Juan Ayuso to continue at Vuelta a España despite positive COVID-19 test

Ayuso lies in fifth overall after 12 stages of racing in Spain

Juan Ayuso became the latest rider in the Vuelta a España peloton to fall victim to a positive COVID-19 test on Friday morning, but the Spaniard is set to continue in the race.

Rather than become the 24th rider to abandon the Vuelta following a positive test, Ayuso, who lies fifth overall, will continue in the race due to a low viral load.

"As per our internal protocols, Juan Ayuso was tested for Covid-19 and returned a positive result this morning," said UAE Team Emirates doctor Adrian Rotunno.

"He is asymptomatic and analysing his PCR found he had a very low risk of infectivity, similar to cases such as we saw at this year's Tour de France. We have made the decision in consultation with medical representatives from the race organisation and the UCI.

"We are aware of Juan's clinical picture and are closely monitoring his situation."

UCI protocols introduced ahead of the Tour de France this year state that riders can test positive and continue in the race – as was the case with Bob Jungels in July. Following a positive rapid antigen test, a PCR test is carried out to confirm the result.

However, the nature of a PCR test means that the result can show the resulting viral load a rider is carrying – in basic terms, the longer it takes for the test to 'find' the virus demonstrates the viral load, and thus higher or lower contagiousness.

Analysis of a positive PCR test by a panel of doctors – the UCI medical director, the COVID-19 doctor of the race, and the team's doctor – then determines whether the rider can continue in the race or not, with exemptions given if it is established that "the rider or staff member is not contagious and not likely to infect third persons."

19-year-old Ayuso is making his debut in the Vuelta a España and has emerged as UAE Team Emirates leader and a contender for the overall podium after 12 days of racing. The Spaniard lies 4:53 off race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) ahead of Friday's stage 13 to Montilla.

Ayuso had felt ill before the stage 10 time trial in Alicante, waking up with a headache, though he took several COVID-19 tests and all came back negative.

"I woke up feeling rough, with a very bad headache, did three COVID-19 tests, but it proved to be nothing," he said after the stage,