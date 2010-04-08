Sammy superior in seven ways
Sanchez wins 'queen' stage as Valverde regains race lead
Olympic road race champion Samuel Sanchez provided an indication of his form as the 2010 season kicks into top gear, prevailing on the tough fourth stage to Eibar on Thursday and giving his Euskaltel-Euskadi team its first victory this year.
Despite a quiet start to the year, Sanchez showed his cards in the final kilometres of the journey from Murgia Zuia, climbing superbly to beat fellow Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and talented Dutchman Robert Gesink (Rabobank).
With Oscar Freire still on the slopes of the Alto de Usartza when Valverde finished, Caisse d'Epargne's race captain once again assumed the overall race ascendancy, establishing the narrowest of leads over Team RadioShack's Chris Horner. Gesink is a further second back in third, setting up an interesting finish to this year's edition of the Basque Country's 'national' tour.
Seven climbs in 160km of racing
With about 2100m of climbing on the menu, today's stage was always going to end in a selection near the top of the day's final climb, the Alto de Uzartza. It summited just two kilometres from the finish line, so the favourites for the overall title would come to the fore on the tough slopes of this category 1 ascent.
And despite being only 160km long today's stage included seven categorised climbs, with only two of those less than a category 2; as has proven to be the case in previous editions, it was considered decisive for overall victory in this year's Vuelta a Pais Vasco.
Knowing that they could build a solid advantage, Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas), Johannes Frohlinger (Milram) and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) went on the attack early on.
Fuglsang got a free hand at Saxo Bank after Frank Schleck didn't start the stage following his crash the previous day. The quintet gained four minutes mid-stage but that was as good as it got, with Katusha leading the chase for the on-form Joaquin Rodriguez. Lampre-Farnese Vini also worked hard to set up Damiano Cunego.
On the Alto de San Miguel, the day's penutimate climb, the gap was down to a minute and Britain's Steve Cummings (Team Sky) made an attempt to get across. He didn't make an impact and was eventually swept up by the bunch at the bottom of the final climb.
Txurruka had shown he was the break's strongest climber during the stage and tried to stay with the overall contenders when they eventually caught the escape group. An attack by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) blew the leading group apart, however, the resurgent Luxembourger showing strong form ahead of the Ardennes Classics to put Rodriguez into some difficulty.
Like last year's edition, Chris Horner (RadioShack) was also active late in Pais Vasco's 'queen' stage; following Schleck's ill-fated attack and just two kilometres from the summit of the Uzartza, he made a do-or-die push for the win, quickly establishing a gap that proved to be insufficient to shake Valverde, Sanchez, Gesink and former mountain biker Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who were only a few second behind.
Despite cresting the 580m Alto de Usartza climb alone, Horner was quickly caught after the summit and watched as Euskaltel-Euskadi's Olympic road race champion dived down the short descent to eventually win by just two seconds, with the fast-charging Valverde and Gesink dragging the American to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:05:16
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:02
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:33
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:40
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:49
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:11
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|18
|David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:14
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:16
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:42
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:49
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:54
|32
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:46
|33
|Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|34
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:33
|37
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|39
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|40
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|43
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:46
|45
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:23
|46
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|47
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|49
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:04
|51
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:44
|52
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:56
|53
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|55
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|56
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|59
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:48
|63
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|65
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:09
|66
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|67
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|69
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|71
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|72
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|74
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|77
|Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:11:13
|81
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:14:47
|82
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:42
|83
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|84
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|85
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|86
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|89
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|90
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|91
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|92
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|93
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|95
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|96
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|98
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|100
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|101
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|102
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|103
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|104
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|105
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|106
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|107
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|108
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|111
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|112
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|113
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|114
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|115
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|116
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|117
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|118
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|119
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|120
|Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|121
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|122
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|126
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|127
|José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|129
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|130
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|131
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|132
|Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|133
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|134
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|135
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|137
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|138
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|139
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|140
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|141
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
|0:23:25
|142
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|143
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:24:05
|144
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:28:27
|145
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|4
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|4
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|3
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|5
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|5
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|5
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|9
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:17:32
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:45
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:37
|4
|Caisse D'Epargne
|0:02:15
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:33
|6
|Française Des Jeux
|0:04:20
|7
|Quick Step
|0:05:06
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:02
|9
|Astana
|0:07:34
|10
|Lampre - N.G.C.
