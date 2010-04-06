Valverde outsprints Freire in Viana
Caisse d'Epargne captain remains in race lead
Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) won his second stage at the Tour of the Basque country, outsprinting Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) in Viana. While yesterday's sprint between Valverde and Freire resulted in the relegation of the Rabobank rider for deviating from his line, today's finale was devoid of controversy with Freire unable to come around Valverde in the closing metres.
With the stage victory, Valverde remains in the overall race lead.
The stage had earlier been shaped by a long three-man breakaway, including Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto). They jumped away over the over the top of the Alto de Humaran, the first climb of the stage after 20 kilometres, and the bunch let them quickly open a gap.
Of the three, Benitez was, surprisingly, the best placed overall, 2:40 behind Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), with Rogers and Txurruka both at 9:08.
Txurruka took the climber's points on the climbs as the three worked together and extended their lead to a maximum of 7:30.
The gap only began to fall on the tough second category Alto de Aldea climb, as a strong wind began to hurt the trio up front. Garmin and Rabobank also began to help Caisse d'Epargne, reducing the gap to 4:50. Benitez lost contact on the climb and so did Txurruka, before the latter re-joined Rogers.
The wind made the turbines on the hills turn at speed and also caused problems in the bunch. After the Aguilar de Codes climb and a passage through the finish line with 42 kilometres to go, a strong cross wind split the bunch into two echelons, causing panic amongst the riders as Rabobank showed their echelon experience.
The bunch came back together and began the final pursuit of Rogers and Txurruka. The gap came down rapidly and the race came back together with just less than 30 kilometres to go.
With the peloton back together the stampede into Viana saw a rapid reduction in the distance to go - several teams taking turns keeping the pace high. Saxo Bank, RadioShack, Garmin were all prominent at the front as the race closed rapidly on 10 kilometres to go.
A rise in the road sparked two changes in the race situation. Lampre and Columbia massed at the front, but Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucia-Cajasur) had other ideas entirely as he launched a bold solo move on the slopes of the Category 3 Bargota.
Marchante's gap opened enough for Linus Gerdemann (Milram) to see some worth in bridging across. Behind the pair, the peloton was fracturing despite the relatively moderate gradient of the climb. The start of the descent saw a change in the composition of the front pairing as Marchante gave way to Carlos Barredo (Quick Step).
Alas, the downhill run gave the peloton the momentum they needed and the escape was cancelled with five kilometres to go. Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) took the banner overhead as a cue to launch his bid for stage glory. The Russian opened a 50 metre gap, but just a kilometre later his attack had also been neutralized.
Caisse d'Epargne immediately took control of the run towards the final three kilometres as they sought to protect the race leader, Valverde. With two kilometres to go Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a dig, taking Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) and Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne).
The trio entered the final kilometre with an advantage as Wiggins gritted his teeth and held the gap at 50 metres. Hesjedal came to the front in time to lead through the right hand turn into the uphill finish. Unfortunately for the Canadian, the line was too far away and he was forced to lead out Wiggins and Uran. Wiggins, exhausted from his earlier effort, could do little as Uran surged past him on his right hand side.
But on the other side of the road Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was getting busy with his sprint, Oscar Freire (Rabobank) on his wheel. Uran looked across in time to see his team captain streak past and take victory by half a bike length over Freire.
Valverde and Freire shook hands immediately after the stage, a sign that Freire's relegation on stage one hasn't led to any grudge.
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5:53:40
|2
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:01
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|17
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Davide Vigano (Ital) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|25
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|29
|Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|30
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|31
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|39
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|43
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|46
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|47
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|50
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|54
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|56
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|57
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|58
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|61
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|63
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|65
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|66
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|67
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|74
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|75
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|77
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:24
|78
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:26
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|80
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|81
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:33
|84
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:54
|85
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|86
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|87
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|88
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:07
|89
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:30
|90
|Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:14
|91
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:24
|93
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|94
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|95
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|96
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|97
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|98
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:42
|99
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|102
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|103
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|104
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:30
|106
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:27
|107
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|108
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|109
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|110
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|111
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|112
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|113
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|114
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|115
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|116
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|117
|José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|120
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|122
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:47
|123
|Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|124
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|125
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|126
|Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|127
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:07:10
|129
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:12:02
|130
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
|132
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|133
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|134
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|135
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|136
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|137
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|138
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:12
|139
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|140
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|141
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|142
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|143
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|144
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|145
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|146
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|148
|Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:36
|149
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:14:48
|150
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|151
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|153
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|154
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|155
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|pts
|2
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|20
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|5
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|7
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|8
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|6
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|14
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|3
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|3
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|pts
|2
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|3
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|4
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|5
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|6
|David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|4
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Rabobank
|17:41:02
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:01
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Team Milram
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Française Des Jeux
|9
|Team Radioshack
|10
|Footon-Servetto
|11
|Quick Step
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Astana
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:24
|19
|Xacobeo Galicia
|20
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:49
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9:51:38
|2
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:01
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|15
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|23
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:40
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|29
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|35
|David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|37
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|38
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|39
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|44
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:41
|46
|Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|47
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|50
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|57
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|59
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|61
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|62
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|65
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|67
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|68
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|69
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:06
|70
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|71
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:47
|72
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:53
|73
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:10
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:21
|75
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:04
|76
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|77
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|78
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:22
|79
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|80
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:06:07
|81
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|82
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:10
|83
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:57
|84
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:07
|85
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|86
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:20
|87
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|0:07:22
|88
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|89
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|90
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:30
|91
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:59
|92
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:09
|93
|Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|94
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|96
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:09:20
|97
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:09:27
|98
|Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|99
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:41
|101
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|102
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|103
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:02
|104
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:57
|105
|Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:22
|106
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:11:23
|107
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:50
|108
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|109
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
|110
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:12:41
|111
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:13:00
|112
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:35
|113
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|114
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|115
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|116
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|117
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|119
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|120
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:26
|121
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|122
|José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:14:42
|124
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|125
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:15:52
|126
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|127
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|128
|Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:15:55
|129
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:16:18
|131
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:46
|132
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|133
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:18:08
|134
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:20:08
|135
|Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:20:32
|136
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:44
|137
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:10
|138
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
|139
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|140
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|141
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|142
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:22:20
|143
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|144
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|146
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:23:11
|147
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:56
|148
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|149
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|150
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:24:47
|152
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|153
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:19
|154
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:29
|155
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:30:13
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|pts
|2
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|40
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|16
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|9
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|11
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|8
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|16
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|6
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4
|20
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|22
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|23
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|20
|pts
|2
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|19
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|8
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|9
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|10
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|11
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|4
|12
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|2
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|15
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|16
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|17
|David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|pts
|2
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|6
|Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|7
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|8
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|10
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Team Radioshack
|29:34:57
|2
|Rabobank
|0:01:38
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Française Des Jeux
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Quick Step
|9
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:18
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:19
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:03
|14
|Footon-Servetto
|0:05:58
|15
|Astana
|0:06:59
|16
|Team Milram
|0:08:00
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:08
|19
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:23
|20
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:10:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy