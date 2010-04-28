Vuelta Asturias past winners
1925-2009
2009 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Rock Racing
2008 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) LA MSS
2007 Koldo Gil Perez (Spa) Saunier Duval - Prodir
2006 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) T-Mobile Team
2005 Adolfo García Quesada (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004 Iban Mayo Diez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2003 Fabian Jeker (Swi) Milaneza-MSS
2002 Leonardo Piepoli (Ita) iBanesto.com
2001 Juan Carlos Dominguez (Spa) iBanesto.com
2000 Joseba Beloki (Spa) Festina
1999 Juan Carlos Dominguez (Spa) Vitalicio Seguros
1998 Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1997 Manuel Fernandez-Gines (Spa)
1996 Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1995 Beat Zberg (Swi)
1994 Abraham Olano (Spa)
1993 Erik Breukink (Ned)
1992 Alex Zülle (Swi)
1991 Pjotr Ugrumow (Let)
1990 Raul Alcala (Mex)
1989 Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned)
1988 Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1987 Inaki Gaston (Spa)
1986 J. Rodriguez Magro (Spa)
1985 Jesus Blanco-Villar (Spa)
1984 Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
1983 Pedro Munoz (Spa)
1982 Jesus Ibanez (Spa)
1981 Angel Arroyo (Spa)
1980 Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
1979 A. Fernandez-Blanco (Spa)
1978 E. Martinez-Heredia (Spa)
1977 Vicente Lopez-Carril (Spa)
1976 Santiago Lazcano (Spa)
1975 Miguel-Maria Lasa (Spa)
1974 Sentisteban (Spa)
1973 Jesus Manzaneque (Spa)
1972 Augustine Tamames (Spa)
1971 Edouardo Castello (Spa)
1970 Antonio Martos (Spa)
1969 Andres Oliva (Spa)
1968 Jesus Manzaneque (Spa)
1957 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1956 Hernan (Spa)
1955 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1954 Bernardo Ruiz (Spa)
1953 Antonio Gelabert (Spa)
1950 Miguel Gual (Spa)
1947 Emilio Rodriguez (Spa)
1928 Riccardo Mucio (Spa)
1927 Miguel Mucio (Spa)
1926 Riccardo Montero (Spa)
1925 Barruetabena (Spa)
