Giro d'Italia stage 18 – Live coverage

At the moment the 6 leaders only have a 15 second lead but a number of GC teams will be happy with the riders up the road.

These six immediately draw out a gap and they're working well together. This could be our break of the day but lets see if Ruben Guerreiro is willing to let De Gendt go up the road.

Navarro goes once more and this time he's joined by Ganna, Cataldo, Rossetto, De Gendt and Felline. 34km raced so far.

Situation 175km to go and the race is back together again but the speed has been relentless for the first 45 minutes of racing.

The riders in the break have now been joined by the GC favourites so we have around 40 riders in the front of the group. It'll be easier if I just tell you who is missing but as things stand all the top-10 appear to be here.

Ruben Guerreiro is in the break and he was first over the summit so picks up 8 points. He's got a massive lead over De Gendt in the competition and should wrap things up today as the Belgian isn't in the move.

Navarro is tearing down the descent and even has a gap on the rest of the break.

It's a really powerful looking break and Sunweb and QuickStep have matched each other by putting a rider in the break with Masnada and Oomen both there. I can't see anyone from Trek just yet but I think that Bernard is there.

Zakarin, Oomen, Swift, Cataldo Navarro, Louis Meintjes, Kangert, Holmes and Masnada are among the riders in the break at the moment. No time gap just yet though.

We ar over the top of the first climb and it's Louis Meintjes who is setting the pace for the break, 15km covered so far.

Ineos, Movistar, NTT, Cofidis and Bahrain McLaren are driving the pace at the moment at the front of the break.

More attacks and this looks promising as 15 riders move clear, then the group swells to 18 and we're about 2km from the summit of the first climb. No names just yet but these riders do have a gap at least.

O'Connor, who won yesterday, and was second the day before was one of the riders to go on the attack but he's been brought back by the bunch. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Four riders skip clear but they're immediately closed down and we're back together with about 8km covered so far.

AG2R have been active this morning, pinging riders up the road as they attempt to force the breakaway but nothing has stuck just yet.

This climb, the Campo Carlo Magno, is only a second cat climb but it's already causing some splits in the race. Pray for the sprinters today, and the walking wounded, because they're going to be groveling out there with over 5,000m of climbing.

The first 14km of the stage are entirely uphill, until we reach the summit of the first climb.

And we've started stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia and immediately the road starts to tilt upwards. No attacks have made it so far but a few riders are certainly trying to break away.

We are still rolling through the neutralized zone but once the flag drops we'll be racing uphill immediately. At the start this morning we saw plenty of riders warming up on the rollers.

Some more breaking news and veteran rider and possible candidate for the stage, Giovanni Visconti, is out! The former KOM winner in the Giro has tendonitis. That's a huge blow for both him and his team. GIOVANNI VISCONTI WITHDRAWNS FROM THE GIRO D'ITALIAGiovanni Visconti won't start the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano.The siciliano rider was struggling from few days as he suffered from patellar tendonitis that was treated after yesterday 1/2October 22, 2020

One rider who is desperate for a good day in the saddle is Vincenzo Nibali. If he has any hopes of winning he needs good legs and he needs to go early today. Here he is talking after stage 17 (yesterday). "On today's stage [Wednesday], there was a lot of expectation, and the start was full gas," he explained. "There were a lot of attacks in the first part of the day – and then we climbed at a regular pace. I expected the race to explode at any moment, but it didn't happen. On the final climb, the pace was then too high and there was little opportunity to attack. "Clearly, in light of Saturday's changes and today's result [Almeida defending his lead], tomorrow's stage becomes the 'queen stage' and takes on considerable importance," Nibali said. "The profile of the stage is clear, but everything depends on the pace with which it will be faced. Expectations are high, but to make predictions is a gamble judging by how this Giro has gone so far." The full story is here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Here's what Almeida had to say after stage 17.



“I actually like the climb. I know I can be dropped there, but I like the climb,” Almeida said of the Stelvio. “I think it’s a great climb. In the end, I just hope that the strongest rider wins.” The full story is here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders are now rolling through the neutralized zone, with 207km and four major ascents ahead of them.

Some breaking news before the race gets underway and one member of staff from Astana has tested positive for COVID-19. Here's a statement from the UCI. A total of 484 tests were performed No rider was tested positive for Covid-1 One staff member from Astana Pro Team was tested positive for Covid-19; he was referred to his team doctor who organized isolation measures and took necessary action, in compliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) rules, concerning contact cases.

Here's how things stand on GC after yesterday's stage. General classification after stage 17 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 71:41:18 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:17 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:58 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:59 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:12 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:20 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:52 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:11 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:04:26

We are about 20 minutes from the official start but riders are already on the startline having signed on earlier this morning. There's Almeida, looking pretty relaxed in pink but plenty of riders will be looking to put the young QuickStep rider under pressure today. It's a huge test for the Grand Tour debutant.

Today the Giro d'Italia reaches the most critical GC stage of the entire race, it's the Queen stage as we climb the iconic Stelvio. The climbing begins right from the start in Pinzolo, the second-category Campo Carlo Magno above Madonna di Campiglio the day’s first test. Dropping away from it, the riders will arrive in the Val di Sole, but will soon be climbing away from it via a recently opened pass that appears on the route for the first time. Extending to 8.8 kilometres, the Passo Castrin/Hohmandjoch isn’t long but is consistently steep, averaging a shade over 9 per cent to its 1,704-metre summit. The descent takes the race into the Val d’Ultimo, passes Merano and turns west, tracking the River Adige upstream until it reaches the bottom of the Val Venosta, turning here to approach the Passo Stelvio from the Prato side. From this little town, the mythical ascent is close to 25km long, rising at an average of 7.5 per cent through 48 hairpins, many of the higher ones majestically engineered with the corners perched on towering walls of cut stone. The last third of the climb is above 2,000 metres, the altitude exacerbating the difficulty already posed by the Stelvio’s length and gradient. The riders will descend most of the way towards Bormio, turning at Premadio to take on the ascent to the Laghi di Cancano. Averaging 6.8 per cent for 8.7 kilometres, it doesn’t compare with the Stelvio in stature, but, if the weather is fine, it will stand out both for the spectacular views and for the sheer beauty of the road, especially in those switchbacks towards the top from which the riders will emerge into two kilometres of flat to the finish next to the Cancano dam and lake. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)