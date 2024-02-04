Cédrine Kerbaol wins Vuelta CV Feminas
Ceratizit-Wnt rider beats Raaijmakers and Piergiovanni from the breakaway
Cédrine Kerbaol won Vuelta CV Féminas one-day race in Spain, holding off the chasers and the peloton after being in the break of the day.
Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health) beat Federica Damiana Piergiovanni (UAE Development Team) and Olivia Baril (Movistar) in a three-rider sprint to take second place behind Kerbaol.
Arianna Fidanza (CERATIZIT-WNT) won the group sprint just 12 seconds back ahead of Nadia Quagliotto (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi).
