Joaquin Rodriguez of Katusha soloed across the finish line, taking 14 seconds off of race leader Alejandro Valverde, in the fourth stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Euskaltel's Samuel Sánchez finished second, just ahead of Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), who defended his overall lead. Fourth place went to RadioShack's Chris Horner.

Rabobank's Robert Gesink dropped out of third place overall, done in by a crash on the final climb. His team reported that he may have broken a bone in his hand.

Rodriguez had attacked out of the chasing peloton with about 20km to go, passing the remnants of an earlier escape group. He had come into the stage 48 seconds down on the general ranking, dangerous enough for Valverde, Horner and Sánchez to give chase.

"This morning I was sad because I thought I would ride better yesterday than I did," said Rodriguez. "I felt well until the last climb, but in the finale I dropped off. Today I reacted well, I felt good all day and finally, I won. Now I'm happy. Tomorrow we'll ride the ITT and it's a different time trial with a hard climb. My dream it to take the GC podium."

The race lost a number of riders today, with the most notable being Lampre's Damiano Cunego. He is said to be under investigation in the Mantova Italian doping investigation, and the team had announced before the stage that he was suffering from intestinal problems. Cunego started the stage but abandoned about 25 km in.

At about the same time, a 15-rider strong group got away and built up a lead of over four minutes. The speed was so high along the way that the chasing peloton was reduced to around 50 riders. Fifty kilometres into the stage, the escape group had dropped to nine riders, and later was reduced to only David Loosli (Lampre), Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel).

Loosli was the best-placed rider in the escape, at six minutes behind race leader Alejandro Valverde, and with 70km left, he took off from his two companions, who were soon joined by some of their former break-mates

The Swiss rider was unable to hold on to his lead, and on the ascent of the Ventos de Orio, he was joined again by Txurruka, Albasini, Gonzalo Rabunal (Xacobeo Galicia), Sylvain Calzati (Team Sky), Matthias Russ (Milram), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Alexander Efimkin (AG2R) and Daniel Navarro (Astana). Their lead over the peloton fell from three to two minutes.

RadioShack, whose Chris Horner was only one second down overall in second place, led the chase, with Alejandro Valverde's Caisse d'Epargne right behind them.

With 20km to go, the lead group finally fell apart on the first time up the category 2 Alto de Aia. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) broke from the chasers and caught Kolobnev, Navarro and Efimkin, with Txurruka holding a lead over the four.

The Basque rider crashed, and although he was able to continue, Rodriguez took over the lead, followed by Navarro and Efimkin. Since the Katusha rider was only 48 seconds out of first place overall, race leader Valverde started giving chase, with Horner right on his heels.

The Alto de Aia climb was brutal, with many riders walking up. Rabobank's Robert Gesink had been in third place overall, but the crash on the final climb knocked him out of competition.

Rodriguez pedalled furiously, with Valverde and Horner leading the chase group and hoping to hold on to their leads. With three km to go, Euskaltel took over the chase work, but Rodriguez had a lead of over 30 seconds. Valverde, Samuel Sánchez and Horner took off in pursuit, but they had left it too late, as Rodriguez crossed the finish line in a solo victory. Sánchez led Valverde and Horner across the finish line 14 seconds later.

Full Results 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4:07:52 2 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:14 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:20 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 14 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:24 17 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:00:51 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:59 20 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 21 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:06 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:07 23 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:30 28 David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:56 29 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:02:35 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 31 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 32 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 34 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 35 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 37 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:52 38 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:20 39 Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 42 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:52 43 Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:02 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 46 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:37 47 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:06:33 48 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:16 49 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 50 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 52 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 53 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 54 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 56 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 59 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:25 60 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 61 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 62 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 63 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 64 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 65 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 66 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 67 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 69 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 71 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 72 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 73 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 74 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 75 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 76 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 77 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 78 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 80 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 81 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 83 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 84 José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 87 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 88 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 89 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 90 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 92 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 93 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 94 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 97 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 98 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 99 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 100 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 101 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 102 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 103 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 104 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 105 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 106 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 107 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 108 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:54 109 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:21 110 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 111 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 112 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 113 Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:54 114 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:26 115 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:15 116 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 117 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Peter Stenina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:55 119 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 120 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 121 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 122 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 124 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 125 Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack 126 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 14 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 12 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 9 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 8 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 5 12 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 3 14 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Sprint 1 - Urrestilla, 45.4km 1 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 3 pts 2 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 2 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Sprint 2 - San Sebastián - Donostia, 126km 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 3 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 2 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Sprint 3 - Orio, 146.5km 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 3 pts 2 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Itziar (Cat. 3) 24km 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Santa Agueda (Cat. 2) 60km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 4 3 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Meagas (Cat. 3) 99km 1 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 4 - Ventas de Orio (Cat. 3) 116km 1 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 pts 2 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 3 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Aia (Cat. 2) 152km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 4 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Aia (Cat. 2) 156.5km 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 1

