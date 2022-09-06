Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana stage 16 Live - A long race to a hilly finish

By Daniel Ostanek
published

A day for the punchy sprinters or the breakaway in Tomares

Vuelta a España – Results and news

Remco Evenepoel digs deep to defend lead atop Sierra Nevada at Vuelta a España

Could the Vuelta a España still unravel for Remco Evenepoel?

Vuelta a España – Stage 16 preview

Race notes

Remco Evenepoel leads overall by 1:34 from Primož Roglič

Mostly flat stage 16 one for the puncheurs and breakaway riders

Refresh

189km to go

The flag drops and stage 16 is underway!

The peloton has rolled to begin the neutral zone now. 15 minutes of that before the flag drops.

Ayuso believes GC is yet to be fully decided in Vuelta a España

Youngest rider in Vuelta continues to punch above weight with fourth place overall

SIERRA DE LA PANDERA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 03 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey competes during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 14 a 1603km stage from Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera 1815m LaVuelta22 WorldTour on September 03 2022 in Sierra de La Pandera Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A look at today's final. A couple of small hills that shouldn't put off the versatile fastmen like Pedersen, Coquard, Wright and Ackermann who contested the finish on stage 13.

There's another larger hill at 10km to go which might provide a springboard for a late attack or one last jump from the breakaway, too.

Vuelta a España 2022 stage 16 profile

Could the Vuelta a España still unravel for Remco Evenepoel?

Belgian a strong leader, but the third week is still unknown territory as a GC contender

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl crosses the finish line of stage 15 of the 2022 edition of the Vuelta a Espana Tour of Spain cycling race from Martos to Sierra Nevada 153 km Spain Sunday 04 September 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS Photo by DAVID PINTENS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

20 minutes to go until the riders roll out to start today's stage.

On Sunday, Evenepoel shed 15 seconds to Roglič, having lost 48 seconds the previous day. Up the road, meanwhile, Thymen Arensman was on the way to a breakaway stage victory.

Catch up with what went down on stage 15 here

SIERRA NEVADAGRANADA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 04 A general view of Ben Alexander Oconnor of Australia and AG2R Citren Team Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Red Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma compete in the chase group during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 15 a 1526km stage from Martos to Sierra Nevada Granada 2507m LaVuelta22 WorldTour on September 04 2022 in Sierra Nevada Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel remains in the red jersey with a strong lead over Primož Roglič. The GC battle is unlikely to ignite on the closing hills of today's stage.

Evenepoel said yesterday that he's recovering from his crash injuries, though warned that 'danger lurks around every corner' in the final week

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl is exhausted after stage 15 of the 2022 edition of the Vuelta a Espana Tour of Spain cycling race from Martos to Sierra Nevada 153 km Spain Sunday 04 September 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS Photo by DAVID PINTENS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

A reminder of the stage 15 results and the GC picture heading into today's stage.

So far two more riders have left the race ahead of today's stage.

Lotto Soudal's Maxim Van Gils tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, while EF Education-EasyPost have just announced that Esteban Chaves is a DNS without stating a reason.

A look at the map for today's stage, which is largely flat for most of the day as the riders wind inland in Andalucía towards Tomares.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 16 of the Vuelta a España.

