Vuelta Ciclista a la Region Murcia past winners
1985-2012
|2012
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar
|2011
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2010
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|2009
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2006
|Santos Gonzalez (Spa) 3 Molinos Resort
|2005
|Koldo Gil (Spa) Liberty Seguros-Wurth
|2004
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Com.Valenciana-Kelme
|2003
|Javier Pascual Llorente (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|2002
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) U.S. Postal
|2001
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|2000
|David Canada (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1999
|Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
|1998
|Alberto Elli (Ita) Casino
|1997
|Juan Carlos Domínguez (Spa)
|1996
|Melchor Mauri (Spa)
|1995
|Adriano Baffi (Ita)
|1994
|Melchor Mauri (Spa)
|1993
|Carlos Galarreta (Spa)
|1992
|Alvaro Meija (Col)
|1991
|José-Luis Villanueva (Spa)
|1990
|Tom Cordes (Ned)
|1989
|Marino Alonso (Spa)
|1988
|Carlos Hernandez-Bailo (Spa)
|1987
|Pello Ruiz-Cabestany (Spa)
|1986
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1985
|José Recio (Spa)
