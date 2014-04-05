Moreno Hofland wins Volta Limburg
Belkin victorious on home soil
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4:46:41
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|6
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|11
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|13
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
|16
|Tanner Putt (USA) United States
|17
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|18
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|20
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|21
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|22
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|23
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|24
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|25
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|26
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|27
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|28
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|29
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|31
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|33
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
|34
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
|35
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|36
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:09
|37
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:11
|38
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:22
|39
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|0:00:26
|40
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:28
|41
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|42
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|44
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|45
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|46
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|47
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:48
|48
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|49
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:11
|50
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|51
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|0:01:26
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|54
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|0:02:21
|57
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|0:02:37
|58
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:02
|59
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy