30 21 Grant Irving 0:20:51 22 Stephen Williamson 0:21:43 23 Clive Strickland 0:21:55 24 John Pearce 0:22:14 25 Steve Bence 0:22:26 26 Dave Sutton 0:22:31 27 Robert Kidd 0:24:13 28 Clyde Sharp 0:25:59 29 Peter Goodear 0:28:24 30 Ian Carter 0:29:00 31 Peter Muller 0:30:09 32 Robert Furmston 0:30:42 33 DJ Brooks 0:31:53 34 Sean Froude 0:32:44 35 John Bonnett 0:35:51 36 Richard Pullinger 0:35:53 37 Tim O'Loughlin 0:36:48 38 Pat Murphy 0:42:22 39 Bernard Murphy 0:42:25 40 Arthur Apted 0:42:27 41 Mordy Bromberg 0:42:29 42 Eric Riegler 0:42:34 43 Ian McGuffie 0:42:39 44 Alan McDowell 0:42:41 45 Wayne Keygan 0:58:21 46 Peter Crocker 1:02:02 47 Bret Gambrill 1:11:25

Super master women 50-59 Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvia Outridge 2:02:44

Grand master men 60+ Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Ryan 1:26:57 2 Malcolm Lynn 0:14:59 3 Sandy Logie 0:17:16 4 Bruno Wicki 0:18:07 5 Wayne Strong 0:24:50 6 Neil Kinder 0:30:53 7 Clive Jackson 0:53:54

Singlespeed men Competition stage 6 (day 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keith Macqueen 1:17:12 2 Craig Pullen 0:03:41 3 Tim Calkins 0:08:22 4 Jason Johnson 0:11:01 5 Jonathan Cowan 0:18:43 6 Michael Davison 0:18:55 7 Rob Parbery 0:18:59 8 Liam O'Dea 0:26:20 9 Kim McFadden 0:28:36

Men open General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell 5:03:27 2 Joshua Carlson 0:05:35 3 James Williamson 0:07:33 4 Ben Mather 0:08:34 5 Sid Taberlay 0:09:17 6 Adrian Jackson 0:15:48 7 Ben Randall 0:19:50 8 Andrew Burford 0:20:48 9 Dylan Cirulis 0:38:09 10 Nick Morgan 0:44:51 11 Damian French 0:59:08 12 Luke Webster 0:59:34 13 Tim Chadd 1:03:31 14 Jason Mennitz 1:07:33 15 Scott Maney 1:10:25 16 Tom Burford 1:19:36 17 Ashley Hayat 1:21:10 18 Samuel Gadient 1:22:00 19 Joe Mullan 1:22:28 20 Mick Ross 1:24:37 21 Chris Southwood 1:25:27 22 Aaron Long 1:26:52 23 Simon French 1:28:42 24 Phill Miller 1:29:54 25 Nick Miller 1:37:11 26 Paul Beuchat 1:41:08 27 Boyd Furmston 1:42:26 28 Warren Wellbeloved 1:43:16 29 Andrew Maynard 1:49:02 30 Warren Austin 1:52:53 31 Sam Robertson 1:53:23 32 Bryan Powell 1:58:48 33 Jeffrey Potter 2:01:15 34 Aubrey Clark 2:10:49 35 Brad Fitzgerald 2:10:54 36 Will Tatchell 2:16:15 37 Jonathan Hague 2:20:38 38 Phil Bickerdike 2:21:52 39 Dirk Austinat 2:29:09 40 Brett Cirulis 2:30:59 41 Brendan Murphy 2:33:11 42 Jesse Ciezki 2:41:58 43 Chris Kamen 2:44:58 44 Joel Thorby 2:46:12 45 Andrew Forbes 2:50:03 46 Leigh Fitzgerald 2:57:51 47 Myk Lozyk 3:00:19 48 Christopher Crocker 3:05:52 49 Michael Ker-David 3:10:45 50 Andrew Blaney 3:15:42

Women open General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 5:44:01 2 Katherine O'Shea 0:36:14 3 Sophie Marshall 1:06:20 4 Jody Bush 1:15:56 5 Selina Stoute 1:19:15 6 Edwina Hughes 1:41:43 7 Helen Wray 1:52:50 8 Bronwyn Sax 2:00:30 9 Shelley Scott 2:07:41 10 Paula Sutton 2:53:39 11 Melanie Wood 3:12:28 12 Gail Sutton 3:30:26

Under 23 men General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff 5:03:33 2 Paul van der Ploeg 0:00:22 3 Luke Fetch 0:07:25 4 Matthew Callow 0:42:23 5 Timothy Doman 1:31:15 6 Benjamin Bromberg 3:32:46 7 Peter Grimble 4:17:23

