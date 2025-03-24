'The Volta suits me perfectly' - Ben O'Connor determined to put Paris-Nice behind him in Catalunya

Illness and 'a couple of mistakes' wrecked GC options in France for Australian, but Catalunya 'always been a goal of mine'

NICE FRANCE MARCH 15 Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 7 a 1093km stage from Nice to Auron 1603m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben O'Connor of Team Jayco AlUla (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

After a Paris-Nice where Ben O'Connor's and Jayco-AIUI's promising early performance spiralled into a much more disappointing finale, the Australian is back at the Volta a Catalunya, a race where he's taken some top results in the past and where he's determined to set things back on the right track once again.

Second in the Paris-Nice team time trial for Jayco-AIUIa was a hugely encouraging moment for O'Connor and his team, pushing them into fourth overall and within striking distance of the lead. However, O'Connor's GC bid subsequently collapsed completely, with him losing a couple of minutes on the hilly stage 4 that was partly neutralised because of poor weather and even more in the echelon stage 48 hours later.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

