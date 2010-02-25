Ventoso victorious in Ruta del Sol finale
Rogers claims overall, first stage race win since 2003
Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) achieved his goal of a stage win at the Ruta del Sol with a sprint victory in Thursday's final stage. Ventoso used his finishing speed to dispatch a pair of Australians, Simon Gerrans (Sky Professional Cycling Team) and race leader Michael Rogers (Team HTC - Columbia), at the finish in Antequera.
The 27-year-old Spaniard targeted the Ruta's challenging 161.4km finale, with a category one climb 46km from the finish, as his best option to deliver a win and his prediction came to fruition that he'd be the only sprinter to make the selection on the decisive Puerto de El Torcal ascent. Ventoso handily out-kicked the rest of an elite 30-man peloton comprised primarily of climbers and GC contenders to claim his first victory of the season.
Race leader Michael Rogers faced a strong challenge from the Andalucia - Cajasur squad and defended his red jersey earned in the previous stage's time trial to win overall. The three-time time trial world champion bested Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by 19 seconds and previous race leader Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) by 30 seconds on general classification. The overall victory was the 30-year-old Australian's first stage race win since 2003.
"It was a pretty tough day but the team were super and we never panicked," said Rogers.
Break goes for broke
The stage was marked by a four-rider escape group which formed after 11km of racing. Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil), Angel Vicioso (Andalucia - Cajasur) and Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini) successfully attacked the peloton and were joined seven kilometres later by Bradley Wiggins (Sky).
Vicioso had nearly erased his GC deficit to Rogers on the road when HTC-Columbia's chase effort was made more difficult due to three team members crashing mid-stage: Konstantsin Sivtsov, Michael Albasini and Hayden Roulston.
"The break was very dangerous with some strong riders out there, and we tried to keep them at two minutes but when that crash happened we had to let them have a bit more," said HTC-Columbia sport director Brian Holm.
The quartet's lead grew to nearly five minutes on the hilly terrain and put pressure on race leader Michael Rogers's HTC-Columbia team. Vicioso started the day 1:57 down on general classification to Rogers and assumed the Australian's race leadership on the road.
Andalucia-Cajasur pulled out all the stops to crack Rogers, as Vicioso's teammates Antonio Piedra and Jose Gomez Marchante successfully bridged to the break with 55 kilometres remaining to form a leading sextet.
The breakaway splintered, however, on the first category Puerto de El Torcal ascent with Feillu, Wiggins and Vicioso cresting the summit together in that order. Marchante and Marzano followed 37 seconds later and Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) led the Rogers group of approximately 25 riders across the KOM one minute down on the leading trio. Feillu, Vicioso and Wiggins continued with their escape attempt, but the Rogers group steadily ate into their advantage, ultimately absorbing them with 20 kilometres remaining.
Despite several attacks in the closing kilometres, the lead 30-rider peloton remained together into Antequera where Ventoso sprinted to victory in the bunch gallop.
"It was very tense in the last part, although Mick got to the finish with enough teammates to protect him and he showed his strength by getting third, too," said Holm. "He did well on the first uphill finish and then again in the time trial that decided the race. It's really nice to see him back on the podium of a stage race."
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|4:20:05
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:02
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|17
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|19
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:07
|20
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|21
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:09
|22
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:13
|25
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|26
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:40
|28
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:47
|29
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|30
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:58
|31
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:02
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|33
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:04:52
|34
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:02
|36
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|37
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|41
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|42
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|43
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|45
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|49
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|52
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|53
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|55
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|56
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:10:49
|57
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|59
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|60
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|61
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|25
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|9
|8
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|8
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|14
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|3
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|4
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|6
|4
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|5
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|13:00:21
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:05
|3
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:07
|5
|Team Milram
|0:00:31
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:38
|7
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:43
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|9
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:00
|10
|Rabobank
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:15:00
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|18:12:16
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:19
|3
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:30
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:31
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:35
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:38
|7
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|8
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:46
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|12
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:00
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|14
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:18
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|16
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:57
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:12
|18
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:50
|19
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:41
|20
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:23
|21
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|22
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|23
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:06:01
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:17
|25
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:25
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:57
|27
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:03
|28
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:07:28
|29
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:08:11
|30
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:25
|31
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:09:04
|32
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:09
|33
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:30
|34
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:38
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:10:24
|36
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:42
|37
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:10:49
|38
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:10:58
|39
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:11:09
|40
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:12:03
|41
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:30
|42
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:13:00
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:01
|44
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:08
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:12
|47
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:13:18
|48
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|49
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:47
|50
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:43
|51
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:46
|52
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:17:37
|53
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:49
|54
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:52
|55
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:18:06
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:18:48
|57
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:38
|58
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:20:08
|59
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:20:33
|60
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:42
|61
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:21:53
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|50
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|4
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|37
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|34
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|9
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|24
|10
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|22
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|12
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|13
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|18
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|12
|19
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|22
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|9
|23
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|24
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|27
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|28
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|31
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|32
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|1
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|15
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|5
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|8
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|9
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|12
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|13
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|14
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|pts
|2
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|20
|3
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|12
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|10
|6
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|10
|7
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|10
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|9
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|10
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|11
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|15
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|16
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|14
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|5
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|28
|6
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|41
|7
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|48
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|10
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|67
|11
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|14
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|25
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|27
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|29
|18
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|19
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|34
|20
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|21
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|22
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|39
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|41
|25
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|43
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|44
|27
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|45
|28
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|29
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|46
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|47
|31
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|48
|32
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|33
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|64
|34
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|67
|35
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|68
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|37
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|72
|38
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|39
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|84
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|42
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|28
|43
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|30
|44
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|31
|45
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|46
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|34
|47
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|48
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|37
|49
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|38
|50
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|39
|51
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|44
|52
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|53
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|46
|54
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|47
|55
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|56
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|52
|57
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|56
|59
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|60
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|59
|61
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|1
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|6
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|7
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|10
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|11
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|12
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|13
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|14
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|15
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|54:38:16
|2
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:54
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:31
|4
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:44
|5
|Team Milram
|0:02:11
|6
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|7
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:08:58
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|9
|Rabobank
|0:12:34
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:31
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:18:07
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:27:14
