Gilt-edged weekend for Van Gilder

Veteran sprinter keeps Kemmerer in second

Winning today's race as well as the 2010 MAC series, Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) shows us what a true champion looks like.

The women's field is off to a great start for the final race of this year's MAC Series.

Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) leads the women through the first set of barriers.

Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) tries to shake series leader Laura Van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes).

Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute) shows good form and some pretty stylish gloves.

Katrina Dowidchuck (Team TBB/Deep Blue) works hard on one of the rises.

Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) cuts through the landscape like butter- showing why she has been the consistent leader all season.

Kaitlyn Lawrence (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) does what she can for the team.

Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) had a great race and finished second.

Katrina Dowidchuck (Team TBB/Deep Blue) shows off her sensational mounting skills with an amazing leap, giving her a third place finish today.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:38:25
2Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:01:01
3Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB/Deep Blue)0:01:28
5Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:02:35
6Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute)0:03:02
7Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)0:03:13
9Vanessa McCaffrey (Missiion In Motion)0:04:09
8Tara Parsons (CRCA)0:04:23
11Brittlee Bowman (Kissena)0:04:48
10Kaitlyn Lawrence (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:06:51

