Linda Zanetti takes sprint win at Vuelta CV Feminas

Linda Zanetti delivered a powerful sprint victory for Uno-X mobility at the Vuelta CV Feminas in Valencia as she strode to sprint victory ahead of Jelena Éric (Movistar) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Heath).

The final sprint was opened up by Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ), but Uno-X mobility moved to the front of the peloton into the final 300m, consolidating on a well-controlled race across the final 50k of the Spanish one-day race.

Zanetti was able to ride clear of the peloton into the final 100m, with Éric taking second place while Pikulik narrowly pipped Michaela Drummond (Arkea B&B Hotels), while UAE Team ADQ's top finisher was Tereza Neumanova in fifth.