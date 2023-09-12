Live coverage
Vuelta Espana stage 16 live: Another steep summit finish test for the GC men
Kuss defends GC lead on short day in Catabria featuring another challenging uphill finish
Situation
- Sepp Kuss holds red jersey with 1:37 lead over Primož Roglič
- Steep final climb is 4.8km at 8.8% with double-digit gradients
- David de la Cruz is a DNS from 11th place
There were no major changes on Sunday's stage 15 as the GC favourites crossed the line together 2:52 on breakaway stage winner Rui Costa.
Here's a reminder of the GC picture heading into today's stage.
It's a short one today, the second-shortest road stage of the Vuelta. But that doesn't mean it's an easy day in the saddle with the steep climb to Bejes set to test the GC men and climbers at the end of the stage.
A look at the map of today's stage. The peloton are up north in Cantabria having made the trip west from the Basque Country following stage 15.
Some bad news away from the Vuelta this morning – Jumbo-Visma rider Nathan Van Hooydonck has been involved in a serious car accident and is in hospital in a life-threatening condition
We're around 50 minutes away from the start of today's short, sharp stage.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 16 of the Vuelta a España!
