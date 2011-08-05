Trending

Movistar rocket to TTT victory

Rodriguez retains overall lead

The Movistar team claimed a hard-fought victory in the short, fast team time trial from Pradoluendo to Belorado in the Vuelta a Burgos, besting the Katusha team of race leader Joaquim Rodriguez by ten seconds.

The 11.6km race took less than ten minutes, with the Spanish squad pushing the pace to 66.6kph to take the victory, which it dedicated to Andrea Pinarello, the son of the team's bicycle sponsor.

"We are really happy, not only because of the victory but also for the time gap made," said Movistar directeur sportif José Luis Arrieta. "The aim was to be as close to the top as possible ... We knew it was going to be a fast TTT and gaps had to be short, but taking ten seconds on the next ones means that the lads did a magnificent race.

"We want to dedicate this victory to Andrea Pinarello. His family is really close to our team, and we felt really sad about his death."

"The tactics were clear: going on full steam from the start and until the point where we could hang on. We already had seven seconds on the Katusha squad after 3k, so we were the best right from the start."

Following today's stage, Rodriguez remains in the lead, but with less than ten seconds over there Movistar riders: Sergio Pardilla, David Lopez Garcia and Pablo Lastras. Euskaltel-Euskadi's contender Samuel Sanchez lost 24 seconds on the day and now sits in fifth place overall, 21 seconds behind Rodriguez.,

With an uphill finish on Saturday to Clunia and the Lagunas de Neila as the final summit arrival on Sunday, there are still opportunities for the general classification contenders.

"The GC is looking very good for us now, but we have to be conscious about what's left," said Arrieta. "It's true that 'Purito' and Samuel proved to be over the rest, but they did it in explosive finishes. The Lagunas can do well for Pardilla and David, and even Pablo can make it better in such a climb."

Katusha's director Mario Chiesa was satisfied with the performance of the team, which took second ahead of Acqua & Sapone. "I'm quite happy," Chiesa said. "We were able to keep the general classification leadership with our leader Joaquim Rodriguez, gaining some seconds over one of the forerunners, Samuel Sanchez. We could have won today too: for some factors we didn't, but it was a good performance."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:09:54
2Katusha Team0:00:10
3Acqua & Sapone0:00:13
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:17
5Caja Rural0:00:19
6FDJ
7Androni Giocattoli0:00:20
8Geox-TMC
9Skil - Shimano0:00:23
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:24
11Orbea Continental0:00:29
12Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:35
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:38
14Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:39
15Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:00:40

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team9
8Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team8
9Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
10Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team6
11Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
12Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team4
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
14Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
15Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7:27:33
2Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:21
6Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
7Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:30
8David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:31
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:32
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:36
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:39
12Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:40
13Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental0:00:41
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:42
16Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
17Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:54
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:56
19David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:03
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:07
21Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:10
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:13
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:14
24Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:29
25Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:33
26Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:34
27Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:40
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
29Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:01:43
30Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
31Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:52
32Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:53
33Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:54
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:57
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:00
36Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:02:08
37Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:02:20
38Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:26
39Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:28
40Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:29
41Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:39
42Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
44Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:40
45Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:41
46Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:45
47Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:50
48Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:53
49Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
50Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:55
51Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:02
52Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:07
53Ramon Domene (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:03:14
55Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:19
56Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:20
57Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:03:22
58Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
59Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:26
60Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:03:34
61Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:36
62Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:38
63Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:42
64Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
65David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:03:44
66Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:03:49
67Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:54
68Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:00
69Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:04
70Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:05
71José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
72Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:04:14
73Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:23
74Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:04:30
75Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental0:04:32
76Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:04:56
77Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:05:07
78Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:05:08
79Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:05:12
80Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:05:17
81Jordi Simon (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:19
82Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:20
83Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:26
84José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:30
85Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:05:37
86Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:05:46
87Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:00
88Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:04
89Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental0:06:07
90Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:20
91Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:28
92Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:06:42
93Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
94Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:08
95Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental0:07:15
96Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:22
97Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:31
98Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:07:39
99Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:40
100Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:07:58
101Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
102José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:16
103Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:36
104Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:08:37
105Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental0:08:45
106Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:51
107Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:08:59
108Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:09:07
109Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:19
110Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:30
111Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:09:46
112Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
113Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:47
114Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:09:50
115Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:10:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team52pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
3Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team35
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team31
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team27
6Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team25
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team23
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC21
9David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team20
10Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental16
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC14
12Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
13Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team14
14Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team9
16David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC8
18Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team8
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ7
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
22Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team6
23Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
25Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team4
26Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
27Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC2
29Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
30Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team11pts
2José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
5Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
6Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
7Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ5
8Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
9Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
3Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
4Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
5Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ2
6José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
7Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team22:03:13
2Geox-TMC0:00:24
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:31
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:56
5Katusha Team0:01:03
6FDJ0:02:37
7Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:23
8Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:03
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:06
10Acqua & Sapone0:04:08
11Orbea Continental0:04:43
12Caja Rural0:06:40
13Androni Giocattoli0:06:44
14Skil - Shimano0:07:10
15Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:07:32

 

