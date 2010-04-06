Trending

Valverde outsprints Freire in Viana

Caisse d'Epargne captain remains in race lead

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates the stage win.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) outsprints Oscar Freire (Rabobank) for the stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Saxo Bank riders lead the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco peloton in action during stage two.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) in the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the break of the day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) remains in the race lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage two in Viana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rabobank leads the chase of the breakaway.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were two of three men in a key breakaway.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) retains his leader's jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) speaks to the media after the race.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Bubbly time for Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Spaniard Gonzalo Rabunal (Xacobeo Galicia) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Christian Meier (Garmin - Transitions) leads the metas volantes classification.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Meta Volantes classification leader Christian Meier (Garmin - Transitions)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Rabobank drives the peloton.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Haimar Zubeldia (Radioshack) sits behind a Lampre rider.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and his children.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the stage.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the day's break

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) in the break

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) racing during stage two.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
It's time for lunch for Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne), who rides in front of race leader, Alejandro Valverde.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Belgian Christophe Brandt (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
The peloton streams around a bend.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) won his second stage at the Tour of the Basque country, outsprinting Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) in Viana. While yesterday's sprint between Valverde and Freire resulted in the relegation of the Rabobank rider for deviating from his line, today's finale was devoid of controversy with Freire unable to come around Valverde in the closing metres.

With the stage victory, Valverde remains in the overall race lead.

The stage had earlier been shaped by a long three-man breakaway, including Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto). They jumped away over the over the top of the Alto de Humaran, the first climb of the stage after 20 kilometres, and the bunch let them quickly open a gap.

Of the three, Benitez was, surprisingly, the best placed overall, 2:40 behind Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), with Rogers and Txurruka both at 9:08.

Txurruka took the climber's points on the climbs as the three worked together and extended their lead to a maximum of 7:30.

The gap only began to fall on the tough second category Alto de Aldea climb, as a strong wind began to hurt the trio up front. Garmin and Rabobank also began to help Caisse d'Epargne, reducing the gap to 4:50. Benitez lost contact on the climb and so did Txurruka, before the latter re-joined Rogers.

The wind made the turbines on the hills turn at speed and also caused problems in the bunch. After the Aguilar de Codes climb and a passage through the finish line with 42 kilometres to go, a strong cross wind split the bunch into two echelons, causing panic amongst the riders as Rabobank showed their echelon experience.

The bunch came back together and began the final pursuit of Rogers and Txurruka. The gap came down rapidly and the race came back together with just less than 30 kilometres to go.

With the peloton back together the stampede into Viana saw a rapid reduction in the distance to go - several teams taking turns keeping the pace high. Saxo Bank, RadioShack, Garmin were all prominent at the front as the race closed rapidly on 10 kilometres to go.

A rise in the road sparked two changes in the race situation. Lampre and Columbia massed at the front, but Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucia-Cajasur) had other ideas entirely as he launched a bold solo move on the slopes of the Category 3 Bargota.

Marchante's gap opened enough for Linus Gerdemann (Milram) to see some worth in bridging across. Behind the pair, the peloton was fracturing despite the relatively moderate gradient of the climb. The start of the descent saw a change in the composition of the front pairing as Marchante gave way to Carlos Barredo (Quick Step).

Alas, the downhill run gave the peloton the momentum they needed and the escape was cancelled with five kilometres to go. Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) took the banner overhead as a cue to launch his bid for stage glory. The Russian opened a 50 metre gap, but just a kilometre later his attack had also been neutralized.

Caisse d'Epargne immediately took control of the run towards the final three kilometres as they sought to protect the race leader, Valverde. With two kilometres to go Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a dig, taking Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) and Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne).

The trio entered the final kilometre with an advantage as Wiggins gritted his teeth and held the gap at 50 metres. Hesjedal came to the front in time to lead through the right hand turn into the uphill finish. Unfortunately for the Canadian, the line was too far away and he was forced to lead out Wiggins and Uran. Wiggins, exhausted from his earlier effort, could do little as Uran surged past him on his right hand side.

But on the other side of the road Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was getting busy with his sprint, Oscar Freire (Rabobank) on his wheel. Uran looked across in time to see his team captain streak past and take victory by half a bike length over Freire.

Valverde and Freire shook hands immediately after the stage, a sign that Freire's relegation on stage one hasn't led to any grudge.

