Volta ao Algarve stage 4 individual time trial start times
Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert will be riding the 22km time trial in pursuit of the overall lead
The 22km individual time trial for stage 4 of the 2024 Volta ao Algarve is likely to prove decisive at the very top of the general classification, with Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) leading Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) by a slender four seconds.
Cyclingnews will be covering all the action in our live report, but below are the start times for stage 4, so you can know when to expect the major favourites to roll off the ramp.
The first rider departing will be Diogo Oliveira at 12:21 local time (GMT), with major stage favourite Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) set to start at 14:19, and current race leader Martinez setting off at 15:20.
Speaking to Cyclingnews yesterday, Martinez said of the crunch time trial, “I’ve done some good time trials, but Remco and Van Aert are specialists in this,” he claimed. “We’ll see.”
For the current individual time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel, today will be his chance to take the overall lead and hopefully secure enough margin to ride conservatively in Sunday's final mountaintop-finish stage.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Rider
|Team
|Start time (GMT)
|1
|Diogo Oliveira
|ABTF Betao - Feirense
|12:21:00
|2
|Euclides Chingui
|AP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense
|12:22:00
|3
|Duarte Mixao
|Kelly / Simoldes / UDO
|12:23:00
|4
|Francois Vie
|Credibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car
|12:24:00
|5
|Francisco Morais
|Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua
|12:25:00
|6
|Antonio Ferreira
|Efapel Cycling
|12:26:00
|7
|Tiago Ferreira
|Kelly / Simoldes / UDO
|12:27:00
|8
|Tomas Martins
|Aviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho
|12:28:00
|9
|Francisco Campos
|AP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense
|12:29:00
|10
|Joao Martins
|Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|12:30:00
|11
|Diogo Barbosa
|AP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense
|12:31:00
|12
|Cesar Martingil
|Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua
|12:32:00
|13
|Afonso Eulalio
|ABTF Betao - Feirense
|12:33:00
|14
|Goncalo Carvalho
|Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua
|12:34:00
|15
|Daniel Babor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:35:00
|16
|Pedro Silva
|ABTF Betao - Feirense
|12:36:00
|17
|Rodrigo Caixas
|Credibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car
|12:37:00
|18
|German Tivani
|Aviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho
|12:38:00
|19
|Raul Rota
|Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|12:39:00
|20
|Gabriel Baptista
|Sabgal / Anicolor
|12:40:00
|21
|Joao Matias
|Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua
|12:41:00
|22
|Duarte Domingues
|Sabgal / Anicolor
|12:42:00
|23
|Diogo Narciso
|Credibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car
|12:43:00
|24
|Noah Campos
|Kelly / Simoldes / UDO
|12:44:00
|25
|Leangel Linares
|Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua
|12:45:00
|26
|Santiago Mesa
|Efapel Cycling
|12:46:00
|27
|Tomas Contte
|Aviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho
|12:47:00
|28
|Keegan Swirbul
|Efapel Cycling
|12:48:00
|29
|Jose Bicho
|AP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense
|12:49:00
|30
|Warre Vangheluwe
|Soudal - Quick Step
|12:50:00
|31
|Ruben Simao
|AP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense
|12:51:00
|32
|Bram Welten
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|12:52:00
|33
|Marco Haller
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:53:00
|34
|Gerben Thijssen
|Intermarche - Wanty
|12:54:00
|35
|Jordi Meeus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:55:00
|36
|Tiago Leal
|Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|12:56:00
|37
|Edward Theuns
|Lidl - Trek
|12:57:00
|38
|Stan Van Tricht
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|12:58:00
|39
|Rui Carvalho
|Kelly / Simoldes / UDO
|12:59:00
|40
|Fabio Oliveira
|ABTF Betao - Feirense
|13:00:00
|41
|Andre Ribeiro
|Kelly / Simoldes / UDO
|13:01:00
|42
|Donavan Grondin
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|13:02:00
|43
|Edward Planckaert
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|13:03:00
|44
|Marc Sarreau
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:04:00
|45
