Vuelta a San Juan stage 3 time trial start times

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage 2 sprint and took the overall lead at the 2020 Vuelta a San Juan.

The race for the overall classification will officially begin with the stage 3 individual time trial on Tuesday.

The 15.5km race against the clock starts in Ullum and finishes in Punta Negra.

Ruben Simao (Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel) will kick things off at 16:56 local time and Gaviria will be the last rider off the start ramp at 19:51 local time.