Vuelta a San Juan Stage 3 – Live Coverage

Cobarrubia is still sitting in the hot seat after his early bench-mark performance of 21:09. Top 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:21:09 2 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:34 3 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:41 4 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:00:55 5 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:01:02

Also starting later in the day is Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was second in the time trial at the World Championships. Watch for a strong performance from him, too.

We can expect a strong performance from the Italian Filippo Ganna. He is a three-time individual pursuit world champion and bronze medallist in the time trial at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships held in Yorkshire. He is not racing for his trade team, Team Ineos, but rather for the Italian national team at the San Luis race.

The riders are racing on a flat course until they reach the base of the climb up to the Punta Negra Dam. The finishing straight away runs alongside the scenic dam with a mountainous backdrop.

Movistar's Johan Jacobs finished with a quick time, but slotted into third place at 41 seconds slower than Cobarrubia.

Argentina's Leonardo Cobarrubia (SEP de San Juan) has just beaten Tom Bohli's time by 34 seconds. He finished with a time of 21:09.

Some of the riders are not racing the time trial for a top placing in the stage or a strong performance, and are just cruising to the finish line on a regular road bike set-up.

Here are the current top 10 in the individual time trial standings with still well over half of the riders to go. Top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:43 2 Dario Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:00:59 3 Willian Muñoz (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:01:02 4 Efrain Toloza (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:01:09 5 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:13 6 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:01:27 7 Bolivar Espinosa (Pan) Panama 0:01:29 8 Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:01:36 9 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:01:41 10 Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:02:00

Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) has just set the new fastest time of 21:43

We are starting to get the first finishing times and it's Willian Muñoz (Colombia-GW Bicicletas) who currently has the fastest time of 22:45. Top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willian Muñoz (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:22:45 2 Efrain Toloza (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:00:07 3 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:11 4 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:00:25 5 Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:00:34

The time trial officially begun about 25 minutes ago as the first rider off was Ruben Simao (Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel) at 16:56 local time.

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) will be the last rider off the starting ramp today. He is leading the overall classification after winning the stage 2 bunch sprint. You can view the top 10 overall classification ahead of the time trial below. General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 7:15:10 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:04 4 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 5 Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:00:06 6 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 0:00:09 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10 9 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

Unfortunately, Alaphilippe was forced to pull out of the race today, and he will not start the stage 3 time trial, after suffering from stomach problems. You can read more about that here.

Last year, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won a road race on stage 2 that finished at the Punta Negra Dam. He then won the stage 3 time trial that was held in Pocito.

Unlike in previous years, the time trial today is not completely flat. The final part climbs to the Punta Negra Dam.

Today’s race is 15.5km against the clock starting in Ullum and finishing in Punta Negra. After the opening two sprint stages, the general classification contest will begin today.