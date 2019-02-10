Trending

Izagirre wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Groenewegen takes final stage victory

The final podium (L-R) Alejandro Valverde, Ion Izagirre, Pello Bilbao

Ion Izagirre riding in the bunch

Race leader Ion Izagirre (Astana)

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)

Ben King (Dimension Data)

Astana lead the peloton with help from Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma keep a high pace in the bunch

Astana protect race leader Ion Izagirre

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)

Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Enrico Gasparotto moves up the peloton

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

The high pace caused some splits

The jersey wearers after the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

The Katusha-Alpecin team cross the line after being caught up a crash in the final kilometre

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)

Diego Rosa (Team Sky)

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

The breakaway led by Alexis Gougeard

The peloton riding through Valencia

The peloton

A group chases the main peloton

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Ion Izagirre (Astana)

Alexis Gougeard chases down the breakaway

Alejandro Valverde finished second overall

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

Merhawi Kudus (Astana)

Ion Izagirre and Sonny Colbrelli

All smiles from Alejandro Valverde

Omar Fraile (Astana)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Ion Izagirre rides to the start of stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Harry Tanfield is picked up off the ground after a crash early on

Three riders get away to start the breakaway

The taste of success for Ion Izagirre

Ion Izagirre clinks bottles with Alejandro Valverde

Diego Rubio won the mountains classification

Astana won the team competition

Dylan Groenewegen waves to the crowd

Ion Izagirre finishes the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Ion Izagirre gets his yellow jersey

Dylan Groenwegen sprays the champagne on the podium

The sprinters round the final corner on stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Dylan Groenwegen celebrates his first victory of 2019

Dylan Groenewegen dives for victory

Jumbo-Visma leads the peloton

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the final stage of the Vuelta a Comunitat Valenciana. The Dutchman beat Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the bunch sprint, with stage 2 winner Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) rounding out the podium.

Astana’s Ion Izagirre secured overall victory, after avoiding a mass pile-up in the peloton at the end of the stage, seven seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

It was a close-run thing at the finish line, with the top three separated by centimetres. The trio of sprinters was among a small group of riders who were at the head of the peloton in the final kilometre, thus avoiding the pile-up that took the majority out of the running for the stage win.

Coming around the final corner and on to the finishing straight, Groenewegen was perhaps the worst-positioned man of the big-name sprinters at the head of the group.

But with Kristoff and Trentin looking to contest the win in the closing metres, the Dutchman timed his burst from Nacer Bouhanni’s (Cofidis) wheel to just about pip the duo to the line.

How it happened

The final stage of the race, extremely short at 88km and pan flat, was always bound to bring a sprint finish. That didn’t deter a group of riders from chancing their arm in the breakaway, though.

Four riders got away after around 10km of racing, with Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Gotzon Martin (Euskadi), and Alexey Kurbatov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) escaping before Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) joined them soon after.

Their gap maxed out at just over two minutes, but there was never any danger of them staying away until the end. Still, the peloton kept them on a short leash for much of the day, with the gap to the break held within 30 seconds to a minute inside the final 50km.

The peloton, of course, didn’t want to make the catch too early and risk counter-attacks ruining their sprint opportunities. Jumbo-Visma and Team Sky led the charge at the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, eventually bringing the break back with 12km to go.

It looked set for a mass sprint showdown until a crash in the middle of the peloton put paid to the hopes of many. The GC victory of Izagirre was assured though, with the pile-up coming within the final 3km. However, the Spaniard was one of a few that avoided hitting the tarmac.

Still, a number of sprinters avoided the carnage to contest the win. Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) led the small group onto the final straight, with his teammate Matteo Trentin perfectly positioned in his wheel.

Kristoff and Bouhanni lay just behind, while Groenewegen was the seventh man in line. As Kristoff and Trentin launched their sprint to the line, the Dutchman rode Bouhanni’s wheel before powering around the group in the closing metres to take what seemed an unlikely win just seconds before. The win was his first of the season and put the disappointment of stage 2 well and truly behind him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:50:17
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
7Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
10Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
11Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
14Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
15Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
23Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
24Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
26Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
27Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
28Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
29Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
31Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
32Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
34Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
37Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
39Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
40Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
43Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
44Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
45Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
46Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
47Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
48Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
49Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
50Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
51Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
52Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
54Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
56João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
57Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
59Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
60Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
61Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
63Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
64Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
65Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
68Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
69David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
72Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
73Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
75Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
78Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
79Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
80Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
81Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
82Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
83Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
84Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
85Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
86Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
87Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
88Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
90Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
91Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
92Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
93Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
94Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
96Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
97Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
98Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
99Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
100Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
101Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
102Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
103Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
104Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
105Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
106Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
107Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
108Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
109Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
110Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
111Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
114Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
115Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
116Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
117Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
120Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data00:02:19
121Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
122David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
123Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
124Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
126Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
127Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
129Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
130Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
131Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
132Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
133Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
134José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
135Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
136Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
137Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
138Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
139Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
140Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
141Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
142Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
143Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
144Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
146Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi00:04:25
147Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
148Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
149Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
150Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
151Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma25pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates20
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott16
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
6Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team10
7Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy9
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
10Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
11Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto5
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country4
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team3
14Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie2
15Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1
DNFMerhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
DNFHarry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDiego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma5:30:51
2Bahrain-Merida
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Astana Pro Team
5Euskadi Basque Country
6Israel Cycling Academy
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Movistar Team
9W52-FC Porto
10AG2R La Mondiale
11UAE Team Emirates
12Kometa Cycling Team
13CCC Team
14Gazprom–Rusvelo
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Dimension Data
17Equipo Euskadi
18Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
19Team Sky
20Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Burgos-BH
22Direct Energie
23Rally UHC Cycling
24Katusha-Alpecin

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team16:08:44
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
3Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:16
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
7Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:33
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:34
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:46
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:48
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:57
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:59
13Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:01:06
14Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:14
15David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:15
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:17
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:01:27
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:46
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:01:50
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:51
23Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:58
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:02:02
25Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:17
28Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:02:19
29Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:02:26
30Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:02:30
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:35
32Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:37
33Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:48
34Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:54
35José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:03
36Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:06
37Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:16
38Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:23
39Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:42
40Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:03:45
41Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:56
42Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:04:01
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:08
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:27
45Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:04:28
46Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:51
47Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:05:03
48Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:47
50Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:58
51Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:01
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:02
53Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:06:05
54Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:31
55Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:38
56Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:06:48
57Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:01
58Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:11
59Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:19
60Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
61Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:07:44
62Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:47
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:54
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
65Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:08:23
66Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:08:25
67Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:43
68Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:47
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:07
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:10
71Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:12
72Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:09:13
73João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:09:24
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:55
75Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:00
76Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:09
77Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:10:19
78Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:26
79Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:37
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:45
81Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:10:46
82Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:10:54
83Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:11:06
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:12:00
85Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:31
86Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:34
87José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:13:13
88Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:13:21
89Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:13:39
90Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:52
91Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:14:49
92Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:02
93Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:15:31
94Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:08
95Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:16:22
96Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:16:52
97Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:56
98Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:17:01
99Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:34
100Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:18:29
101Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:41
102David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:50
103Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:07
104Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:19:33
105Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:34
106Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
107Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:53
108Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:21
109Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:26
110Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:21:27
111Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:01
112Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:07
113Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:14
114Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:30
115Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:06
116Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:18
117Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:25:05
118Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:25:40
119Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:25:50
120Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:26:00
121Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:12
122Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:16
123Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:26:54
124Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:03
125Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:27:22
126Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:58
127Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto0:29:08
128Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:14
129Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:32
130Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:52
131Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:31:02
132Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:07
133Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:32:05
134Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:32:53
135Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:33:36
136Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:19
137Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:36:44
138Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:38:24
139Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:39:32
140Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:40:44
141Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data0:40:59
142Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:41:35
143Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:46:08
144Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:43
145Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:47:30
146Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:48:34
147Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:51:30
148Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:54:42
149Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:58:45
150Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:58:50
151Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:59:46

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH41pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale18
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
4João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto12
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country6
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
11Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
13Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
14Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy2
15Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country2
16Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto2
17Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
18Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1
21Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country1
22Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi16:09:50
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo16:10:01
3Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin16:10:29
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team16:11:10
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16:11:50
6Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise16:12:00
7Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane16:12:07
8Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:12:26
9Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16:12:40
10Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country16:12:45
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling16:14:42
12Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi16:16:28
13Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi16:17:09
14Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team16:17:57
15João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto16:18:08
16Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team16:19:03
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team16:19:21
18Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo16:19:50
19Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi16:21:15
20José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH16:21:57
21Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country16:24:15
22Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane16:25:36
23David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:27:34
24Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin16:28:18
25Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise16:30:51
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie16:30:58
27Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie16:31:50
28Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky16:34:24
29Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country16:34:44
30Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo16:35:38
31Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy16:37:58
32Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise16:38:36
33Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane16:40:49
34Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team16:45:28
35Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team16:48:16
36Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team16:49:28
37Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise16:50:19
38Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi16:57:18
39Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH17:00:14
40Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team17:03:26
41Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo17:07:34
42Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH17:08:30

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team48:27:22
2Team Sky48:29:47
3Mitchelton-Scott48:30:55
4Bahrain-Merida48:31:13
5CCC Team48:31:14
6Movistar Team48:32:47
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits48:33:50
8Dimension Data48:34:54
9Equipo Euskadi48:34:56
10Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane48:35:40
11Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise48:37:44
12Katusha-Alpecin48:37:59
13AG2R La Mondiale48:38:46
14Euskadi Basque Country48:39:17
15W52-FC Porto48:39:32
16Burgos-BH48:41:52
17Team Jumbo-Visma48:42:43
18Direct Energie48:43:12
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA48:43:39
20UAE Team Emirates48:44:02
21Gazprom–Rusvelo48:45:10
22Israel Cycling Academy48:46:01
23Rally UHC Cycling48:47:37
24Kometa Cycling Team48:47:43

