Vuelta a San Juan Stage 7 – Live Coverage

Androni-Sidermec lead the peloton at present but they have help waiting in the wings with UAE Team Emirates starting to move up as well. There are still over 80km to go but the peloton are not letting the break establish a healthy lead.

86km to go and the break hold their advantage at 1'44 as a gaggle of teams lead the charge at the front of the peloton.

The seven riders in the breakaway have 1:10 over the chase group and 1:35 over the main field.

It looks like Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Fundacion-Orbea) and Emiliano Contreras (Puertas de Cuyo) are no longer in the chase group. Amadid Castel (Panama), Leandro Velardez (Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk), Alexey Limaylla (Peru) are still chasing at just over a minute behind the lead group.

There is a seven-rider breakaway that formed during the opening lap: Andrea Garosio (Vini Zabu' KTM) Nathan Brown (Rally Cycling) Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) Riccardo Marchesini (Amore e Vita-Prodir) Leonardo Rodriguez (Municipalidad de Rawson) Higinio Lucero (Municipalidad de Rawson)

The peloton is racing 141km in on a San Juan circuit.