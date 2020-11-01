Vuelta a España stage 12 – Live coverage

Trending

All the action from the fearsome summit finish of the Alto de l'Angliru

Stage 12 profile 2020 Vuelta a Espana

The profile of stage 12 (Image credit: Unipublic)

Double or Quits: Vuelta faces back-to-back mountain challenge of Farrapona and Angliru

Vuelta a España stage 12 preview

Vuelta a España: Gaudu wins on Alto de la Farrapona

Check out our preview of today's stage here

Here's the climb profile, featuring some of the most brutal gradients in the pro cycling world. It's 12.4km long at an average of 9.9 per cent but that understates it if anything, given the final 6km are all double-digit gradients with figures reaching into the 20s.

angliru vuelta 2020 stage 12

(Image credit: Unipublic)

Then there's the Angliru. Here's a look at the climb with Pedro Delgado and Samuel Sánchez from a few years ago.

It's only 109km of racing but Vuelta organisers have packed four classified climbs – including two first category climbs – before the riders take on the Angliru.

The Alto del Padrún (3km at 6.6 per cent), Alto de Santo Emiliano (5.8km at 4.9 per cent), Alto de la Mozqueta (6.6km at 8.4 per cent) and the Alto del Cordal (5.4km at 9.3 per cen) all lie in wait before the day's finale.

The riders will set off to begin the stage in around 40 minutes.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 12 of the Vuelta a España as the race runs into November and the peloton take on the fearsome climb of the Alto de l'Angliru for the first time since 2017.

