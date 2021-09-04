2021 Vuelta a España stage 21 - start times

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) opened his account at the Vuelta a España with a victory in the 7.1km time trial in Burgos where he took the event's first leader's jersey three weeks ago.

The Slovenian might very well close out his account in the same winning fashion during the stage 21 33.8km race against the clock between Padrón to Santiago de Compostela, on Sunday, where he is almost certain to seal is third consecutive overall victory at the Vuelta a España.

The stage 21 time trial is fairly straight forward but not completely void of challenges. There is a long and gradual climb during the first half that peaks at around the 15km mark. The route then heads downhill with some winding and technical sections followed by an undulating profile to the finish.

Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be the first rider down the start ramp at 17:02 CET, but the main contenders for the event won't start until later in the stage.

The race will be all about closing out the general classification, however, with Roglič boasting a healthy lead of 2:38 over Enric Mas (Movistar) and 4:48 over Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious).

Roglič arrived to the Spanish Grand Tour having won the gold medal in the time trial at the Olympic Games, and is one of the best in the world in the discipline, so watch for him to both win the stage and the overall title in Santiago de Compostela.