Image 1 of 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) took out the combination classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 17 The peloton en route to Antequera in stage five. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 The peloton in action during the fifth stage of the Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) wins the final stage of the Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Australia's Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) lifts a stage race trophy for the first time since 2003. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 17 Overall podium (L-R): Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) and Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC). (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 17 Australia's Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed the overall classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 17 Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) won the regional rider classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 17 Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia - Cajasur) won the sprint classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 17 France's Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) took the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 17 Óscar Freire's (Rabobank) stage wins netted the Spanish rider the points classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) finished third overall. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) was also the top Spanish rider. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 17 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) looked pretty happy with his stage win. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 17 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) won the stage narrowly from Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 17 Belgian Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished second overall. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) achieved his goal of a stage win at the Ruta del Sol with a sprint victory in Thursday's final stage. Ventoso used his finishing speed to dispatch a pair of Australians, Simon Gerrans (Sky Professional Cycling Team) and race leader Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia), at the finish in Antequera.

The 27-year-old Spaniard targeted the Ruta's challenging 161.4km finale, with a category one climb 46km from the finish, as his best option to deliver a win and his prediction came to fruition that he'd be the only sprinter to make the selection on the decisive Puerto de El Torcal ascent. Ventoso handily out-kicked the rest of an elite 30-man peloton comprised primarily of climbers and GC contenders to claim his first victory of the season.

Race leader Michael Rogers faced a strong challenge from the Andalucia - Cajasur squad and defended his red jersey earned in the previous stage's time trial to win overall. The three-time time trial world champion bested Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by 19 seconds and previous race leader Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) by 30 seconds on general classification. The overall victory was the 30-year-old Australian's first stage race win since 2003.

"It was a pretty tough day but the team were super and we never panicked," said Rogers.

Break goes for broke

The stage was marked by a four-rider escape group which formed after 11km of racing. Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil), Angel Vicioso (Andalucia - Cajasur) and Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini) successfully attacked the peloton and were joined seven kilometres later by Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

Vicioso had nearly erased his GC deficit to Rogers on the road when HTC-Columbia's chase effort was made more difficult due to three team members crashing mid-stage: Konstantsin Sivtsov, Michael Albasini and Hayden Roulston.

"The break was very dangerous with some strong riders out there, and we tried to keep them at two minutes but when that crash happened we had to let them have a bit more," said HTC-Columbia sport director Brian Holm.

The quartet's lead grew to nearly five minutes on the hilly terrain and put pressure on race leader Michael Rogers's HTC-Columbia team. Vicioso started the day 1:57 down on general classification to Rogers and assumed the Australian's race leadership on the road.

Andalucia-Cajasur pulled out all the stops to crack Rogers, as Vicioso's teammates Antonio Piedra and Jose Gomez Marchante successfully bridged to the break with 55 kilometres remaining to form a leading sextet.

The breakaway splintered, however, on the first category Puerto de El Torcal ascent with Feillu, Wiggins and Vicioso cresting the summit together in that order. Marchante and Marzano followed 37 seconds later and Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) led the Rogers group of approximately 25 riders across the KOM one minute down on the leading trio. Feillu, Vicioso and Wiggins continued with their escape attempt, but the Rogers group steadily ate into their advantage, ultimately absorbing them with 20 kilometres remaining.

Despite several attacks in the closing kilometres, the lead 30-rider peloton remained together into Antequera where Ventoso sprinted to victory in the bunch gallop.

"It was very tense in the last part, although Mick got to the finish with enough teammates to protect him and he showed his strength by getting third, too," said Holm. "He did well on the first uphill finish and then again in the time trial that decided the race. It's really nice to see him back on the podium of a stage race."

Full Results 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 4:20:05 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:02 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 8 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 14 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 16 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 17 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 19 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:07 20 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 21 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:09 22 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:13 25 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 26 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 27 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:40 28 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:47 29 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 30 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:58 31 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:02 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21 33 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:04:52 34 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:02 36 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 37 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 41 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 42 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 43 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 44 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 45 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 48 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 49 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 51 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 52 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 53 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 54 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 55 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:09 56 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:10:49 57 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 58 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 59 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 60 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 61 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNS Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram DNF Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia DNF André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 25 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 16 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 14 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 12 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 7 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 9 8 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 8 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 3 14 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 1 - Benamargosa, 59.8km 1 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 pts 2 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Antequera, 129.3km 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Mountain 1 - Cómpeta (Cat. 2) 12.7km 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 3 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 4 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1

Mountain 2 - Salares (Cat. 3) 22.1km 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Colmenar (Cat. 3) 83.7km 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Mountain 4 - El Torcal (Cat. 1) 115.3km 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 3 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 4 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 5 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1

Teams 1 Andalucia - Cajasur 13:00:21 2 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:05 3 Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:07 5 Team Milram 0:00:31 6 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:38 7 Carmiooro NGC 0:00:43 8 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 9 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:00 10 Rabobank 11 Skil - Shimano 12 Caja Rural 0:15:00

Final general classification 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 18:12:16 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:19 3 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:30 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:31 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:35 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:38 7 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 8 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:46 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 10 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 12 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:00 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 14 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:18 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:34 16 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:57 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:12 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:50 19 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:41 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:23 21 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 22 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:49 23 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:06:01 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:17 25 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:25 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:57 27 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:03 28 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:07:28 29 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:08:11 30 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:25 31 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:09:04 32 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:09 33 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:30 34 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:38 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:10:24 36 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:42 37 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:10:49 38 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:58 39 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:11:09 40 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:12:03 41 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:30 42 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:13:00 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:01 44 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:08 45 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 46 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:13:12 47 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:13:18 48 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:58 49 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:47 50 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:43 51 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:46 52 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:17:37 53 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:49 54 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:52 55 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:18:06 56 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:18:48 57 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:38 58 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 0:20:08 59 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:20:33 60 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:21:42 61 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:21:53

Points classification 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 50 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 44 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 42 4 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 37 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 34 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 27 9 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 24 10 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 22 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 21 12 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 20 13 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 16 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 18 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 19 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 11 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 10 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 22 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 9 23 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 24 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 25 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 27 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 28 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 29 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 4 31 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 32 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 33 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2

Sprints classification 1 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 15 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 5 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 7 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 8 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 9 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 11 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 2 12 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1 13 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1 14 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 pts 2 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 20 3 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 12 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 5 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 10 6 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 10 7 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 10 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 10 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 11 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 4 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 2 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 15 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 1 16 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1

Combination classification 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 14 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 16 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 25 5 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 28 6 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 41 7 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 48 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 53 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 10 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 67 11 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 7 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 17 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 14 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 25 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 26 16 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 27 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 29 18 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 19 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 34 20 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 21 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 22 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 39 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 40 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 41 25 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 43 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 44 27 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 45 28 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 29 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 46 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 47 31 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 48 32 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 33 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 64 34 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 67 35 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 68 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 37 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 72 38 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 39 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 84 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 42 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 28 43 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 30 44 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 31 45 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 46 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 34 47 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 48 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 37 49 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 38 50 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 39 51 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 44 52 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 45 53 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 46 54 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 47 55 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 56 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 52 57 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 54 58 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 56 59 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 58 60 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 59 61 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60

Regional rider classification 1 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Spanish rider classification 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 2 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 7 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 8 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 10 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 11 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 13 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 14 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 15 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 16 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural