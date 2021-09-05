Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 21 – Live coverage
All the action from the closing time trial in Santiago de Compostela
The final stage of the Benelux Tour and opener at the Tour of Britain are both drawing to a close very soon, so keep an eye out for our stage reports coming soon.
Clément Champoussin won yesterday's stage after a frantic finale in Mos.
Check out the stage 20 report here and read how the Frenchman described his win as "unexpected" here
The biggest story from the Vuelta a España in the past day has been Miguel Angel López's unexpected abandon midway through stage 20.
The Colombian climbed into his team car after missing a decisive split on the stage and being forced to chase alone , dropping minutes and falling off the virtual podium.
López stopped racing after being reportedly told to stop chasing by his team boss Eusebio Unzué, while his father-in-law and coach has said that López was in tears on the phone to his wife as he left the race. Last night he issued an apology and partial explanation via his team.
López quit Vuelta a España after reportedly being ordered to stop chasing on stage 20
López apologises and blames 'many factors' for Vuelta a España withdrawal
Race leader Primož Roglič out on the course during his recon.
🇪🇸 #LaVuelta21 Final TT recon 💨 pic.twitter.com/iQV0mZrlk7September 5, 2021
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Josef Cerny will be the first man down the start ramp at 17:02 local time. He'll be followed by teammate and green jersey wearer Fabio Jakobsen.
It's a technical route with two long and gradual climbs on the way to the line.
Here's a look at the map of today's stage.
Just 33.8 kilometres left to race in this year's Vuelta as the riders tackle a hilly course in Santiago de Compostela.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España.
