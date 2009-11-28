Bevin upsets Yates in sprint finale
Bici Vida rider scores big in Lake Taupo
|1
|Patrick Bevin (Auckland)
|3:46:31
|2
|Jeremy Yates (Taradale)
|3
|Eric Drower (Cambridge)
|0:00:01
|4
|Nick Lovegrove (Auckland)
|0:00:02
|5
|Tom Findlay (Auckland)
|0:00:05
|6
|Gordon McCauley (Auckland)
|0:00:10
|7
|Mathew Gorter (Hamilton)
|8
|Karl Murray (Auckland)
|9
|Mark Langlands (Cambridge)
|0:00:11
|10
|Sam Weston (Hamilton)
|0:00:21
|11
|Josh Brown (Palmerston North)
|0:01:53
|12
|Carl Williams (Auckland)
|0:04:45
|13
|Mike Northey (Royal Heights)
|0:04:46
|14
|Josh England (North Short)
|15
|Justin Kerr (Tokoroa)
|0:04:47
|16
|Taylor Gunman (Auckland)
|17
|Adam Gosney (Wanganui)
|18
|Colin Cornberg (Auckland)
|19
|Hamish Bond (Cambridge)
|0:04:49
|20
|Brent Bismark (Marton)
|0:04:50
|21
|Michael Naylor (Wellington)
|22
|Sean Joyce (Havelock North)
|23
|Grant Nicoll (Taupo)
|24
|Kent Croote (Auckland)
|25
|Sam Lindsay (Auckland)
