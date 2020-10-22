Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 3 - Live coverage
All the action as the race heads for a summit finish at Laguna Negra
Groupama-FDJ confirm Pinot's back is the problem.
"With regard to the next season, priority is given to his complete recovery. He will not take the start of the third stage and will no longer compete in 2020."
So Thibaut Pinot leaves Vuelta after 3 days. You’d have to question the wisdom of putting him in there at all. And looking at the route to come & the race so far I’d expect many abandons before MadridOctober 22, 2020
Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action. Movistar actually won a race...
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain McLaren) is another non-starter. He has been diagnosed with a broken shoulder blade after a crash yesterday.
Some big news this morning in that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) has abandoned the Vuelta. The Frenchman has finished well down on both stages so far and has decided not to start today. He came into the race with his back still not 100 per cent after his Tour de France crash, and that's his season over.
🤩 @JumboVismaRoad , el último equipo en firmar hoy... @JumboVismaRoad comes up for the last signature, time to go! 💨💨#LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/lEJhaBPnxAOctober 22, 2020
It's another grey day in Lodosa as the riders are facially recognised (the new normal for sign-on) ahead of the stage. We'll be getting underway at 13:15 local time.
Hello there and welcome back for more from this barmy Vuelta. After the first two stages were big GC days, today we have... another big GC day. This one finishes at Laguna Negra at the top of a first-category climb and, if the first two days are anything to go by, we're going to get more movement. Remember when Grand Tours filled whole first weeks with sprint stages? If this is the new normal I'm on board.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 3 - Live coverageAll the action as the race heads for a summit finish at Laguna Negra
-
Mark Cavendish wants to carry on 'for a few more seasons''With these Belgian races I've had my best racing month for a long time'
-
How to watch the 2020 Giro d'Italia – TV, live stream from anywhereNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
-
Sep Vanmarcke signs for Israel Start-Up Nation'The team aims higher and I do too' says Belgian
-
Astana staff member positive in extra Giro d'Italia COVID-19 testsAll riders cleared to climb the Stelvio after 484 mid-week saliva tests
-
Giro d'Italia stage 18 – Live coverageAll the action from the Queen stage of this year's race
-
Giro d'Italia: 'Thursday's stage becomes queen stage' says Vincenzo Nibali after route changesSaturday's final mountain stage easier following removal of Agnello and Izoard due to coronavirus restrictions in France
-
Turning a moment into a movement: Gender equality and the campaign for women at the National Hill Climb4,100 sign an open letter for equal prize money
-
Pfeiffer Georgi suffers two fractured vertebrae in Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne crashBritish rider required to wear neck brace but no surgery necessary
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.