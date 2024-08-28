Isaac del Toro tests positive for COVID-19 at Vuelta a España but cleared to race

'It's always a worry but it's in the whole peloton, it's not just us', say UAE Team Emirates

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) during the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates confirmed that their up-and-coming Mexican rider Isaac del Toro has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Vuelta a España, but can continue to race.

Del Toro is currently lying 36th overall. His teammate João Almeida tested positive for COVID after stage 8 and had to leave the race, but according to UAE Team Emirates, Del Toro's level of infectivity is not high, as he has a lower viral load and he is not showing any symptoms associated with COVID.

