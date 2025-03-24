'To win, I'll need to be at my absolute best' - Juan Ayuso keen to continue run of early 2025 success in Volta a Catalunya

By published

Spaniard considered main rival for top favourite Primoz Roglič in weeklong stage race

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: (L-R) Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team compete during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides next to Enric Mas of Movistar Team (right) on stage 1 at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Few riders were so much in demand for interviews at the Volta a Catalunya start on Monday as Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), whose brilliant early start to the 2025 season in France and Italy has caused a major spike in expectations about his chances of possible stage racing success this week on home soil, too.

"There are some major rivals here but the Volta is one of the big goals of the season," the up-and-coming Spanish racer said before stage 1 got underway. "I haven't raced here for a long time, but I know that if I want to win, I'll need to be at my absolute best."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

'A privilege to be racing on Jonas' behalf' - Matthew Brennan's late substitution for Vingegaard at Volta a Catalunya gets off to perfect start
Annika Langvad and Sofia Villifane during Stage 7 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West, Cape Town, South Africa on the 23rd March 2025. Photo by Dom Barnardt/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC

Annika Langvad wins record sixth title on return to Cape Epic with Sofia Gomez Villafañe

NICE FRANCE MARCH 15 Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 7 a 1093km stage from Nice to Auron 1603m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

'The Volta suits me perfectly' - Ben O'Connor determined to put Paris-Nice behind him in Catalunya
See more latest
Most Popular
NICE FRANCE MARCH 15 Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 7 a 1093km stage from Nice to Auron 1603m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'The Volta suits me perfectly' - Ben O'Connor determined to put Paris-Nice behind him in Catalunya
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
'A privilege to be racing on Jonas' behalf' - Matthew Brennan's late substitution for Vingegaard at Volta a Catalunya gets off to perfect start
Annika Langvad and Sofia Villifane during Stage 7 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West, Cape Town, South Africa on the 23rd March 2025. Photo by Dom Barnardt/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC
Annika Langvad wins record sixth title on return to Cape Epic with Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Great Britain&#039;s Emma Finucane at the 2024 UCI Track Champions League
UCI Track Champions League axed after just four years with Track cycling's calendar set to be 'revitalised'
A BMC Masterpiece road bike
The peloton's priciest road bike – Alaphillipe and Hirschi race on $18,000 BMC Masterpiece at Milan-San Remo
The Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch showing screen training details
Tracking your ride data just got cheaper – the Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch has just dropped by 50% at Walmart
Volta a Catalunya 2023: Roglič celebrates overall victory
How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th Milano-Sanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bettini - Pool/Getty Images)
'Next year Cipressa under eight minutes?' - Van der Poel and Pogačar joke with each other after record-breaking Milan-San Remo
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts as he crosses the finish line of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard suffered concussion in Paris-Nice crash, missed nine days of training
Geraint Thomas after winning the 2018 Tour de France
'Exciting and special' - Geraint Thomas hopes UK Grand Départ for 2027 Tour de France inspires next generation of cyclists