|0:07:42
|11
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:12
|12
|Garmin - Slipstream
|0:10:57
|13
|Liquigas
|0:11:24
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:12:05
|15
|Rabobank
|0:12:10
|16
|SKY P.C.T.
|0:14:13
|17
|Footon - Servetto
|0:16:25
|18
|Team Milram
|0:20:09
|19
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:22:07
|20
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:36:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|18:46:50
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:01
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|5
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:39
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:48
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:10
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:15
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|15
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:36
|19
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:41
|20
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:48
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:53
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:45
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:02:49
|24
|David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:54
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:03:50
|28
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:53
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:55
|30
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|31
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:11
|32
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:23
|34
|Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:25
|35
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:01
|36
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:03
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:12
|39
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:06:52
|40
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:02
|41
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:07:16
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:32
|43
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:34
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:56
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:35
|46
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:26
|48
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:28
|49
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:47
|50
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:47
|51
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|53
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:12:06
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:48
|55
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|57
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|58
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:30
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:14:17
|60
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:41
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:11
|62
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:19
|63
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|64
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:21
|65
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:15:51
|66
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|0:16:05
|67
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:12
|68
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:18:27
|69
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:19:18
|70
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|71
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:19:46
|73
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:19:49
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:20:19
|75
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:20:21
|76
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|77
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|79
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:22:06
|81
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:19
|82
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:22:44
|83
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:02
|84
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:26
|85
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:23:47
|86
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:24:07
|87
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:24:55
|88
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:24:56
|89
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:26:16
|90
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:39
|91
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:26:47
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:14
|93
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:15
|94
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:27:26
|95
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:38
|96
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:27:40
|97
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:27:42
|98
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:09
|99
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:28:52
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:29:22
|101
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:29:43
|102
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:04
|103
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:08
|104
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:15
|105
|Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:31:42
|106
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:32:29
|107
|Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:33:35
|108
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:33:46
|109
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:34:26
|110
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:34:43
|111
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|112
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:34:52
|113
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:35:34
|114
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:36:14
|115
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:36:19
|116
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:36:29
|117
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:36:55
|118
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:37:08
|119
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:37:48
|120
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:38:11
|121
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:24
|122
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:38:37
|123
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:39:15
|124
|Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:41:10
|125
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:41:36
|126
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:43:23
|127
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:44:14
|128
|José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:45:40
|130
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:46:34
|131
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:03
|132
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:48:16
|133
|Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:50:20
|134
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:50:58
|135
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:08
|136
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:52:36
|137
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:52:59
|138
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:53:44
|139
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:56:09
|140
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
|0:56:41
|141
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:58:07
|142
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:58:31
|143
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:59:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|4
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|5
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|6
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|8
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|11
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|13
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|14
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|15
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|17
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|18
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|20
|3
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|19
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|5
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|12
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|11
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|8
|12
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|14
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|16
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|18
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|19
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|20
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|21
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|4
|22
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|25
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|pts
|2
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|60
|3
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|41
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|6
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|7
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|16
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|12
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|13
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|13
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|22
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|25
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|8
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|28
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|29
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4
|32
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|33
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|34
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|35
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|36
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|1
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|56:22:56
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:29
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:31
|4
|Caisse D'Epargne
|0:03:08
|5
|Française Des Jeux
|0:05:14
|6
|Quick Step
|0:05:58
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:40
|8
|Lampre - N.G.C.
|0:10:13
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:56
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:12:57
|11
|Rabobank
|0:12:59
|12
|Astana
|0:13:48
|13
|Liquigas
|0:14:56
|14
|Garmin - Slipstream
|0:15:15
|15
|SKY P.C.T.
|0:18:23
|16
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:19:50
|17
|Footon - Servetto
|0:22:04
|18
|Team Milram
|0:27:22
|19
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:29:20
|20
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:46:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy