Vuelta Espana stage 16 live: Another steep summit finish test for the GC men

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

Kuss defends GC lead on short day in Catabria featuring another challenging uphill finish

Profile of stage 16 of la Vuelta a España 2023

Situation

- Sepp Kuss holds red jersey with 1:37 lead over Primož Roglič

- Steep final climb is 4.8km at 8.8% with double-digit gradients

- David de la Cruz is a DNS from 11th place

There were no major changes on Sunday's stage 15 as the GC favourites crossed the line together 2:52 on breakaway stage winner Rui Costa.

Read our Vuelta a España stage 15 report here.

Rui Costa

Here's a reminder of the GC picture heading into today's stage.

Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 15 GC FirstCycling

It's a short one today, the second-shortest road stage of the Vuelta. But that doesn't mean it's an easy day in the saddle with the steep climb to Bejes set to test the GC men and climbers at the end of the stage.

Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 16 final climb profile Bejes

A look at the map of today's stage. The peloton are up north in Cantabria having made the trip west from the Basque Country following stage 15.

Route of stage 16 of la Vuelta a España 2023

Some bad news away from the Vuelta this morning – Jumbo-Visma rider Nathan Van Hooydonck has been involved in a serious car accident and is in hospital in a life-threatening condition

JumboVisma teams Belgian rider Nathan Van Hooydonck cycles during the 8th stage of the 109th edition of the of the Tour de France cycling race 1863 km between Dole in eastern France and Lausanne in Switzerland on July 9 2022 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

We're around 50 minutes away from the start of today's short, sharp stage.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 16 of the Vuelta a España!

