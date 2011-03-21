Trending

Smukulis surprises at Catalunya

Latvian wins from early break, rides into race lead

Image 1 of 50

Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 2 of 50

Stage winner Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 3 of 50

Stage winner Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) is overcome with emotion at the finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

A beaming Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) makes his way to the podium.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 5 of 50

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) edges Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) for second place.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 6 of 50

Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) won his first professional race in fine style.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 7 of 50

AG2R La Mondiale is introduced prior to stage one.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 8 of 50

The peloton is underway in Lloret de Mar.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 9 of 50

Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada) rides in pursuit of the breakaway.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 10 of 50

The peloton in action during stage 1.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 11 of 50

The peloton rides by some uninterested bystanders.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 12 of 50

Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 13 of 50

After spending 145km off the front, Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 14 of 50

Americans Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Cervelo) and Jason McCartney (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 15 of 50

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) and Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 16 of 50

The trio of Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) broke away early in the stage.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 17 of 50

Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) rides at the front of the break.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 18 of 50

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 19 of 50

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 20 of 50

The peloton in action during the opening stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 21 of 50

Caleb Fairly (HTC - Highroad)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 22 of 50

Martin Pedersen (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 23 of 50

The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton rolls along during stage one.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 24 of 50

Philip Deignan (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 25 of 50

Denys Kostyuk (Lampre - ISD) at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 26 of 50

The two remaining breakaway riders Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) and Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) try to keep the peloton at bay.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 27 of 50

Plenty of scenic terrain at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 28 of 50

Danish champion Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) helps drive the pursuit of the four escapees.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 29 of 50

Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 30 of 50

Saxo Bank Sungard sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 31 of 50

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 32 of 50

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 33 of 50

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 34 of 50

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) leads Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 35 of 50

Cadel Evans (BMC) is fresh off a victory at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 36 of 50

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 37 of 50

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 38 of 50

Ivan Rovny (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 39 of 50

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 40 of 50

And then there were two...Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) leads Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) at the head of the race.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 41 of 50

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) leads Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 42 of 50

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) shows the strain of a lengthy breakaway.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 43 of 50

Benjamin Noval (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 44 of 50

Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) drops Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) in the closing kilometres.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 45 of 50

Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) is the first leader of the 2011 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 46 of 50

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the sign-in stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) won the field sprint and finished second on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), the sole survivor from the early break, celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Latvia's Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) with the winner's hardware.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) soloed to victory in the opening stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya after spending 145km on the attack.

The 23-year-old Latvian was the sole survivor of a four-man breakaway which formed early in the 167km first stage. Smukulis dispatched his final breakaway partner and former teammate, Ben Gastauer of AG2R La Mondiale, in the closing kilometres and held off the peloton by 28 seconds to take his first professional victory.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) won the field sprint for second place ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling).

With the victory Smukulis earned the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya's first leader's jersey and holds a 28-second advantage over Petacchi and Rojas.

"I'm really surprised that I could win today," Smukulis said, "I'm in good shape for the Classics, but these sorts of long breaks don't normally work out.

"There were a lot of attacks, it was a fast start, and then we got away on a bit of a downhill. I worked hard to open up the gap in the first half of the stage and then concentrated on keeping my strength for the final part of the day, which I knew would be tough.

"The last 20 kilometres were flat or downhill and that made a real difference, otherwise for sure they would have caught us."

The early break formed 22km into the stage and was comprised of three riders: Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural). A fourth rider, Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), soon decided he wanted in on the action and took off in pursuit of the lead trio. The Spaniard had his work cut out for him but ultimately made contact after chasing for more than 40km.

At this point, 65km into the stage, the escape's lead reached its maximum advantage at more than 14 minutes. With approximately 100km to go, the peloton kicked into gear and began its steady chase of the quartet.

The break began to splinter on the day's second KOM, the category one Alt de Sant Grau, as Ramirez was dropped. Sanchez led Smukulis and Gastauer over the summit and with less than 40km remaining to the finish their once massive lead had been reduced to a seemingly manageable 2:20 under the impetus of Saxo Bank Sungard, Lampre-ISD and Katusha.