|Tomaš Barta
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13:05:00
|46
|Lars Boven
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|13:06:00
|47
|Fabio Costa
|ABTF Betao - Feirense
|13:07:00
|48
|Goncalo Leaca
|Credibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car
|13:08:00
|49
|Rui Oliveira
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:09:00
|50
|Julien Vermote
|Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|13:10:00
|51
|Daniel McLay
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|13:11:00
|52
|Anton Kuzmin
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:12:00
|53
|Alexandre Montez
|Credibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car
|13:13:00
|54
|Florian Senechal
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|13:14:00
|55
|Laurenz Rex
|Intermarche - Wanty
|13:15:00
|56
|Casper Van Uden
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:16:00
|57
|Carlos Salgueiro
|AP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense
|13:17:00
|58
|Clement Russo
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:18:00
|59
|Andre Carvalho
|Sabgal / Anicolor
|13:19:00
|60
|Pieter Serry
|Soudal - Quick Step
|13:20:00
|61
|John Degenkolb
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:21:00
|62
|Cesar Fonte
|Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|13:22:00
|63
|Niklas Markl
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:23:00
|64
|Hugo Page
|Intermarche - Wanty
|13:24:00
|65
|Tiesj Benoot
|Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|13:25:00
|66
|Rafael Reis
|Sabgal / Anicolor
|13:26:00
|67
|Luke Rowe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:27:00
|68
|Ivo Pinheiro
|ABTF Betao - Feirense
|13:28:00
|69
|Luís Mendonca
|Sabgal / Anicolor
|13:29:00
|70
|Carlos Oyarzun
|Aviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho
|13:30:00
|71
|Erik Resell
|Nordsæter Uno-X Mobility
|13:31:00
|72
|Lewis Askey
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:32:00
|73
|Xandro Meurisse
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|13:33:00
|74
|Michal Schlegel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13:34:00
|75
|Aleksandr Grigorev
|Efapel Cycling
|13:35:00
|76
|Robin Froidevaux
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|13:36:00
|77
|Adrien Petit
|Intermarche - Wanty
|13:37:00
|78
|Matteo Trentin
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|13:38:00
|79
|Arnaud Demare
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|13:39:00
|80
|Marius Mayrhofer
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|13:40:00
|81
|Stefan Bissegger
|EF Education - EasyPost
|13:41:00
|82
|Arthur Kluckers
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|13:42:00
|83
|Francisco Guerreiro
|Kelly / Simoldes / UDO
|13:43:00
|84
|David Dominguez
|Aviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho
|13:44:00
|85
|Luís Gomes
|Kelly / Simoldes / UDO
|13:45:00
|86
|Luís Fernandes
|Credibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car
|13:46:00
|87
|Bruno Silva
|Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua
|13:47:00
|88
|Henrique Casimiro
|Efapel Cycling
|13:48:00
|89
|Mathias Vacek
|Lidl - Trek
|13:49:00
|90
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|Uno-X Mobility
|13:50:00
|91
|Pavel Bittner
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:51:00
|92
|Louis Vervaeke
|Soudal - Quick Step
|13:52:00
|93
|oscar Cabedo
|ABTF Betao - Feirense
|13:53:00
|94
|Vito Braet
|Intermarche - Wanty
|13:54:00
|95
|Oliver Rees
|Sabgal / Anicolor
|13:55:00
|96
|Julen Arriola-Bengoa
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13:56:00
|97
|Frederico Figueiredo
|Sabgal / Anicolor
|13:57:00
|98
|Sergio García Gonzalez
|Aviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho
|13:58:00
|99
|Igor Chzhan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:59:00
|100
|Jenthe Biermans
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|14:00:00
|101
|Michael Valgren
|EF Education - EasyPost
|14:01:00
|102
|Per Strand Hagenes
|Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|14:02:00
|103
|Gorka Sorarrain
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:03:00
|104
|Mike Teunissen
|Intermarche - Wanty
|14:04:00
|105
|Yevgeniy Fedorov
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:05:00
|106
|Tobias Bayer
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|14:06:00
|107
|Martin Tjøtta
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|14:07:00
|108
|Daan Hoole
|Lidl - Trek
|14:08:00
|109
|Olivier Le Gac
