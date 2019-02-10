Izagirre wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
Groenewegen takes final stage victory
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the final stage of the Vuelta a Comunitat Valenciana. The Dutchman beat Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the bunch sprint, with stage 2 winner Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) rounding out the podium.
Astana’s Ion Izagirre secured overall victory, after avoiding a mass pile-up in the peloton at the end of the stage, seven seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
It was a close-run thing at the finish line, with the top three separated by centimetres. The trio of sprinters was among a small group of riders who were at the head of the peloton in the final kilometre, thus avoiding the pile-up that took the majority out of the running for the stage win.
Coming around the final corner and on to the finishing straight, Groenewegen was perhaps the worst-positioned man of the big-name sprinters at the head of the group.
But with Kristoff and Trentin looking to contest the win in the closing metres, the Dutchman timed his burst from Nacer Bouhanni’s (Cofidis) wheel to just about pip the duo to the line.
How it happened
The final stage of the race, extremely short at 88km and pan flat, was always bound to bring a sprint finish. That didn’t deter a group of riders from chancing their arm in the breakaway, though.
Four riders got away after around 10km of racing, with Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Gotzon Martin (Euskadi), and Alexey Kurbatov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) escaping before Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) joined them soon after.
Their gap maxed out at just over two minutes, but there was never any danger of them staying away until the end. Still, the peloton kept them on a short leash for much of the day, with the gap to the break held within 30 seconds to a minute inside the final 50km.
The peloton, of course, didn’t want to make the catch too early and risk counter-attacks ruining their sprint opportunities. Jumbo-Visma and Team Sky led the charge at the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, eventually bringing the break back with 12km to go.
It looked set for a mass sprint showdown until a crash in the middle of the peloton put paid to the hopes of many. The GC victory of Izagirre was assured though, with the pile-up coming within the final 3km. However, the Spaniard was one of a few that avoided hitting the tarmac.
Still, a number of sprinters avoided the carnage to contest the win. Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) led the small group onto the final straight, with his teammate Matteo Trentin perfectly positioned in his wheel.
Kristoff and Bouhanni lay just behind, while Groenewegen was the seventh man in line. As Kristoff and Trentin launched their sprint to the line, the Dutchman rode Bouhanni’s wheel before powering around the group in the closing metres to take what seemed an unlikely win just seconds before. The win was his first of the season and put the disappointment of stage 2 well and truly behind him.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50:17
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|7
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|11
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|14
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|15
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|27
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|28
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|29
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|31
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|32
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|39
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|40
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|44
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|51
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|54
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|55
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|56
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|57
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|60
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|61
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|65
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|68
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|69
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|72
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|73
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|78
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|79
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|82
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|84
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|85
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|86
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|88
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|90
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|91
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|93
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|94
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|97
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|98
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|100
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|101
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|103
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|104
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|106
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|107
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|108
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|109
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|111
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|114
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|117
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|120
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|00:02:19
|121
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|122
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|123
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|124
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|126
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|129
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|130
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|134
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|135
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|136
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|137
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|138
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|139
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|140
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|141
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|142
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|143
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|144
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|146
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|00:04:25
|147
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|148
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|149
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|150
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|151
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|6
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|11
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|5
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|4
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|DNF
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:30:51
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Euskadi Basque Country
|6
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|W52-FC Porto
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|CCC Team
|14
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|Equipo Euskadi
|18
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|19
|Team Sky
|20
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Burgos-BH
|22
|Direct Energie
|23
|Rally UHC Cycling
|24
|Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:08:44
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:18
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:33
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:34
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|13
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:06
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:14
|15
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:17
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:27
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:50
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|23
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:58
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|25
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:17
|28
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:02:19
|29
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|30
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:30
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:35
|32
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:37
|33
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:48
|34
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:54
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:03
|36
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:06
|37
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:16
|38
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:23
|39
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:42
|40
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:45
|41
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:56
|42
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:04:01
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:08
|44
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:27
|45
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:04:28
|46
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:51
|47
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:05:03
|48
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|50
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:58
|51
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:01
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:02
|53
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:06:05
|54
