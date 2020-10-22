Trending

Vuelta a España stage 3 - Live coverage

All the action as the race heads for a summit finish at Laguna Negra

Groupama-FDJ confirm Pinot's back is the problem. 

"With regard to the next season, priority is given to his complete recovery. He will not take the start of the third stage and will no longer compete in 2020."

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain McLaren) is another non-starter. He has been diagnosed with a broken shoulder blade after a crash yesterday. 

Some big news this morning in that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) has abandoned the Vuelta. The Frenchman has finished well down on both stages so far and has decided not to start today. He came into the race with his back still not 100 per cent after his Tour de France crash, and that's his season over. 

It's another grey day in Lodosa as the riders are facially recognised (the new normal for sign-on) ahead of the stage. We'll be getting underway at 13:15 local time. 

Hello there and welcome back for more from this barmy Vuelta. After the first two stages were big GC days, today we have... another big GC day. This one finishes at Laguna Negra at the top of a first-category climb and, if the first two days are anything to go by, we're going to get more movement. Remember when Grand Tours filled whole first weeks with sprint stages? If this is the new normal I'm on board. 