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:09:00
|110
|Isaac Del Toro
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:10:00
|111
|Kim Heiduk
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:11:00
|112
|Hugo Nunes
|Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|14:12:00
|113
|Max Walker
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:13:00
|114
|Martin Urianstad Bugge
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:14:00
|115
|Daniel Viegas
|Aviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho
|14:15:00
|116
|Geraint Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:16:00
|117
|Luc Wirtgen
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:17:00
|118
|Enzo Paleni
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:18:00
|119
|Filippo Ganna
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:19:00
|120
|Emanuel Duarte
|Credibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car
|14:20:00
|121
|Martijn Tusveld
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|14:21:00
|122
|Thibault Guernalec
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|14:22:00
|123
|Mattia Cattaneo
|Soudal - Quick Step
|14:23:00
|124
|Andreas Leknessund
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:24:00
|125
|Lucas Eriksson
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:25:00
|126
|Joaquim Silva
|Efapel Cycling
|14:26:00
|127
|Abner Gonzalez
|Efapel Cycling
|14:28:00
|128
|Afonso Silva
|AP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense
|14:29:00
|129
|Valentin Madouas
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:30:00
|130
|Nils Politt
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:31:00
|131
|Rasmus Tiller
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:32:00
|132
|Jasper Stuyven
|Lidl - Trek
|14:33:00
|133
|Filippo Baroncini
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:34:00
|134
|Jaume Guardeño
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:35:00
|135
|Francisco Joel Peñuela
|Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|14:36:00
|136
|Quinten Hermans
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|14:37:00
|137
|Gijs Leemreize
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|14:38:00
|138
|Milan Vader
|Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|14:39:00
|139
|James Shaw
|EF Education - EasyPost
|14:40:00
|140
|James Knox
|Soudal - Quick Step
|14:41:00
|141
|Markus Hoelgaard
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:42:00
|142
|Samuele Battistella
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:43:00
|143
|Andrea Bagioli
|Lidl - Trek
|14:44:00
|144
|Helder Goncalves
|Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|14:45:00
|145
|Luca Vergallito
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|14:46:00
|146
|Marc Hirschi
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:47:00
|147
|Rune Herregodts
|Intermarche - Wanty
|14:48:00
|148
|Magnus Sheffield
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:49:00
|149
|Eduard Prades
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:50:00
|150
|Simone Velasco
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:51:00
|151
|Stefan Küng
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:52:00
|152
|Mikkel Honore
|EF Education - EasyPost
|14:53:00
|153
|Bob Jungels
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:54:00
|154
|Ben Healy
|EF Education - EasyPost
|14:55:00
|155
|Magnus Cort
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:56:00
|156
|Jan Christen
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:57:00
|157
|Yannis Voisard
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:58:00
|158
|Antonio Morgado
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:59:00
|159
|Christian Scaroni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:00:00
|160
|Mikel Landa
|Soudal - Quick Step
|15:02:00
|161
|Thymen Arensman
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:04:00
|162
|Wout Van Aert
|Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|15:06:00
|163
|Tao Geoghegan Hart
|Lidl - Trek
|15:08:00
|164
|Thomas Pidcock
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:10:00
|165
|Jan Tratnik
|Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|15:12:00
|166
|Sergio Higuita
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:14:00
|167
|Sepp Kuss
|Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|15:16:00
|168
|Remco Evenepoel
|Soudal - Quick Step
|15:18:00
|169
|Daniel Felipe Martínez
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:20:00
