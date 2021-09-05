Vuelta a España stage 21 – Live coverage

Refresh

The final stage of the Benelux Tour and opener at the Tour of Britain are both drawing to a close very soon, so keep an eye out for our stage reports coming soon.

Check out the stage 20 report here and read how the Frenchman described his win as "unexpected" here

The biggest story from the Vuelta a España in the past day has been Miguel Angel López's unexpected abandon midway through stage 20.

The Colombian climbed into his team car after missing a decisive split on the stage and being forced to chase alone , dropping minutes and falling off the virtual podium.

López stopped racing after being reportedly told to stop chasing by his team boss Eusebio Unzué, while his father-in-law and coach has said that López was in tears on the phone to his wife as he left the race. Last night he issued an apology and partial explanation via his team.

