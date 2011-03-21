Smukulis surprises at Catalunya
Latvian wins from early break, rides into race lead
Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) soloed to victory in the opening stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya after spending 145km on the attack.
The 23-year-old Latvian was the sole survivor of a four-man breakaway which formed early in the 167km first stage. Smukulis dispatched his final breakaway partner and former teammate, Ben Gastauer of AG2R La Mondiale, in the closing kilometres and held off the peloton by 28 seconds to take his first professional victory.
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) won the field sprint for second place ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling).
With the victory Smukulis earned the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya's first leader's jersey and holds a 28-second advantage over Petacchi and Rojas.
"I'm really surprised that I could win today," Smukulis said, "I'm in good shape for the Classics, but these sorts of long breaks don't normally work out.
"There were a lot of attacks, it was a fast start, and then we got away on a bit of a downhill. I worked hard to open up the gap in the first half of the stage and then concentrated on keeping my strength for the final part of the day, which I knew would be tough.
"The last 20 kilometres were flat or downhill and that made a real difference, otherwise for sure they would have caught us."
The early break formed 22km into the stage and was comprised of three riders: Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural). A fourth rider, Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), soon decided he wanted in on the action and took off in pursuit of the lead trio. The Spaniard had his work cut out for him but ultimately made contact after chasing for more than 40km.
At this point, 65km into the stage, the escape's lead reached its maximum advantage at more than 14 minutes. With approximately 100km to go, the peloton kicked into gear and began its steady chase of the quartet.
The break began to splinter on the day's second KOM, the category one Alt de Sant Grau, as Ramirez was dropped. Sanchez led Smukulis and Gastauer over the summit and with less than 40km remaining to the finish their once massive lead had been reduced to a seemingly manageable 2:20 under the impetus of Saxo Bank Sungard, Lampre-ISD and Katusha.
Twenty kilometres from the finish Sanchez was dropped from the break, leaving Smukulis and Gastauer, teammates on AG2R La Mondiale in 2009 and 2010, to continue with their bid for glory as the peloton's chase effort sputtered.
The duo's lead stood at 50 seconds with six kilometres remaining and three kilometres later Gastauer could no longer keep the pace as Smukulis pressed onwards alone to the finish. The young Latvian, however, would not be denied and crossed the finish line alone in Lloret de Mar for a very hard-earned victory.
In addition to earning the stage win and leader's jersey, Smukulis also tops the mountains classification. For his efforts in the breakaway, Gastauer claimed the sprint classification lead.
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|4:08:48
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:28
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|12
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|21
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|25
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|28
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|35
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|40
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|50
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|51
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|53
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|55
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|57
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|65
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|72
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|73
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|75
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|76
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|78
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|81
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|87
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|89
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|92
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|93
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:14
|94
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|96
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:04:45
|97
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|98
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:06:09
|99
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|106
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:07:32
|108
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:53
|109
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|110
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|113
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|115
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|118
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|123
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|125
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|126
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|129
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|130
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|131
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|133
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|136
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|137
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|138
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|139
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|140
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|142
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|143
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:17
|144
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|145
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|146
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|147
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|148
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|151
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|152
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|153
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|154
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|155
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|156
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|157
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|158
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|159
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|160
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|161
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|162
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|163
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|164
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|165
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|166
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|167
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|169
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|170
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|171
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|172
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|173
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|174
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|175
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|176
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|177
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|178
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:14
|179
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|181
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|182
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|183
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|184
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|185
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|186
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|187
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|16
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|5
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|12
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|5
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|6
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|12:27:20
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|8
|Leopard Trek
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Team RadioShack
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|21
|Caja Rural
|22
|Geox-TMC
|0:08:53
|23
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:39
|24
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:17:30
|1
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|4
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|28
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|28
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|16
|5
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|6
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|1
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|4:09:16
|2
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:25
|4
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:49
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|12:27:20
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|8
|Leopard Trek
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Team RadioShack
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|21
|Caja Rural
|22
|Geox-TMC
|0:08:53
|23
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:39
|24
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:17:30
