Trending

Cabrera takes a stage for Chile

Arriagada in the lead with mountains looming

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM2:39:17
2Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
3Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
4Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
5Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
6Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
7Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:26
8Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
9Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
11Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
13Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
14Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
15Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
16Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
17Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
18Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
19Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
20Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
21Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
22Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
23Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
24Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
25Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
26Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
27Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
28Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
29Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
30Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
31Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
32Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
33Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
34Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
35Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
36Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
37Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
38Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
39Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
40Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
41Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
42Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
43Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
44Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
45Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
46Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
47Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
48Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
49Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
50Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
51Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
52Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
53Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
54Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
55Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
56Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
57Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
58Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
59Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
60Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
61Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
62Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
63Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
64Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
65Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
66Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
67Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
68Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
69Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
70Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
71Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
72Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
73Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
74Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
75Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
76Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
77Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
78Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
79Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
80Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
81Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
82Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
83Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
84Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
85Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
86Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
87Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
88Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
89Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
90Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:00:47
91Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
92Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
93Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:00:56
94Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
95Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
96Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
97German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
98Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:01:26
99Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:01:32
100Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:00:26
101Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:56
102Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
103Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:19:58
DNFJorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
DNFGonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM25pts
2Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U20
3Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba16
4Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical14
5Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil12
6Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA10
7Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers9
8Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM8
9Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico7
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U6
11Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy4
13Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA3
14Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia2
15Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5pts
2Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta3
3Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM2
4Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U3
3Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba2
4Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vendée U7:58:43
2C.C. Melipulli - ULA
3Brasil
4Providencia - OGM
5New Leader - Clinical
6Cuba
7Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:00:26
8T Banc - Skechers
9Adventure Cycling
10Black Sheep - Reloncavi
11Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
12Argentina
13Shimano GW - Colombia
14Jamis - Sutter Home
15Scanavini - Fullrunners
16Uruguay
17Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
18Italy0:00:47

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers20:06:58
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:05
3Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:19
4Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:01:27
5Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:28
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:01:35
7Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:38
8Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:00
9Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
10Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:02:01
11Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:02:06
12Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:28
13Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:02:31
14Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:34
15Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
16Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:02:37
17Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:03:14
18Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:15
19Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:03:22
20Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:03:34
21Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:03:42
22Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:04:17
23Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:30
24Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:04:36
25Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:05:19
26Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:05:35
27Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:05:55
28Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:05:57
29Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:06:53
30Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:07:08
31Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:08:15
32Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:16
33Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:08:21
34Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:08:24
35Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:08:45
36Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:08:47
37Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:08:58
38Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:09:07
39Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:09:26
40Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:09:34
41Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:09:35
42Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:09:47
43Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:11:11
44Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:11:33
45Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:11:41
46Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:12:19
47Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:30
48Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:13:32
49Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:14:38
50Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:15:13
51Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:15:19
52Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:15:27
53Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:15:43
54Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:15:50
55Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:15:52
56Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:15:55
57Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:16:02
58Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:16:10
59Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
60Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:16:24
61Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:16:29
62Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
63Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:16:56
64Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:17:03
65Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:17:53
66Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:18:48
67Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:20:14
68Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:20:39
69Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:20:46
70Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:21:31
71Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:22:21
72Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:22:54
73Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:24:40
74Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:26:14
75Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:27:26
76Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:30:08
77Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:30:37
78Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:30:53
79Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:31:06
80Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:32:52
81Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:32:59
82Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:33:44
83Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:35:33
84Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:37:33
85Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:37:46
86Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:38:34
87Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:38:51
88Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:42:58
89Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:48:50
90Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:49:36
91Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:50:23
92Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:51:26
93Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:52:31
94Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:53:59
95Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:55:18
96Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:59:17
97Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical1:06:00
98Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba1:07:43
99Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil1:07:53
100German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:09:44
101Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:16:00
102Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:18:23
103Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:24:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers130pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers70
3Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM59
4Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM52
5Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina46
6Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico43
7Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home42
8Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta40
9Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia36
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy31
11Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba31
12Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba31
13Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers28
14Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM26
15Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
16Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia25
17Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina25
18Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia24
19Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico23
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U22
21Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba21
22Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
23Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U20
24Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U20
25Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA17
26Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba16
27Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New15
28Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical14
29Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil12
30Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA11
31Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
32Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers10
33Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA10
34Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay10
35Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta9
36Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
37Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling7
38Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta7
39Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy7
40Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home6
41Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy5
42Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM4
43Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
44Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
45Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New3
46Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U3
47Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
48Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
49Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1
50Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1
51Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM23pts
2Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta21
3Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM18
4Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM17
5Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi15
6Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia12
7Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners10
8Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling8
9Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy6
10Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico6
11Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5
12Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners5
13Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina4
14Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
15Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U3
16Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico3
17Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
18Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U2
19Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy2
20Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba2
21Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home2
22Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina2
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U1
24Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1
25Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
26Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1
27Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New20:08:36
2Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:22
3Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:37
4Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:04
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:58
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:19
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:05:15
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:06:37
9Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:06:38
10Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:06:46
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:07:20
12Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:07:48
13Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:07:57
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:09:33
15Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:10:52
16Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:13:00
17Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:13:35
18Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:13:49
19Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:14:32
20Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:18:36
21Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:19:01
22Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:19:53
23Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:36:08
24Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:36:56
25Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:41:20
26Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:49:48
27Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:53:40
28Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil1:06:15
29Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:14:22
30Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:23:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers60:23:03
2Providencia - OGM0:01:28
3Shimano GW - Colombia0:03:32
4Adventure Cycling0:08:31
5Argentina0:09:26
6Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:35
7Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:17:17
8Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:18:46
9Jamis - Sutter Home0:20:59
10Vendée U0:23:00
11New Leader - Clinical0:23:42
12Italy0:25:44
13Cuba0:30:07
14C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:30:09
15Scanavini - Fullrunners0:39:09
16Uruguay1:02:11
17Brasil1:14:56
18Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:15:13

Latest on Cyclingnews