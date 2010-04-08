Trending

Sammy superior in seven ways

Sanchez wins 'queen' stage as Valverde regains race lead

Image 1 of 18

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the stage.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 2 of 18

Breakaway riders Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo), Johannes Frölingher (Team Milram) and Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto)

Breakaway riders Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo), Johannes Frölingher (Team Milram) and Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 18

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is back in yellow after today's stage.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is back in yellow after today's stage.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 4 of 18

Stage winner Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium.

Stage winner Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 5 of 18

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) after the stage

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) after the stage
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 6 of 18

Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished fifth ahead of Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in sixth.

Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished fifth ahead of Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in sixth.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 7 of 18

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) sprinted for second ahead of Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) sprinted for second ahead of Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 8 of 18

Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) comes across the line ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) comes across the line ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 9 of 18

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) rides across the line in seventh ahead of Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) rides across the line in seventh ahead of Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 10 of 18

Sandy Casar (Française Des Jeux) races to the line.

Sandy Casar (Française Des Jeux) races to the line.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 11 of 18

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) in the white jersey.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) in the white jersey.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 12 of 18

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank) in the breakaway

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 13 of 18

Francisco Pérez (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the peloton

Francisco Pérez (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 14 of 18

Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sit behind a Liquigas rider.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sit behind a Liquigas rider.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 15 of 18

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) started the day in yellow as the race leader.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) started the day in yellow as the race leader.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 16 of 18

Dominik Nerz (Team Milram) was honored before the stage as best young rider.

Dominik Nerz (Team Milram) was honored before the stage as best young rider.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 17 of 18

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on a climb

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on a climb
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 18 of 18

Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto) and Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) in the break

Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto) and Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) in the break
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Olympic road race champion Samuel Sanchez provided an indication of his form as the 2010 season kicks into top gear, prevailing on the tough fourth stage to Eibar on Thursday and giving his Euskaltel-Euskadi team its first victory this year.

Despite a quiet start to the year, Sanchez showed his cards in the final kilometres of the journey from Murgia Zuia, climbing superbly to beat fellow Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and talented Dutchman Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

With Oscar Freire still on the slopes of the Alto de Usartza when Valverde finished, Caisse d'Epargne's race captain once again assumed the overall race ascendancy, establishing the narrowest of leads over Team RadioShack's Chris Horner. Gesink is a further second back in third, setting up an interesting finish to this year's edition of the Basque Country's 'national' tour.

Seven climbs in 160km of racing

With about 2100m of climbing on the menu, today's stage was always going to end in a selection near the top of the day's final climb, the Alto de Uzartza. It summited just two kilometres from the finish line, so the favourites for the overall title would come to the fore on the tough slopes of this category 1 ascent.

And despite being only 160km long today's stage included seven categorised climbs, with only two of those less than a category 2; as has proven to be the case in previous editions, it was considered decisive for overall victory in this year's Vuelta a Pais Vasco.

Knowing that they could build a solid advantage, Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas), Johannes Frohlinger (Milram) and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) went on the attack early on.

Fuglsang got a free hand at Saxo Bank after Frank Schleck didn't start the stage following his crash the previous day. The quintet gained four minutes mid-stage but that was as good as it got, with Katusha leading the chase for the on-form Joaquin Rodriguez. Lampre-Farnese Vini also worked hard to set up Damiano Cunego.

On the Alto de San Miguel, the day's penutimate climb, the gap was down to a minute and Britain's Steve Cummings (Team Sky) made an attempt to get across. He didn't make an impact and was eventually swept up by the bunch at the bottom of the final climb.

Txurruka had shown he was the break's strongest climber during the stage and tried to stay with the overall contenders when they eventually caught the escape group. An attack by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) blew the leading group apart, however, the resurgent Luxembourger showing strong form ahead of the Ardennes Classics to put Rodriguez into some difficulty.

Like last year's edition, Chris Horner (RadioShack) was also active late in Pais Vasco's 'queen' stage; following Schleck's ill-fated attack and just two kilometres from the summit of the Uzartza, he made a do-or-die push for the win, quickly establishing a gap that proved to be insufficient to shake Valverde, Sanchez, Gesink and former mountain biker Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who were only a few second behind.

Despite cresting the 580m Alto de Usartza climb alone, Horner was quickly caught after the summit and watched as Euskaltel-Euskadi's Olympic road race champion dived down the short descent to eventually win by just two seconds, with the fast-charging Valverde and Gesink dragging the American to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:05:16
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:02
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
5Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:33
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:40
8Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
9Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:49
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:11
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
18David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
19Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:14
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:16
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
24Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
28Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:42
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:49
31Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:54
32Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:46
33Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
34Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:33
37Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
38Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
39Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
40Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
41Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
43Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:46
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:23
46Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
47Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
49David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:04
51Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:44
52Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:56
53Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
55Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
56David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
60Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:48
63David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
65Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:09
66Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
67Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
68Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
69Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
70Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
71Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
72Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
73Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
74Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
76Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
77Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
78Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
80Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:11:13
81Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:14:47
82Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:42
83Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
84Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
85Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
86Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
88Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
89Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
90Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
91Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
92Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
93Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
95Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
96Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
98Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
99Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
100Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
101Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
103Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
104Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
105Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
106Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
107Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
108Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
109Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
110Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
111Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
112Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
113Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
114Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
115Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
116Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
117Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
118Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
119Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
120Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
121Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
122Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
123Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
127José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
128Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
129Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
130Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
131David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
132Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
133Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
134Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
135Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
137Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
138Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
139Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
140Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
141Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack0:23:25
142Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
143Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:24:05
144Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:28:27
145Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack

