Kopecky wins inaugural Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas
Lotto Soudal rider beats Alice Barnes in sprint
Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) got her season off to a winning start with victory in the inaugural edition of the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas. The multi-discipline rider took a clear victory in the sprint finish, beating Canyon-SRAM’s Alice Barnes by almost a bike's length, with Kopecky's teammate Thi That Nguyen taking third.
Kopecky has been working hard on the track over the winter months, winning the Madison event with Jolien D’hoore at the penultimate round in Cambridge, New Zealand, and finishing second in the event in Hong Kong last month. Her main focus is the Track World Championships in Poland in March, but her track form has clearly transferred to the road.
Three years after reviving the men’s stage, organisers introduced a one-day women’s race to take place ahead of the final stage of the men’s event. Many of the top teams will not be starting their European season until the separately organised Setmana Valenciana stage race later this month, but the event still attracted some big hitters, including home team Movistar, Canyon-SRAM, Lotto Soudal and Bigla Pro Cycling.
The close to pan-flat 88.5km course, which would be the same for the men later in the day, took the riders from Paterna on the North West of Valencia, away from the city before returning for four laps around Valencia itself.
With the parcours, a sprint finished seemed a formality and the major teams looked to control the racing. On home roads, it was Movistar that did much of the work, with assistance from Lotto Soudal. There were some attempts at getting away, but nothing came to fruition. The one major mid-race skirmish was for the intermediate sprint with Ale Cipollini’s Jelena Eric taking the full points ahead of Silvia Zanardi.
Ultimately, the predicted sprint finish came with Kopecky converting her track form into a victory on the road, the first for the Lotto Soudal team this season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:08:19
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|5
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|8
|Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|10
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|11
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|14
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Belori Womens Team
|15
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|16
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|17
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|18
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Mexx Watersley Womens Cycling Team
|21
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|22
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|23
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|24
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|25
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|26
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|27
|Nerea Nuno Inglesias (Spa) Rio Miera
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|30
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|31
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|33
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|34
|GAFINOVITZ ROTEM
|35
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|37
|Sandra Dos Santos (Por) Eneicue Cycling Team
|38
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Aida Nuno Palaco (Spa) Rio Miera
|40
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|41
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx-Watersley Womens Cycling Team
|42
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|43
|Diana Carolina Pe–uela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|45
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Mexx-Wattersley Womens Cycling Team
|46
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|47
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|48
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|49
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|50
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|51
|Sandra Trevilla (Spa) Rio Miera
|52
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Tactic Women Team
|53
|Anais Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|54
|Irene Mendes Melgarejo (Spa) Rio Miera
|55
|Alessia Bulerri (Ita) Eneicue Cycling Team
|56
|Esther Meisels (Isr) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|57
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|58
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|59
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicue Cycling Team
|61
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|62
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|63
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|64
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:00:13
|65
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|67
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Maritime Women Cycling
|68
|Lisa Groothuesheidkamp (Ned) Mexx-Watersley Womens Cycling Team
|69
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|70
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Tactic Women Team
|71
|Andrea Fraile Mas (Spa) Eneicue Cycling Team
|72
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|73
|Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Tactic Women Team
|74
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|75
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Tactic Women Team
|76
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|77
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:00:18
|78
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|79
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicue Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|80
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:54
|81
|Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Eneicue Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|82
|Jeniffer Alejandra Puentes Barragan (Col) Aleata-CC Farto
|0:01:39
|83
|Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:02:23
|84
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Womens Team
|0:02:34
