Vuelta a España stage 11 Live - Hilly route could ignite a GC battle in Galicia

All the action as the peloton tackles four categorised climbs on a day that could either go to the break or a GC contender

Of course, we couldn't go a whole stage in Galicia without talking about some of their cuisine, and with the stage starting and finishing in Padrón, we had to mention the peppers!

La Vuelta sharing some views of the incredible Galician scenery on show during stage 11.

Adam Yates holds the jersey currently, tied on 22 points with green jersey owner Wout van Aert.

Speaking of climbing, let's quickly recap the KOM standings.

KOM (Puerto Aguasantas)

A quick bike change for Ben O'Connor. He seems very calm as he hops off one bike and takes another from the team mechanic. 

The gap back the peloton has gone out to over six minutes now.

Meurisse has made his move look effortless. 

Just when it looked like the break was calming down, Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) pushes on up the climb.

It looks like our breakaway is set for today.

Another group of five riders are attempting to bridge across the the leading pack. 

Arjen Livyns has accelerated away from the leading pack. 

A crash for Richard Carapaz. 

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is the breakaway rider with the best positioning in the GC standings. 

Campenaerts has been caught by the two chasing groups.

The race passes through the finish line for the first of three times, still the break isn't set in stone.

100km to go

It's pretty chaotic at the front of the race right now, several groups trying to make their moves stick.

Attacks aplenty from the peloton. 

The gap from Campenaerts to the peloton is now 40 seconds.

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), who has been very active today, is attempting to join up with the Belgian.

The Frenchman is tagged. 

Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) has set off in chase, sitting halfway between the leader and the bunch.

The TT specialist holds a lead of 19 seconds currently.

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) swiftly attacks on the descent. 

KOM (Puerto San Xusto)

Fine margins between the bunch and the attackers currently. 

Chris Harper (Team Jayco AlUla) has been forced to abandon the race.

He's currently tailed by Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek), Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Louis Meintjes (Intermaché-Wanty) and Urko Berrade (Equipo Kern Pharma) who sit 10 seconds behind the lone leader.

Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) holds a 20 second lead on the peloton.

130km to go

Just to bring everyone up to speed on the overall standings, Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) leads the way with a 3:53 gap over Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Another set of attacks on the climb, but nothing is sticking so far.

The peloton, altogether still, has reached the base of the Puerto San Xusto.

The small group of riders that attempted to form a breakaway was actually eight-man strong, however they've since been reeled in.

Strangely, the stage will go through the finish line for the first time today after just 67km. 

Five riders have managed to force a small break.

Still no signs of a clear cut break. Lots of teams battling for it, but no one's managed to make a move stick.

The foot of the first categorised climb of the day is 17km down the road.

Next to try their luck is Pablo Castrillo, but it's not to be for the Equipo Kern Pharma rider just yet.

We're already 7km through the stage, with a high pace being set as riders vie for the breakaway.

DSM-Firmenich PostNL's Julius van den Berg is the first to make an attack but he's swiftly reeled in.

And the official start is given. We're racing!

While we wait for the flag drop, here's how yesterday's stage unfolded.

Here's stage 11 getting underway moments ago...

It means that there are 156 riders, out of an original 176, left in the race.

We've had three casualties this morning ahead of the stage start.

There's 5.8km of neutralised road before the flag is dropped.

The riders have gone for their unofficial start for stage 11.

We might've predicted it being a day for the breakaway or the GC men, but don't write off Wout van Aert making it a fourth, and a back-to-back, stage win in Padrón later if he manages to keep pace on the climbs.

The riders have already been through the sign-on and team presentation this morning so are preparing for the neutralised start.

Padrón has already hosted two Vuelta stages, both time trials in 1993 and in 2021.

Today's stage starts and finishes in the concello of Padrón, with 166.5km of hilly racing in between.

Hola and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of La Vuelta a España!

