Trending

Kopecky wins inaugural Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas

Lotto Soudal rider beats Alice Barnes in sprint

The riders spray the champagne on the podium of the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas

The riders spray the champagne on the podium of the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas
(Image credit: Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana)

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) got her season off to a winning start with victory in the inaugural edition of the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas. The multi-discipline rider took a clear victory in the sprint finish, beating Canyon-SRAM’s Alice Barnes by almost a bike's length, with Kopecky's teammate Thi That Nguyen taking third.

Kopecky has been working hard on the track over the winter months, winning the Madison event with Jolien D’hoore at the penultimate round in Cambridge, New Zealand, and finishing second in the event in Hong Kong last month. Her main focus is the Track World Championships in Poland in March, but her track form has clearly transferred to the road.

Three years after reviving the men’s stage, organisers introduced a one-day women’s race to take place ahead of the final stage of the men’s event. Many of the top teams will not be starting their European season until the separately organised Setmana Valenciana stage race later this month, but the event still attracted some big hitters, including home team Movistar, Canyon-SRAM, Lotto Soudal and Bigla Pro Cycling.

The close to pan-flat 88.5km course, which would be the same for the men later in the day, took the riders from Paterna on the North West of Valencia, away from the city before returning for four laps around Valencia itself.

With the parcours, a sprint finished seemed a formality and the major teams looked to control the racing. On home roads, it was Movistar that did much of the work, with assistance from Lotto Soudal. There were some attempts at getting away, but nothing came to fruition. The one major mid-race skirmish was for the intermediate sprint with Ale Cipollini’s Jelena Eric taking the full points ahead of Silvia Zanardi.

Ultimately, the predicted sprint finish came with Kopecky converting her track form into a victory on the road, the first for the Lotto Soudal team this season.

Cyclingnews is proud to introduce the first episode of our Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:08:19
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
3Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
5Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
7Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
8Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
10Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
11Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
12Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
14Agnieta Francke (Ned) Belori Womens Team
15Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
16Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
17Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
18Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
19Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
20Nicola Juniper (GBr) Mexx Watersley Womens Cycling Team
21Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
22Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
23Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
24Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
25Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
26Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
27Nerea Nuno Inglesias (Spa) Rio Miera
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
29Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
30Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
31Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
33Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
34GAFINOVITZ ROTEM
35Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
36Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
37Sandra Dos Santos (Por) Eneicue Cycling Team
38Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
39Aida Nuno Palaco (Spa) Rio Miera
40Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
41Corinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx-Watersley Womens Cycling Team
42Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
43Diana Carolina Pe–uela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
44Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
45Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Mexx-Wattersley Womens Cycling Team
46Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
47Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
48Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
49Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
50Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
51Sandra Trevilla (Spa) Rio Miera
52Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Tactic Women Team
53Anais Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
54Irene Mendes Melgarejo (Spa) Rio Miera
55Alessia Bulerri (Ita) Eneicue Cycling Team
56Esther Meisels (Isr) Health Mate-Ladies Team
57Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
58Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
59Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
60Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicue Cycling Team
61Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
62Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
63Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
64Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:00:13
65Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
66Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
67Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Maritime Women Cycling
68Lisa Groothuesheidkamp (Ned) Mexx-Watersley Womens Cycling Team
69Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
70Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Tactic Women Team
71Andrea Fraile Mas (Spa) Eneicue Cycling Team
72Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
73Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Tactic Women Team
74Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
75Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Tactic Women Team
76Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
77Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:00:18
78Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
79Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicue Cycling Team0:00:20
80Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:54
81Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Eneicue Cycling Team0:01:33
82Jeniffer Alejandra Puentes Barragan (Col) Aleata-CC Farto0:01:39
83Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:02:23
84Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Womens Team0:02:34

Latest on Cyclingnews