Teams 1 Team HTC - Columbia 12:24:40 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:36 3 Team Katusha 0:00:45 4 Team Radioshack 0:02:05 5 Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:13 6 Rabobank 0:06:58 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:01 8 Astana 0:09:38 9 Garmin - Transitions 0:09:40 10 Française Des Jeux 0:10:24 11 Xacobeo Galicia 0:10:53 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:04 13 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:31 14 Team Saxo Bank 0:13:48 15 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:18 16 Quick Step 0:15:14 17 Team Milram 0:15:58 18 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:19:57 19 Footon-Servetto 0:27:11

General classification after stage 5 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22:54:56 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:01 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:34 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:38 5 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:45 7 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:54 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 9 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:16 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:21 13 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:25 15 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:36 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:00 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:04 18 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:46 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:01 20 David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:31 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:05:10 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:06:11 23 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:16 24 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:56 25 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:07:53 26 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:38 27 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:02 28 Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:09:31 29 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:26 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:11:00 31 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:19 32 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:24 33 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:56 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:40 35 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:13:04 36 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:35 37 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:08 38 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:16 39 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:14:22 40 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 41 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:14:27 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:15:12 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:58 44 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:16:03 45 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:05 46 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:26 47 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:17:36 48 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:09 49 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:46 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 51 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:18:57 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:19:39 53 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:19:50 54 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:58 55 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:39 56 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:59 57 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:41 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:23:28 59 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:52 60 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 0:24:32 61 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:25:02 62 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 0:25:16 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:23 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:27:23 65 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:28:13 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:28:29 68 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:29:00 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:29:02 70 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:29:30 71 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:29:32 72 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:29:46 73 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:04 74 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:30:53 75 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:31:08 76 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:31:17 78 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:32:58 79 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 80 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:33:06 81 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:41 82 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:34:06 83 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:34:28 84 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:34:44 85 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:34:52 86 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:20 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:36:25 88 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:36:49 89 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:36:51 90 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:37:20 91 Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:38:23 92 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:38:33 93 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:40:19 94 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:42:22 95 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:42:57 96 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:43:37 97 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:43:44 98 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 0:43:54 99 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 100 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:44:50 101 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:45:25 102 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:30 103 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:45:40 104 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:46:56 105 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:47:22 106 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:35 107 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:45 108 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:50:20 109 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:50:22 110 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:50:37 111 Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:52:50 112 José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:25 113 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:05 114 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:54:51 115 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:55:15 116 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:58:18 117 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:58:30 118 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:00:09 119 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1:00:35 120 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 1:01:17 121 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:19 122 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1:02:10 123 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:08:57 124 Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack 1:16:22 125 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1:17:48 126 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1:18:12

Points classification 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 86 pts 2 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 3 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 60 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 51 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 33 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 28 8 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 24 9 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 16 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 16 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 16 16 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 14 18 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 14 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 13 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 12 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 12 22 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 11 23 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 10 24 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 25 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 9 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 8 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 8 28 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 5 29 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 30 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 31 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 33 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 1 35 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 1

Sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 14 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 4 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 9 6 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 7 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 4 9 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 3 10 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 2 12 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 2 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 2 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 16 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 17 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 18 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 20 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 21 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 1 22 Peter Stenina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1 23 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1

Mountains classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 pts 2 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 23 3 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 18 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 6 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 14 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 13 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 12 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 9 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 12 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 8 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 14 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 15 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 16 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 17 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 18 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 21 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 22 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 23 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 24 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 25 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 4 26 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 1 28 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 29 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 1 30 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 1 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1 32 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1