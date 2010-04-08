Image 1 of 18 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the stage. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 2 of 18 Breakaway riders Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo), Johannes Frölingher (Team Milram) and Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 18 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is back in yellow after today's stage. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 18 Stage winner Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 5 of 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) after the stage (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 6 of 18 Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished fifth ahead of Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in sixth. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 7 of 18 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) sprinted for second ahead of Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 8 of 18 Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) comes across the line ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 9 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) rides across the line in seventh ahead of Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 10 of 18 Sandy Casar (Française Des Jeux) races to the line. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 11 of 18 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) in the white jersey. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 12 of 18 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank) in the breakaway (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 13 of 18 Francisco Pérez (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the peloton (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 18 Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sit behind a Liquigas rider. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 15 of 18 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) started the day in yellow as the race leader. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 16 of 18 Dominik Nerz (Team Milram) was honored before the stage as best young rider. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 17 of 18 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on a climb (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 18 of 18 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto) and Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) in the break (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Olympic road race champion Samuel Sanchez provided an indication of his form as the 2010 season kicks into top gear, prevailing on the tough fourth stage to Eibar on Thursday and giving his Euskaltel-Euskadi team its first victory this year.

Despite a quiet start to the year, Sanchez showed his cards in the final kilometres of the journey from Murgia Zuia, climbing superbly to beat fellow Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and talented Dutchman Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

With Oscar Freire still on the slopes of the Alto de Usartza when Valverde finished, Caisse d'Epargne's race captain once again assumed the overall race ascendancy, establishing the narrowest of leads over Team RadioShack's Chris Horner. Gesink is a further second back in third, setting up an interesting finish to this year's edition of the Basque Country's 'national' tour.

Seven climbs in 160km of racing

With about 2100m of climbing on the menu, today's stage was always going to end in a selection near the top of the day's final climb, the Alto de Uzartza. It summited just two kilometres from the finish line, so the favourites for the overall title would come to the fore on the tough slopes of this category 1 ascent.

And despite being only 160km long today's stage included seven categorised climbs, with only two of those less than a category 2; as has proven to be the case in previous editions, it was considered decisive for overall victory in this year's Vuelta a Pais Vasco.

Knowing that they could build a solid advantage, Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas), Johannes Frohlinger (Milram) and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) went on the attack early on.

Fuglsang got a free hand at Saxo Bank after Frank Schleck didn't start the stage following his crash the previous day. The quintet gained four minutes mid-stage but that was as good as it got, with Katusha leading the chase for the on-form Joaquin Rodriguez. Lampre-Farnese Vini also worked hard to set up Damiano Cunego.

On the Alto de San Miguel, the day's penutimate climb, the gap was down to a minute and Britain's Steve Cummings (Team Sky) made an attempt to get across. He didn't make an impact and was eventually swept up by the bunch at the bottom of the final climb.

Txurruka had shown he was the break's strongest climber during the stage and tried to stay with the overall contenders when they eventually caught the escape group. An attack by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) blew the leading group apart, however, the resurgent Luxembourger showing strong form ahead of the Ardennes Classics to put Rodriguez into some difficulty.

Like last year's edition, Chris Horner (RadioShack) was also active late in Pais Vasco's 'queen' stage; following Schleck's ill-fated attack and just two kilometres from the summit of the Uzartza, he made a do-or-die push for the win, quickly establishing a gap that proved to be insufficient to shake Valverde, Sanchez, Gesink and former mountain biker Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who were only a few second behind.

Despite cresting the 580m Alto de Usartza climb alone, Horner was quickly caught after the summit and watched as Euskaltel-Euskadi's Olympic road race champion dived down the short descent to eventually win by just two seconds, with the fast-charging Valverde and Gesink dragging the American to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:05:16 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:02 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:33 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:40 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 9 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:49 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:11 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 18 David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:14 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:16 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:42 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:49 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:54 32 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:46 33 Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 34 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:33 37 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 38 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 39 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 40 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 43 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:46 45 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:23 46 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 47 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 49 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:04 51 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:44 52 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:56 53 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 55 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 56 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 60 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:48 63 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 65 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:09 66 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 67 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 68 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 69 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 71 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 72 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 73 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 74 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 76 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 77 Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 78 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:11:13 81 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:14:47 82 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:42 83 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 84 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 85 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 86 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 88 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 89 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 91 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 92 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 93 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 95 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 96 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 98 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 100 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 101 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 103 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 104 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 105 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 106 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 107 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 108 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 109 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 110 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 111 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 112 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 113 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 114 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 115 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 116 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 117 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 118 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 119 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 120 Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 121 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 122 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 127 José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 129 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 130 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 131 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 132 Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 133 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 134 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 135 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 137 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 138 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 139 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 140 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 141 Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack 0:23:25 142 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 143 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:24:05 144 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:28:27 145 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack

