Philippa York analysis: This is peak Jumbo, enjoy it while it lasts

Picture the scene: winter of ’22 at the Jumbo-Visma headquarters in 's-Hertogenbosch. The Team management are planning the goals for the following season.

They’ve done what they said they would at the Tour de France taking multiple stages, the Green and the Yellow Jersey. It was spectacular. In a lot of teams that would be enough, but not here - they want more even though they’ve eaten most of the TdF cake there’s still plenty to be had elsewhere. Like in the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España…

The latter has been good to them, too, Primož Roglič has won it three times already however Remco Evenepoel appeared in 2022 and stole their thunder. That hurt.

Back in 2017, in the Sunweb days, the team’s then-golden boy Tom Dumoulin triumphed but his recent comeback had failed and five years later their Giro was anonymous. Not good, not when you’re as ambitious as they are, so they needed a new plan. A big plan. A historic plan.

Someone says almost jokingly: ‘Let’s win all three Grand Tours’.

Silence. Thinking happens, but not for long. They ask Google. Never been done. And with that, the whole thing goes into motion. They have the troops to back up the leaders so it’s just a simple task of convincing them that it’s feasible. Primož at the Giro, Jonas at the Tour and both at the Vuelta because they might be a bit tired so they can back each other up. Lieutenants will have to be carefully managed but Sepp Kuss will probably be OK for all three because he’s that reliable.

The general discussions then develop into the politics of it all. Primož missing the Tour will grate but the Giro-Vuelta combo is pretty good and they can promise he can return to the Tour in ’24. When Jonas wins the Tour for a second time he’ll need a good rest afterwards but he can take it relatively easy at the Vuelta as he’s there to back up Primož. He won’t mind as he’s won the Tour.

Then comes the crucial realisation that it’s probably going to be a bit delicate between the two egos so probably best to mention it to them at a good time. What better opportunity than when Roglič has won the Giro and Vingegaard is en route to his second Tour victory? The essential thing to emphasise to Primož is he is meant to win, tell him whatever he needs to hear. Jonas won’t care that much.

Well, 'we hope he won’t' comes the small voice from the back of the room and they all laugh.

That’s the scenario I imagine happened in some form or other, but now the historic cycle of dog-eats-dog in the professional peloton looks like it is playing out on the roads of Spain.

If you took out the human elements involved then one team dominating proceedings would always have a happy result. For them at least. However, time and time again the multiple leaders option is a recipe for a disaster and this is exactly what we are seeing now. The problem for Jumbo-Visma isn’t Sepp Kuss winning - I think we all want to see him do that. It’s not even possible to point the finger at Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard either as they come with their own egos and ambitions.

Vingegaard and Roglič catching the GC on the Angliru (Image credit: Chris Auld)

The problem really starts in these scenarios by not realising something will happen and the plan won’t necessarily be followed.

Because it’s a competition and other riders are involved so they’ll do something you didn’t see coming - like Sepp Kuss getting in an escape and taking the race lead. But if he had subsequently fallen apart then we wouldn’t be talking about this.

Indeed, we also wouldn’t be talking about this if the other GC guys hadn’t looked at each other when Vingegaard took off on the Bejes finish and gifted him thirty or forty seconds with their hesitation; if Kuss hadn’t been put in difficulty by Roglič attacking behind to stimulate some response – he was OK with the situation as long as he was in front of Vingegaard on GC. If Kuss had been able to follow on the Angliru when Roglič set the tempo, then tensions wouldn’t need to rise. Roglič did that as he wanted a second stage win because Jonas had two. These guys are racers, winners… egos.

Managing them is a delicate balance between calming a bear that wants to rip things apart, and caring for children who have a sore head.

I can hear the excuses from all sides and in the middle is Sepp Kuss; reliable, likeable, amiable. He’s the quiet caring bear, happy to help, and now he has some ambition other than being the faithful lieutenant. Rightly so.

For the Jumbo management, it’s gone from historic to catastrophic in a few unregulated moves. There’s bad press formulating, accusations will surely follow of who said what and who did what – or even worse, who didn’t do as they said.

We’ve been here before on so many occasions, Sky with Froome/Wiggins, Contador and Armstrong, Hinault versus Lemond, yada, yada, yada. It’s predictable because eventually however good the structures and programs that keep the leaders apart when they are on the same team it eventually becomes personal. So far the Dutch super squad has avoided it becoming so but you get the feeling that the needs of some are beginning to stamp on the feet of others.

Is this Peak Jumbo-Visma, if so enjoy it while it lasts because it never does for long.