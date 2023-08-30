Vuelta a España stage 5 live - An expected stage for the sprinters in Burriana

Refresh

Just under half an hour to go until the peloton rolls out to start the stage.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter will likely face off against riders including Juan Molano (UAE Team Emirates), Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën), Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny), Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Alberto Dainese (dsm-firmenich), Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), and more.

Stage 3 winner Kaden Groves will be among the riders taking the start, however, and he'll be among the top favourites for glory again today.

Two riders won't take the start today, including a sprinter – Bryan Coquard. The Cofidis rider suffered an expected fractured scapula in a crash on stage 4.

Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) is also out of the race with a knee injury.