Under 23 women General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda Jackson 6:57:50

Veteran men 30-39 General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 5:06:54 2 Mark Fenner 0:13:38 3 Warren Burgess 0:18:43 4 Damien Jones 0:27:50 5 Ashley Bleeker 0:30:08 6 David Wood 0:32:48 7 Luke Beuchat 0:33:24 8 Ross Farrell 0:35:14 9 Steven Brown 0:39:22 10 Adrian Flood 0:45:08 11 Russell Edgar 0:47:33 12 Julien Wicks 0:48:59 13 Stuart Keep 0:50:04 14 Trevor Innes 0:52:19 15 Ken Allen 0:55:33 16 Bruce Turvey 0:55:48 17 Kim Curtis 0:56:25 18 Andrew Bell 0:57:29 19 Mark Padgett 0:58:43 20 Simon Coffin 1:00:03 21 Con Mavroudakis 1:01:39 22 Ian Trayler 1:04:02 23 Benjamin Cirulis 1:06:21 24 Simon Zabel 1:12:07 25 Justin Woolford 1:12:15 26 John Darcey 1:14:22 27 Angus Rodwell 1:16:18 28 Julien Redmond 1:16:39 29 Rodney Bates 1:19:24 30 Mike Murphy 31 Phil Leslie 1:20:46 32 Mark Littlejohn 1:21:54 33 Erik Bakke 1:22:36 34 Marty Krieg 1:23:04 35 Bryce Young 1:25:35 36 Todd Stanton 1:25:36 37 Ed Parker 1:27:57 38 Scott Lohrey 1:29:41 39 Andrew Shaw 1:30:15 40 Noel Higgs 1:31:10 41 Luke Roberts 1:31:29 42 John Atkinson 1:31:44 43 Chris Bradford 1:32:01 44 Andrew Ling 1:36:59 45 Robert Child 1:37:53 46 Dave Bingley 1:38:28 47 Ben Davidson 1:40:17 48 Conrad Daniels 1:42:21 49 Jarrad Needham 1:42:34 50 Henry Van Heerden 1:43:13 51 Justin Whelan 1:43:20 52 Trent Hewitt 1:46:24 53 Scott Knighton 1:48:10 54 Martin Stephenson 1:49:11 55 Adam Harris 1:50:02 56 Geff Harper 1:50:36 57 Adam Gourlay 1:51:30 58 Michael McMullen 1:51:50 59 Julian Porter 1:52:44 60 Paul Lanham 1:52:52 61 Peter Gilbert 1:53:14 62 Ashley Noble 1:53:27 63 Clinton Dean 1:55:10 64 Nelson Clark 1:57:32 65 Winton Mahar 1:57:36 66 Thomas Hansen 1:57:41 67 Douglas Turvey 1:58:43 68 Duncan Sinclair 1:59:44 69 Alex Stone 2:00:55 70 Nick Lancaster 2:01:00 71 Steven Scharapow 2:01:38 72 David Henderson 2:05:23 73 Adam Kelly 2:08:05 74 Joel Wright 2:10:13 75 Andrew Spencer 2:11:27 76 Aldy Stipnieks 2:11:39 77 Daniel Beuchat 2:14:55 78 Marc Campbell 2:15:27 79 Steve Jaffray 2:16:23 80 Tom Cieslinski 2:16:47 81 Ross Martin 2:16:51 82 Sam Duncan 2:19:37 83 Russell Goslin 2:20:20 84 Brendan Scarborough 2:22:08 85 Karl Pavey 2:22:13 86 Jonas Varcoe 2:22:57 87 Scott Bannister 2:23:15 88 Vaughan Kemsley 2:25:17 89 Peter Effeney 2:26:19 90 Nathan James 2:26:24 91 Chris Wilson 2:28:06 92 Theo Williams 2:28:10 93 Clive Poulton 2:28:35 94 Darren Harvey 2:31:03 95 Ian Fitzpatrick 2:31:11 96 Robin Harris 2:31:52 97 Matt Carlson 2:31:57 98 Gavin Brown 2:33:45 99 Kristian Smythe 2:34:56 100 Joel Brewer 2:36:20 101 Daniel Pountney 2:37:15 102 Evan Hayes 2:38:03 103 Chad Vowles 2:39:18 104 Douglas Miller 2:43:44 105 Brett Chaseling 2:47:41 106 Paul Suter 2:51:09 107 Luke Grainger 2:51:30 108 Craig Bycroft 2:51:35 109 Alex Smith 2:53:04 110 Jon Williamson 2:53:05 111 Darren Saunders 2:54:34 112 Anthony Chisholm 2:54:49 113 Adrian Van Loon 2:56:38 114 Matthias Schwerdtle 2:58:41 115 Peter Gill 3:00:51 116 Nigel Adcock 3:02:21 117 Nigel Macquet 3:02:50 118 David Wakefield 3:03:01 119 Josiah Sciascia 3:03:50 120 Ben Strugnell 3:03:59 121 Chris Browne 3:04:29 122 Michael Norman 3:05:53 123 Todd Stafford 3:16:56 124 Anthony Abbott 3:19:37 125 Mark Hindley 3:22:50 126 Greg Wunder 3:23:32 127 Aliriza Yucel 3:25:54 128 Brett Childs 3:31:38 129 Matthew Wood 3:41:36 130 Jason Richards 3:44:56 131 Victor Romagosa 3:44:59 132 Simon Trewin 3:48:05 133 Phillip Murfett 3:48:46 134 David Lacey 3:50:58 135 Andrew Tyrrell 3:54:15 136 Mark Lawler 3:54:42 137 Anthony Hogan 4:14:58 138 Scott Steedman 4:15:52 139 Jamie Davis 4:19:36 140 Alexander Bibby 4:22:38 141 Michael Andrews 4:22:52 142 Declan Brennan 4:27:21 143 Stephen Geason 4:28:28 144 Mike Shaw 4:29:45 145 Ben McDermott 4:34:41 146 Patrick Kinsella 4:51:22 147 Damien Peel 5:33:05

