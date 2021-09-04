Trending

2021 Vuelta a España stage 21 - start times

Overall leader Primoz Roglic last rider off at 19:43 CET

Primoz Roglic stage 1 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
Primoz Roglic stage 1 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) opened his account at the Vuelta a España with a victory in the 7.1km time trial in Burgos where he took the event's first leader's jersey three weeks ago. 

The Slovenian might very well close out his account in the same winning fashion during the stage 21 33.8km race against the clock between Padrón to Santiago de Compostela, on Sunday, where he is almost certain to seal is third consecutive overall victory at the Vuelta a España.

The stage 21 time trial is fairly straight forward but not completely void of challenges. There is a long and gradual climb during the first half that peaks at around the 15km mark. The route then heads downhill with some winding and technical sections followed by an undulating profile to the finish.

Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be the first rider down the start ramp at 17:02 CET, but the main contenders for the event won't start until later in the stage.

The race will be all about closing out the general classification, however, with Roglič boasting a healthy lead of 2:38 over Enric Mas (Movistar) and 4:48 over Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious).

Roglič arrived to the Spanish Grand Tour having won the gold medal in the time trial at the Olympic Games, and is one of the best in the world in the discipline, so watch for him to both win the stage and the overall title in Santiago de Compostela.

 

Stage 21 - individual time trial start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:02:00
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:03:00
3Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:04:00
4Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:05:00
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17:06:00
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:07:00
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17:08:00
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 17:09:00
9Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 17:10:00
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:11:00
11Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17:12:00
12Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 17:13:00
13Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 17:14:00
14Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 17:15:00
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 17:16:00
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 17:17:00
17Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 17:18:00
18Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17:19:00
19Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17:20:00
20Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17:21:00
21Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 17:22:00
22Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:23:00
23Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 17:24:00
24Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 17:25:00
25Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:26:00
26Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 17:27:00
27Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 17:28:00
28Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:29:00
29Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 17:30:00
30Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 17:31:00
31Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17:32:00
32Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:33:00
33Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17:34:00
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:35:00
35Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 17:36:00
36Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 17:37:00
37Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 17:38:00
38Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17:39:00
39Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 17:40:00
40Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17:41:00
41Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:42:00
42Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:43:00
43James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:44:00
44Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 17:45:00
45Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 17:46:00
46Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 17:47:00
47Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17:48:00
48Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 17:49:00
49Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 17:50:00
50Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 17:51:00
51Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 17:52:00
52Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 17:53:00
53Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17:54:00
54Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 17:55:00
55Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:56:00
56Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 17:57:00
57Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17:58:00
58Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:59:00
59Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 18:00:00
60Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 18:01:00
61James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 18:02:00
62Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18:03:00
63Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:04:00
64Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18:05:00
65Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18:06:00
66Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:07:00
67Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:08:00
68Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18:09:00
69Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 18:10:00
70Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 18:11:00
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 18:12:00
72Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18:13:00
73Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 18:14:00
74Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 18:15:00
75Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 18:16:00
76Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18:17:00
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 18:18:00
78Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 18:19:00
79Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 18:20:00
80Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 18:21:00
81Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 18:22:00
82Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18:23:00
83Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18:24:00
84Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:25:00
85Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 18:26:00
86Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 18:27:00
87José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 18:28:00
88Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18:29:00
89Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18:30:00
90Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 18:31:00
91Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 18:32:00
92Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18:33:00
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 18:34:00
94Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18:35:00
95Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 18:36:00
96Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:37:00
97Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18:38:00
98Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18:39:00
99Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 18:40:00
100Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 18:41:00
101Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 18:42:00
102Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 18:43:00
103Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:44:00
104Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 18:45:00
105Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 18:46:00
106Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18:47:00
107Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 18:48:00
108Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 18:49:00
109Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 18:50:00
110Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18:51:00
111Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:52:00
112Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 18:53:00
113Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18:54:00
114Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18:55:00
115Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 18:56:00
116Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18:57:00
117Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 18:58:00
118Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 18:59:00
119Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 19:00:00
120Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 19:01:00
121Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 19:02:00
122Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19:03:00
123Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19:05:00
124Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 19:07:00
125Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 19:09:00
126Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 19:11:00
127Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 19:13:00
128Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 19:15:00
129Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 19:17:00
130Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 19:19:00
131Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 19:21:00
132Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19:23:00
133Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19:25:00
134David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 19:27:00
135Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 19:29:00
136Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 19:31:00
137Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 19:33:00
138Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 19:35:00
139Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 19:37:00
140Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 19:39:00
141Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 19:41:00
142Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 19:43:00