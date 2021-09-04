2021 Vuelta a España stage 21 - start times
By Cyclingnews
Overall leader Primoz Roglic last rider off at 19:43 CET
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) opened his account at the Vuelta a España with a victory in the 7.1km time trial in Burgos where he took the event's first leader's jersey three weeks ago.
The Slovenian might very well close out his account in the same winning fashion during the stage 21 33.8km race against the clock between Padrón to Santiago de Compostela, on Sunday, where he is almost certain to seal is third consecutive overall victory at the Vuelta a España.
The stage 21 time trial is fairly straight forward but not completely void of challenges. There is a long and gradual climb during the first half that peaks at around the 15km mark. The route then heads downhill with some winding and technical sections followed by an undulating profile to the finish.
Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be the first rider down the start ramp at 17:02 CET, but the main contenders for the event won't start until later in the stage.
The race will be all about closing out the general classification, however, with Roglič boasting a healthy lead of 2:38 over Enric Mas (Movistar) and 4:48 over Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious).
Roglič arrived to the Spanish Grand Tour having won the gold medal in the time trial at the Olympic Games, and is one of the best in the world in the discipline, so watch for him to both win the stage and the overall title in Santiago de Compostela.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:02:00
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:03:00
|3
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:04:00
|4
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:05:00
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17:06:00
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:07:00
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17:08:00
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|17:09:00
|9
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|17:10:00
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:11:00
|11
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17:12:00
|12
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|17:13:00
|13
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|17:14:00
|14
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|17:15:00
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|17:16:00
|16
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|17:17:00
|17
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|17:18:00
|18
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17:19:00
|19
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17:20:00
|20
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|17:21:00
|21
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|17:22:00
|22
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:23:00
|23
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|17:24:00
|24
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|17:25:00
|25
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:26:00
|26
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|17:27:00
|27
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|17:28:00
|28
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:29:00
|29
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|17:30:00
|30
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|17:31:00
|31
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17:32:00
|32
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:33:00
|33
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17:34:00
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:35:00
|35
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|17:36:00
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|17:37:00
|37
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17:38:00
|38
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17:39:00
|39
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|17:40:00
|40
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17:41:00
|41
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:42:00
|42
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:43:00
|43
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:44:00
|44
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:45:00
|45
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|17:46:00
|46
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|17:47:00
|47
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17:48:00
|48
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|17:49:00
|49
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|17:50:00
|50
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|17:51:00
|51
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|17:52:00
|52
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|17:53:00
|53
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:54:00
|54
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|17:55:00
|55
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:56:00
|56
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|17:57:00
|57
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17:58:00
|58
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:59:00
|59
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|18:00:00
|60
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|18:01:00
|61
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|18:02:00
|62
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18:03:00
|63
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18:04:00
|64
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18:05:00
|65
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18:06:00
|66
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18:07:00
|67
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:08:00
|68
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18:09:00
|69
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|18:10:00
|70
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18:11:00
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|18:12:00
|72
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|18:13:00
|73
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|18:14:00
|74
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|18:15:00
|75
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|18:16:00
|76
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:17:00
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:18:00
|78
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|18:19:00
|79
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|18:20:00
|80
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|18:21:00
|81
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|18:22:00
|82
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18:23:00
|83
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18:24:00
|84
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:25:00
|85
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|18:26:00
|86
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|18:27:00
|87
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:28:00
|88
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18:29:00
|89
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|18:30:00
|90
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|18:31:00
|91
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|18:32:00
|92
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18:33:00
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|18:34:00
|94
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|18:35:00
|95
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|18:36:00
|96
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:37:00
|97
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18:38:00
|98
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18:39:00
|99
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|18:40:00
|100
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|18:41:00
|101
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|18:42:00
|102
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|18:43:00
|103
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18:44:00
|104
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|18:45:00
|105
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|18:46:00
|106
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18:47:00
|107
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|18:48:00
|108
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:49:00
|109
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|18:50:00
|110
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18:51:00
|111
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18:52:00
|112
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|18:53:00
|113
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18:54:00
|114
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18:55:00
|115
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|18:56:00
|116
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18:57:00
|117
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|18:58:00
|118
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|18:59:00
|119
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|19:00:00
|120
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|19:01:00
|121
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|19:02:00
|122
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19:03:00
|123
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19:05:00
|124
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|19:07:00
|125
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|19:09:00
|126
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|19:11:00
|127
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|19:13:00
|128
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|19:15:00
|129
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|19:17:00
|130
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|19:19:00
|131
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|19:21:00
|132
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|19:23:00
|133
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:25:00
|134
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|19:27:00
|135
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|19:29:00
|136
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|19:31:00
|137
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|19:33:00
|138
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|19:35:00
|139
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|19:37:00
|140
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|19:39:00
|141
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|19:41:00
|142
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|19:43:00
