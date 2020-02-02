Vuelta a San Juan Stage 7 – Live Coverage

Live coverage
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Vuelta a San Juan. We'll have coverage of the seventh and final stage of the race where the peloton will race 141.3km in San Juan.
Androni-Sidermec lead the peloton at present but they have help waiting in the wings with UAE Team Emirates starting to move up as well. There are still over 80km to go but the peloton are not letting the break establish a healthy lead.
86km to go and the break hold their advantage at 1'44 as a gaggle of teams lead the charge at the front of the peloton.
The seven riders in the breakaway have 1:10 over the chase group and 1:35 over the main field.
It looks like Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Fundacion-Orbea) and Emiliano Contreras (Puertas de Cuyo) are no longer in the chase group.
Amadid Castel (Panama), Leandro Velardez (Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk), Alexey Limaylla (Peru) are still chasing at just over a minute behind the lead group.
There is a chase group at 57 seconds behind the leaders on the road:
Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Fundacion-Orbea)
Amadid Castel (Panama)
Emiliano Contreras (Puertas de Cuyo)
Leandro Velardez (Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk)
Alexey Limaylla (Peru)
There is a seven-rider breakaway that formed during the opening lap:
Andrea Garosio (Vini Zabu' KTM)
Nathan Brown (Rally Cycling)
Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
Riccardo Marchesini (Amore e Vita-Prodir)
Leonardo Rodriguez (Municipalidad de Rawson)
Higinio Lucero (Municipalidad de Rawson)
The peloton is racing 141km in on a San Juan circuit.
Good afternoon and welcome to stage 7 at the Vuelta a San Juan.
