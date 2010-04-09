Trending

Rodriguez solos in for Katusha

Valverde retains overall lead

Image 1 of 38

Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) pulled out a 14 second margin on the run to the finish line.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 2 of 38

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) took a solo lead up the climb.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 38

Rabobank's Robert Gesink dropped out of third place overall, done in by a crash on the final climb.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 4 of 38

Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank) lost seven minutes on the stage.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 5 of 38

Russian Alexander Efimkin (AG2R La Mondiale) made a break on the climb but was caught.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 6 of 38

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) grits his teeth on the climb to minimise time loss.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 7 of 38

David Zabriskie (Garmin – Transitions) was sporting some cool facial hair on the start line.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 8 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) holds a one second lead heading into the final time trial.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 9 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 10 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was mobbed by media after the stage.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 11 of 38

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) solos to victory in stage 5.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 12 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) climbs to defend his leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 13 of 38

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) was in the lead group with 20 kilometres remaining.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 14 of 38

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) celebrates on the podium after his stage win.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 15 of 38

Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) tastes the spoils of his success.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 16 of 38

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Sylvain Calzati (Team Sky) ride in the break.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 17 of 38

Sandy Casar (Française Des Jeux) takes the sprint for fifth place.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 18 of 38

RadioShack teammates Chris Horner, Sergio Paulinho and Haimar Zubeldia.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 19 of 38

Thomas Löfkvist (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 20 of 38

An injured Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) speaks after the stage.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 21 of 38

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) gets a push.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 22 of 38

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) works to defend his yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 23 of 38

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 24 of 38

Mountains leader Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) signs an autograph.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 25 of 38

The peloton in hot pursuit of the day's break.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 26 of 38

David Loosli (Lampre-Farnese Vini) off the front in a break.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 27 of 38

Joseba Beloki works for Basque radio.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 28 of 38

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) outsprints Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) for second place.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 29 of 38

Sylvain Calzati (Sky) and Daniel Navarro (Astana) ride in the break.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 30 of 38

The early break powers along.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 31 of 38

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the attack.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 32 of 38

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) started stage five but would soon abandon.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 33 of 38

Chris Horner (RadioShack) is interviewed prior to the start.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 34 of 38

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) conducts an interview.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 35 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) answers some questions before the start of stage five.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 36 of 38

Davide Vigano (Sky)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 37 of 38

Omega Pharma - Lotto teammates Charlie Wegelius, left, and Jurgen Van Den Broeck await the start of stage five.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 38 of 38

Bradle Wiggins (Sky) awaits the start of stage five.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Joaquin Rodriguez of Katusha soloed across the finish line, taking 14 seconds off of race leader Alejandro Valverde, in the fourth stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Euskaltel's Samuel Sánchez finished second, just ahead of Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), who defended his overall lead. Fourth place went to RadioShack's Chris Horner.

Rabobank's Robert Gesink dropped out of third place overall, done in by a crash on the final climb. His team reported that he may have broken a bone in his hand.

Rodriguez had attacked out of the chasing peloton with about 20km to go, passing the remnants of an earlier escape group. He had come into the stage 48 seconds down on the general ranking, dangerous enough for Valverde, Horner and Sánchez to give chase.

"This morning I was sad because I thought I would ride better yesterday than I did," said Rodriguez. "I felt well until the last climb, but in the finale I dropped off. Today I reacted well, I felt good all day and finally, I won. Now I'm happy. Tomorrow we'll ride the ITT and it's a different time trial with a hard climb. My dream it to take the GC podium."

The race lost a number of riders today, with the most notable being Lampre's Damiano Cunego. He is said to be under investigation in the Mantova Italian doping investigation, and the team had announced before the stage that he was suffering from intestinal problems. Cunego started the stage but abandoned about 25 km in.