Veteran women 30-39 General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logie 5:42:35 2 Zoe King 0:49:10 3 Naomi Hansen 0:56:22 4 Mel Weber 1:05:25 5 Trudy Nicholas 1:08:02 6 Jo Williams 1:52:45 7 Linda Cappello 1:58:09 8 Su Sprott 2:01:03 9 Meghan Johnston 2:01:47 10 Amanda Sanderson 2:01:52 11 Katrina Cathcart 2:15:45 12 Lana Moy 2:35:07 13 Jane Thomas 2:37:55 14 Toni Van Heerden 2:42:07 15 Helen Green 3:11:06 16 Kym Fitzpatrick 3:11:13 17 Megan Farebrother 3:20:17 18 Sara Prickett 3:22:36 19 Rebecca Freeman 3:24:51 20 Tina Ciezki 3:33:06 21 Naomi Wright 3:35:46 22 Li Choong 3:38:31 23 Diane Chisholm 3:46:45 24 Jude Mulhuijsen 3:52:04 25 Michelle Lindsay 4:19:38 26 Marina Polita 4:27:59 27 Katie Webster 5:35:54

Master men 40-49 General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Eva 5:32:05 2 Greg Dwyer 0:17:00 3 Normon Thibault 0:20:19 4 Dean Clark 0:32:43 5 Jim Robinson 0:36:23 6 Duncan Rose 0:47:50 7 Brian McTaggart 0:49:53 8 Craig Cummings 0:50:16 9 Willem Van den Bosch 0:50:42 10 John Whittington 0:57:51 11 Waco Hamlin 0:58:19 12 Andrew Davison 1:00:59 13 Bill Chilvers 1:02:19 14 Scott Smith 1:04:27 15 Scott Murchison 1:04:39 16 Craig Chivers 1:07:04 17 Rod Ascui 1:08:04 18 Jay Heather 1:14:12 19 Andrew Cathcart 1:14:41 20 Tim Robertson 1:16:37 21 Paul Hutcheon 1:19:42 22 Marcus Langham 1:20:41 23 Mike Austin 1:21:47 24 Neil Ker 1:23:14 25 David McCook 1:25:19 26 Brent Ranson 1:27:18 27 Mark Plumb 1:28:55 28 Gary Hitches 1:28:57 29 Peter Oliver 1:29:10 30 Martin Lee 1:29:40 31 Robert Matthews 1:30:33 32 Phil Edwards 1:34:06 33 John Searston 1:34:23 34 Phil Kelly 1:34:42 35 Michael Symons 1:34:49 36 Marcus Coghlan 1:34:51 37 Ian Ferrier 1:36:18 38 Andre Farley 1:38:45 39 James Heron 1:40:07 40 Trent Moore 1:40:46 41 Rodney Mills 1:41:24 42 David Barry 1:43:17 43 Paul Hooper 1:44:29 44 Bernard Walker 1:45:09 45 Glen Higgins 1:46:42 46 Rob King 1:51:07 47 Mark Hitchins 1:51:08 48 William Findlay 1:54:35 49 Richie Burrell 1:58:15 50 Wayne Chapman 1:58:51 51 Simon Vandestadt 1:59:00 52 David Pollington 2:01:10 53 Malcolm Lindsay 2:01:54 54 Julian Augustini 2:05:11 55 Harry Burnett 2:05:30 56 Chris Tate 2:07:25 57 David Storm 2:07:58 58 Glenn Matson 2:14:03 59 Shane Kerrison 2:14:31 60 Keith Murfet 2:17:28 61 Steve Campbell 2:19:10 62 Stephen Costar 2:19:37 63 Jim Ansell 2:22:07 64 Tom Wass 2:23:38 65 Jeff Camp 2:25:02 66 Jonty Barnett 2:29:00 67 Andrew Christensen 2:29:36 68 Darren Fletcher 2:30:10 69 Simon Foster 2:34:28 70 Peter Millar 2:35:47 71 Chris Colley 2:38:45 72 James Down 2:43:45 73 Leigh Wilson 2:46:33 74 Robert Medway 2:47:29 75 Nick Irvine 2:47:59 76 Gary Aaron 2:51:58 77 Peter Fox 2:57:58 78 Andrew Bird 2:58:10 79 Sean Muir 2:59:02 80 Jack Birrell 2:59:54 81 Anthony Briggs 3:00:20 82 Rhett Kessler 3:02:55 83 Bruce Perry 3:03:30 84 Rodney Clark 3:05:31 85 Malcolm Barrett 3:09:04 86 Gordon Scrim 3:13:12 87 David Foster 3:33:42 88 Michael Jamieson 3:35:41 89 Maurice Williams 3:50:08 90 Peter Dean 3:52:56 91 Edward King 3:53:23 92 David Dare 3:56:25 93 Ian Smith 4:21:42 94 Craig Blake 4:25:22 95 Mark Roberton 4:31:12 96 Nigel Foss 4:45:55 97 Fraser White 4:55:13 98 Paul Rathbone 4:57:10 99 Peter Connor 5:12:34 100 Erik Westra 5:15:52 101 Anton Du Preez 5:15:55 102 Roger Price 5:24:00

