Ventoso victorious in Ruta del Sol finale

Rogers claims overall, first stage race win since 2003

Image 1 of 17

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) took out the combination classification.

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) took out the combination classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 17

The peloton en route to Antequera in stage five.

The peloton en route to Antequera in stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

The peloton in action during the fifth stage of the Ruta del Sol.

The peloton in action during the fifth stage of the Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) wins the final stage of the Ruta del Sol.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) wins the final stage of the Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) on the attack.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Australia's Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) lifts a stage race trophy for the first time since 2003.

Australia's Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) lifts a stage race trophy for the first time since 2003.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 17

Overall podium (L-R): Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) and Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC).

Overall podium (L-R): Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) and Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC).
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 17

Australia's Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed the overall classification.

Australia's Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed the overall classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 17

Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) won the regional rider classification.

Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) won the regional rider classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 17

Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia - Cajasur) won the sprint classification.

Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia - Cajasur) won the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 17

France's Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) took the mountains classification.

France's Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) took the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 17

Óscar Freire's (Rabobank) stage wins netted the Spanish rider the points classification.

Óscar Freire's (Rabobank) stage wins netted the Spanish rider the points classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 17

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) finished third overall.

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) finished third overall.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 17

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) was also the top Spanish rider.

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) was also the top Spanish rider.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 17

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) looked pretty happy with his stage win.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) looked pretty happy with his stage win.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 17

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) won the stage narrowly from Simon Gerrans (Team Sky)

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) won the stage narrowly from Simon Gerrans (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 17

Belgian Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished second overall.

Belgian Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished second overall.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) achieved his goal of a stage win at the Ruta del Sol with a sprint victory in Thursday's final stage. Ventoso used his finishing speed to dispatch a pair of Australians, Simon Gerrans (Sky Professional Cycling Team) and race leader Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia), at the finish in Antequera.

The 27-year-old Spaniard targeted the Ruta's challenging 161.4km finale, with a category one climb 46km from the finish, as his best option to deliver a win and his prediction came to fruition that he'd be the only sprinter to make the selection on the decisive Puerto de El Torcal ascent. Ventoso handily out-kicked the rest of an elite 30-man peloton comprised primarily of climbers and GC contenders to claim his first victory of the season.

Race leader Michael Rogers faced a strong challenge from the Andalucia - Cajasur squad and defended his red jersey earned in the previous stage's time trial to win overall. The three-time time trial world champion bested Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by 19 seconds and previous race leader Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) by 30 seconds on general classification. The overall victory was the 30-year-old Australian's first stage race win since 2003.

"It was a pretty tough day but the team were super and we never panicked," said Rogers.

Break goes for broke

The stage was marked by a four-rider escape group which formed after 11km of racing. Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil), Angel Vicioso (Andalucia - Cajasur) and Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini) successfully attacked the peloton and were joined seven kilometres later by Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

Vicioso had nearly erased his GC deficit to Rogers on the road when HTC-Columbia's chase effort was made more difficult due to three team members crashing mid-stage: Konstantsin Sivtsov, Michael Albasini and Hayden Roulston.

"The break was very dangerous with some strong riders out there, and we tried to keep them at two minutes but when that crash happened we had to let them have a bit more," said HTC-Columbia sport director Brian Holm.

The quartet's lead grew to nearly five minutes on the hilly terrain and put pressure on race leader Michael Rogers's HTC-Columbia team. Vicioso started the day 1:57 down on general classification to Rogers and assumed the Australian's race leadership on the road.

Andalucia-Cajasur pulled out all the stops to crack Rogers, as Vicioso's teammates Antonio Piedra and Jose Gomez Marchante successfully bridged to the break with 55 kilometres remaining to form a leading sextet.

The breakaway splintered, however, on the first category Puerto de El Torcal ascent with Feillu, Wiggins and Vicioso cresting the summit together in that order. Marchante and Marzano followed 37 seconds later and Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) led the Rogers group of approximately 25 riders across the KOM one minute down on the leading trio. Feillu, Vicioso and Wiggins continued with their escape attempt, but the Rogers group steadily ate into their advantage, ultimately absorbing them with 20 kilometres remaining.

Despite several attacks in the closing kilometres, the lead 30-rider peloton remained together into Antequera where Ventoso sprinted to victory in the bunch gallop.

