Vuelta a España stage 19 live - A late chance for the sprinters

After some hesitation, Sepp Kuss seems to be the anointed one at Jumbo-Visma, whose dominance of this Vuelta has been so striking and so total. Kuss began this race in his usual role as deluxe domestique for Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard and yesterday he confessed to a degree of imposter syndrome earlier in his tenure in red. "I didn’t know whether it was my place to say how things should be. But every day I believe more in myself, that I completely deserved to be in this jersey and to have the support of the team," Kuss said. As ever, Alasdair Fotheringham has the full story, read it here.