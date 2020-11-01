Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 12 – Live coverage
All the action from the fearsome summit finish of the Alto de l'Angliru
The Alto de L'Angliru does funny things to the faces of cyclists. 😛 @lavuelta pic.twitter.com/mmHOdDRp7ENovember 1, 2020
Here's the climb profile, featuring some of the most brutal gradients in the pro cycling world. It's 12.4km long at an average of 9.9 per cent but that understates it if anything, given the final 6km are all double-digit gradients with figures reaching into the 20s.
Then there's the Angliru. Here's a look at the climb with Pedro Delgado and Samuel Sánchez from a few years ago.
It's only 109km of racing but Vuelta organisers have packed four classified climbs – including two first category climbs – before the riders take on the Angliru.
The Alto del Padrún (3km at 6.6 per cent), Alto de Santo Emiliano (5.8km at 4.9 per cent), Alto de la Mozqueta (6.6km at 8.4 per cent) and the Alto del Cordal (5.4km at 9.3 per cen) all lie in wait before the day's finale.
The riders will set off to begin the stage in around 40 minutes.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 12 of the Vuelta a España as the race runs into November and the peloton take on the fearsome climb of the Alto de l'Angliru for the first time since 2017.
Vuelta a España stage 12 – Live coverageAll the action from the fearsome summit finish of the Alto de l'Angliru