Twenty kilometres from the finish Sanchez was dropped from the break, leaving Smukulis and Gastauer, teammates on AG2R La Mondiale in 2009 and 2010, to continue with their bid for glory as the peloton's chase effort sputtered.

The duo's lead stood at 50 seconds with six kilometres remaining and three kilometres later Gastauer could no longer keep the pace as Smukulis pressed onwards alone to the finish. The young Latvian, however, would not be denied and crossed the finish line alone in Lloret de Mar for a very hard-earned victory.

In addition to earning the stage win and leader's jersey, Smukulis also tops the mountains classification. For his efforts in the breakaway, Gastauer claimed the sprint classification lead.

Full Results
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad4:08:48
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:28
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
5Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
12Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
17José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
19Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
25Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
28Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
35Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
40Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
47Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
48Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
50Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
51Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
53Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
55Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
57Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
60Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
64Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
65Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
66Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
67David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
72Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
73Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
75Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
76Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
78Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
79Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
81Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
83Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
88Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
89Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:51
93Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:14
94Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
96Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:45
97Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
98Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:09
99Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
100Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
104Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
106Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
107Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:32
108Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:53
109Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
110Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
113Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
115Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
117Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
118Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
120Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
123Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
124Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
125Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
126Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
127David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
128Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
129Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
130Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
131Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
133Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
135Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
136Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
137Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
138Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
139Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
140Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
143Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:13:17
144Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
145Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
146Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
147Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
148Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
149Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
151Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
152Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
153Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
154Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
155Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
156Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
157Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
159David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
160Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
161Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
162David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
163Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
164Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
165Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
166Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
167Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
169Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
170Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
171Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
172Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
173Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
174José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
175Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
176Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
177Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
178Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:14
179Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
180Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
181Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
182Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
183Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
184William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
185Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
186Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
187Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Sta. Coloma De Farners, 72km
1Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 2 - Lloret De Mar, 102.1km
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Mountain 1 - Alt De Sant Hilari (Cat. 1) 52.7km
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad16pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural12
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
5David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural6
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 2 - Alt De Sant Grau (Cat. 1) 128.7km
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural16pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad12
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
5Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
6Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
8Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek2
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
1HTC-Highroad12:27:20
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
3Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Lampre - ISD
7Pro Team Astana
8Leopard Trek
9BMC Racing Team
10Team RadioShack
11Quickstep Cycling Team
12Sky Procycling
13Katusha Team
14Movistar Team
15Saxo Bank Sungard
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Liquigas-Cannondale
20Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
21Caja Rural
22Geox-TMC0:08:53
23CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:39
24Andalucia Caja Granada0:17:30

General classification after stage 1
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad4:08:48
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:28
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
5Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
12Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
17José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
19Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
25Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
28Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
35Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
40Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
47Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
48Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
50Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
51Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
53Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
55Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
57Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
60Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
64Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
65Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
66Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
67David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
72Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
73Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
75Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
76Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
78Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
79Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
81Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
83Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
88Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
89Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:51
93Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:14
94Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
96Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:45
97Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
98Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:09
99Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
100Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
104Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
106Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
107Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:32
108Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:53
109Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
110Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
113Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
115Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
117Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
118Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
120Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
123Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
124Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
125Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
126Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
127David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
128Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
129Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
130Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
131Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
133Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
135Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
136Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
137Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
138Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
139Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
140Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
143Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:13:17
144Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
145Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
146Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
147Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
148Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
149Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
151Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
152Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
153Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
154Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
155Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
156Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
157Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
159David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
160Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
161Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
162David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
163Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
164Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
165Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
166Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
167Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
169Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
170Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
171Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
172Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
173Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
174José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
175Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
176Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
177Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
178Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:14
179Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
180Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
181Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
182Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
183Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
184William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
185Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
186Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
187Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint classification
1Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad4
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3

Mountains classification
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad28pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural28
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada16
5Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
6David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural6
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team4

Local rider classification
1Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana4:09:16
2Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
3Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:25
4David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:49

Teams classification
1HTC-Highroad12:27:20
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
3Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Lampre - ISD
7Pro Team Astana
8Leopard Trek
9BMC Racing Team
10Team RadioShack
11Quickstep Cycling Team
12Sky Procycling
13Katusha Team
14Movistar Team
15Saxo Bank Sungard
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Liquigas-Cannondale
20Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
21Caja Rural
22Geox-TMC0:08:53
23CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:39
24Andalucia Caja Granada0:17:30