At about the same time, a 15-rider strong group got away and built up a lead of over four minutes. The speed was so high along the way that the chasing peloton was reduced to around 50 riders. Fifty kilometres into the stage, the escape group had dropped to nine riders, and later was reduced to only David Loosli (Lampre), Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel).

Loosli was the best-placed rider in the escape, at six minutes behind race leader Alejandro Valverde, and with 70km left, he took off from his two companions, who were soon joined by some of their former break-mates

The Swiss rider was unable to hold on to his lead, and on the ascent of the Ventos de Orio, he was joined again by Txurruka, Albasini, Gonzalo Rabunal (Xacobeo Galicia), Sylvain Calzati (Team Sky), Matthias Russ (Milram), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Alexander Efimkin (AG2R) and Daniel Navarro (Astana). Their lead over the peloton fell from three to two minutes.

RadioShack, whose Chris Horner was only one second down overall in second place, led the chase, with Alejandro Valverde's Caisse d'Epargne right behind them.

With 20km to go, the lead group finally fell apart on the first time up the category 2 Alto de Aia. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) broke from the chasers and caught Kolobnev, Navarro and Efimkin, with Txurruka holding a lead over the four.

The Basque rider crashed, and although he was able to continue, Rodriguez took over the lead, followed by Navarro and Efimkin. Since the Katusha rider was only 48 seconds out of first place overall, race leader Valverde started giving chase, with Horner right on his heels.

The Alto de Aia climb was brutal, with many riders walking up. Rabobank's Robert Gesink had been in third place overall, but the crash on the final climb knocked him out of competition.

Rodriguez pedalled furiously, with Valverde and Horner leading the chase group and hoping to hold on to their leads. With three km to go, Euskaltel took over the chase work, but Rodriguez had a lead of over 30 seconds. Valverde, Samuel Sánchez and Horner took off in pursuit, but they had left it too late, as Rodriguez crossed the finish line in a solo victory. Sánchez led Valverde and Horner across the finish line 14 seconds later.

Full Results
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4:07:52
2Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:14
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:20
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
12Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
14Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:24
17Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:00:51
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:00:59
20Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
21Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:06
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:01:07
23David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
24Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
27Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:30
28David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:56
29Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:02:35
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
31Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
32Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
33Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
34Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
35Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
36Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
37Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:52
38Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:20
39Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
42Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:52
43Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:02
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
46David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:37
47Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:06:33
48Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:16
49Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
50Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
52Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
53Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
54Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
56Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
58Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
59Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:25
60Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
61Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
62Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
63Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
64Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
65Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
66Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
67Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
68Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
69Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
71Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
72Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
73Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
74Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
75David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
76Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
77Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
78Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
80Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
81Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
83Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
84José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
85Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
87Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
88Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
89Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
90Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
92Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
93Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
94Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
97Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
98Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
99Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
100Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
101Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
102Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
103David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
104Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
105Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
106Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
107Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
108Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:54
109Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:21
110Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
111Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
112Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
113Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:54
114Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:13:26
115Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:15
116Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
117Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Peter Stenina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:19:55
119Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
120Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
121Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
122Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
124Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
125Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
126Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha25pts
2Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack14
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux12
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions9
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step8
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia5
12Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank3
14Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack2
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia1

Sprint 1 - Urrestilla, 45.4km
1Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana3pts
2Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram2
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Sprint 2 - San Sebastián - Donostia, 126km
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia3pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana2
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Sprint 3 - Orio, 146.5km
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia3pts
2Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Itziar (Cat. 3) 24km
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Santa Agueda (Cat. 2) 60km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia4
3David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Meagas (Cat. 3) 99km
1David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini3pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 4 - Ventas de Orio (Cat. 3) 116km
1Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3pts
2David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
3Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Aia (Cat. 2) 152km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
4Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Aia (Cat. 2) 156.5km
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack1

