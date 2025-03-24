'A privilege to be racing on Jonas' behalf' - Matthew Brennan's late substitution for Vingegaard at Volta a Catalunya gets off to perfect start

By published

19-year-old Briton the youngest leader of Volta a Catalunya in 74 years

Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Every cloud has a silver lining, the saying goes, and at the rain-soaked opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, Visma-Lease a Bike could hardly have found a better way to bounce back from injured Jonas Vingegaard's unavoidable absence as his substitute teammate, 19-year-old Matthew Brennan, clinched his first WorldTour victory in spectacular last-ditch style.

"It's a shame Jonas is not here and that he crashed and that he's out of the race but he needs to recover and it's a good step for him to do that towards his next goals," Brennan said. "For me, it's a privilege to be racing on his behalf."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: (L-R) Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates and Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team compete during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

'To win, I'll need to be at my absolute best' - Juan Ayuso keen to continue run of early 2025 success in Volta a Catalunya
Annika Langvad and Sofia Villifane during Stage 7 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West, Cape Town, South Africa on the 23rd March 2025. Photo by Dom Barnardt/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC

Annika Langvad wins record sixth title on return to Cape Epic with Sofia Gomez Villafañe

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: (L-R) Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates and Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team compete during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

'To win, I'll need to be at my absolute best' - Juan Ayuso keen to continue run of early 2025 success in Volta a Catalunya
See more latest
Most Popular
SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: (L-R) Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates and Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team compete during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
'To win, I'll need to be at my absolute best' - Juan Ayuso keen to continue run of early 2025 success in Volta a Catalunya
Annika Langvad and Sofia Villifane during Stage 7 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West, Cape Town, South Africa on the 23rd March 2025. Photo by Dom Barnardt/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC
Annika Langvad wins record sixth title on return to Cape Epic with Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Great Britain&#039;s Emma Finucane at the 2024 UCI Track Champions League
UCI Track Champions League axed after just four years with Track cycling's calendar set to be 'revitalised'
A BMC Masterpiece road bike
The peloton's priciest road bike – Alaphillipe and Hirschi race on $18,000 BMC Masterpiece at Milan-San Remo
The Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch showing screen training details
Tracking your ride data just got cheaper – the Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch has just dropped by 50% at Walmart
Volta a Catalunya 2023: Roglič celebrates overall victory
How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th Milano-Sanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bettini - Pool/Getty Images)
'Next year Cipressa under eight minutes?' - Van der Poel and Pogačar joke with each other after record-breaking Milan-San Remo
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts as he crosses the finish line of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard suffered concussion in Paris-Nice crash, missed nine days of training
Geraint Thomas after winning the 2018 Tour de France
'Exciting and special' - Geraint Thomas hopes UK Grand Départ for 2027 Tour de France inspires next generation of cyclists
Romain Grégoire after the finish at Milan-San Remo 2025
Top riders at Milan-San Remo left disappointed after being dropped in Cipressa attack