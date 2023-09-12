Vuelta Espana stage 16 live: Another steep summit finish test for the GC men

(Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Situation

- Sepp Kuss holds red jersey with 1:37 lead over Primož Roglič

- Steep final climb is 4.8km at 8.8% with double-digit gradients

- David de la Cruz is a DNS from 11th place