Master women 40-49 General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Traci Lonergan 7:49:25 2 Nicole Lancaster 0:14:52 3 Lisa Heazlewood 0:36:07 4 Catherine MacKay 0:36:47 5 Juliet Plumb 0:38:01 6 Karen Robertson 0:40:35 7 Vicki Culver 1:01:42 8 Kelley Murphy 2:02:14 9 Karen Ward 2:03:08

Supermaster men 50-59 General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darryl Smith 6:36:31 2 Nick Tilbrook 0:01:02 3 Phillip Dent 0:14:48 4 John Fisher 0:20:54 5 Brian Scarborough 0:22:48 6 Grant Dixon 0:23:31 7 Karl Albrecht 0:27:43 8 Tony Heron 0:28:06 9 Granton Chugg 0:35:26 10 Rowan Tatchell 0:35:28 11 David Braddick 0:35:53 12 John Travers 0:39:46 13 Robert Rhodes 0:41:14 14 Roger Butorac 0:50:18 15 Michael Richmond 0:54:57 16 Mark Scarborough 1:00:40 17 Stuart Lennox 1:02:27 18 Frank Clark 1:03:14 19 Robert De la Motte 1:05:23 20 Robert Tatchell 1:08:41 21 Stephen Williamson 1:20:48 22 Dave Sutton 1:21:07 23 Steve Bence 1:26:25 24 Mordy Bromberg 1:27:36 25 Grant Irving 1:37:10 26 Clive Strickland 1:39:29 27 Bernard Murphy 1:44:45 28 Robert Kidd 1:58:08 29 Robert Furmston 1:59:50 30 John Pearce 2:01:17 31 DJ Brooks 2:02:51 32 Eric Riegler 2:03:27 33 Peter Goodear 2:05:04 34 Ian Carter 2:05:32 35 Peter Muller 2:08:34 36 Sean Froude 2:13:14 37 Clyde Sharp 2:14:05 38 Pat Murphy 2:17:59 39 Arthur Apted 2:48:07 40 Tim O'Loughlin 2:53:05 41 Ian McGuffie 3:07:57 42 Richard Pullinger 3:10:26 43 John Bonnett 3:11:23 44 Alan McDowell 3:22:49 45 Bret Gambrill 3:54:44 46 Peter Crocker 4:05:37 47 Wayne Keygan 4:54:37

Super master women 50-59 General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvia Outridge 9:41:31

Grand master men 60+ General classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Ryan 6:57:47 2 Malcolm Lynn 0:39:34 3 Bruno Wicki 0:49:09 4 Sandy Logie 0:57:03 5 Wayne Strong 1:39:57 6 Clive Jackson 1:56:48 7 Neil Kinder 1:57:35