"It was very tense in the last part, although Mick got to the finish with enough teammates to protect him and he showed his strength by getting third, too," said Holm. "He did well on the first uphill finish and then again in the time trial that decided the race. It's really nice to see him back on the podium of a stage race."

Full Results
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC4:20:05
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:02
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
7Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
8Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
14Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
16Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
17Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
19Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:07
20Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
21Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09
22Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
23Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:13
25Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
26Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
27Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:40
28Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:00:47
29Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
30Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:58
31Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:02
32Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21
33Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:04:52
34Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:02
36Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
37Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
40Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
42Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
43Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
44Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
45Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
48Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
49David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
51Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
52Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
53Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
54Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
55Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:09
56Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:10:49
57Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
58Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
59Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
60Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
61Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNSSylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFDiego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFMarkus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFAndré Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFPiet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFLukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFGarikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFAngelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFAdrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC25pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia16
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank14
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank12
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
7Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC9
8Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur8
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
11Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram3
14Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 1 - Benamargosa, 59.8km
1Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3pts
2Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Antequera, 129.3km
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Mountain 1 - Cómpeta (Cat. 2) 12.7km
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
3Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
4Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1

Mountain 2 - Salares (Cat. 3) 22.1km
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Colmenar (Cat. 3) 83.7km
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Mountain 4 - El Torcal (Cat. 1) 115.3km
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
3Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur6
4Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
5Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1

Teams
1Andalucia - Cajasur13:00:21
2Team Saxo Bank0:00:05
3Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:07
5Team Milram0:00:31
6Team HTC - Columbia0:00:38
7Carmiooro NGC0:00:43
8Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
9Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:00
10Rabobank
11Skil - Shimano
12Caja Rural0:15:00

Final general classification
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia18:12:16
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:19
3Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:00:30
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:31
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:35
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:38
7Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
8Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:46
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
10Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
12Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:00
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
14Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:18
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:34
16Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:57
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:12
18Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:50
19Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:41
20Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:23
21Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
22Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:49
23Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:06:01
24Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:17
25Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:25
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:57
27Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:07:03
28Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:07:28
29Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:08:11
30Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:25
31Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:09:04
32Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:09
33Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:30
34Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:38
35Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:10:24
36Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:42
37Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:10:49
38Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:58
39Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:11:09
40Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:12:03
41Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:30
42Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:13:00
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:01
44Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:08
45Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
46David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:12
47Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:13:18
48Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:58
49Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:47
50Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:43
51Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:15:46
52Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:17:37
53Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:49
54Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:17:52
55Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:18:06
56Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:18:48
57Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:38
58Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural0:20:08
59David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural0:20:33
60Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:21:42
61Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:21:53

Points classification
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank50pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia44
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank42
4Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC37
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team36
6Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC34
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto33
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank27
9Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank24
10Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur22
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia21
12Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram20
13Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19
16Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia16
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
18Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur12
19Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank11
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram10
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
22Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur9
23Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
24Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
25Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5
27Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
28Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
29Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram4
31Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
32Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
33Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2

Sprints classification
1Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur15pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
4Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
5Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
7Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
8Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
9Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
11Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC2
12Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1
13Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1
14Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team46pts
2Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur20
3Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC12
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
5Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC10
6Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur10
7Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur10
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
10Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5
11Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural4
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank2
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
15Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC1
16Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1

Combination classification
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC14pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia16
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank25
5Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur28
6Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur41
7Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC48
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank53
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team66
10Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini67
11Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank7
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia17
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
14Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur25
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank26
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team27
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram29
18Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team34
19Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur34
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team36
21Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto37
22Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram39
23Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia40
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano41
25Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank43
26Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank44
27Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini45
28Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto46
29Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur46
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team47
31Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram48
32Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team58
33Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC64
34Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram67
35Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural68
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team70
37Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini72
38Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team77
39Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur84
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice17
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
42Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC28
43Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano30
44Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC31
45Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto33
46Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural34
47Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto36
48Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur37
49Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural38
50Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram39
51Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano44
52Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia45
53David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini46
54Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank47
55Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team50
56Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank52
57Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank54
58Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural56
59Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural58
60David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural59
61Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team60

Regional rider classification
1Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
2Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
3Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
5Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Spanish rider classification
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
2Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
3Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
6Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
7Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
8Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
9Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
10Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
11Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
12Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
13Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
14Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
15Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
16Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams classification
1Team Saxo Bank54:38:16
2Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:54
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:31
4Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:44
5Team Milram0:02:11
6Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:17
7Carmiooro NGC0:08:58
8Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:07
9Rabobank0:12:34
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:31
11Skil - Shimano0:18:07
12Caja Rural0:27:14

