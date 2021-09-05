Trending

Vuelta a España stage 21 – Live coverage

By

All the action from the closing time trial in Santiago de Compostela

Profile stage 21 of 2021 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Unipublic)

The final stage of the Benelux Tour and opener at the Tour of Britain are both drawing to a close very soon, so keep an eye out for our stage reports coming soon.

Clément Champoussin won yesterday's stage after a frantic finale in Mos.

Check out the stage 20 report here and read how the Frenchman described his win as "unexpected" here

MOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 04 Clment Champoussin of France and AG2R Citren Team attacks in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 20 a 2022km km stage from Sanxenxo to Mos Alto Castro de Herville 502m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 04 2021 in Mos Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest story from the Vuelta a España in the past day has been Miguel Angel López's unexpected abandon midway through stage 20.

The Colombian climbed into his team car after missing a decisive split on the stage and being forced to chase alone , dropping minutes and falling off the virtual podium.

López stopped racing after being reportedly told to stop chasing by his team boss Eusebio Unzué, while his father-in-law and coach has said that López was in tears on the phone to his wife as he left the race. Last night he issued an apology and partial explanation via his team.

López quit Vuelta a España after reportedly being ordered to stop chasing on stage 20

López apologises and blames 'many factors' for Vuelta a España withdrawal

Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 18th stage Salas - Altu dâ€™El Gamoniteiru 162,6 km - 02/09/2021 - Miguel Angel Lopez (COL - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Race leader Primož Roglič out on the course during his recon.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Josef Cerny will be the first man down the start ramp at 17:02 local time. He'll be followed by teammate and green jersey wearer Fabio Jakobsen. 

Check out the full list of start times here

It's a technical route with two long and gradual climbs on the way to the line.

Here's a look at the map of today's stage.

Map stage 21 of 2021 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Unipublic)

Just 33.8 kilometres left to race in this year's Vuelta as the riders tackle a hilly course in Santiago de Compostela.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España.

