Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad) soloed to victory in the opening stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya after spending 145km on the attack.

The 23-year-old Latvian was the sole survivor of a four-man breakaway which formed early in the 167km first stage. Smukulis dispatched his final breakaway partner and former teammate, Ben Gastauer of AG2R La Mondiale, in the closing kilometres and held off the peloton by 28 seconds to take his first professional victory.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) won the field sprint for second place ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling).

With the victory Smukulis earned the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya's first leader's jersey and holds a 28-second advantage over Petacchi and Rojas.

"I'm really surprised that I could win today," Smukulis said, "I'm in good shape for the Classics, but these sorts of long breaks don't normally work out.

"There were a lot of attacks, it was a fast start, and then we got away on a bit of a downhill. I worked hard to open up the gap in the first half of the stage and then concentrated on keeping my strength for the final part of the day, which I knew would be tough.

"The last 20 kilometres were flat or downhill and that made a real difference, otherwise for sure they would have caught us."

The early break formed 22km into the stage and was comprised of three riders: Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural). A fourth rider, Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada), soon decided he wanted in on the action and took off in pursuit of the lead trio. The Spaniard had his work cut out for him but ultimately made contact after chasing for more than 40km.

At this point, 65km into the stage, the escape's lead reached its maximum advantage at more than 14 minutes. With approximately 100km to go, the peloton kicked into gear and began its steady chase of the quartet.

The break began to splinter on the day's second KOM, the category one Alt de Sant Grau, as Ramirez was dropped. Sanchez led Smukulis and Gastauer over the summit and with less than 40km remaining to the finish their once massive lead had been reduced to a seemingly manageable 2:20 under the impetus of Saxo Bank Sungard, Lampre-ISD and Katusha.

Twenty kilometres from the finish Sanchez was dropped from the break, leaving Smukulis and Gastauer, teammates on AG2R La Mondiale in 2009 and 2010, to continue with their bid for glory as the peloton's chase effort sputtered.

The duo's lead stood at 50 seconds with six kilometres remaining and three kilometres later Gastauer could no longer keep the pace as Smukulis pressed onwards alone to the finish. The young Latvian, however, would not be denied and crossed the finish line alone in Lloret de Mar for a very hard-earned victory.

In addition to earning the stage win and leader's jersey, Smukulis also tops the mountains classification. For his efforts in the breakaway, Gastauer claimed the sprint classification lead.

Full Results 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 4:08:48 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:28 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 12 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 21 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 23 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 25 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 28 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 32 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 35 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 40 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 47 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 50 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 51 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 53 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 55 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 57 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 60 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 62 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 64 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 65 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 67 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 72 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 73 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 75 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 76 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 78 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 81 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 87 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 89 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 90 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 92 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:51 93 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:14 94 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 96 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:45 97 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:09 99 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 106 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 107 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:07:32 108 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:53 109 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 110 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 113 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 115 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 116 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 117 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 118 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 123 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 124 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 125 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 126 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 128 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 129 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 130 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 131 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 133 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 135 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 136 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 137 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 138 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 139 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 140 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 142 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 143 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:13:17 144 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 145 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 146 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 147 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 148 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 149 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 151 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 152 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 153 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 154 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 155 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 156 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 157 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 159 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 160 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 161 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 162 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 163 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 164 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 165 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 166 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 167 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 169 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 170 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 171 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 172 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 173 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 174 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 175 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 176 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 177 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 178 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:14 179 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 180 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 181 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 182 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 183 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 184 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 185 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 186 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 187 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Sta. Coloma De Farners, 72km 1 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 2 - Lloret De Mar, 102.1km 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Mountain 1 - Alt De Sant Hilari (Cat. 1) 52.7km 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 16 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 12 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 5 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 6 6 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 2 - Alt De Sant Grau (Cat. 1) 128.7km 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 16 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 12 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 5 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 6 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 8 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 2 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams 1 HTC-Highroad 12:27:20 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Lampre - ISD 7 Pro Team Astana 8 Leopard Trek 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Team RadioShack 11 Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Sky Procycling 13 Katusha Team 14 Movistar Team 15 Saxo Bank Sungard 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 21 Caja Rural 22 Geox-TMC 0:08:53 23 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:39 24 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:17:30

Sprint classification 1 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 4 3 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3

Mountains classification 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 28 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 28 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 16 5 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 6 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 6 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 4

Local rider classification 1 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 4:09:16 2 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:25 4 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:49