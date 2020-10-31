Vuelta a España stage 11 – Live coverage

Refresh

Roglič was given a three-second time gap to the main peloton yesterday, while the group just behind him was given the same time, despite there seeming to be around a second between each group. There was some investigative work floating around Twitter yesterday evening which seemed to suggest the organisers made the wrong decision. Clearly Ineos see things that way.

Froome is speaking to the commissaire's car now. "Yesterday they changed the rule after the race," he says. The discussion seemed to be about the decision at the finish yesterday which gave Roglič the race lead over Carapaz. There's a disagreement about the timings.

It looks like Froome was acting as patron of the peloton there. He was leading discussions with the race representatives above anyone else. Movistar then moved to the front and several of their riders talked to Froome before things got underway.

Chris Froome was leading the discussions. He didn't look happy about whatever they were talking about at all. A Cofidis rider tried to roll out but he was called back.

There was something going down at the start with the rollout delayed as riders held discussions at the front of the peloton.

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta20 Same time on GC. It is going to be an exciting battle between @rogla and @RichardCarapazM. pic.twitter.com/TNZ8ArAsKIOctober 31, 2020

Check out our report for yesterday's stage 10 for the latest on the race. Primož Roglič and Richard Carapaz enter today tied on time after the Slovenian won the stage and took over the red jersey in Suances.

Now just under 10 minutes until the riders roll out to start the neutralised zone.

The race has visited La Farrapona twice in recent years. Alberto Contador won stage 16 here in 2014 en route to winning the race, while Rein Taaramae took the stage win in 2011. Both stages feature the Puerto de San Lorenzo, which features as the penultimate climb today, while 2014 also saw the riders tackle the Alto de la Cobertoria. The final 80km or so is a like for like rerun of that 2014 stage.

Four first-category climbs on the menu today means a lot of altitude gain for the riders. 1⃣7⃣0⃣ km5⃣ categorised climbs - 4 Cat 1's and a Cat 34⃣7⃣0⃣0⃣m of vertical gainCheck out today's test for the climbers.#lavuelta20 | @lavuelta pic.twitter.com/BYyI2s1WFLOctober 31, 2020

We’re expecting a fast and furious start at #LaVuelta20 today. pic.twitter.com/1AGa7X7DbKOctober 31, 2020

Today's stage will get underway in 25 minutes with the riders setting off from Villaviciosa in Asturias.