Hivert takes sprint victory in Adra

Irizar assumes overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun) outsprints Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 15

A Geox-TMC racer gets a Coke handoff.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 3 of 15

Some pre-race, on-the-start-line chit chat.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 15

Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek) stands up on a climb.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 15

Two Rabobank racers plot the day's strategy.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 15

A five-man break

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 15

Saur-Sojasun sets the pace for its race leaser Jimmy Engoulvent

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 15

There was some steep climbing in stage 2.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 15

The riders even faced some gravel surfaces.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 15

A racer from Andalucia Caja Granada on his own.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 15

Geox-TMC racers take a turn controlling the pace.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 15

The peloton on a climb

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 15

New race leader Markel Irizar Aranburu (Team RadioShack) on the podium

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 15

Racers roll out for the start.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 15

These men have found the perfect place where they can watch the racers speed by.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) has won the second stage at the Ruta del Sol, outsprinting a lead group of 43 riders in Adra. The 25-year-old Frenchman bested Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in the finale after a hilly 161.8km of racing.

Overnight race leader Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), winner of the stage one time trial, was dropped on the day's first climb, the hors catégorie Puerto de Polopos at 60km into the stage, and ultimately finished in a group nearly 23 minutes off the pace.

Runner-up in the opening stage, Markel Irizar Aranburu (RadioShack), endured the stage's climbing and took over the race lead, having finished in the lead group. The 31-year-old Spaniard leads Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by one second and RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer by two seconds.

"It’s nice to be in the lead," said Irizar. "Especially after such a hard stage, with three climbs and 3300m of climbing. I suffered a lot but it was worth suffering for it.

"The team worked so hard for me. Muravyev, Rovny and Zubeldia stayed with me the whole day. They motivated me constantly and helped me to come back after that terrible climb. For sure I will fight to keep this jersey. It is important for Team RadioShack in the beginning of the season."

"It will be hard [to keep the leader's jersey]," said RadioShack team director Viatcheslav Ekimov. "Many riders are within a few seconds for the overall classification. Tomorrow we have again a stage with a lot of up and downs and then we have two flatter stages where the wind can play a key role.

"There are no bonification seconds at the finish line. It will be the job of the teammates to keep Markel in the front. Hard, but not impossible at all."

A hard day in the saddle

The peloton faced a difficult opening road stage at the Ruta del Sol and would have to tackle more than 10,000' of climbing, taking in a hors catégorie climb at km 60.7, a category one climb at km 96, followed by a category three ascent at km 129.4. With so much climbing on tap for the day it came as no surprise that some intrepid riders would seek their fortunes in a breakaway, and the day's first escape formed after 27km of racing.

Five riders went on the attack including Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM), David De La Cruz (Caja Rural), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Aritz Etxebarria (Orbea Continental). The peloton was in no hurry to chase and 21km later the quintet's lead ballooned to eight minutes at the foot of the opening climb.

While the breakaway steadily made its way to the top of the Puerto de Polopos, the peloton exploded in its wake as those with general classification ambitions forced the pace and splintered the field. Ramirez Abeja led the five man break over the summit while an elite selection of 20 riders crested the summit 2:30 later including Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Levi Leipheimer and Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack), Frank Schleck and Anders Lund (Saxo Bank Sungard), Sergio Pardilla, Francisco Ventoso and Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Andalucia Caja Granada), Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun), Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Óscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Fabio Duarte and Rafael Valls (Geox-TMC), Javier Moreno and Iñigo Cuesta (Caja Rural), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Bartosz Huzarski (Netapp).

On the descent of the Puerto de Polopos Ramirez Abeja dropped his breakaway companions and set out alone in the race lead. Sicard and Marcato pursued the Spaniard together while De La Cruz and Etxebarria were absorbed by the chase group.

Ramirez Abeja continued to lead the race alone as he crossed the day's second climb, the category one Puerto de Albuñol, after 96km of racing. The chase group had absorbed all of his former breakaway companions and grew slightly in size as riders dropped on the Puerto de Polopos made contact.

Geox-TMC set a strong tempo on the climb for the chase group, which once again reduced in size to approximately 20 riders approaching the summit of the Puerto de Albuñol. Geox-TMC's Fabio Duarte then attacked the chase group and crossed the summit alone in second place in pursuit of Ramirez Abeja.

The Colombian made contact with the Spaniard at km 100 at which time they held a three-minute lead on the first chase group.

