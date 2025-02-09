Linda Zanetti takes sprint win at Vuelta CV Feminas

By
published

Jelena Erić finished second to Uno-X rider in sprint finish

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 09 Linda Zanetti of Switzerland and Team UnoX Mobility celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 7th VCV Feminas Gran Premio Tuawa 2025 a 104km one day race from Alfafar to Valencia on February 09 2025 in Valencia Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) taking sprint victory at Vuelta CV Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Linda Zanetti delivered a powerful sprint victory for Uno-X mobility at the Vuelta CV Feminas in Valencia as she strode to sprint victory ahead of Jelena Éric (Movistar) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Heath).

The final sprint was opened up by Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ), but Uno-X mobility moved to the front of the peloton into the final 300m, consolidating on a well-controlled race across the final 50k of the Spanish one-day race.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

More about womens cycling
Katelyn Nicholson during the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women&#039;s Cycling Classic on Sunday, February 9, 2024 in Victoria. (Pic by Con Chronis/PSL)

Katelyn Nicholson wins Warrnambool Women's Classic with solo sortie
Sarah Roy (Cofidis) wins stage 2 of the Bretagne Ladies Tour

Bretagne Ladies Tour cancelled over budget shortfall
BIMMAH SINK HOLE OMAN FEBRUARY 08 Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep crosses the finish line during the 14th Tour of Oman Stage 1 a 1777km stage from Bushar to Bimmah Sink Hole on February 08 2025 in Bimmah Sink Hole Oman Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

Tour of Oman: Louis Vervaeke takes stunningly narrow stage 2 breakaway victory
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews