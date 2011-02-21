Image 1 of 15 Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun) outsprints Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 15 A Geox-TMC racer gets a Coke handoff. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 15 Some pre-race, on-the-start-line chit chat. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 15 Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek) stands up on a climb. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 15 Two Rabobank racers plot the day's strategy. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 15 A five-man break (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 15 Saur-Sojasun sets the pace for its race leaser Jimmy Engoulvent (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 15 There was some steep climbing in stage 2. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 15 The riders even faced some gravel surfaces. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 15 A racer from Andalucia Caja Granada on his own. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 15 Geox-TMC racers take a turn controlling the pace. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 15 The peloton on a climb (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 15 New race leader Markel Irizar Aranburu (Team RadioShack) on the podium (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 15 Racers roll out for the start. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 15 These men have found the perfect place where they can watch the racers speed by. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) has won the second stage at the Ruta del Sol, outsprinting a lead group of 43 riders in Adra. The 25-year-old Frenchman bested Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in the finale after a hilly 161.8km of racing.

Overnight race leader Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), winner of the stage one time trial, was dropped on the day's first climb, the hors catégorie Puerto de Polopos at 60km into the stage, and ultimately finished in a group nearly 23 minutes off the pace.

Runner-up in the opening stage, Markel Irizar Aranburu (RadioShack), endured the stage's climbing and took over the race lead, having finished in the lead group. The 31-year-old Spaniard leads Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by one second and RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer by two seconds.

"It’s nice to be in the lead," said Irizar. "Especially after such a hard stage, with three climbs and 3300m of climbing. I suffered a lot but it was worth suffering for it.

"The team worked so hard for me. Muravyev, Rovny and Zubeldia stayed with me the whole day. They motivated me constantly and helped me to come back after that terrible climb. For sure I will fight to keep this jersey. It is important for Team RadioShack in the beginning of the season."

"It will be hard [to keep the leader's jersey]," said RadioShack team director Viatcheslav Ekimov. "Many riders are within a few seconds for the overall classification. Tomorrow we have again a stage with a lot of up and downs and then we have two flatter stages where the wind can play a key role.

"There are no bonification seconds at the finish line. It will be the job of the teammates to keep Markel in the front. Hard, but not impossible at all."

A hard day in the saddle

The peloton faced a difficult opening road stage at the Ruta del Sol and would have to tackle more than 10,000' of climbing, taking in a hors catégorie climb at km 60.7, a category one climb at km 96, followed by a category three ascent at km 129.4. With so much climbing on tap for the day it came as no surprise that some intrepid riders would seek their fortunes in a breakaway, and the day's first escape formed after 27km of racing.

Five riders went on the attack including Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM), David De La Cruz (Caja Rural), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Aritz Etxebarria (Orbea Continental). The peloton was in no hurry to chase and 21km later the quintet's lead ballooned to eight minutes at the foot of the opening climb.

While the breakaway steadily made its way to the top of the Puerto de Polopos, the peloton exploded in its wake as those with general classification ambitions forced the pace and splintered the field. Ramirez Abeja led the five man break over the summit while an elite selection of 20 riders crested the summit 2:30 later including Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Levi Leipheimer and Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack), Frank Schleck and Anders Lund (Saxo Bank Sungard), Sergio Pardilla, Francisco Ventoso and Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Andalucia Caja Granada), Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun), Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Óscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Fabio Duarte and Rafael Valls (Geox-TMC), Javier Moreno and Iñigo Cuesta (Caja Rural), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Bartosz Huzarski (Netapp).

On the descent of the Puerto de Polopos Ramirez Abeja dropped his breakaway companions and set out alone in the race lead. Sicard and Marcato pursued the Spaniard together while De La Cruz and Etxebarria were absorbed by the chase group.

Ramirez Abeja continued to lead the race alone as he crossed the day's second climb, the category one Puerto de Albuñol, after 96km of racing. The chase group had absorbed all of his former breakaway companions and grew slightly in size as riders dropped on the Puerto de Polopos made contact.

Geox-TMC set a strong tempo on the climb for the chase group, which once again reduced in size to approximately 20 riders approaching the summit of the Puerto de Albuñol. Geox-TMC's Fabio Duarte then attacked the chase group and crossed the summit alone in second place in pursuit of Ramirez Abeja.

The Colombian made contact with the Spaniard at km 100 at which time they held a three-minute lead on the first chase group.