Their lead would begin to decrease, however, as once again the chase group grew in size and strength. With 55km remaining Duarte and Ramirez Abeja led by two minutes and five kilometres later their advantage dropped to 1:35

Duarte soon dropped his breakaway companion and set off alone in the race lead. The 24-year-old Colombian, the 2008 U23 road race world champion, took top honours at the day's final climb, the category three Alto la Berja, and led his pursuers by 1:52 with 32.4km remaining.

Duarte would be no match, however, for a motivated chase group powered by RadioShack and Rabobank and the Colombian would be absorbed with five kilometres remaining.

Peio Bilbao (Orbea Continental) and Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Geox-TMC) each made strong attacks in the final kilometres, but both moves were neutralised, setting up the field sprint finale taken by Hivert.

Full Results
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:20:25
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
6Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
10Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
14Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
16Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
23Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
24Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
25Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
26Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
29Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
31Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
33Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
37Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
38Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
39Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
40Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:00
46Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
47Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
48Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
49Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
50Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
52Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
54Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:17
55Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
56David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:19:45
60Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
61Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
62Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
63Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
64Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
65Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
67Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
68Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
69Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
70Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
72Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia
73Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
75Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
79Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
81Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
83Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:22:57
84Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
85Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
86Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
87Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
88Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
90Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
91Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
92Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
94Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
95Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
96Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
97Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
98Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
99Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
100Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
101Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
102Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
103Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
105Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
106Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
109Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
110Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
111Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
112Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
113Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
114Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
115José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
116Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
6Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC9
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada7
10Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
12Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp3
14Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC2
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp1

Sprint 1 - Berja, 143.1km
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC3pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Polopos (HC) 60.7km
1Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada15pts
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural12
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
5Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental6
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC4
7Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC2
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Albuñol (Cat. 1) 96.0km
1Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC8
3Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental6
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
5Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto la Berja (Cat. 3) 129.4km
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC3pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Teams
1Movistar Team13:01:15
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Sky Procycling
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Geox-TMC
6Katusha Team
7Team RadioShack
8Andalucia Caja Granada
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:00
11Saur - Sojasun0:15:17
12Team Netapp0:19:45
13Orbea Continental0:21:45
14Caja Rural0:23:45
15KTM - Murcia0:35:02
16Leopard Trek0:42:42
17Skil - Shimano0:59:15

General classification after stage 2
1Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack4:29:53
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:01
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:02
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
5Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
6Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:09
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:00:10
9Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
10Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:12
11Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:13
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:16
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:18
14Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:20
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
18Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
19Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:23
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:24
21Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:25
24Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:26
25Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
26Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
27Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
28Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
29Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
30Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:31
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:00:33
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:35
33Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:36
35Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:40
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:41
38Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
39Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:44
40Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
41Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:49
42Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
43Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:01:05
44Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:15
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
46Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:20
47Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:02:25
48Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:34
49Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:02:37
50Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:38
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:39
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:43
53Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:55
54Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:42
55Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:44
56Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:51
57Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:16:01
58David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:16:46
59Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:52
60Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:19:56
61Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:01
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:20:03
63Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:04
64Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:20:05
65Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:08
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:12
67Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:20:15
68Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental0:20:16
69Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:20:22
70Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:25
71Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:20:26
72Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:28
73David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
74Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:20:31
75Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:20:32
76Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:20:36
77Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:20:37
78Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:38
79Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:20:39
80Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:47
81Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:20:58
82Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:21:11
83Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:22:57
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:10
85Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:14
86Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
87Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:19
88Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:23:21
89Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:23:22
90Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:23
91Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:24
93Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:23:25
94Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:23:28
95Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:23:30
96José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:32
97Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
98Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:23:35
99Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:23:38
101Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:39
102Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:23:41
104Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:42
105Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:23:44
106Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:23:49
108Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:23:50
109Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
110Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:55
111Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental0:23:56
112Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:57
113Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
114Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:58

Points classification
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
4Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack20
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team20
6Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team19
7Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team16
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack14
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
11Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
12Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
13Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC9
14Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling8
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling7
16Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada7
17Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack6
18Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
19Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
21Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
22Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp4
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack3
24Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp3
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
26Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp1
28Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC-3
29Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-5
30Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack-5
31Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia-5

Sprint classification
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC3pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1

Mountains classification
1Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada26pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC13
3David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural12
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
6Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental6
7Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental6
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC4
10Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Andalucia rider classification
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
2Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
4Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
6Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Spanish rider classification
1Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
3Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
5Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
8Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
10Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
11Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
12Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
15Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
16Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
17Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
18Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
19Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
20Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
21Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
23Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
24Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
25Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
29David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
30Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
31Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
33David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
34Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
35Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia
36Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
38Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia
39Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
40Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
41José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
42Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
43Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
45Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
46Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
47Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
48Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
49Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
50Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack13:29:51
2Sky Procycling0:00:18
3Movistar Team0:00:24
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
5Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:48
6Katusha Team0:00:50
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
8Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:10
9Geox-TMC0:01:25
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:56
11Saur - Sojasun0:15:15
12Team Netapp0:20:35
13Orbea Continental0:23:07
14Caja Rural0:24:51
15KTM - Murcia0:36:55
16Leopard Trek0:43:35
17Skil - Shimano1:00:37

