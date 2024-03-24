Live coverage
Volta a Catalunya stage 7 live - A hilly finale in Barcelona
Tadej Pogacar races towards dominant overall victory to round off week of wins
Situation
Break: Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-Easypost), Harrison Ward (Cofidis), Idar Andersen (Uno-X Mobility), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
The current climb is 5.7km at 4.6%.
An average speed of 40kph so far today.
Wood and Janssens on the move.
They're heading uphill to the third-category Coll de la Creu d'Ordal now.
120km to go
The riders out front have 1:50 in hand over the peloton currently.
A look back at yesterday's stage 6 results...
Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-Easypost) has Harrison Ward (Cofidis), Idar Andersen (Uno-X Mobility), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) with him in the move.
A handful of riders are on the attack from the start today in the flat early section of the stage.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya!
