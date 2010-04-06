Image 1 of 29 Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates the stage win. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 2 of 29 Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) outsprints Oscar Freire (Rabobank) for the stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Saxo Bank riders lead the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 The Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco peloton in action during stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the break of the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) remains in the race lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage two in Viana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Rabobank leads the chase of the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were two of three men in a key breakaway. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 13 of 29 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) retains his leader's jersey for another day. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 29 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) speaks to the media after the race. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 15 of 29 Bubbly time for Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 16 of 29 Spaniard Gonzalo Rabunal (Xacobeo Galicia) leads the points classification (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 17 of 29 Christian Meier (Garmin - Transitions) leads the metas volantes classification. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 18 of 29 Meta Volantes classification leader Christian Meier (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 19 of 29 Rabobank drives the peloton. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 20 of 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Radioshack) sits behind a Lampre rider. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 21 of 29 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and his children. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 22 of 29 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the stage. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 23 of 29 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the day's break (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 24 of 29 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) in the break (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 25 of 29 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) racing during stage two. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 26 of 29 It's time for lunch for Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne), who rides in front of race leader, Alejandro Valverde. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 27 of 29 Belgian Christophe Brandt (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 28 of 29 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 29 of 29 The peloton streams around a bend. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) won his second stage at the Tour of the Basque country, outsprinting Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) in Viana. While yesterday's sprint between Valverde and Freire resulted in the relegation of the Rabobank rider for deviating from his line, today's finale was devoid of controversy with Freire unable to come around Valverde in the closing metres.

With the stage victory, Valverde remains in the overall race lead.

The stage had earlier been shaped by a long three-man breakaway, including Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto). They jumped away over the over the top of the Alto de Humaran, the first climb of the stage after 20 kilometres, and the bunch let them quickly open a gap.

Of the three, Benitez was, surprisingly, the best placed overall, 2:40 behind Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), with Rogers and Txurruka both at 9:08.

Txurruka took the climber's points on the climbs as the three worked together and extended their lead to a maximum of 7:30.

The gap only began to fall on the tough second category Alto de Aldea climb, as a strong wind began to hurt the trio up front. Garmin and Rabobank also began to help Caisse d'Epargne, reducing the gap to 4:50. Benitez lost contact on the climb and so did Txurruka, before the latter re-joined Rogers.

The wind made the turbines on the hills turn at speed and also caused problems in the bunch. After the Aguilar de Codes climb and a passage through the finish line with 42 kilometres to go, a strong cross wind split the bunch into two echelons, causing panic amongst the riders as Rabobank showed their echelon experience.

The bunch came back together and began the final pursuit of Rogers and Txurruka. The gap came down rapidly and the race came back together with just less than 30 kilometres to go.

With the peloton back together the stampede into Viana saw a rapid reduction in the distance to go - several teams taking turns keeping the pace high. Saxo Bank, RadioShack, Garmin were all prominent at the front as the race closed rapidly on 10 kilometres to go.

A rise in the road sparked two changes in the race situation. Lampre and Columbia massed at the front, but Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucia-Cajasur) had other ideas entirely as he launched a bold solo move on the slopes of the Category 3 Bargota.

Marchante's gap opened enough for Linus Gerdemann (Milram) to see some worth in bridging across. Behind the pair, the peloton was fracturing despite the relatively moderate gradient of the climb. The start of the descent saw a change in the composition of the front pairing as Marchante gave way to Carlos Barredo (Quick Step).

Alas, the downhill run gave the peloton the momentum they needed and the escape was cancelled with five kilometres to go. Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) took the banner overhead as a cue to launch his bid for stage glory. The Russian opened a 50 metre gap, but just a kilometre later his attack had also been neutralized.

Caisse d'Epargne immediately took control of the run towards the final three kilometres as they sought to protect the race leader, Valverde. With two kilometres to go Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a dig, taking Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) and Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne).

The trio entered the final kilometre with an advantage as Wiggins gritted his teeth and held the gap at 50 metres. Hesjedal came to the front in time to lead through the right hand turn into the uphill finish. Unfortunately for the Canadian, the line was too far away and he was forced to lead out Wiggins and Uran. Wiggins, exhausted from his earlier effort, could do little as Uran surged past him on his right hand side.

But on the other side of the road Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was getting busy with his sprint, Oscar Freire (Rabobank) on his wheel. Uran looked across in time to see his team captain streak past and take victory by half a bike length over Freire.