Teams
1Team HTC - Columbia12:24:40
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:36
3Team Katusha0:00:45
4Team Radioshack0:02:05
5Caisse d'Epargne0:02:13
6Rabobank0:06:58
7Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:01
8Astana0:09:38
9Garmin - Transitions0:09:40
10Française Des Jeux0:10:24
11Xacobeo Galicia0:10:53
12AG2R La Mondiale0:12:04
13Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:31
14Team Saxo Bank0:13:48
15Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:18
16Quick Step0:15:14
17Team Milram0:15:58
18Andalucia - Cajasur0:19:57
19Footon-Servetto0:27:11

General classification after stage 5
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22:54:56
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:01
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:34
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:38
5Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:45
7Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:54
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
9Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:16
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:21
13Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
14Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:25
15Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:36
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:02:00
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:04
18Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:46
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:01
20David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:31
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:05:10
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:06:11
23Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:16
24Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:56
25Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:07:53
26Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:38
27Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:02
28Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:09:31
29Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:10:26
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:11:00
31David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:19
32David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:24
33Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:56
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:40
35Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:13:04
36Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:35
37Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:08
38Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:16
39Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:14:22
40Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
41Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:14:27
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:15:12
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:58
44Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:16:03
45Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:05
46Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:26
47Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:17:36
48Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:09
49Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:46
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
51Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:18:57
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:19:39
53Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:19:50
54Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:58
55Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:39
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:59
57Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:41
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:23:28
59Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:52
60Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram0:24:32
61Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:25:02
62David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana0:25:16
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:26:23
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:27:23
65Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:28:13
67Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:28:29
68Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:29:00
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:29:02
70Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:29:30
71Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:29:32
72Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:29:46
73Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:04
74Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:30:53
75Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:31:08
76Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:31:17
78Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:32:58
79Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
80Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:33:06
81Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:41
82Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:34:06
83Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:34:28
84Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:34:44
85Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:34:52
86Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:20
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:36:25
88Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:36:49
89Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:36:51
90Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:37:20
91Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:38:23
92Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:38:33
93Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:40:19
94Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:42:22
95David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:42:57
96Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:43:37
97Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:43:44
98Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux0:43:54
99Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
100Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:44:50
101Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:45:25
102Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:45:30
103Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:45:40
104Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:46:56
105Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:47:22
106Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:35
107Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:45
108Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:50:20
109Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:50:22
110Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:50:37
111Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:52:50
112José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:25
113Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:54:05
114Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:54:51
115Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:55:15
116Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:58:18
117Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:58:30
118Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:00:09
119Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1:00:35
120Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana1:01:17
121Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:19
122Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1:02:10
123Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:08:57
124Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack1:16:22
125Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1:17:48
126Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1:18:12

Points classification
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne86pts
2Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi69
3Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank60
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini51
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha38
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions33
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack28
8Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux24
9Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha20
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux16
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank16
15Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia16
16Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha16
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia14
18Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia14
19Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank13
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step12
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne12
22Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank11
23Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack10
24Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
25Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram9
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions8
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step8
28Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale5
29David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
30Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
31Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
33Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia1
35Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram1

Sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions14pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
4Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia9
6Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha8
7Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia4
9Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana3
10Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions2
12Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana2
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram2
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
16Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
17Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
18Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
20Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
21Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram1
22Peter Stenina (USA) Garmin - Transitions1
23Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1

Mountains classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi66pts
2Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia23
3Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto19
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia18
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
6Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram14
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack13
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia12
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank9
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha8
12Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto8
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
14Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
15David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
16Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
17Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
18Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
21Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha4
22Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
23Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
24Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
25Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto4
26Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana1
28Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
29Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale1
30Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale1
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1
32Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack68:49:41
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:24
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:02
4Caisse d'Epargne0:03:16
5Team Katusha0:11:37
6Française Des Jeux0:13:33
7Rabobank0:17:52
8Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:52
9Quick Step0:19:07
10Astana0:21:21
11Team Saxo Bank0:21:23
12Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:26
13Garmin - Transitions0:22:50
14Xacobeo Galicia0:28:38
15Sky Professional Cycling Team0:29:49
16Liquigas-Doimo0:34:03
17AG2R La Mondiale0:39:19
18Team Milram0:41:15
19Footon-Servetto0:47:10
20Andalucia - Cajasur1:04:47

