Hivert takes sprint victory in Adra
Irizar assumes overall lead
Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) has won the second stage at the Ruta del Sol, outsprinting a lead group of 43 riders in Adra. The 25-year-old Frenchman bested Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in the finale after a hilly 161.8km of racing.
Overnight race leader Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), winner of the stage one time trial, was dropped on the day's first climb, the hors catégorie Puerto de Polopos at 60km into the stage, and ultimately finished in a group nearly 23 minutes off the pace.
Runner-up in the opening stage, Markel Irizar Aranburu (RadioShack), endured the stage's climbing and took over the race lead, having finished in the lead group. The 31-year-old Spaniard leads Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by one second and RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer by two seconds.
"It’s nice to be in the lead," said Irizar. "Especially after such a hard stage, with three climbs and 3300m of climbing. I suffered a lot but it was worth suffering for it.
"The team worked so hard for me. Muravyev, Rovny and Zubeldia stayed with me the whole day. They motivated me constantly and helped me to come back after that terrible climb. For sure I will fight to keep this jersey. It is important for Team RadioShack in the beginning of the season."
"It will be hard [to keep the leader's jersey]," said RadioShack team director Viatcheslav Ekimov. "Many riders are within a few seconds for the overall classification. Tomorrow we have again a stage with a lot of up and downs and then we have two flatter stages where the wind can play a key role.
"There are no bonification seconds at the finish line. It will be the job of the teammates to keep Markel in the front. Hard, but not impossible at all."
A hard day in the saddle
The peloton faced a difficult opening road stage at the Ruta del Sol and would have to tackle more than 10,000' of climbing, taking in a hors catégorie climb at km 60.7, a category one climb at km 96, followed by a category three ascent at km 129.4. With so much climbing on tap for the day it came as no surprise that some intrepid riders would seek their fortunes in a breakaway, and the day's first escape formed after 27km of racing.
Five riders went on the attack including Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM), David De La Cruz (Caja Rural), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Aritz Etxebarria (Orbea Continental). The peloton was in no hurry to chase and 21km later the quintet's lead ballooned to eight minutes at the foot of the opening climb.
While the breakaway steadily made its way to the top of the Puerto de Polopos, the peloton exploded in its wake as those with general classification ambitions forced the pace and splintered the field. Ramirez Abeja led the five man break over the summit while an elite selection of 20 riders crested the summit 2:30 later including Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Levi Leipheimer and Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack), Frank Schleck and Anders Lund (Saxo Bank Sungard), Sergio Pardilla, Francisco Ventoso and Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Andalucia Caja Granada), Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun), Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Óscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Fabio Duarte and Rafael Valls (Geox-TMC), Javier Moreno and Iñigo Cuesta (Caja Rural), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Bartosz Huzarski (Netapp).
On the descent of the Puerto de Polopos Ramirez Abeja dropped his breakaway companions and set out alone in the race lead. Sicard and Marcato pursued the Spaniard together while De La Cruz and Etxebarria were absorbed by the chase group.
Ramirez Abeja continued to lead the race alone as he crossed the day's second climb, the category one Puerto de Albuñol, after 96km of racing. The chase group had absorbed all of his former breakaway companions and grew slightly in size as riders dropped on the Puerto de Polopos made contact.
Geox-TMC set a strong tempo on the climb for the chase group, which once again reduced in size to approximately 20 riders approaching the summit of the Puerto de Albuñol. Geox-TMC's Fabio Duarte then attacked the chase group and crossed the summit alone in second place in pursuit of Ramirez Abeja.
The Colombian made contact with the Spaniard at km 100 at which time they held a three-minute lead on the first chase group.
Their lead would begin to decrease, however, as once again the chase group grew in size and strength. With 55km remaining Duarte and Ramirez Abeja led by two minutes and five kilometres later their advantage dropped to 1:35
Duarte soon dropped his breakaway companion and set off alone in the race lead. The 24-year-old Colombian, the 2008 U23 road race world champion, took top honours at the day's final climb, the category three Alto la Berja, and led his pursuers by 1:52 with 32.4km remaining.
