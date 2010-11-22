Gilt-edged weekend for Van Gilder
Veteran sprinter keeps Kemmerer in second
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:38:25
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:01:01
|3
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB/Deep Blue)
|0:01:28
|5
|Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:02:35
|6
|Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute)
|0:03:02
|7
|Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)
|0:03:13
|9
|Vanessa McCaffrey (Missiion In Motion)
|0:04:09
|8
|Tara Parsons (CRCA)
|0:04:23
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (Kissena)
|0:04:48
|10
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:06:51