Valverde and Freire shook hands immediately after the stage, a sign that Freire's relegation on stage one hasn't led to any grudge.

Full Results 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5:53:40 2 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:01 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 16 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 17 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 19 Davide Vigano (Ital) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 23 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 25 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 29 Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 30 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 31 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 35 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 39 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 43 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 46 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 47 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 48 David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 49 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 50 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 54 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 56 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 57 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 58 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 61 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 62 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 65 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 66 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 67 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 70 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 74 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 75 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 77 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:24 78 José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:26 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 80 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 81 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:29 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:33 84 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:54 85 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:02 86 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 87 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 88 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:07 89 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:30 90 Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:14 91 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:24 93 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 94 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 95 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 96 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 97 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 98 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:42 99 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 101 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 102 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 103 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 104 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 105 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:30 106 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:27 107 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 108 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 109 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 110 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 111 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 112 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 113 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 114 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 115 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 116 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 117 José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 120 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 122 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:06:47 123 Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 124 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 125 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 126 Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 127 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 128 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:07:10 129 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:12:02 130 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack 132 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 133 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 134 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 135 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 136 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 137 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 138 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:12 139 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 140 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 141 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 142 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 143 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 144 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 145 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 146 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 148 Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:36 149 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:14:48 150 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 151 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 153 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 154 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 155 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 pts 2 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 20 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 14 5 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 10 7 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 9 8 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 6 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 12 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 3 14 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 1

MV Bernedo ( km: 149) 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 3 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1

MV Viana ( km: 172) 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 3 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1

MV Torres del Rio ( km: 198) 1 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 2 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1

Alto de Humaran ( 3ª, km: 20) 1 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 pts 2 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 3 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Alto de San Cosme ( 3ª, km: 28) 1 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Alto de Orduña ( 1ª, km: 72) 1 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 4 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 5 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 6 David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Alto de la Aldea ( 2ª, km: 154) 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 4 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Alto de Aguilar de Codes ( 3ª, km: 166) 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 pts 2 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Alto de Bargota ( 3ª, km: 209) 1 José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1

Teams 1 Rabobank 17:41:02 2 Caisse d'Epargne 3 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:01 4 Team Katusha 5 Team HTC - Columbia 6 Team Milram 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Française Des Jeux 9 Team Radioshack 10 Footon-Servetto 11 Quick Step 12 Liquigas-Doimo 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Team Saxo Bank 16 Astana 17 Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Garmin - Transitions 0:02:24 19 Xacobeo Galicia 20 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:49

General classification after stage 2 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9:51:38 2 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:01 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 7 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 15 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 17 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 23 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:40 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 29 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 35 David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 37 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 38 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 39 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 41 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 44 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:41 46 Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 47 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 50 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 51 David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 57 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 59 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 61 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 62 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 65 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 67 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 68 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 69 José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:06 70 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:09 71 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:47 72 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:53 73 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:10 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:21 75 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:04 76 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 77 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 78 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:22 79 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 80 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:06:07 81 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 82 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:10 83 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:06:57 84 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:07 85 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 86 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:20 87 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 0:07:22 88 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:58 89 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 90 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:30 91 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:59 92 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:09 93 Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 94 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 96 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:09:20 97 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:09:27 98 Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 99 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:34 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:41 101 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:00 102 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 103 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:02 104 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:10:57 105 Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:22 106 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:11:23 107 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:50 108 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 109 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram 110 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:12:41 111 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:13:00 112 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:35 113 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 114 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 115 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 116 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 117 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 119 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 120 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:26 121 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 122 José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:14:42 124 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 125 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:15:52 126 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 127 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 128 Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:15:55 129 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:16:18 131 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:46 132 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 133 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:18:08 134 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:20:08 135 Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:20:32 136 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:44 137 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:10 138 Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack 139 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 140 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 141 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 142 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:22:20 143 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 144 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 146 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:23:11 147 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:56 148 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 149 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 150 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:24:47 152 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 153 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:28:19 154 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:29 155 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:30:13

Points classification 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 50 pts 2 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 40 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 24 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 16 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 14 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 12 9 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 9 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 8 13 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 8 14 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 16 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 17 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 6 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4 20 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 3 22 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 23 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification 1 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 20 pts 2 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 12 5 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 4 8 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 9 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 10 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 11 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 4 12 José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 2 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2 15 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 16 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 1 17 David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1

Sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 14 pts 2 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 4 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 2 6 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 7 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 8 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1 10 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1