Vuelta a España stage 11 Live - Hilly route could ignite a GC battle in Galicia

Refresh

Of course, we couldn't go a whole stage in Galicia without talking about some of their cuisine, and with the stage starting and finishing in Padrón, we had to mention the peppers!

La Vuelta sharing some views of the incredible Galician scenery on show during stage 11. 👋 Hola Padrón! More spectacular views from today's stage👋 🫑 ¡Hola Padrón! Qué vistas más espectaculares nos está regalando la etapa hoy. #LaVuelta24 | @Turgalicia | @Xunta pic.twitter.com/UPWhUFcEVJAugust 28, 2024

Adam Yates holds the jersey currently, tied on 22 points with green jersey owner Wout van Aert. Primož Roglič is four points further back on 18 alongside David Gaudu. Jay Vine sits in fifth, on 17 points. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of climbing, let's quickly recap the KOM standings.

KOM (Puerto Aguasantas) Meurisse took the maximum five points on the climb, with Frigo and Guillaume Martin picking up three and one points, respectively.

A quick bike change for Ben O'Connor. He seems very calm as he hops off one bike and takes another from the team mechanic.

The gap back the peloton has gone out to over six minutes now.

Meurisse has made his move look effortless. He sits just over a minute ahead the rest of the breakaway.

Just when it looked like the break was calming down, Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) pushes on up the climb. No one else has followed the Belgian, so he's climbing on his own currently.

It looks like our breakaway is set for today. Livyns has been tagged, so it brings us to 39 riders. They hold a three minute lead on the peloton.

Another group of five riders are attempting to bridge across the the leading pack. It includes George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) who sits at just 9:50 down on the red jersey.

Arjen Livyns has accelerated away from the leading pack. He's at the foot of the Puerto Aguasantas (5.6km at 6.1%) and leads by seven seconds.

A crash for Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian caught his wheel on the edge of the road. He's back on his bike but looking quite sheepish.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is the breakaway rider with the best positioning in the GC standings. He sits at 12:23.

Campenaerts has been caught by the two chasing groups. There's now a lead group of at least 30 riders, but it's not quite done and dusted just yet.

The race passes through the finish line for the first of three times, still the break isn't set in stone.

100km to go 10km to the foot of our next climb, the Puerto Aguasantas.

It's pretty chaotic at the front of the race right now, several groups trying to make their moves stick.

Attacks aplenty from the peloton. It's keeping the pace high, and making it hard for a break to truly snap the elastic of the bunch.

The gap from Campenaerts to the peloton is now 40 seconds. The chasing group of eight riders are close to making contact with the Belgian.

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), who has been very active today, is attempting to join up with the Belgian. There's a small group off the front including the Ecuadorian and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis). (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman is tagged. Campenaerts leads by 30 seconds now.

Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) has set off in chase, sitting halfway between the leader and the bunch.

The TT specialist holds a lead of 19 seconds currently.

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) swiftly attacks on the descent. Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and Casper Pedersen (T-Rex Quick-Step) attempted to stick with him but were quickly caught.

KOM (Puerto San Xusto) Frigo takes the maximum three points at the summit, with Berrade and Rubén Fernández (Cofidis) taking two and one points, respectively. Moments later though, and the bunch have reeled all the attackers in once again.

Fine margins between the bunch and the attackers currently. We've had more accelerations now, with Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) one of the riders to make the move.

Chris Harper (Team Jayco AlUla) has been forced to abandon the race.

He's currently tailed by Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek), Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Louis Meintjes (Intermaché-Wanty) and Urko Berrade (Equipo Kern Pharma) who sit 10 seconds behind the lone leader.

Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) holds a 20 second lead on the peloton.

130km to go More attacks on the slopes of Puerto San Xusto.

Just to bring everyone up to speed on the overall standings, Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) leads the way with a 3:53 gap over Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) sits in third on 4:32, with Enric Mas (Movistar) just three seconds back in fourth. Mikel Landa (5:17), Florian Lipowitz (5:29), Adam Yates (5:30), Felix Gall (s.t), Carlos Rodríguez (6:00) and David Gaudu (6:32) round out the top-10.

Another set of attacks on the climb, but nothing is sticking so far.

The peloton, altogether still, has reached the base of the Puerto San Xusto.

The small group of riders that attempted to form a breakaway was actually eight-man strong, however they've since been reeled in.

Strangely, the stage will go through the finish line for the first time today after just 67km. They'll then take in a 36.7km loop that includes the Puerto Aguasantas, followed by a 61.9km loop that includes both the Puerto Aguasantas and Puerto Cruxeiras climbs.

Five riders have managed to force a small break.

Still no signs of a clear cut break. Lots of teams battling for it, but no one's managed to make a move stick.

The foot of the first categorised climb of the day is 17km down the road. At 10.2km in distance and an average gradient of 4.2%, the Puerto San Xusto is only a third-category climb and isn't likely to be too challenging for the bunch.

Next to try their luck is Pablo Castrillo, but it's not to be for the Equipo Kern Pharma rider just yet.

We're already 7km through the stage, with a high pace being set as riders vie for the breakaway.

DSM-Firmenich PostNL's Julius van den Berg is the first to make an attack but he's swiftly reeled in.

And the official start is given. We're racing!

While we wait for the flag drop, here's how yesterday's stage unfolded. Vuelta a España: Wout van Aert solidifies green jersey with stage 10 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's stage 11 getting underway moments ago... ➡ Stage 1️⃣1️⃣ is underway! Is it another day for the breakaway or will the peloton keep it under control? 🔥... there's 166km to find out!➡ ¡La etapa 1⃣1⃣ está en marcha! ¿Será día para la fuga o para el pelotón? 🔥 ¡166 km para descubrirlo!#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/vxPch1TtJiAugust 28, 2024

It means that there are 156 riders, out of an original 176, left in the race.

We've had three casualties this morning ahead of the stage start. Both Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek) and Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) have tested positive for COVID-19. Whilst Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty) abandoned the race due to knee pain from his crash on stage 9.

There's 5.8km of neutralised road before the flag is dropped.

The riders have gone for their unofficial start for stage 11.

We might've predicted it being a day for the breakaway or the GC men, but don't write off Wout van Aert making it a fourth, and a back-to-back, stage win in Padrón later if he manages to keep pace on the climbs. These fans certainly aren't doubting him! WonderWout fans are out in force… can he make it 4️⃣ today? 👀🎨 Los fans de Wout van Aert son casi tan genios como él... ¿Será capaz de lograr la 4️⃣ ?#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/yLsiibD6KyAugust 28, 2024

The riders have already been through the sign-on and team presentation this morning so are preparing for the neutralised start.

Padrón has already hosted two Vuelta stages, both time trials in 1993 and in 2021. The latter was the final stage of that year's Grand Tour.

Today's stage starts and finishes in the concello of Padrón, with 166.5km of hilly racing in between. The parcours make this just as much a day for the breakaway as the GC favourites (if they fancy it!) so we're expecting it to be a lively one!