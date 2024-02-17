Volta ao Algarve stage 4 individual time trial start times

By Peter Stuart
published

Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert will be riding the 22km time trial in pursuit of the overall lead

VALLADOLID SPAIN SEPTEMBER 05 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step sprints during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 10 a 258km individual time trial stage from Valladolid to Valladolid UCIWT on September 05 2023 in Valladolid Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 22km individual time trial for stage 4 of the 2024 Volta ao Algarve is likely to prove decisive at the very top of the general classification, with Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) leading Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) by a slender four seconds.

Cyclingnews will be covering all the action in our live report, but below are the start times for stage 4, so you can know when to expect the major favourites to roll off the ramp.

The first rider departing will be Diogo Oliveira at 12:21 local time (GMT), with major stage favourite Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) set to start at 14:19, and current race leader Martinez setting off at 15:20.

Speaking to Cyclingnews yesterday, Martinez said of the crunch time trial, “I’ve done some good time trials, but Remco and Van Aert are specialists in this,” he claimed. “We’ll see.”

For the current individual time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel, today will be his chance to take the overall lead and hopefully secure enough margin to ride conservatively in Sunday's final mountaintop-finish stage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 RiderTeamStart time (GMT)
1Diogo OliveiraABTF Betao - Feirense12:21:00
2Euclides ChinguiAP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense12:22:00
3Duarte MixaoKelly / Simoldes / UDO12:23:00
4Francois VieCredibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car 12:24:00
5Francisco MoraisTavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua12:25:00
6Antonio FerreiraEfapel Cycling12:26:00
7Tiago FerreiraKelly / Simoldes / UDO12:27:00
8Tomas MartinsAviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho12:28:00
9Francisco CamposAP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense12:29:00
10Joao MartinsRadio Popular - Paredes - Boavista12:30:00
11Diogo BarbosaAP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense12:31:00
12Cesar MartingilTavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua12:32:00
13Afonso EulalioABTF Betao - Feirense12:33:00
14Goncalo CarvalhoTavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua12:34:00
15Daniel BaborCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:35:00
16Pedro SilvaABTF Betao - Feirense12:36:00
17Rodrigo CaixasCredibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car 12:37:00
18German TivaniAviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho12:38:00
19Raul RotaRadio Popular - Paredes - Boavista12:39:00
20Gabriel BaptistaSabgal / Anicolor12:40:00
21Joao MatiasTavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua12:41:00
22Duarte DominguesSabgal / Anicolor12:42:00
23Diogo NarcisoCredibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car 12:43:00
24Noah CamposKelly / Simoldes / UDO12:44:00
25Leangel LinaresTavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua12:45:00
26Santiago MesaEfapel Cycling12:46:00
27Tomas ContteAviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho12:47:00
28Keegan SwirbulEfapel Cycling12:48:00
29Jose BichoAP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense12:49:00
30Warre VangheluweSoudal - Quick Step12:50:00
31Ruben SimaoAP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense12:51:00
32Bram WeltenTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL12:52:00
33Marco HallerBORA - hansgrohe12:53:00
34Gerben ThijssenIntermarche - Wanty12:54:00
35Jordi MeeusBORA - hansgrohe12:55:00
36Tiago LealRadio Popular - Paredes - Boavista12:56:00
37Edward TheunsLidl - Trek12:57:00
38Stan Van TrichtAlpecin - Deceuninck12:58:00
39Rui CarvalhoKelly / Simoldes / UDO12:59:00
40Fabio OliveiraABTF Betao - Feirense13:00:00
41Andre RibeiroKelly / Simoldes / UDO13:01:00
42Donavan GrondinArkea - B&B Hotels13:02:00
43Edward PlanckaertAlpecin - Deceuninck13:03:00
44Marc SarreauGroupama - FDJ13:04:00
45Tomaš BartaCaja Rural - Seguros RGA13:05:00
46Lars BovenAlpecin - Deceuninck13:06:00
47Fabio CostaABTF Betao - Feirense13:07:00
48Goncalo LeacaCredibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car 13:08:00
49Rui OliveiraUAE Team Emirates13:09:00
50Julien VermoteTeam Visma | Lease a Bike13:10:00
51Daniel McLayArkea - B&B Hotels13:11:00
52Anton KuzminAstana Qazaqstan Team13:12:00
53Alexandre MontezCredibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car 13:13:00
54Florian SenechalArkea - B&B Hotels13:14:00
55Laurenz RexIntermarche - Wanty13:15:00
56Casper Van UdenTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL13:16:00
57Carlos SalgueiroAP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense13:17:00
58Clement RussoGroupama - FDJ13:18:00
59Andre CarvalhoSabgal / Anicolor13:19:00
60Pieter SerrySoudal - Quick Step13:20:00
61John DegenkolbTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL13:21:00
62Cesar FonteRadio Popular - Paredes - Boavista13:22:00
63Niklas MarklTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL13:23:00
64Hugo PageIntermarche - Wanty13:24:00
65Tiesj BenootTeam Visma | Lease a Bike13:25:00
66Rafael ReisSabgal / Anicolor13:26:00
67Luke RoweINEOS Grenadiers13:27:00
68Ivo PinheiroABTF Betao - Feirense13:28:00
69Luís MendoncaSabgal / Anicolor13:29:00
70Carlos OyarzunAviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho13:30:00
71Erik ResellNordsæter Uno-X Mobility13:31:00
72Lewis AskeyGroupama - FDJ13:32:00
73Xandro MeurisseAlpecin - Deceuninck13:33:00
74Michal SchlegelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA13:34:00
75Aleksandr GrigorevEfapel Cycling13:35:00
76Robin FroidevauxTudor Pro Cycling Team13:36:00
77Adrien PetitIntermarche - Wanty13:37:00
78Matteo TrentinTudor Pro Cycling Team13:38:00
79Arnaud DemareArkea - B&B Hotels13:39:00
80Marius MayrhoferTudor Pro Cycling Team13:40:00
81Stefan BisseggerEF Education - EasyPost13:41:00
82Arthur KluckersTudor Pro Cycling Team13:42:00
83Francisco GuerreiroKelly / Simoldes / UDO13:43:00
84David DominguezAviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho13:44:00
85Luís GomesKelly / Simoldes / UDO13:45:00
86Luís FernandesCredibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car 13:46:00
87Bruno SilvaTavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua13:47:00
88Henrique CasimiroEfapel Cycling13:48:00
89Mathias VacekLidl - Trek13:49:00
90Jonas AbrahamsenUno-X Mobility13:50:00
91Pavel BittnerTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL13:51:00
92Louis VervaekeSoudal - Quick Step13:52:00
93oscar CabedoABTF Betao - Feirense13:53:00
94Vito BraetIntermarche - Wanty13:54:00
95Oliver ReesSabgal / Anicolor13:55:00
96Julen Arriola-BengoaCaja Rural - Seguros RGA13:56:00
97Frederico FigueiredoSabgal / Anicolor13:57:00
98Sergio García GonzalezAviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho13:58:00
99Igor ChzhanAstana Qazaqstan Team13:59:00
100Jenthe BiermansArkea - B&B Hotels14:00:00
101Michael ValgrenEF Education - EasyPost14:01:00
102Per Strand HagenesTeam Visma | Lease a Bike14:02:00
103Gorka SorarrainCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:03:00
104Mike TeunissenIntermarche - Wanty14:04:00
105Yevgeniy FedorovAstana Qazaqstan Team14:05:00
106Tobias BayerAlpecin - Deceuninck14:06:00
107Martin TjøttaArkea - B&B Hotels14:07:00
108Daan HooleLidl - Trek14:08:00
109Olivier Le GacGroupama - FDJ14:09:00
110Isaac Del ToroUAE Team Emirates14:10:00
111Kim HeidukINEOS Grenadiers14:11:00
112Hugo NunesRadio Popular - Paredes - Boavista14:12:00
113Max WalkerAstana Qazaqstan Team14:13:00
114Martin Urianstad BuggeUno-X Mobility14:14:00
115Daniel ViegasAviludo - Louletano - Loule Concelho14:15:00
116Geraint ThomasINEOS Grenadiers14:16:00
117Luc WirtgenTudor Pro Cycling Team14:17:00
118Enzo PaleniGroupama - FDJ14:18:00
119Filippo GannaINEOS Grenadiers14:19:00
120Emanuel DuarteCredibom–LA Alumínios–Marcos Car 14:20:00
121Martijn TusveldTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL14:21:00
122Thibault GuernalecArkea - B&B Hotels14:22:00
123Mattia CattaneoSoudal - Quick Step14:23:00
124Andreas LeknessundUno-X Mobility14:24:00
125Lucas ErikssonTudor Pro Cycling Team14:25:00
126Joaquim SilvaEfapel Cycling14:26:00
127Abner GonzalezEfapel Cycling14:28:00
128Afonso SilvaAP Hotels & Resorts–Tavira–SC Farense14:29:00
129Valentin MadouasGroupama - FDJ14:30:00
130Nils PolittUAE Team Emirates14:31:00
131Rasmus TillerUno-X Mobility14:32:00
132Jasper StuyvenLidl - Trek14:33:00
133Filippo BaronciniUAE Team Emirates14:34:00
134Jaume GuardeñoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:35:00
135Francisco Joel PeñuelaRadio Popular - Paredes - Boavista14:36:00
136Quinten HermansAlpecin - Deceuninck14:37:00
137Gijs LeemreizeTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL14:38:00
138Milan VaderTeam Visma | Lease a Bike14:39:00
139James ShawEF Education - EasyPost14:40:00
140James KnoxSoudal - Quick Step14:41:00
141Markus HoelgaardUno-X Mobility14:42:00
142Samuele BattistellaAstana Qazaqstan Team14:43:00
143Andrea BagioliLidl - Trek14:44:00
144Helder GoncalvesRadio Popular - Paredes - Boavista14:45:00
145Luca VergallitoAlpecin - Deceuninck14:46:00
146Marc HirschiUAE Team Emirates14:47:00
147Rune HerregodtsIntermarche - Wanty14:48:00
148Magnus SheffieldINEOS Grenadiers14:49:00
149Eduard PradesCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:50:00
150Simone VelascoAstana Qazaqstan Team14:51:00
151Stefan KüngGroupama - FDJ14:52:00
152Mikkel HonoreEF Education - EasyPost14:53:00
153Bob JungelsBORA - hansgrohe14:54:00
154Ben HealyEF Education - EasyPost14:55:00
155Magnus CortUno-X Mobility14:56:00
156Jan ChristenUAE Team Emirates14:57:00
157Yannis VoisardTudor Pro Cycling Team14:58:00
158Antonio MorgadoUAE Team Emirates14:59:00
159Christian ScaroniAstana Qazaqstan Team15:00:00
160Mikel LandaSoudal - Quick Step15:02:00
161Thymen ArensmanINEOS Grenadiers15:04:00
162Wout Van AertTeam Visma | Lease a Bike15:06:00
163Tao Geoghegan HartLidl - Trek15:08:00
164Thomas PidcockINEOS Grenadiers15:10:00
165Jan TratnikTeam Visma | Lease a Bike15:12:00
166Sergio HiguitaBORA - hansgrohe15:14:00
167Sepp KussTeam Visma | Lease a Bike15:16:00
168Remco EvenepoelSoudal - Quick Step15:18:00
169Daniel Felipe MartínezBORA - hansgrohe15:20:00