Their lead would begin to decrease, however, as once again the chase group grew in size and strength. With 55km remaining Duarte and Ramirez Abeja led by two minutes and five kilometres later their advantage dropped to 1:35

Duarte soon dropped his breakaway companion and set off alone in the race lead. The 24-year-old Colombian, the 2008 U23 road race world champion, took top honours at the day's final climb, the category three Alto la Berja, and led his pursuers by 1:52 with 32.4km remaining.

Duarte would be no match, however, for a motivated chase group powered by RadioShack and Rabobank and the Colombian would be absorbed with five kilometres remaining.

Peio Bilbao (Orbea Continental) and Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Geox-TMC) each made strong attacks in the final kilometres, but both moves were neutralised, setting up the field sprint finale taken by Hivert.

Full Results 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:20:25 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 14 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 16 Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 23 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 26 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 29 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 31 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 32 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 37 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 38 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 39 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:00 46 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 48 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 49 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 50 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 52 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 54 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:17 55 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia 56 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:19:45 60 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 61 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 62 Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 63 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 64 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 65 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 67 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 72 Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia 73 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 75 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 79 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 83 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:22:57 84 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 85 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 86 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia 87 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 88 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 90 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 91 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 92 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 94 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 95 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 96 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia 97 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 98 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 99 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 100 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 101 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 102 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental 103 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 105 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 106 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 109 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 110 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 111 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 112 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 113 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 114 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 115 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling DNF Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 6 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 7 10 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 12 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 3 14 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 1

Sprint 1 - Berja, 143.1km 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Polopos (HC) 60.7km 1 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 15 pts 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 12 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 6 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 7 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 2 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Albuñol (Cat. 1) 96.0km 1 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 8 3 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 6 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 5 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto la Berja (Cat. 3) 129.4km 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Teams 1 Movistar Team 13:01:15 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Sky Procycling 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Geox-TMC 6 Katusha Team 7 Team RadioShack 8 Andalucia Caja Granada 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:00 11 Saur - Sojasun 0:15:17 12 Team Netapp 0:19:45 13 Orbea Continental 0:21:45 14 Caja Rural 0:23:45 15 KTM - Murcia 0:35:02 16 Leopard Trek 0:42:42 17 Skil - Shimano 0:59:15

General classification after stage 2 1 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 4:29:53 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:01 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:02 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:03 5 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 6 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 9 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 11 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:16 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 0:00:18 14 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 18 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 19 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:23 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 21 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:25 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 25 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 27 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 28 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 30 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:31 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:00:33 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:35 33 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:36 35 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:40 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:00:41 38 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 39 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:44 40 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 41 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:49 42 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 43 Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:01:05 44 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:15 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 46 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:20 47 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:02:25 48 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:34 49 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:02:37 50 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:38 51 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:39 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:43 53 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:55 54 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:42 55 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:44 56 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:51 57 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:16:01 58 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:16:46 59 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:52 60 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:19:56 61 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:01 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:20:03 63 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:04 64 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:20:05 65 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:08 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:12 67 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:20:15 68 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:20:16 69 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:20:22 70 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:25 71 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:20:26 72 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:28 73 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 74 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:20:31 75 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:20:32 76 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:20:36 77 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:20:37 78 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:38 79 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:20:39 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:47 81 Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:20:58 82 Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:21:11 83 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:22:57 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:10 85 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:14 86 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 87 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:19 88 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:23:21 89 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:23:22 90 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:23:23 91 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 92 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:24 93 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:23:25 94 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:23:28 95 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:23:30 96 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:32 97 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 98 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:23:35 99 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:23:38 101 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:39 102 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:23:41 104 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:42 105 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:23:44 106 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:23:49 108 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:23:50 109 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 110 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:55 111 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:23:56 112 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:57 113 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental 114 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:58

Points classification 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 4 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 20 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 20 6 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 7 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 14 9 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 11 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 12 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 13 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 14 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 8 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 7 16 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 7 17 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 6 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 19 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 21 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 22 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 4 23 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 24 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 3 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 26 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 1 28 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC -3 29 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto -5 30 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack -5 31 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia -5

Sprint classification 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1

Mountains classification 1 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 26 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 13 3 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 12 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 6 7 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 6 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 10 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Andalucia rider classification 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 4 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Spanish rider classification 1 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 5 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 10 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 11 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 12 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 16 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 17 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 18 Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia 19 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 21 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 23 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 24 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 25 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia 29 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 30 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 33 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 34 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 35 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia 36 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 38 Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia 39 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 40 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 41 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 43 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia 45 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia 46 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 47 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 48 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 49 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental