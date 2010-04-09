Rodriguez solos in for Katusha
Valverde retains overall lead
Joaquin Rodriguez of Katusha soloed across the finish line, taking 14 seconds off of race leader Alejandro Valverde, in the fourth stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Euskaltel's Samuel Sánchez finished second, just ahead of Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), who defended his overall lead. Fourth place went to RadioShack's Chris Horner.
Rabobank's Robert Gesink dropped out of third place overall, done in by a crash on the final climb. His team reported that he may have broken a bone in his hand.
Rodriguez had attacked out of the chasing peloton with about 20km to go, passing the remnants of an earlier escape group. He had come into the stage 48 seconds down on the general ranking, dangerous enough for Valverde, Horner and Sánchez to give chase.
"This morning I was sad because I thought I would ride better yesterday than I did," said Rodriguez. "I felt well until the last climb, but in the finale I dropped off. Today I reacted well, I felt good all day and finally, I won. Now I'm happy. Tomorrow we'll ride the ITT and it's a different time trial with a hard climb. My dream it to take the GC podium."
The race lost a number of riders today, with the most notable being Lampre's Damiano Cunego. He is said to be under investigation in the Mantova Italian doping investigation, and the team had announced before the stage that he was suffering from intestinal problems. Cunego started the stage but abandoned about 25 km in.
At about the same time, a 15-rider strong group got away and built up a lead of over four minutes. The speed was so high along the way that the chasing peloton was reduced to around 50 riders. Fifty kilometres into the stage, the escape group had dropped to nine riders, and later was reduced to only David Loosli (Lampre), Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel).
Loosli was the best-placed rider in the escape, at six minutes behind race leader Alejandro Valverde, and with 70km left, he took off from his two companions, who were soon joined by some of their former break-mates
The Swiss rider was unable to hold on to his lead, and on the ascent of the Ventos de Orio, he was joined again by Txurruka, Albasini, Gonzalo Rabunal (Xacobeo Galicia), Sylvain Calzati (Team Sky), Matthias Russ (Milram), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Alexander Efimkin (AG2R) and Daniel Navarro (Astana). Their lead over the peloton fell from three to two minutes.
RadioShack, whose Chris Horner was only one second down overall in second place, led the chase, with Alejandro Valverde's Caisse d'Epargne right behind them.
With 20km to go, the lead group finally fell apart on the first time up the category 2 Alto de Aia. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) broke from the chasers and caught Kolobnev, Navarro and Efimkin, with Txurruka holding a lead over the four.
The Basque rider crashed, and although he was able to continue, Rodriguez took over the lead, followed by Navarro and Efimkin. Since the Katusha rider was only 48 seconds out of first place overall, race leader Valverde started giving chase, with Horner right on his heels.
The Alto de Aia climb was brutal, with many riders walking up. Rabobank's Robert Gesink had been in third place overall, but the crash on the final climb knocked him out of competition.
Rodriguez pedalled furiously, with Valverde and Horner leading the chase group and hoping to hold on to their leads. With three km to go, Euskaltel took over the chase work, but Rodriguez had a lead of over 30 seconds. Valverde, Samuel Sánchez and Horner took off in pursuit, but they had left it too late, as Rodriguez crossed the finish line in a solo victory. Sánchez led Valverde and Horner across the finish line 14 seconds later.
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:07:52
|2
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:14
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:20
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:24
|17
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:00:51
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:59
|20
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|21
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:06
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:07
|23
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:30
|28
|David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:56
|29
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:02:35
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|31
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|32
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|34
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|35
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:52
|38
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:20
|39
|Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|42
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:52
|43
|Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:02
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|46
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:37
|47
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:06:33
|48
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:16
|49
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|50
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|53
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|54
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|59
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:25
|60
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|61
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|62
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|63
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|65
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|68
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|69
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|71
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|72
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|74
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|75
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|76
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|77
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|78
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|80
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|81
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|83
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|89
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|90
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|92
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|93
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|94
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|97
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|98
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|99
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|100
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|101
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|102
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|103
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|104
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|105
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|108
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:54
|109
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:21
|110
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|111
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|113
|Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:54
|114
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:26
|115
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:15
|116
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|117
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Peter Stenina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:55
|119
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|121
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|122
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|124
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|125
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
|126
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|12
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|2
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|2
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|3
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|1
|1
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|pts
|2
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|3
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|1
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12:24:40
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:36
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:02:05
|5
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:13
|6
|Rabobank
|0:06:58
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:01
|8
|Astana
|0:09:38
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:40
|10
|Française Des Jeux
|0:10:24
|11
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:53
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:04
|13
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:48
|15
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:18
|16
|Quick Step
|0:15:14
|17
|Team Milram
|0:15:58
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:19:57
|19
|Footon-Servetto
|0:27:11
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22:54:56
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:01
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:38
|5
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:45
|7
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:54
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:16
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:21
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|14
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:25
|15
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:36
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:00
|17
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:04
|18
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:46
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:01
|20
|David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:31
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:05:10
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:06:11
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:16
|24
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:56
|25
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:07:53
|26
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:38
|27
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:02
|28
|Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:09:31
|29
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:26
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:11:00
|31
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:19
|32
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:24
|33
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:56
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:40
|35
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:13:04
|36
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:35
|37
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|38
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:16
|39
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:14:22
|40
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:14:27
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:58
|44
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:16:03
|45
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:05
|46
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:26
|47
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:17:36
|48
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:09
|49
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:46
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:18:57
|52
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:19:39
|53
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:19:50
|54
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:58
|55
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:39
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:59
|57
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:41
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:23:28
|59
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:52
|60
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|0:24:32
|61
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:25:02
|62
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|0:25:16
|63
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:23
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:27:23
|65
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:28:13
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:28:29
|68
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:29:00
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:29:02
|70
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:29:30
|71
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:29:32
|72
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:29:46
|73
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:04
|74
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:30:53
|75
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:31:08
|76
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:31:17
|78
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:32:58
|79
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|80
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:33:06
|81
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:41
|82
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:34:06
|83
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:34:28
|84
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:34:44
|85
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:34:52
|86
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:20
|87
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:36:25
|88
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:36:49
|89
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:36:51
|90
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:37:20
|91
|Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:38:23
|92
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:38:33
|93
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:40:19
|94
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:42:22
|95
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:42:57
|96
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:43:37
|97
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:43:44
|98
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|0:43:54
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:44:50
|101
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:45:25
|102
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:30
|103
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:45:40
|104
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:46:56
|105
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:47:22
|106
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:35
|107
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:45
|108
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:50:20
|109
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:50:22
|110
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:50:37
|111
|Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:52:50
|112
|José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:25
|113
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:05
|114
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:54:51
|115
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:55:15
|116
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:58:18
|117
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:58:30
|118
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:00:09
|119
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1:00:35
|120
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|1:01:17
|121
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:19
|122
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:02:10
|123
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:08:57
|124
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
|1:16:22
|125
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1:17:48
|126
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:18:12
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|86
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|69
|3
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|60
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|51
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|28
|8
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|24
|9
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|16
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|16
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|18
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|13
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|22
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|10
|24
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|28
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|29
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|30
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|31
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|33
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|35
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|4
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|6
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|9
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|10
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|12
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|2
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|16
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|17
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|18
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|20
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|22
|Peter Stenina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|23
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|23
|3
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|19
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|6
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|13
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|12
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|8
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|14
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|15
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|16
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|17
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|18
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|20
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|21
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|22
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|23
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|24
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|25
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|4
|26
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|1
|28
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|30
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|31
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|32
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Team Radioshack
|68:49:41
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:24
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:02
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:16
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:11:37
|6
|Française Des Jeux
|0:13:33
|7
|Rabobank
|0:17:52
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:52
|9
|Quick Step
|0:19:07
|10
|Astana
|0:21:21
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:23
|12
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:26
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:50
|14
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:28:38
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:49
|16
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:34:03
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:19
|18
|Team Milram
|0:41:15
|19
|Footon-Servetto
|0:47:10
|20
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:04:47
