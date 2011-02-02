Trending

Mansilla takes second stage win

Time bonuses put Mansilla into race lead

Full Results
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers3:05:37
2Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
3Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
4Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
5Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
7Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
9Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
10Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
11Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
12Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
13Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
14Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
15Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
16Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
17Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
18Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
19Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
21Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
22Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
23Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
24Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
25Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
26Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
27Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
28Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
29Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
30Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
31Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
32Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
33Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
34Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
35Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
36Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
37Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
38Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
39Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
40Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
41Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
42Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
43Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
44Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
45Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
46Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
47Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
48Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
49Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
50Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
51Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
52Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
53Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
54Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
55Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
56Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
57Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
58Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
59Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
60Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
61Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
62Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
63Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
64Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
65Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
66Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
67Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
68Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
69Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
70Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
71Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
72Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
73Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
74German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
75Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
76Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
77Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
78Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
79Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
80Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
81Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
82Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
83Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
84Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
85Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
86Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
87Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
88Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
89Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
90Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
91Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
92Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
93Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
94Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
95Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
96Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
97Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
98Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
99Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
100Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
101Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
102Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
103Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
104Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
105Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:00:34
106Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:00:42
107Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:34:38

Points
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers25pts
2Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta20
3Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM16
4Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico14
5Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home12
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina10
7Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba9
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA8
9Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA7
10Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina6
11Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba5
12Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
13Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U3
14Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia2
15Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay1

Sprint 1
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5pts
2Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta3
3Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM2
4Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1

Sprint 2
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico3
3Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia2
4Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1

Mountain 1
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4
3Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New3
4Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers2
5Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers1

Mountain 2
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5pts
2Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
3Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
4Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico2
5Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1

U23 riders
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta3:05:37
2Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
3Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
4Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
5Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
6Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
7Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
9Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
10Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
11Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
12Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
13Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
14Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
15Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
16Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
17Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
18Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
19Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
20Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
21Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
22Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
23Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
24Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
25Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
26Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
27Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
28Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
29Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
30Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
31Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:00:34

Teams
1C.C. Melipulli - ULA9:16:51
2Cuba
3Vendée U
4Uruguay
5Argentina
6Scanavini - Fullrunners
7T Banc - Skechers
8Providencia - OGM
9Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
10Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
11Jamis - Sutter Home
12Shimano GW - Colombia
13Italy
14Black Sheep - Reloncavi
15New Leader - Clinical
16Adventure Cycling
17Brasil
18Supermercados Bigger - Bike New

General classification after stage 5
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers10:57:50
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:04
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:00:29
4Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:39
5Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:00:44
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:00:46
7Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:00:56
8Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:57
9Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:01:00
10Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
11Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:05
12Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:07
13Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:15
14Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:01:19
15Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:20
16Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:23
17Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:01:34
18Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:01:35
19Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:40
20Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
21Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:49
22Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:15
23Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:02:16
24Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:02:30
25Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:02:31
26Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:32
27Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:06
28Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:04:32
29Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:35
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:05:15
31Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:05:36
32Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:05:55
33Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:05:58
34Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:59
35Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:06:04
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:06:06
37Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:06:10
38Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:06:19
39Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
40Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:06:22
41Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:06:36
42Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:06:37
43Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
44Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:06:52
45Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:07:06
46Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:07:33
47Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:07:53
48Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:43
49Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:09:53
50Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:10:58
51Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:11:49
52Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:12:06
53Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:12:27
54Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:12:50
55Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:12:53
56Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:05
57Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:13:08
58Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
59Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:13:09
60Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:13:13
61Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:15
62Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:13:20
63Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:13:35
64Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:39
65Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:41
66Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:46
67Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
68Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:47
69Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:54
70Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:57
71Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:14:12
72Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:14:16
73Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:14:55
74Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:15:50
75Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:16:47
76Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:18:27
77Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:18:49
78Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:18:51
79Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:18:56
80Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:19:13
81Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:19:14
82Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:19:58
83Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:20:47
84Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:22:32
85Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:23:53
86Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:24:19
87Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:25:54
88Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:26:21
89Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:26:25
90Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:26:38
91Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay0:26:49
92Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:27:07
93Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:27:33
94Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:30:11
95Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:31:15
96Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:33:59
97Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
98Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:34:12
99Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:34:13
100Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:40:02
101Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:42:17
102German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:43:09
103Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:44:49
104Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:47:13
105Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:48:01
106Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:56:40
107Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:10:21

Points classification
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers88pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers45
3Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM40
4Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta40
5Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay39
6Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico35
7Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba31
8Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM30
9Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina30
10Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia30
11Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
12Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers21
13Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba21
14Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
15Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina20
16Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home19
17Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba17
18Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico16
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy15
20Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia14
21Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM12
22Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA12
23Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
24Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia10
25Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta9
26Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
27Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
28Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA8
29Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling7
30Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home6
31Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New5
32Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
33Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
34Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U3
35Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
36Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
37Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1
38Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1
39Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay1

Sprint classification
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM17pts
2Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM15
3Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi15
4Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta13
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia7
6Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5
7Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy5
8Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners5
9Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina4
10Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
11Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling3
12Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
13Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico3
14Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
15Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy2
16Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home2
17Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina2
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U1
19Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
20Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1
21Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1

Mountains classification
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers15pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers12
3Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New9
4Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5
5Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4
6Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
7Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
8Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM3
9Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
10Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers2
11Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico2
12Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1

U23 riders classification
1Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia10:58:47
2Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:10
3Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:01:18
4Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:19
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:35
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:03:38
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:04:18
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:02
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:05:09
10Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:05:13
11Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:22
12Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:05:39
13Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:05:40
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:06:36
15Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:07:46
16Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:10:01
17Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:12:11
18Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:16
19Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:12:23
20Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:00
21Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:15:50
22Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:17:30
23Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:22:56
24Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:23:22
25Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:33:02
26Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:33:15
27Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:33:16
28Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:43:52
29Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:46:16
30Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:55:43
31Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:09:24

Teams classification
1T Banc - Skechers32:54:46
2Providencia - OGM0:02:02
3Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:18
4Adventure Cycling0:04:27
5Argentina0:06:57
6Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:17
7Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:52
8Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:15:16
9Vendée U0:16:15
10Jamis - Sutter Home0:16:37
11New Leader - Clinical0:17:40
12Italy0:20:20
13C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:24:04
14Cuba0:24:28
15Scanavini - Fullrunners0:31:28
16Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:50:45
17Uruguay0:50:50
18Brasil0:52:02

Latest on Cyclingnews