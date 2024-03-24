Volta a Catalunya stage 7 live - A hilly finale in Barcelona

Refresh

‘Another step forward’ - progress for Egan Bernal at Volta a Catalunya moving to third overall Late break with Mikel Landa nets Colombian runner-up spot on brutally-difficult mountain stage

The current climb is 5.7km at 4.6%.

An average speed of 40kph so far today.

Wood and Janssens on the move. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They're heading uphill to the third-category Coll de la Creu d'Ordal now.

120km to go The riders out front have 1:50 in hand over the peloton currently.

Volta a Catalunya: Tadej Pogacar's 30km solo seals stage 6 win on momentous mountain day Slovenian dominant once again as Egan Bernal races into third overall

A look back at yesterday's stage 6 results...

Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-Easypost) has Harrison Ward (Cofidis), Idar Andersen (Uno-X Mobility), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) with him in the move.

A handful of riders are on the attack from the start today in the flat early section of the stage.