Vuelta a Espana stage 16 Live - A long race to a hilly finish

Refresh

189km to go The flag drops and stage 16 is underway!

The peloton has rolled to begin the neutral zone now. 15 minutes of that before the flag drops.

Ayuso believes GC is yet to be fully decided in Vuelta a España Youngest rider in Vuelta continues to punch above weight with fourth place overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

A look at today's final. A couple of small hills that shouldn't put off the versatile fastmen like Pedersen, Coquard, Wright and Ackermann who contested the finish on stage 13. There's another larger hill at 10km to go which might provide a springboard for a late attack or one last jump from the breakaway, too. (Image credit: Vuelta a España)

Could the Vuelta a España still unravel for Remco Evenepoel? Belgian a strong leader, but the third week is still unknown territory as a GC contender (Image credit: DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)

20 minutes to go until the riders roll out to start today's stage.

On Sunday, Evenepoel shed 15 seconds to Roglič, having lost 48 seconds the previous day. Up the road, meanwhile, Thymen Arensman was on the way to a breakaway stage victory. Catch up with what went down on stage 15 here (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel remains in the red jersey with a strong lead over Primož Roglič. The GC battle is unlikely to ignite on the closing hills of today's stage. Evenepoel said yesterday that he's recovering from his crash injuries, though warned that 'danger lurks around every corner' in the final week (Image credit: DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)

A reminder of the stage 15 results and the GC picture heading into today's stage.

So far two more riders have left the race ahead of today's stage. Lotto Soudal's Maxim Van Gils tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, while EF Education-EasyPost have just announced that Esteban Chaves is a DNS without stating a reason.

A look at the map for today's stage, which is largely flat for most of the day as the riders wind inland in Andalucía towards Tomares. (Image credit: La Vuelta)