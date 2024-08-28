Isaac del Toro tests positive for COVID-19 at Vuelta a España but cleared to race

UAE Team Emirates confirmed that their up-and-coming Mexican rider Isaac del Toro has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Vuelta a España, but can continue to race.

Del Toro is currently lying 36th overall. His teammate João Almeida tested positive for COVID after stage 8 and had to leave the race, but according to UAE Team Emirates, Del Toro's level of infectivity is not high, as he has a lower viral load and he is not showing any symptoms associated with COVID.

UAE's Dr Jason Suter told Cyclingnews the team are constantly retesting the riders and should Del Toro's symptoms or condition change "then we'll make a different decision."

"He has tested positive for COVID. He was initially negative, but tested positive," Suter told Cyclingnews before the stage 10 stage in Padrón.

"But we did a PCR test which basically allows us to look at the infectivity and the viral load. And we looked at something called the CT score, and his CT score is high - high is good, it means he's less infective, and he's got a lower viral load.

"More importantly we look at the symptoms of the rider, so if the rider has no symptoms - no increased heart rate, no loss of heart rate variability, no temperature - it's safe to cycle."

A similar situation arose with Juan Ayuso during the 2022 Vuelta a España. Ayuso tested positive but was asymptomatic and was able to continue in the race. This year in the Tour de France, the Spanish rider also tested positive but he was feeling too ill to continue, so had to head for home.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If it [Del Toro's condition] changes at any time then we'll make a different decision," Suter said. "So every day we reassess, every day we re-do testing and every day we make a new decision, based on the best interests for the team but more importantly, for the rider."

"We're following all the basic hygiene protocols, we're making sure the risk of transmission is minimized for everybody." He listed those measures as "obviously everybody in separate rooms, masks, hand sensitizers, separation in terms of distance, areas where certain riders can't go and can go."

UAE are far from the only team with cases of COVID-19 in the 2024 Vuelta a España. Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers), and Harold Martin (Astana Qazaqstan) have also quit for the same reason.

While recognising Del Toro's case is a blow for the team, Suter said, "It's always a worry but it's in the whole peloton, it's not just us. But we do have a high profile, and often when the information comes out, it's looked at more closely."