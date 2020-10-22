Vuelta a España stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

Groupama-FDJ confirm Pinot's back is the problem. "With regard to the next season, priority is given to his complete recovery. He will not take the start of the third stage and will no longer compete in 2020."

So Thibaut Pinot leaves Vuelta after 3 days. You’d have to question the wisdom of putting him in there at all. And looking at the route to come & the race so far I’d expect many abandons before MadridOctober 22, 2020

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain McLaren) is another non-starter. He has been diagnosed with a broken shoulder blade after a crash yesterday.

Some big news this morning in that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) has abandoned the Vuelta. The Frenchman has finished well down on both stages so far and has decided not to start today. He came into the race with his back still not 100 per cent after his Tour de France crash, and that's his season over.

It's another grey day in Lodosa as the riders are facially recognised (the new normal for sign-on) ahead of the stage. We'll be getting underway at 13:15 local time.