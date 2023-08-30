Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 5 live - An expected stage for the sprinters in Burriana
Groves, Molano, Menten, Vendrame, Dainese and more set to feature in sprint battle on flat finish
Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know
Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 5 preview
Vuelta a España stage 4: Kaden Groves powers to sprint victory in Tarragona
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming
Situation
- Remco Evenepoel defends race lead by 5 seconds from Enric Mas
- Sprint battle expected in Burriana
- Only one classified climb on 186.5km stage
- Stage favourites: Kaden Groves, Juan Molano, Alberto Dainese, Milan Menten, Marijn van den Berg, Andrea Vendrame
Just under half an hour to go until the peloton rolls out to start the stage.
The Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter will likely face off against riders including Juan Molano (UAE Team Emirates), Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën), Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny), Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Alberto Dainese (dsm-firmenich), Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), and more.
Stage 3 winner Kaden Groves will be among the riders taking the start, however, and he'll be among the top favourites for glory again today.
Two riders won't take the start today, including a sprinter – Bryan Coquard. The Cofidis rider suffered an expected fractured scapula in a crash on stage 4.
Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) is also out of the race with a knee injury.
Kobe Goossens stops #LaVuelta23 😟💔 "The wound to my knee is too deep. I’m mentally out, sometimes cycling is cruel. I’m going home to recover. I wish the team all the best, they will do good."🎥 @cyclingmedia_ag pic.twitter.com/KGkgLTCpaLAugust 30, 2023
It looks like we should see a sprint finish today with a largely flat run to the line on the stage and just one classified climb.
A look at the map for today's stage as the riders head south towards the coast.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Vuelta a España!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 5 live - An expected stage for the sprinters in BurrianaGroves, Molano, Menten, Vendrame, Dainese and more set to feature in sprint battle on flat finish
-
Lotto Dstny set to cut ties with Ridley Bikes midway through contractOrbea reportedly set to step in as new sponsor
-
'An unexpected journey' – Claire Steels signs for MovistarBriton moves on after a season with Israel-Premier Tech-Roland
-
Logistics, Environment and Expansion: Inside the Tour of ScandinaviaAn in-depth look at the organisation of the multi-country stage race, its challenges and its potential
-
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streamingFind out how to watch Evenepoel, Vingegaard, Roglic, Thomas battle for the red jersey
-
Altitude build-up helps Kaden Groves hit sprint jackpot at Vuelta a EspañaGroves continues Alpecin-Deceuninck's three-year run of Grand Tour stage wins in Spain
-
Police foil alleged plot to sabotage Vuelta a España route with motor oilPolice detain four activists after finding two barrels of motor oil positioned to flood stage 3 route
-
Alaphilippe, De Lie, Woods and Girmay headline GP Québec and GP MontréalHindley, Adam and Simon Yates, and Kwiatkowski to race in Canada
-
Evenepoel finds no takers for Vuelta a España leader's jersey on stage 4Belgian star not feeling any effects from post-stage 3 crash