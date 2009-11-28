Trending

Bevin upsets Yates in sprint finale

Bici Vida rider scores big in Lake Taupo

Results
1Patrick Bevin (Auckland)3:46:31
2Jeremy Yates (Taradale)
3Eric Drower (Cambridge)0:00:01
4Nick Lovegrove (Auckland)0:00:02
5Tom Findlay (Auckland)0:00:05
6Gordon McCauley (Auckland)0:00:10
7Mathew Gorter (Hamilton)
8Karl Murray (Auckland)
9Mark Langlands (Cambridge)0:00:11
10Sam Weston (Hamilton)0:00:21
11Josh Brown (Palmerston North)0:01:53
12Carl Williams (Auckland)0:04:45
13Mike Northey (Royal Heights)0:04:46
14Josh England (North Short)
15Justin Kerr (Tokoroa)0:04:47
16Taylor Gunman (Auckland)
17Adam Gosney (Wanganui)
18Colin Cornberg (Auckland)
19Hamish Bond (Cambridge)0:04:49
20Brent Bismark (Marton)0:04:50
21Michael Naylor (Wellington)
22Sean Joyce (Havelock North)
23Grant Nicoll (Taupo)
24Kent Croote (Auckland)
25Sam Lindsay (Auckland)

Latest on Cyclingnews