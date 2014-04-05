Trending

Moreno Hofland wins Volta Limburg

Belkin victorious on home soil

Image 1 of 5

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) winner of the Volta Limburg Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins the Volta Limburg Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

The Volta Limburg podium: Sonny Cobrelli, Moreno Hofland and Mauro Finetto

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins the Volta Limburg Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins the Volta Limburg Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4:46:41
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
6Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Koen Bouwman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
11Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
13Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
14Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
16Tanner Putt (USA) United States
17Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
18Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
20Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
21Robert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
22Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
23Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
24Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
25Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
26Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
27Floris Gerts (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
28Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
29Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
31Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Brian Bulgac (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
33Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
34Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
35Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
36Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:09
37Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:11
38Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:22
39Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani - CSF0:00:26
40Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Netherlands0:00:28
41Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
42Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
44Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
46Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
47Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:48
48Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
49Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:01:11
50Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
51Lasse Bochmann (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water0:01:26
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
54Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
56Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace0:02:21
57Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water0:02:37
58Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:02
59Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano