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:31
|55
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:38
|56
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:06:48
|57
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:01
|58
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:11
|59
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:19
|60
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|61
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:07:44
|62
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:47
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:54
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|65
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:23
|66
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:08:25
|67
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:43
|68
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:47
|69
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:07
|70
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:10
|71
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:12
|72
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|73
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:09:24
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:55
|75
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:00
|76
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:09
|77
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|78
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:26
|79
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:37
|80
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:45
|81
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:10:46
|82
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:54
|83
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:11:06
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:12:00
|85
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:31
|86
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:34
|87
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:13:13
|88
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:21
|89
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:13:39
|90
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:52
|91
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:14:49
|92
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:02
|93
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:15:31
|94
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:08
|95
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:16:22
|96
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:16:52
|97
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:56
|98
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:01
|99
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:34
|100
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:29
|101
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:41
|102
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:50
|103
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:07
|104
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:33
|105
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:34
|106
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:53
|108
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:21
|109
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:26
|110
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:21:27
|111
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:01
|112
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:07
|113
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:14
|114
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:30
|115
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:06
|116
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:18
|117
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:25:05
|118
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:40
|119
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:25:50
|120
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:26:00
|121
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:12
|122
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:16
|123
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:26:54
|124
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:03
|125
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:27:22
|126
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:27:58
|127
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:29:08
|128
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:14
|129
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:32
|130
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:52
|131
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:31:02
|132
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:07
|133
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:32:05
|134
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:32:53
|135
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:33:36
|136
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:19
|137
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:36:44
|138
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:38:24
|139
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:39:32
|140
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:40:44
|141
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|0:40:59
|142
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:41:35
|143
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:46:08
|144
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:43
|145
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:47:30
|146
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:48:34
|147
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:51:30
|148
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:54:42
|149
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:58:45
|150
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:58:50
|151
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:59:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|41
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|4
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|12
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|6
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|6
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|14
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|15
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|16
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|2
|17
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|18
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|20
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|21
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|1
|22
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|16:09:50
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|16:10:01
|3
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:10:29
|4
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|16:11:10
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16:11:50
|6
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16:12:00
|7
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|16:12:07
|8
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:12:26
|9
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16:12:40
|10
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|16:12:45
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16:14:42
|12
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|16:16:28
|13
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|16:17:09
|14
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|16:17:57
|15
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|16:18:08
|16
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|16:19:03
|17
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:19:21
|18
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|16:19:50
|19
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|16:21:15
|20
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|16:21:57
|21
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|16:24:15
|22
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|16:25:36
|23
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:27:34
|24
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:28:18
|25
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16:30:51
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|16:30:58
|27
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|16:31:50
|28
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|16:34:24
|29
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|16:34:44
|30
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|16:35:38
|31
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|16:37:58
|32
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16:38:36
|33
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|16:40:49
|34
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|16:45:28
|35
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|16:48:16
|36
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|16:49:28
|37
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16:50:19
|38
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|16:57:18
|39
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17:00:14
|40
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|17:03:26
|41
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|17:07:34
|42
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17:08:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|48:27:22
|2
|Team Sky
|48:29:47
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|48:30:55
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|48:31:13
|5
|CCC Team
|48:31:14
|6
|Movistar Team
|48:32:47
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48:33:50
|8
|Dimension Data
|48:34:54
|9
|Equipo Euskadi
|48:34:56
|10
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|48:35:40
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48:37:44
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|48:37:59
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|48:38:46
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country
|48:39:17
|15
|W52-FC Porto
|48:39:32
|16
|Burgos-BH
|48:41:52
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48:42:43
|18
|Direct Energie
|48:43:12
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48:43:39
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|48:44:02
|21
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|48:45:10
|22
|Israel Cycling Academy
|48:46:01
|23
|Rally UHC Cycling
|48:47:37
|24
|Kometa Cycling Team
|48:47:43
