Mansilla takes second stage win
Time bonuses put Mansilla into race lead
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|3:05:37
|2
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|4
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|5
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|7
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|9
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|10
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|12
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|13
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|14
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|15
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|16
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|17
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|18
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|19
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|21
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|22
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|23
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|24
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|25
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|26
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|27
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|28
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|29
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|30
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|31
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|32
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|33
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|34
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|35
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|36
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|37
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|38
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|39
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|40
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|41
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|42
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|43
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|44
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|45
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|46
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|47
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|48
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|49
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|50
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|51
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|52
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|53
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|54
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|55
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|56
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|57
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|58
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|59
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|60
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|61
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|62
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|63
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|64
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|65
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|66
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|67
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|68
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|69
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|70
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|71
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|72
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|73
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|74
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|75
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|76
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|77
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|78
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|79
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|80
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|81
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|82
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|83
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|84
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|85
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|86
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|87
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|88
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|89
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|90
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|91
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|92
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|93
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|94
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|95
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|96
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|97
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|98
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|99
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|100
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|101
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|102
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|103
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|104
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|105
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:00:34
|106
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:00:42
|107
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:34:38
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25
|pts
|2
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|20
|3
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|16
|4
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|14
|5
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|12
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|10
|7
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|9
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|8
|9
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|7
|10
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|6
|11
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|5
|12
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|13
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|14
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|2
|15
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|1
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|pts
|2
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|3
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|2
|4
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|3
|3
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|2
|4
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|3
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|3
|4
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|2
|5
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|1
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|3
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|4
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|2
|5
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3:05:37
|2
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|3
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|4
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|5
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|6
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|7
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|9
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|10
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|11
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|12
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|13
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|14
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|15
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|16
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|17
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|18
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|19
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|20
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|21
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|22
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|23
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|24
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|25
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|26
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|27
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|28
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|29
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|30
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|31
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:00:34
|1
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|9:16:51
|2
|Cuba
|3
|Vendée U
|4
|Uruguay
|5
|Argentina
|6
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|7
|T Banc - Skechers
|8
|Providencia - OGM
|9
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|10
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|11
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|12
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|13
|Italy
|14
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|New Leader - Clinical
|16
|Adventure Cycling
|17
|Brasil
|18
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|10:57:50
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:04
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:29
|4
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:39
|5
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:00:44
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:46
|7
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:56
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:57
|9
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:01:00
|10
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|11
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:05
|12
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:07
|13
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:15
|14
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:01:19
|15
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:20
|16
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:23
|17
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:34
|18
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:35
|19
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:40
|20
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|21
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:49
|22
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:15
|23
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:02:16
|24
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:30
|25
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:31
|26
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:32
|27
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:06
|28
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:04:32
|29
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:35
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:15
|31
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:05:36
|32
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:55
|33
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:58
|34
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:59
|35
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:06:04
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:06:06
|37
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:10
|38
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:06:19
|39
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|40
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:06:22
|41
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:06:36
|42
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:06:37
|43
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|44
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:52
|45
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:06
|46
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:07:33
|47
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:07:53
|48
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:43
|49
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:53
|50
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:10:58
|51
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:49
|52
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:12:06
|53
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:12:27
|54
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:12:50
|55
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:12:53
|56
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:05
|57
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:13:08
|58
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|59
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:13:09
|60
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:13:13
|61
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:15
|62
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:20
|63
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:35
|64
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:39
|65
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:41
|66
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:46
|67
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|68
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:47
|69
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:54
|70
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:57
|71
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:14:12
|72
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:16
|73
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:14:55
|74
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:15:50
|75
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:16:47
|76
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:18:27
|77
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:18:49
|78
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:18:51
|79
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:18:56
|80
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:19:13
|81
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:19:14
|82
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:58
|83
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:20:47
|84
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:22:32
|85
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:23:53
|86
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:24:19
|87
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:25:54
|88
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:26:21
|89
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:26:25
|90
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:26:38
|91
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|0:26:49
|92
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:27:07
|93
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:27:33
|94
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:30:11
|95
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:31:15
|96
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:59
|97
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|98
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:34:12
|99
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:34:13
|100
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:40:02
|101
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:42:17
|102
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:43:09
|103
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:44:49
|104
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:47:13
|105
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:48:01
|106
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:56:40
|107
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:10:21
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|88
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|45
|3
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|40
|4
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|40
|5
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|39
|6
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|35
|7
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|31
|8
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|30
|9
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|30
|10
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|30
|11
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|12
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|21
|13
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|21
|14
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|15
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|20
|16
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|19
|17
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|17
|18
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|16
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|15
|20
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|14
|21
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|12
|22
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|12
|23
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|24
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|10
|25
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|9
|26
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|27
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|28
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|8
|29
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|7
|30
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|31
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|5
|32
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|33
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|34
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|35
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|36
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|37
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|38
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|39
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|1
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|17
|pts
|2
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|15
|3
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|4
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|13
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|7
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|7
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|5
|8
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|5
|9
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|4
|10
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|11
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|3
|12
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|13
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|3
|14
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|15
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|2
|16
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|17
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|19
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|20
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|21
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|12
|3
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|9
|4
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|5
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|6
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|7
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|8
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|3
|9
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|10
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|2
|11
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|2
|12
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|10:58:47
|2
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:10
|3
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:01:18
|4
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:19
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:35
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:38
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:04:18
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:02
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:09
|10
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:13
|11
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:22
|12
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:05:39
|13
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:40
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:06:36
|15
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:07:46
|16
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:10:01
|17
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:12:11
|18
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:16
|19
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:23
|20
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:00
|21
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:50
|22
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:17:30
|23
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:22:56
|24
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:23:22
|25
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:02
|26
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:15
|27
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:33:16
|28
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:43:52
|29
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:46:16
|30
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:55:43
|31
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:09:24
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|32:54:46
|2
|Providencia - OGM
|0:02:02
|3
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:18
|4
|Adventure Cycling
|0:04:27
|5
|Argentina
|0:06:57
|6
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:17
|7
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:52
|8
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:15:16
|9
|Vendée U
|0:16:15
|10
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:16:37
|11
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:17:40
|12
|Italy
|0:20:20
|13
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:24:04
|14
|Cuba
|0:24:28
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:31:28
|16
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:50:45
|17
|Uruguay
|0:50:50
|18
|Brasil
|0:52:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy