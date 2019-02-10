Image 1 of 51 The final podium (L-R) Alejandro Valverde, Ion Izagirre, Pello Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 51 Ion Izagirre riding in the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 51 Race leader Ion Izagirre (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 51 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 51 Ben King (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 51 Astana lead the peloton with help from Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 51 Jumbo-Visma keep a high pace in the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 51 Astana protect race leader Ion Izagirre (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 51 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 51 Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 51 Enrico Gasparotto moves up the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 51 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 51 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 51 The high pace caused some splits (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 51 The jersey wearers after the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 51 The Katusha-Alpecin team cross the line after being caught up a crash in the final kilometre (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 51 Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 51 Diego Rosa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 51 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 51 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 51 The breakaway led by Alexis Gougeard (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 51 The peloton riding through Valencia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 51 The peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 51 A group chases the main peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 51 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 51 Ion Izagirre (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 51 Alexis Gougeard chases down the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 51 Alejandro Valverde finished second overall (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 51 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 51 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 51 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 51 Merhawi Kudus (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 51 Ion Izagirre and Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 51 All smiles from Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 51 Omar Fraile (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 51 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 51 Ion Izagirre rides to the start of stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 51 Harry Tanfield is picked up off the ground after a crash early on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 51 Three riders get away to start the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 51 The taste of success for Ion Izagirre (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 51 Ion Izagirre clinks bottles with Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 51 Diego Rubio won the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 51 Astana won the team competition (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 51 Dylan Groenewegen waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 51 Ion Izagirre finishes the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 51 Ion Izagirre gets his yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 51 Dylan Groenwegen sprays the champagne on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 51 The sprinters round the final corner on stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 51 Dylan Groenwegen celebrates his first victory of 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 50 of 51 Dylan Groenewegen dives for victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 51 Jumbo-Visma leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the final stage of the Vuelta a Comunitat Valenciana. The Dutchman beat Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the bunch sprint, with stage 2 winner Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) rounding out the podium.

Astana’s Ion Izagirre secured overall victory, after avoiding a mass pile-up in the peloton at the end of the stage, seven seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

It was a close-run thing at the finish line, with the top three separated by centimetres. The trio of sprinters was among a small group of riders who were at the head of the peloton in the final kilometre, thus avoiding the pile-up that took the majority out of the running for the stage win.

Coming around the final corner and on to the finishing straight, Groenewegen was perhaps the worst-positioned man of the big-name sprinters at the head of the group.

But with Kristoff and Trentin looking to contest the win in the closing metres, the Dutchman timed his burst from Nacer Bouhanni’s (Cofidis) wheel to just about pip the duo to the line.

How it happened

The final stage of the race, extremely short at 88km and pan flat, was always bound to bring a sprint finish. That didn’t deter a group of riders from chancing their arm in the breakaway, though.

Four riders got away after around 10km of racing, with Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Gotzon Martin (Euskadi), and Alexey Kurbatov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) escaping before Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) joined them soon after.

Their gap maxed out at just over two minutes, but there was never any danger of them staying away until the end. Still, the peloton kept them on a short leash for much of the day, with the gap to the break held within 30 seconds to a minute inside the final 50km.

The peloton, of course, didn’t want to make the catch too early and risk counter-attacks ruining their sprint opportunities. Jumbo-Visma and Team Sky led the charge at the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, eventually bringing the break back with 12km to go.

It looked set for a mass sprint showdown until a crash in the middle of the peloton put paid to the hopes of many. The GC victory of Izagirre was assured though, with the pile-up coming within the final 3km. However, the Spaniard was one of a few that avoided hitting the tarmac.

Still, a number of sprinters avoided the carnage to contest the win. Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) led the small group onto the final straight, with his teammate Matteo Trentin perfectly positioned in his wheel.

