Nathan Van Hooydonck in 'life-threatening condition' after car accident

Jumbo-Visma rider Nathan Van Hooydonck is reportedly in a life-threatening condition having been rushed to hospital after a serious car accident at around 8:30am on Tuesday morning.

According to news reports from Belgium, the 27-year-old was waiting at a junction in the town of Kalhmthout, north of Antwerp with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. He reportedly fell ill while waiting at a junction, causing an inadvertent acceleration into traffic.

Reports suggest that Van Hooydonck's car hit five other vehicles on the other side of the junction before coming to a stop. It's not yet known what befell Van Hooydonck or what injuries he sustained in the crash.

"A car with two occupants was waiting at the traffic lights at the intersection of Dorpsstraat and Kapelsesteenweg," said Patrick De Smedt, spokesperson for the border police zone, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

"The driver was resuscitated on site and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. His pregnant wife who was sitting next to him was not injured but was also taken to hospital for a check-up."

Three other people in other cars involved in the accident – including a young child – suffered minor injuries, according to reports.

Van Hooydonck, who turned pro with BMC in 2017, has raced with Jumbo-Visma since 2021, becoming a key part of the team's spring Classics and Tour de France lineups. He has been part of the team supporting Jonas Vingegaard to both of his Tour victories and also helped Primož Roglič during his 2021 Vuelta a España triumph.

His most recent race was at last week's Tour of Britain, where the Dutch team won five stages and the overall via Wout van Aert, and he was set to represent Belgium at the upcoming UEC European Road Championships in the Dutch city of Drenthe.