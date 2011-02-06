Cabrera takes a stage for Chile
Arriagada in the lead with mountains looming
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|2:39:17
|2
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|4
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|5
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|6
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|7
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:26
|8
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|9
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|11
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|13
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|14
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|15
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|16
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|17
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|18
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|19
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|20
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|21
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|22
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|23
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|24
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|25
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|26
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|27
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|28
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|29
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|30
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|31
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|32
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|33
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|34
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|35
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|36
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|37
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|38
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|39
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|40
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|41
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|42
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|43
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|44
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|45
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|46
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|47
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|48
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|49
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|50
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|51
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|52
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|53
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|54
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|55
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|56
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|57
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|58
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|59
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|60
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|61
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|62
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|63
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|64
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|65
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|66
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|67
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|68
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|69
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|70
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|71
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|72
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|73
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|74
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|75
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|76
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|77
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|78
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|79
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|80
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|81
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|82
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|83
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|84
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|85
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|86
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|87
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|88
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|89
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|90
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:00:47
|91
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|92
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|93
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:00:56
|94
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|95
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|96
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|97
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|98
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:26
|99
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:32
|100
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:26
|101
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:56
|102
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|103
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:19:58
|DNF
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|DNF
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|25
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|3
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|16
|4
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|14
|5
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|12
|6
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|10
|7
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|9
|8
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|8
|9
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|7
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|6
|11
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|4
|13
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|3
|14
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|2
|15
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|3
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|2
|4
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|3
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|2
|4
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vendée U
|7:58:43
|2
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|3
|Brasil
|4
|Providencia - OGM
|5
|New Leader - Clinical
|6
|Cuba
|7
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:00:26
|8
|T Banc - Skechers
|9
|Adventure Cycling
|10
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|11
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|12
|Argentina
|13
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|14
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|16
|Uruguay
|17
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|18
|Italy
|0:00:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|20:06:58
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:05
|3
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:19
|4
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:01:27
|5
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:28
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:35
|7
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:38
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:00
|9
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:02:01
|11
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:02:06
|12
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:28
|13
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:02:31
|14
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:34
|15
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|16
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:02:37
|17
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:03:14
|18
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:15
|19
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:22
|20
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:03:34
|21
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:03:42
|22
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:17
|23
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:30
|24
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:04:36
|25
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:05:19
|26
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:05:35
|27
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:05:55
|28
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:05:57
|29
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:06:53
|30
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:07:08
|31
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:08:15
|32
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:16
|33
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:21
|34
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:08:24
|35
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:08:45
|36
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:08:47
|37
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:08:58
|38
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:07
|39
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:26
|40
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:09:34
|41
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:09:35
|42
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:09:47
|43
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:11:11
|44
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:33
|45
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:11:41
|46
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:12:19
|47
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:30
|48
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:13:32
|49
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:14:38
|50
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:13
|51
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:15:19
|52
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:15:27
|53
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:15:43
|54
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:15:50
|55
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:15:52
|56
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:55
|57
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:16:02
|58
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:16:10
|59
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|60
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:16:24
|61
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:16:29
|62
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|63
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:16:56
|64
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:17:03
|65
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:17:53
|66
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:18:48
|67
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:20:14
|68
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:20:39
|69
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:20:46
|70
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:21:31
|71
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:22:21
|72
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:22:54
|73
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:24:40
|74
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:26:14
|75
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:27:26
|76
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:30:08
|77
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:30:37
|78
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:30:53
|79
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:31:06
|80
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:32:52
|81
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:32:59
|82
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:33:44
|83
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:35:33
|84
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:37:33
|85
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:37:46
|86
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:38:34
|87
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:38:51
|88
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:42:58
|89
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:48:50
|90
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:49:36
|91
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:50:23
|92
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:51:26
|93
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:52:31
|94
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:53:59
|95
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:55:18
|96
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:59:17
|97
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|1:06:00
|98
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|1:07:43
|99
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|1:07:53
|100
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:09:44
|101
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:16:00
|102
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:18:23
|103
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:24:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|130
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|70
|3
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|59
|4
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|52
|5
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|46
|6
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|43
|7
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|42
|8
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|40
|9
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|36
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|31
|11
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|31
|12
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|31
|13
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|28
|14
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|26
|15
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|16
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|25
|17
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|25
|18
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|24
|19
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|23
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|22
|21
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|21
|22
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|23
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|24
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|25
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|17
|26
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|16
|27
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|15
|28
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|14
|29
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|12
|30
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|11
|31
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|32
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|10
|33
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|10
|34
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|10
|35
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|9
|36
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|37
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|7
|38
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|7
|39
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|7
|40
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|41
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|42
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|4
|43
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|44
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|45
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|3
|46
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|47
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|48
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|49
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|50
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|51
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|23
|pts
|2
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|21
|3
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|18
|4
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|17
|5
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|6
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|12
|7
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|10
|8
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|8
|9
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|6
|10
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|6
|11
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|12
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|5
|13
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|4
|14
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|15
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|16
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|3
|17
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|18
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|2
|19
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|2
|20
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|2
|21
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|22
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|24
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|25
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|26
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|27
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|20:08:36
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:22
|3
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:37
|4
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:04
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:58
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:19
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:15
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:06:37
|9
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:06:38
|10
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:46
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:07:20
|12
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:07:48
|13
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:07:57
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:09:33
|15
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:10:52
|16
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:13:00
|17
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:35
|18
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:13:49
|19
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:14:32
|20
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:18:36
|21
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:19:01
|22
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:19:53
|23
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:36:08
|24
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:36:56
|25
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:41:20
|26
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:49:48
|27
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:53:40
|28
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|1:06:15
|29
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:14:22
|30
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:23:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|60:23:03
|2
|Providencia - OGM
|0:01:28
|3
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:03:32
|4
|Adventure Cycling
|0:08:31
|5
|Argentina
|0:09:26
|6
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:35
|7
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:17:17
|8
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:18:46
|9
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:20:59
|10
|Vendée U
|0:23:00
|11
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:23:42
|12
|Italy
|0:25:44
|13
|Cuba
|0:30:07
|14
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:30:09
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:39:09
|16
|Uruguay
|1:02:11
|17
|Brasil
|1:14:56
|18
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:15:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy