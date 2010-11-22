Trending

Scherz shifts into top gear

Hurst takes a second podium place

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution) is today's winner as well as the over all leader of the 2010 MAC Series.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The elite men take off for the final race of the MAC Series.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution) looks strong as he leads the men over the barriers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo) works hard to over-step the barriers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Nassau County's September 11th Memorial was the perfect setting for this final race of the MAC Series.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Unsigned and unattached, Chris Hurst has to rely on his lucky argyle socks to take him through the race. He finished in second place today - perhaps next race he'll have some writing on his jersey?

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) shows his jet-stream form.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The turnout was great today, giving fathers the opportunity to introduce the sport to the next generation.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) tried his best today.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Scherz leads Hurst as he takes his final US lap coming to the end of this MAC series.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution)0:56:40
2Chris Hurst
3Josh Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)0:00:48
4Nicholas Keough (Jittery Joe's/ Sonic Cyclocross)0:02:20
5Anthony Grand (Cyfac/Champion Systems p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
6Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:02:47
7Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:03:42
8Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:04:10
9 -1 lapAndrew Crooks (NYC Velo)
10 -1 lapMatt Spohn (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
11 -1 lapJ.P. Partland (Kissena Cycling Club)
12 -1 lapDavid Sommerville (Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks

