The Movistar team claimed a hard-fought victory in the short, fast team time trial from Pradoluendo to Belorado in the Vuelta a Burgos, besting the Katusha team of race leader Joaquim Rodriguez by ten seconds.

The 11.6km race took less than ten minutes, with the Spanish squad pushing the pace to 66.6kph to take the victory, which it dedicated to Andrea Pinarello, the son of the team's bicycle sponsor.

"We are really happy, not only because of the victory but also for the time gap made," said Movistar directeur sportif José Luis Arrieta. "The aim was to be as close to the top as possible ... We knew it was going to be a fast TTT and gaps had to be short, but taking ten seconds on the next ones means that the lads did a magnificent race.

"We want to dedicate this victory to Andrea Pinarello. His family is really close to our team, and we felt really sad about his death."

"The tactics were clear: going on full steam from the start and until the point where we could hang on. We already had seven seconds on the Katusha squad after 3k, so we were the best right from the start."

Following today's stage, Rodriguez remains in the lead, but with less than ten seconds over there Movistar riders: Sergio Pardilla, David Lopez Garcia and Pablo Lastras. Euskaltel-Euskadi's contender Samuel Sanchez lost 24 seconds on the day and now sits in fifth place overall, 21 seconds behind Rodriguez.,

With an uphill finish on Saturday to Clunia and the Lagunas de Neila as the final summit arrival on Sunday, there are still opportunities for the general classification contenders.

"The GC is looking very good for us now, but we have to be conscious about what's left," said Arrieta. "It's true that 'Purito' and Samuel proved to be over the rest, but they did it in explosive finishes. The Lagunas can do well for Pardilla and David, and even Pablo can make it better in such a climb."

Katusha's director Mario Chiesa was satisfied with the performance of the team, which took second ahead of Acqua & Sapone. "I'm quite happy," Chiesa said. "We were able to keep the general classification leadership with our leader Joaquim Rodriguez, gaining some seconds over one of the forerunners, Samuel Sanchez. We could have won today too: for some factors we didn't, but it was a good performance."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 0:09:54 2 Katusha Team 0:00:10 3 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:13 4 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:17 5 Caja Rural 0:00:19 6 FDJ 7 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:20 8 Geox-TMC 9 Skil - Shimano 0:00:23 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:24 11 Orbea Continental 0:00:29 12 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:35 13 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:38 14 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:39 15 Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:00:40

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 8 9 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 10 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 6 11 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 12 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 4 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 14 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 15 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7:27:33 2 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:21 6 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 7 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:30 8 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:31 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:32 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:36 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 12 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:40 13 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:00:41 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:42 16 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47 17 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:54 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:56 19 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:07 21 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:10 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:13 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:14 24 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:29 25 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:33 26 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:34 27 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:40 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 29 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:01:43 30 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 31 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:52 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:53 33 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:54 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:57 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:00 36 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:02:08 37 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:02:20 38 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:26 39 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:28 40 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:29 41 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:39 42 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 44 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:40 45 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:41 46 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:45 47 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:50 48 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:53 49 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 50 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:55 51 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:03:02 52 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:07 53 Ramon Domene (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:03:14 55 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:19 56 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:20 57 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:03:22 58 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:25 59 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:26 60 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:34 61 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:36 62 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:38 63 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:42 64 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 65 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:03:44 66 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:49 67 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:54 68 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:00 69 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:04 70 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:05 71 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 72 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:04:14 73 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:23 74 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:04:30 75 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:04:32 76 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:04:56 77 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:05:07 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:05:08 79 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:05:12 80 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:17 81 Jordi Simon (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:19 82 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:20 83 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:26 84 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:30 85 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:05:37 86 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:05:46 87 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:00 88 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:04 89 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:06:07 90 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:20 91 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:28 92 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:06:42 93 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 94 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:08 95 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:07:15 96 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:07:22 97 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:31 98 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:39 99 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:40 100 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:07:58 101 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 102 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:16 103 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:36 104 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:08:37 105 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:08:45 106 Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:51 107 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:08:59 108 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:09:07 109 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:19 110 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:30 111 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:09:46 112 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 113 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:47 114 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:09:50 115 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:10:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 52 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 3 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 35 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 31 5 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 27 6 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 25 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 23 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 21 9 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 20 10 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 16 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 14 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 13 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 14 14 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 16 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 8 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 8 19 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 7 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 22 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 6 23 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 25 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 4 26 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 27 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 29 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 30 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 pts 2 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 5 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 6 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 7 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 5 8 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 9 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 3 Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 4 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 2 6 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 7 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 1