Duarte would be no match, however, for a motivated chase group powered by RadioShack and Rabobank and the Colombian would be absorbed with five kilometres remaining.
Peio Bilbao (Orbea Continental) and Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Geox-TMC) each made strong attacks in the final kilometres, but both moves were neutralised, setting up the field sprint finale taken by Hivert.
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:20:25
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|16
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|23
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|26
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|29
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|31
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|38
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|39
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:00
|46
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|48
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|49
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|50
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|52
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|54
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:17
|55
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|56
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:45
|60
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|61
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|62
|Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|65
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|67
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|71
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|72
|Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|73
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|75
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|79
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|83
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:22:57
|84
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|85
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|86
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|87
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|88
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|90
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|91
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|92
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|94
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|95
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|96
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|97
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|98
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|99
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|100
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|101
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|102
|Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
|103
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|105
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|106
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|110
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|112
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|113
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|114
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|115
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|6
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|9
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|7
|10
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|1
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|15
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|6
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|7
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|2
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|8
|3
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|6
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|5
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:01:15
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Geox-TMC
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Team RadioShack
|8
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:00
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:17
|12
|Team Netapp
|0:19:45
|13
|Orbea Continental
|0:21:45
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:23:45
|15
|KTM - Murcia
|0:35:02
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:42:42
|17
|Skil - Shimano
|0:59:15
|1
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4:29:53
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:01
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:02
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|5
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|8
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|9
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|11
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:16
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:18
|14
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|19
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:23
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|21
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|25
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|27
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|28
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|30
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:31
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:00:33
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|33
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|35
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:40
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:41
|38
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|39
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:44
|40
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|41
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:49
|42
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|43
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:01:05
|44
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:15
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|46
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:20
|47
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:02:25
|48
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:34
|49
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:02:37
|50
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:38
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:39
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:43
|53
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|54
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:42
|55
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:44
|56
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:51
|57
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:16:01
|58
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:16:46
|59
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:52
|60
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:19:56
|61
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:01
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:03
|63
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:04
|64
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:20:05
|65
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:12
|67
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:20:15
|68
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:20:16
|69
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:20:22
|70
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:25
|71
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:26
|72
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|73
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|74
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:20:31
|75
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:20:32
|76
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:20:36
|77
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:20:37
|78
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:38
|79
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:20:39
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:47
|81
|Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:58
|82
|Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:21:11
|83
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:22:57
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:10
|85
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:14
|86
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|87
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:19
|88
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:23:21
|89
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:23:22
|90
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:23
|91
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:24
|93
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:23:25
|94
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:23:28
|95
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:23:30
|96
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:32
|97
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:23:35
|99
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:38
|101
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:39
|102
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:23:41
|104
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:42
|105
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:23:44
|106
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:23:49
|108
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:23:50
|109
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|110
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:55
|111
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:23:56
|112
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:57
|113
|Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
|114
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:58
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|4
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|20
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|6
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|7
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|11
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|12
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|13
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|14
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|8
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|16
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|7
|17
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|6
|18
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|19
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|21
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|4
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|24
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|26
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|1
|28
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|-3
|29
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-5
|30
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|-5
|31
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|-5
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|26
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|13
|3
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|6
|7
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|6
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|10
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|5
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|10
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|11
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|12
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|16
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|17
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|19
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|23
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|24
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|25
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|29
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|30
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|33
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|34
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|35
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|36
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|38
|Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|39
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|40
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|41
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|43
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|45
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|46
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|47
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|48
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|49
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
|1
|Team RadioShack
|13:29:51
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:48
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|8
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:10
|9
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:25
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:56
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:15
|12
|Team Netapp
|0:20:35
|13
|Orbea Continental
|0:23:07
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:24:51
|15
|KTM - Murcia
|0:36:55
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:43:35
|17
|Skil - Shimano
|1:00:37