Sprint 1 - MV Elorrio, 102km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Sprint 2 - MV Etxebarria, 134km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Sprint 3 - MV Eibar, 152km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram

Mountain 1 - Alto de Kanpazar, cat. 2, 60km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
4Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Karabieta, cat. 2, 96km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram4
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
4Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1

Mountain 3- Alto de Miota, cat. 3, 105km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Areitio, cat 3., 113km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram2
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Ixua, cat. 1, 125km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
3Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
5Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram2
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1

Mountain 6 - Alto de San Miguel, cat. 2, 139km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram4
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Uzartza ( 1ª, km: 158)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10pts
2Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank4
5Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Points - Eibar, 160km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne20
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank16
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack14
5Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini9
8Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank8
9Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux7
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia5
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step4
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi12:17:32
2Team Radioshack0:00:45
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:37
4Caisse D'Epargne0:02:15
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:33
6Française Des Jeux0:04:20
7Quick Step0:05:06
8Team Saxo Bank0:06:02
9Astana0:07:34
10Lampre - N.G.C.0:07:42
11Xacobeo Galicia0:10:12
12Garmin - Slipstream0:10:57
13Liquigas0:11:24
14Team Katusha0:12:05
15Rabobank0:12:10
16SKY P.C.T.0:14:13
17Footon - Servetto0:16:25
18Team Milram0:20:09
19AG2R - La Mondiale0:22:07
20Andalucia - Cajasur0:36:26

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne18:46:50
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:01
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
5Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:39
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:48
9Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
10Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:10
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:15
14Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
15Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
18Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:36
19Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:41
20Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:48
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:53
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:45
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:02:49
24David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
25Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:54
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
27Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:03:50
28Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:53
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:55
30Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:24
31Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:05:11
32Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
33Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:23
34Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:25
35David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:01
36Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
37Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:03
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:06:12
39Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:06:52
40Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:02
41Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:07:16
42Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:32
43Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:34
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:08:56
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:35
46Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:26
48Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:10:28
49Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:47
50Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:47
51Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:55
53Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:12:06
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:48
55Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
56Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
57Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
58Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:30
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:14:17
60Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:41
61Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:15:11
62Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:19
63Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
64Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram0:15:21
65Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:15:51
66David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana0:16:05
67Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:17:12
68Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:18:27
69Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:19:18
70Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
71Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
72Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:19:46
73Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:19:49
74Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:20:19
75Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:20:21
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
77Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:57
79Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:22:06
81Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:19
82Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:22:44
83Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:02
84Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:23:26
85Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:23:47
86Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:24:07
87Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:24:55
88Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:24:56
89Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:26:16
90Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:39
91Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:26:47
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:27:14
93Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:15
94Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:27:26
95Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:27:38
96Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:27:40
97Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:27:42
98Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:09
99Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:28:52
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:29:22
101Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:29:43
102Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:04
103Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:31:08
104Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:31:15
105Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:31:42
106Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:29
107Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:33:35
108David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:33:46
109Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:34:26
110Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:34:43
111Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
112Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:34:52
113Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:35:34
114Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:36:14
115Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:36:19
116Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:36:29
117Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:36:55
118Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:37:08
119Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:37:48
120Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:38:11
121Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:24
122Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:38:37
123Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:39:15
124Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:41:10
125Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:41:36
126Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:43:23
127Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:44:14
128José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
129Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:45:40
130Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:46:34
131Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:47:03
132Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:48:16
133Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:50:20
134Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:50:58
135Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:08
136Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:52:36
137Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:52:59
138Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:53:44
139Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:56:09
140Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack0:56:41
141Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:58:07
142Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:58:31
143Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:59:17

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions14pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
4Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha8
5Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
6Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia4
8Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions2
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
11Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
13Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
14Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
15Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
16Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions1
17Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram1
18Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi51pts
2Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia20
3Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto19
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
5Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram13
6Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack12
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia12
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia12
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank9
11Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto8
12Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
13Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
14Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
16Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
18Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
19Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
20Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
21Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto4
22Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
25Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne70pts
2Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank60
3Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini41
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions24
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha20
7Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank16
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux16
11Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia16
12Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha16
13Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo15
14Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack14
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia14
16Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha13
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
18Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank13
19Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux12
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne12
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
22Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia9
24Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram9
25Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank8
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack8
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions8
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step8
29Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale5
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step4
31Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack4
32David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
33Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
34Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
35Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
36Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram1
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack56:22:56
2Team HTC - Columbia0:02:29
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:31
4Caisse D'Epargne0:03:08
5Française Des Jeux0:05:14
6Quick Step0:05:58
7Team Saxo Bank0:09:40
8Lampre - N.G.C.0:10:13
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:56
10Team Katusha0:12:57
11Rabobank0:12:59
12Astana0:13:48
13Liquigas0:14:56
14Garmin - Slipstream0:15:15
15SKY P.C.T.0:18:23
16Xacobeo Galicia0:19:50
17Footon - Servetto0:22:04
18Team Milram0:27:22
19AG2R - La Mondiale0:29:20
20Andalucia - Cajasur0:46:55

 

