López apologises and blames 'many factors' for Vuelta a España withdrawal

Miguel Ángel López has given his side of the story behind his withdrawal from the Vuelta a España midway through stage 20 in Galicia.

The Colombian climbed into his Movistar team car in the closing 30 kilometres of the stage after missing a decisive GC split and working alone in the chase as shed minutes to Jack Haig, Adam Yates, and Gino Mäder as well as his third place overall.

In a statement released by his team late on Saturday evening, López apologised for abandoning the race despite still being in line for a comfortable top-10 finish, adding that "there were many factors involved" in his decision to leave the race.

"As most of you have seen, the moment when the group split was a difficult situation, hard to resolve. We saw ourselves getting into a difficult position when some of the best in the GC went ahead of us: Bahrain played its cards well, and it's hard to close a gap like that, even if it's small, at this point of the Vuelta.

"Legs are so tired, the level is so high, and obviously, no-one was going to help us out closing that small gap in that moment. It took long for us to react. There were so many factors involved and, in the end, it's sad to see La Vuelta ending for me this way."

Conflicting reports about López's situation emerged during the race as the drama played out away from live television cameras. Ultimately the 27-year-old decided to call it quits having chased for over 30 kilometres after missing the move on the Alto de Mougás, despite Movistar head of performance Patxi Vila's attempts to persuade him to stay.

In footage which emerged after the stage, López was caught on camera talking on his phone before stepping into his team car, bringing his Vuelta campaign – which saw him take victory on the summit finish of the Alto d'El Gamoniteiru – to a premature close.

"I want to apologise to my teammates. We are a reduced group, only five left in La Vuelta, with only three of them focussed on team duties, and they rode their hearts out for us, they give their 100 per cent.

"It's been a tough situation, but it ended up happening like that. I decided to stop fighting a battle which was all but lost. Now I just want to say to the fans, the sponsors, the La Vuelta organisers – I'm sorry for what happened and for how things went today."