Sprint 1 - MV Elorrio, 102km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Sprint 2 - MV Etxebarria, 134km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Sprint 3 - MV Eibar, 152km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram

Mountain 1 - Alto de Kanpazar, cat. 2, 60km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 4 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Karabieta, cat. 2, 96km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 4 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 4 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1

Mountain 3- Alto de Miota, cat. 3, 105km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Areitio, cat 3., 113km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 2 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Ixua, cat. 1, 125km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 3 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 5 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 2 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de San Miguel, cat. 2, 139km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 4 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Uzartza ( 1ª, km: 158) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 pts 2 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 4 5 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Points - Eibar, 160km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 16 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 14 5 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 8 9 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 5 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 4 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12:17:32 2 Team Radioshack 0:00:45 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:37 4 Caisse D'Epargne 0:02:15 5 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:33 6 Française Des Jeux 0:04:20 7 Quick Step 0:05:06 8 Team Saxo Bank 0:06:02 9 Astana 0:07:34 10 Lampre - N.G.C. 0:07:42 11 Xacobeo Galicia 0:10:12 12 Garmin - Slipstream 0:10:57 13 Liquigas 0:11:24 14 Team Katusha 0:12:05 15 Rabobank 0:12:10 16 SKY P.C.T. 0:14:13 17 Footon - Servetto 0:16:25 18 Team Milram 0:20:09 19 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:22:07 20 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:36:26

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 18:46:50 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:01 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:32 5 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:39 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 8 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:48 9 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:10 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:15 14 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 15 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 18 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:36 19 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:41 20 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:48 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:53 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:45 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:02:49 24 David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:54 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 27 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:03:50 28 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:53 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:55 30 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:24 31 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:05:11 32 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 33 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:23 34 Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:25 35 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:01 36 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 37 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:03 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:12 39 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:06:52 40 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:02 41 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:07:16 42 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:32 43 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:34 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:56 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:35 46 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:26 48 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:10:28 49 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:47 50 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:47 51 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:55 53 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:12:06 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:48 55 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 57 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 58 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:13:30 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:14:17 60 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:41 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:11 62 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:19 63 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 64 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:21 65 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:15:51 66 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 0:16:05 67 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:12 68 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:18:27 69 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:19:18 70 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 71 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:19:46 73 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:19:49 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:20:19 75 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:20:21 76 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 77 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:57 79 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:22:06 81 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:19 82 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:22:44 83 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:02 84 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:26 85 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:23:47 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:07 87 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:24:55 88 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:56 89 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:26:16 90 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:39 91 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:26:47 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:27:14 93 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:15 94 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:27:26 95 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:27:38 96 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:27:40 97 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:27:42 98 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:09 99 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:28:52 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:29:22 101 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:29:43 102 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:04 103 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:31:08 104 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:15 105 Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:31:42 106 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:32:29 107 Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:33:35 108 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:33:46 109 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:34:26 110 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:34:43 111 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 112 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:34:52 113 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:35:34 114 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:36:14 115 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:19 116 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:36:29 117 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:36:55 118 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:37:08 119 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:37:48 120 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:38:11 121 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:24 122 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:38:37 123 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:39:15 124 Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:41:10 125 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:41:36 126 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:43:23 127 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 0:44:14 128 José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:45:40 130 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:46:34 131 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:47:03 132 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:48:16 133 Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:50:20 134 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:50:58 135 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:08 136 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:52:36 137 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:52:59 138 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:53:44 139 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:56:09 140 Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack 0:56:41 141 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:58:07 142 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:58:31 143 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:59:17

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 14 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 4 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 5 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 6 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 4 8 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 2 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 11 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 13 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 14 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 15 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1 17 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 1 18 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 pts 2 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 20 3 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 5 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 13 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 12 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 12 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 12 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 9 11 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 8 12 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 13 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 14 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 16 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 18 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 19 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 20 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 21 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 4 22 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 25 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 70 pts 2 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 60 3 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 41 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 24 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 7 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 16 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 16 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 16 12 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 13 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 15 14 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 14 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 14 16 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 13 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 12 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 12 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 22 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 9 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 9 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 8 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 8 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 8 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 8 29 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 5 30 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 4 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4 32 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 33 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 35 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 36 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 1 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1