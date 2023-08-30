Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 5 live - An expected stage for the sprinters in Burriana

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

Groves, Molano, Menten, Vendrame, Dainese and more set to feature in sprint battle on flat finish

The route profile of stage 5 of the 2023 Vuelta a España

The route profile of stage 5 of the 2023 Vuelta a España  (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know

Vuelta a España 2023 route

Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 5 preview

Vuelta a España stage 4: Kaden Groves powers to sprint victory in Tarragona

How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming

Situation

- Remco Evenepoel defends race lead by 5 seconds from Enric Mas

- Sprint battle expected in Burriana

- Only one classified climb on 186.5km stage

- Stage favourites: Kaden Groves, Juan Molano, Alberto Dainese, Milan Menten, Marijn van den Berg, Andrea Vendrame

Refresh

Just under half an hour to go until the peloton rolls out to start the stage.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter will likely face off against riders including Juan Molano (UAE Team Emirates), Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën), Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny), Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Alberto Dainese (dsm-firmenich), Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), and more.

Stage 3 winner Kaden Groves will be among the riders taking the start, however, and he'll be among the top favourites for glory again today.

Two riders won't take the start today, including a sprinter – Bryan Coquard. The Cofidis rider suffered an expected fractured scapula in a crash on stage 4.

Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) is also out of the race with a knee injury.

See more

It looks like we should see a sprint finish today with a largely flat run to the line on the stage and just one classified climb.

A look at the map for today's stage as the riders head south towards the coast.

Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Vuelta a España!

Latest on Cyclingnews