Full Results
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5:53:40
2Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:01
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
5Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
7Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
8Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
12David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
14Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
16Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
17Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
19Davide Vigano (Ital) Sky Professional Cycling Team
20Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
21Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
23Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
24Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
25Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
29Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
30Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
31Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
35Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
39Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
43Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
46Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
47Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
48David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
49Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
50Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
53Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
54Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
56Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
57Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
58Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
61Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
62Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
65Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
66Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
67Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
70Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
74Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
75Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
77Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:24
78José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:26
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
80David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
81Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
83Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:33
84Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:54
85Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:02
86Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
87Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
88Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:07
89Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:30
90Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:14
91Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:24
93Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
94Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
95Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
96Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
97Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
98Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:42
99Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
100Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
101Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
102Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
103Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
104Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
105Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:03:30
106Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:04:27
107Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
108Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
109Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
110Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
111Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
112Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
113David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
114Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
115Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
116Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
117José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
118Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
120Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
122Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:06:47
123Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
124Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
125Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
126Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
127Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
128Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:07:10
129Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:12:02
130Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
132Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
133Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
134Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
135Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
136Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
137Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
138Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:13:12
139Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
140Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
141Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
142Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
143Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
144Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
145Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
146Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
148Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:36
149Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:14:48
150Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
151Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
152Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
153Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
154Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
155Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne25pts
2Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank20
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia14
5Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions10
7Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo9
8Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha8
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
10Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank6
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
12David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne3
14Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions1

MV Bernedo ( km: 149)
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
3Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1

MV Viana ( km: 172)
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
3Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1

MV Torres del Rio ( km: 198)
1Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions3pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions2
3Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions1

Alto de Humaran ( 3ª, km: 20)
1Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3pts
2Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
3Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale1

Alto de San Cosme ( 3ª, km: 28)
1Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1

Alto de Orduña ( 1ª, km: 72)
1Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto10pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
4Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
5Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
6David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Alto de la Aldea ( 2ª, km: 154)
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
4Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Alto de Aguilar de Codes ( 3ª, km: 166)
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3pts
2Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Alto de Bargota ( 3ª, km: 209)
1José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1

Teams
1Rabobank17:41:02
2Caisse d'Epargne
3Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:01
4Team Katusha
5Team HTC - Columbia
6Team Milram
7Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Française Des Jeux
9Team Radioshack
10Footon-Servetto
11Quick Step
12Liquigas-Doimo
13Omega Pharma-Lotto
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Team Saxo Bank
16Astana
17Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Garmin - Transitions0:02:24
19Xacobeo Galicia
20Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:49

General classification after stage 2
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9:51:38
2Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:01
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
7Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
12Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
13Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
15Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
17Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
18Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
21Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
22Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
23Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
24Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:40
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
27Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
29David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
30Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
35David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
37Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
38Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
39Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
41Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
44Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:41
46Manuel Vázquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
47Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
50Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
51David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
57Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
58Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
59Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
60Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
61Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
62Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
65Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
67Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
68Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
69José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:06
70Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:09
71Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:47
72Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:53
73Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:10
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:04:21
75Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:04
76Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
77Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
78Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:22
79Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
80Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:06:07
81Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
82Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:06:10
83Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:06:57
84Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:07
85Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
86Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:07:20
87David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana0:07:22
88Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:58
89Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
90Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:30
91Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:59
92Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:09
93Aitor Pérez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
94Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
96Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:09:20
97Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:09:27
98Rafaél Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
99Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:34
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:41
101Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:00
102Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
103Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:02
104Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:10:57
105Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:22
106Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:11:23
107Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:50
108Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
109Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Team Milram
110Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:12:41
111Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:13:00
112Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:35
113Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
114Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
115Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
116David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
117Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
119Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
120Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:14:26
121Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
122José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
123Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:14:42
124Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
125Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:15:52
126Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
127Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
128Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:15:55
129Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:16:18
131Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:16:46
132Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
133Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:18:08
134Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:20:08
135Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:20:32
136Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:44
137Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:10
138Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
139Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
140Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
141Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
142Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:22:20
143Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
144Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
146Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:23:11
147Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:56
148Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
149Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
150Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:24:47
152Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
153Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:28:19
154Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:29
155Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:30:13

Points classification
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne50pts
2Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank40
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions24
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha20
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux16
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia14
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne12
9Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo9
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions8
13Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack8
14Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha7
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
16Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
17Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank6
18Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack4
20David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
21Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank3
22Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha2
23Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
1Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia20pts
2Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto19
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia12
5Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank4
8Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
9Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
10Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
11Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto4
12José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3
13Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack2
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2
15Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
16Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale1
17David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1

Sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions14pts
2Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia4
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions2
6Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
7Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
8Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
9Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions1
10Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack29:34:57
2Rabobank0:01:38
3Caisse d'Epargne
4Team Katusha0:01:39
5Team HTC - Columbia
6Française Des Jeux
7Team Saxo Bank
8Quick Step
9Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:18
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Liquigas-Doimo0:04:19
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:57
13Garmin - Transitions0:05:03
14Footon-Servetto0:05:58
15Astana0:06:59
16Team Milram0:08:00
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:08
19Xacobeo Galicia0:10:23
20Andalucia - Cajasur0:10:48

