Volta ao Algarve stage 4 individual time trial start times

The 22km individual time trial for stage 4 of the 2024 Volta ao Algarve is likely to prove decisive at the very top of the general classification, with Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) leading Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) by a slender four seconds.

Cyclingnews will be covering all the action in our live report, but below are the start times for stage 4, so you can know when to expect the major favourites to roll off the ramp.

The first rider departing will be Diogo Oliveira at 12:21 local time (GMT), with major stage favourite Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) set to start at 14:19, and current race leader Martinez setting off at 15:20.

Speaking to Cyclingnews yesterday, Martinez said of the crunch time trial, “I’ve done some good time trials, but Remco and Van Aert are specialists in this,” he claimed. “We’ll see.”

For the current individual time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel, today will be his chance to take the overall lead and hopefully secure enough margin to ride conservatively in Sunday's final mountaintop-finish stage.