Kristoff and Bouhanni lay just behind, while Groenewegen was the seventh man in line. As Kristoff and Trentin launched their sprint to the line, the Dutchman rode Bouhanni’s wheel before powering around the group in the closing metres to take what seemed an unlikely win just seconds before. The win was his first of the season and put the disappointment of stage 2 well and truly behind him.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:50:17 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 7 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 10 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 12 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 14 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 15 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 23 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 24 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 27 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 28 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 29 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 31 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 32 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 39 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 40 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 44 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 49 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 50 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 51 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 54 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 55 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 56 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 57 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 60 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 61 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 64 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 65 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 68 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 69 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 72 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 73 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 76 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 78 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 79 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 82 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 83 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 84 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 85 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 86 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 87 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 88 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 90 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 91 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 93 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 94 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 96 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 97 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 98 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 99 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 100 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 101 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 103 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 104 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 106 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 107 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 108 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 109 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 110 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 111 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 114 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 117 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 120 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 00:02:19 121 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 122 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 123 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 124 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 126 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 129 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 131 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 134 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 135 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 136 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 137 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 138 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 139 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 140 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 141 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 142 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 143 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 144 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 146 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 00:04:25 147 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 148 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 149 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 150 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 151 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 20 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 16 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 6 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 10 7 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 10 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 11 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 5 12 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 4 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 3 14 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 2 15 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 DNF Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team DNF Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 5:30:51 2 Bahrain-Merida 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Euskadi Basque Country 6 Israel Cycling Academy 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Movistar Team 9 W52-FC Porto 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 UAE Team Emirates 12 Kometa Cycling Team 13 CCC Team 14 Gazprom–Rusvelo 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Dimension Data 17 Equipo Euskadi 18 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 19 Team Sky 20 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Burgos-BH 22 Direct Energie 23 Rally UHC Cycling 24 Katusha-Alpecin

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16:08:44 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:16 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:18 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:33 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:34 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:46 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:57 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:59 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:06 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:14 15 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:15 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:17 17 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:27 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:45 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:46 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:50 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:51 23 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:58 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:02:02 25 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:17 28 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:02:19 29 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:26 30 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:30 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:35 32 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:37 33 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:48 34 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:54 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:03 36 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:06 37 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:16 38 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:23 39 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:42 40 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:45 41 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:56 42 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:04:01 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:08 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:27 45 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:04:28 46 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:51 47 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:05:03 48 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 50 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:58 51 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:01 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:02 53 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:06:05 54 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:31 55 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:38 56 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:06:48 57 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:01 58 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:11 59 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:19 60 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 61 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:07:44 62 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:47 63 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:54 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 65 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:23 66 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:08:25 67 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:43 68 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:47 69 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:07 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:10 71 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:12 72 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:09:13 73 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:09:24 74 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:55 75 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:00 76 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:09 77 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:19 78 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:26 79 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:37 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:45 81 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:10:46 82 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:10:54 83 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:11:06 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:12:00 85 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:31 86 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:34 87 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:13:13 88 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:21 89 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:13:39 90 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:52 91 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:14:49 92 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:02 93 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:15:31 94 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:08 95 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:16:22 96 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:16:52 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:56 98 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:01 99 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:34 100 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:29 101 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:41 102 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:50 103 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:07 104 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:19:33 105 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:34 106 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 107 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:53 108 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:21 109 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:26 110 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:21:27 111 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:01 112 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:07 113 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:14 114 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:30 115 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:06 116 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:18 117 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:25:05 118 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:40 119 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:50 120 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:26:00 121 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:12 122 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:16 123 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:26:54 124 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:03 125 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:27:22 126 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:27:58 127 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:29:08 128 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:14 129 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:32 130 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:52 131 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:31:02 132 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:07 133 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:32:05 134 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:32:53 135 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:33:36 136 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:19 137 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:36:44 138 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:38:24 139 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:32 140 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:40:44 141 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 0:40:59 142 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:41:35 143 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:46:08 144 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:43 145 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:47:30 146 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:48:34 147 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:51:30 148 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:54:42 149 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:58:45 150 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:58:50 151 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:59:46

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 41 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 18 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 4 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 12 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 6 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 13 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 14 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 2 15 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 2 16 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 2 17 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 18 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1 20 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 21 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 1 22 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 16:09:50 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 16:10:01 3 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 16:10:29 4 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 16:11:10 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 16:11:50 6 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16:12:00 7 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16:12:07 8 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:12:26 9 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16:12:40 10 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 16:12:45 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 16:14:42 12 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 16:16:28 13 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 16:17:09 14 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 16:17:57 15 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 16:18:08 16 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 16:19:03 17 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 16:19:21 18 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 16:19:50 19 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 16:21:15 20 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 16:21:57 21 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 16:24:15 22 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16:25:36 23 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:27:34 24 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 16:28:18 25 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16:30:51 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 16:30:58 27 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 16:31:50 28 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 16:34:24 29 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 16:34:44 30 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 16:35:38 31 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 16:37:58 32 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16:38:36 33 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16:40:49 34 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 16:45:28 35 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 16:48:16 36 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 16:49:28 37 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16:50:19 38 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 16:57:18 39 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 17:00:14 40 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 17:03:26 41 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 17:07:34 42 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 17:08:30