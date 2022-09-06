Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 16 Live - A long race to a hilly finish
A day for the punchy sprinters or the breakaway in Tomares
Vuelta a España – Results and news
How to watch the Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming
Remco Evenepoel digs deep to defend lead atop Sierra Nevada at Vuelta a España
Could the Vuelta a España still unravel for Remco Evenepoel?
Vuelta a España – Stage 16 preview
Race notes
Remco Evenepoel leads overall by 1:34 from Primož Roglič
Mostly flat stage 16 one for the puncheurs and breakaway riders
189km to go
The flag drops and stage 16 is underway!
The peloton has rolled to begin the neutral zone now. 15 minutes of that before the flag drops.
Ayuso believes GC is yet to be fully decided in Vuelta a España
Youngest rider in Vuelta continues to punch above weight with fourth place overall
A look at today's final. A couple of small hills that shouldn't put off the versatile fastmen like Pedersen, Coquard, Wright and Ackermann who contested the finish on stage 13.
There's another larger hill at 10km to go which might provide a springboard for a late attack or one last jump from the breakaway, too.
Could the Vuelta a España still unravel for Remco Evenepoel?
Belgian a strong leader, but the third week is still unknown territory as a GC contender
20 minutes to go until the riders roll out to start today's stage.
On Sunday, Evenepoel shed 15 seconds to Roglič, having lost 48 seconds the previous day. Up the road, meanwhile, Thymen Arensman was on the way to a breakaway stage victory.
Remco Evenepoel remains in the red jersey with a strong lead over Primož Roglič. The GC battle is unlikely to ignite on the closing hills of today's stage.
Evenepoel said yesterday that he's recovering from his crash injuries, though warned that 'danger lurks around every corner' in the final week
A reminder of the stage 15 results and the GC picture heading into today's stage.
So far two more riders have left the race ahead of today's stage.
Lotto Soudal's Maxim Van Gils tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, while EF Education-EasyPost have just announced that Esteban Chaves is a DNS without stating a reason.
A look at the map for today's stage, which is largely flat for most of the day as the riders wind inland in Andalucía towards Tomares.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 16 of the Vuelta a España.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 16 Live - A long race to a hilly finishA day for the punchy sprinters or the breakaway in Tomares
-
How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingEvenepoel leading in battle against Roglic, Mas, Rodríguez, Ayuso, Almeida, López
-
The ‘wild ride’ comes to an end for Cameron MeyerWestern Australian calls time on career as professional cyclist after joining WorldTour in 2009
-
Mathieu van der Poel leads balanced Dutch team at World Championships'We can stand our ground in the fight for the world title' says national coach
-
Rwandan rider reported missing after failing to turn up at Maryland Cycling ClassicProTouch rider Samuel Mugisha's disappearance not considered suspicious
-
Ferrand-Prévot and Carod win short track events at Val di Sole MTB World CupAlessandra Keller and Alan Hatherly secure overall series titles
-
Ayuso believes GC is yet to be fully decided in Vuelta a EspañaYoungest rider in Vuelta continues to punch above weight with fourth place overall
-
'There’s a lot more out there than the WorldTour' - Alex Dowsett reveals retirement plansGravel racing, a return to the domestic time trial scene and aero clothing development amongst the British rider's plans
-
Jake Stewart: Tour of Britain sprint was five metres too farBriton misses out on sprint victory by smallest margin in photo finish