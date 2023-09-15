Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 19 live - A late chance for the sprinters

By Barry Ryan
last updated

Kuss defends red on the road to Íscar

Vuelta a España 2023 stage 19 profile

(Image credit: Vuelta a España 2023)

The peloton is currently navigating the long neutralised zone ahead of the official start.

After some hesitation, Sepp Kuss seems to be the anointed one at Jumbo-Visma, whose dominance of this Vuelta has been so striking and so total. Kuss began this race in his usual role as deluxe domestique for Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard and yesterday he confessed to a degree of imposter syndrome earlier in his tenure in red. "I didn’t know whether it was my place to say how things should be. But every day I believe more in myself,  that I completely deserved to be in this jersey and to have the support of the team," Kuss said. As ever, Alasdair Fotheringham has the full story, read it here.

General classification after stage 18

1          Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma        65:31:27

2          Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma          00:00:17

3          Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma     00:01:08

4          Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates          00:04:00

5          Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain Victorious          00:04:19

6          Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team        00:04:30

7          Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe      00:07:37

8          Aleksandr Vlasov Bora-Hansgrohe    00:08:35

9          João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates      00:10:20

10        Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious  00:12:20

 

The peloton rolls out of La Bañeza at 13.15 CET, with the race scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 13.29.

Welcome to live coverage of stage 19 of the Vuelta a España, a flat 177km run from La Bañeza to Íscar. A bunch sprint looks likely, but in the third week of racing, with a tired peloton, an upset is still possible.

