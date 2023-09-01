Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 7 live - A chance for the sprinters
Calm before the weekend's storm for GC men
Refresh
After Thursday's momentum-changing day to Javalambre, stage 7 promises to be a quieter one on the general classification front. The 200.8km run from Utiel to Oliva has no classified climbs and seems to lend itself to the sprinters.
