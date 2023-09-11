Luis León Sánchez makes Vuelta a España his career-farewell Grand Tour
Spanish stalwart of 20 years announces he will retire at end of 2023
Riding the Vuelta a España for a 14th time this year, Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan) confirmed he will conclude his 20-year pro career at the end of the season.
The Spanish stalwart with 47 UCI victories and 31 Grand Tour appearances, made a statement in a video on his social media on the Vuelta rest day in Santander.
“It’s hard to say I’ve come this far, but the time has come. This will be my last year as a professional cyclist,” the 39-year-old said aloud while holding tightly to a tablet with his pre-written statement to steady his emotions and recount a full career.
“It is not easy to put an end to this beautiful game that started when [I] was five years old. Who would tell that child that all his dreams would be fulfilled? But everything ends and I think the time has come. Cycling has given me a lot, more than I ever imagined, it has taken me to know amazing places and travel all over the world.”
Sánchez had his biggest individual success at the Tour de France, where he won four stages across four years - 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012. In 2010, riding for Spanish outfit Caisse d'Epargne, he finished a career best ninth on GC at both the Tour de France and the Vuelta. He also earned three successive national time trial victories between 2010 to 2012.
He rode for seven professional teams in his career, moving to Astana in 2015. That year he finished second in a time trial stage at the Giro d’Italia and followed the next season with four top 5’s at his home Grand Tour. While a stage win at the Vuelta proved elusive, he showcased his versatility in 2020 by sweeping the Spanish national titles in the time trial and road race.
After seven seasons with Astana, he departed for one year at Bahrain Victorious and then returned to Astana with a one-year contract this season.
“I have met wonderful people throughout all these years. I will be eternally grateful to each of the teams where I have been and the sponsors who have been with me throughout my career,” said Sánchez.
“To my wife Laura and my three children, they have been the fundamental part to get here, they are my priority, they have suffered and sacrificed more than me. To my parents and brothers, without them this would have never had a beginning. It was a happy childhood, based on discipline, work and respect.
“To the neighbors of my beloved village, Mula. I have tried to take his name everywhere in the world always with pride, and to my beautiful region of Murcia. I have always represented my country, Spain and the Spanish cycling federation with pride at the Olympics, the Worlds and the Europeans. And I will never be able to forget every one of the fans who have always been supporting me on all the roads in the world. Thank you all and eternally grateful! See you!”
At this year's Tour, Sánchez was forced to abandon after four stages with a collarbone fracture suffered in a mass pileup in the last kilometres of the race on the technical run-in on the motor speedway circuit in Nogaro.
He was back racing at Vuelta a Burgos in September and then lined up for the Vuelta. At his final Grand Tour, Sánchez rides for teammate and compatriot David de la Cruz, who is 11th on GC at 9:25 off race leader Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) headed into the third and final week.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).